StrategX Provides Update on Critical Metals Exploration Activities at the Nagvaak Project, Nunavut, Canada

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

New Murchison Gold Provides a Mineral Resource Update for the Crown Prince Deposit

Antimony Project Acquired in Australia's Premier Province

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces a First Closing of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
StrategX Provides Update on Critical Metals Exploration Activities at the Nagvaak Project, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Provides Update on Critical Metals Exploration Activities at the Nagvaak Project, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") has mobilized and established key logistics for its 2025 exploration program at the Nagvaak Project ("Nagvaak"). Nagvaak represents a geological discovery with the potential to delineate a significant critical metals deposit on the Melville Peninsula. New regional exploration efforts and recently analyzed data have also highlighted a series of additional prospective targets.

Key Developments:

  • New Regional Targets Identified: Recent surface exploration efforts have identified additional critical metals targets (copper, nickel, vanadium, cobalt and graphite) within a 200 km by 100 km area in the same sedimentary belt hosting Nagvaak, showcasing the region's substantial untapped potential. (See Figure 1.)
  • Drill Site & Base Camp: The Company has successfully positioned a drill rig at the first priority target site and completed the establishment of a base camp to support the 2025 drill campaign at Nagvaak. (See Figure 2.)
  • Supply Chain Established: Three container shipments of equipment and materials were delivered to the Melville Peninsula in September and October, ensuring a robust inventory to support future exploration activities.
  • Community Engagement: StrategX continues fostering strong relationships with local communities, prioritizing local employment and partnering with an Inuit-owned company to manage the camp and provide logistical support.
  • Operational Planning: Final preparations are underway to secure contractors for the 2025 exploration program, utilizing innovative and cost-effective approaches to maximize operational efficiency and extend the exploration season.

StrategX is focused on advancing Nagvaak as its flagship project, aiming to define a world-class critical metals deposit in Canada. With the summer financing having raised $4.5 million (see StrategX news release June 25th, 2024), the Company is well positioned to achieve its objectives, supporting both the global green energy transition and national supply chain security.

The establishment of a field base camp on the Melville Peninsula (see Figure 3.) is essential to support the success of future exploration programs developing a new critical metals province in Canada. This underexplored region exhibits geological similarities to other Proterozoic sedimentary belts hosting large-scale critical mineral deposits, providing a strong foundation for future discoveries.

StrategX filed its third-quarter results on November 29th, 2024, on SEDAR.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/232282_64aac6cd2489582b_006.jpg

Figure 1. Melville Critical Metals Regional Belt Exploration Focus.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/232282_64aac6cd2489582b_006full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/232282_strategxcorp002_550.jpg

Figure 2. Diamond drill rig set up at the first target site DDH1 at Nagvaak for the 2025 drill campaign.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/232282_strategxcorp002.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/232282_64aac6cd2489582b_009.jpg

Figure 3. - StrategX's field base camp.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/232282_64aac6cd2489582b_009full.jpg

About StrategX

StrategX is an exploration company focused on discovering critical metal deposits in Canada. With five strategic projects situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories and on the Melville Peninsula in Nunavut, we are pioneering exploration discoveries in these untapped regions. By integrating historical exploration data and applying innovative exploration methodology, StrategX is offering investors a unique opportunity to be part of multiple discoveries of new critical metal districts. These important metals are essential for supporting the global green energy transition and national supply chain security. For the latest updates and insights, visit our Investor Portal.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Darren G. Bahrey
CEO, President & Director

For further information, please contact:

StrategX Elements Corp.
info@strategXcorp.com
Phone: 778.231.2767

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232282

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX ElementsSTGX:CCCSE:STGXBase Metals Investing
STGX:CC
StrategX Elements
Sign up to get your FREE

StrategX Elements Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
StrategX Elements (CSE:STGX)

StrategX Elements


Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Board Changes and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Board Changes and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Marcio Fonseca has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company as an independent director and the new Chair of the Company's Audit Committee effective immediately.

Darren Bahrey, President and CEO, stated, "On behalf of the Company we are excited to have Mr. Fonseca join the Board. His appointment further enhances our board by adding business development, capital markets, and track records in the discovery and development of successful mining projects worldwide. We look forward to working closely with him on continuing the responsible growth of the Company with his knowledgeable guidance on delineating potential Tier 1 discoveries and the development of critical mineral deposits in northern Canada. With the addition of Marcio, our team and board have extensive experience working in all phases of exploration, project development and operations, including transactions in the capital markets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Elements Corp. Completes $4.5 Million Charity FT Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Completes $4.5 Million Charity FT Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced $4,500,000 charity flow-through private placement (the "Charity FT Financing"). No warrants or finder's fees were issued or paid in conjunction with this financing.

The Charity FT Financing, closed on June 24, 2024, involved the issuance of 15,000,000 common shares (the "Charity FT Shares") priced at $0.30 per share, generating gross proceeds of $4,500,000. These funds will be dedicated to funding "Canadian exploration expenses" qualifying as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures," pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to StrategX's properties by December 31, 2025. The Company will renounce all Qualifying Expenditures in favour of Charity FT Shares subscribers effective December 31, 2024. All Charity FT Shares issued under the Charity FT Financing are subject to a hold period expiring October 25, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws in Canada and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

StrategX Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") held the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of its shareholders on June 24th, 2024. All resolutions at the AGM were unanimously (100%) approved, including:

  • setting the number of directors at four,
  • re-appointing Darren Bahrey, Ryan McEachern, Paula Caldwell St-Onge and David Haig as directors of the Company; and
  • re-appointing Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company.

21,634,317 shares, being approximately 57.55 percent of the issued and outstanding shares, were represented at the AGM.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $4.5M Charity Flow-Through Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $4.5M Charity Flow-Through Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces that it proposes to undertake an up to $4,500,000 non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares (the "Charity FT Shares") to be sold to charitable purchasers at a price of $0.30 per Charity FT Share. The gross proceeds received from the sale of the Charity FT Shares will be used for work programs on the Company's exploration properties. All securities issued and sold under this financing will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period under securities laws in Canada. The Company expects to complete this Charity FT Share financing on or before June 24, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $1.5M Private Placement Resulting in Creation of a Control Person

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $1.5M Private Placement Resulting in Creation of a Control Person

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $0.10 per Share to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. The proceeds received from the sale of the Shares will be used to fund a drill program on the Company's Nagvaak Property and for general working capital purposes. When issued, the Shares will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period under securities laws in Canada.

It is proposed that all of the Shares will be purchased by David Haig Associates Inc. ("DHA"), which will result in DHA holding 28.5% of the issued shares of the Company, on a non-diluted basis. As such, DHA will become a new control person. This financing is subject to CSE approval. Pursuant to CSE policies, the creation of a new control person is subject to shareholder approval which may be obtained by way of written consent of shareholders holding 50% + 1 of the issued shares of the Company. This private placement is expected to close as soon as all approvals have been obtained.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Download the PDF here.

$1.65m Option Underwriting

$1.65m Option Underwriting

Rimfire Pacific Mining (RIM:AU) has announced $1.65m Option Underwriting

Download the PDF here.

FPX Nickel Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") to proceed with its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the " NCIB ") previously announced on December 2, 2024 .

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Under the NCIB, the Company may acquire up to 5,000,000 common shares (" Common Shares "), representing approximately 2% of the current public float of the Common Shares, over the 12-month period commencing December 5, 2024 , and ending on December 5, 2025 .

Purchases of Common Shares will be carried out in the open market through the facilities of the Exchange, in compliance with regulatory requirements at the prevailing market price of the Common Shares at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Common Shares that may be purchased for cancellation and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the Company and dependent on market conditions. The NCIB will be conducted through Cormark Securities Inc. and made in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

The funding for any purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be from the available funds of the Company. To the Company's knowledge, none of the directors, senior officers, or other insiders of the Company, has any present intention to sell any Common Shares during the course of the NCIB. During the past 12 months, no Common Shares were purchased by the Company.

The Company is commencing the NCIB because it believes that the market price of its Common Shares is undervalued and does not reflect the value of the Company's assets and future prospects and that the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB is in the best interest of the Company, a desirable use of its available cash, and will enhance shareholder value in general.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
Email: ceo@fpxnickel.com
Phone: 604-681-8600

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, including statements related to the Company's NCIB, including the dates and duration of the NCIB and the purchases of Common Shares made thereunder, the continued advancement of Baptiste, and driving additional value to shareholders, advancing global exploration joint venture and other statements that are not historical facts. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated April 26, 2024 for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents which can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .  In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will repurchase all or any of the Common Shares referred to in this press release under the NCIB. In particular, the purchase by the Company of Common Shares pursuant to the NCIB will depend, among others, on the prevailing market price from time to time of the Common Shares.  There can also be no certainty that purchases of Common shares under the NCIB will achieve the desired objectives.  In addition, the Company's expectations with respect to Baptiste may be different than anticipated.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/03/c9104.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Acquires 100% Interest in Three Hydrogen-Prospective Mineral Claims Packages in Ontario

Red Metal Resources Acquires 100% Interest in Three Hydrogen-Prospective Mineral Claims Packages in Ontario

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in three separate mineral claims packages, highly prospective for Hydrogen located in the Larder Lake Mining District of Ontario, along the Quebec border near the town of Ville-Marie, QC.

These claim blocks consist of three separate packages, covering 149 mineral claims and totaling approximately 3,246 hectares and were acquired due to their proximity and similar geological setting to that of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s ("QIMC") recent hydrogen-in-soil discovery in the Saint-Bruno-de-Guigues area, of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

Yalgoo - High-Grade Magnetite Deposit Emerging at Remorse

Tempest Minerals (TEM:AU) has announced Yalgoo - High-Grade Magnetite Deposit Emerging at Remorse


Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Discovers New Mineralized Target Northwest of Ranger Gold Discovery

Ramp Metals Discovers New Mineralized Target Northwest of Ranger Gold Discovery

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Rottenstone SW property where a gold discovery of 73.55 gt Au over 7.5m was identified in drillhole Ranger-01. The Company recently completed a mapping and sampling program to follow up on this discovery, and to groundtruth other potential targets that were generated from the 2023 TDEM geophysical survey.

The mapping and sampling program focused on the Ranger, Rogue, and newly identified Rush targets (Figure 1). During this program, a total of 312 rock samples and 225 soil samples were taken (Figure 2) throughout the Rottenstone SW property. Assays from this program are currently pending.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

StrategX Elements
Sign up to get your FREE

StrategX Elements Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

$0.5M Defence Contract Award

S2 Acquires Three New Gold Projects in Victoria from Valkea Resources as Part of the Recently Completed Sale of its Finnish Assets

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Related News

gold investing

S2 Acquires Three New Gold Projects in Victoria from Valkea Resources as Part of the Recently Completed Sale of its Finnish Assets

Resource Investing

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

resource investing

Maiden Drill Program Set to Commence at the High-Priority Cangallo Porphry Copper Project

Gold Investing

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited - Update

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

LU7 Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

×