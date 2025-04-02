StrategX Announces Executive Change

StrategX Announces Executive Change

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that Gary Wong has stepped down from his role as the Company's Vice President of Exploration. While Gary is transitioning from this position, he will continue to contribute to other capacities, bringing his expertise and leadership to key projects. The Board would like to thank Gary for his efforts and contributions over the past two years.

About StrategX
StrategX is an exploration company focused on discovering critical metals in northern Canada. With projects on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake (Northwest Territories) and the Melville Peninsula (Nunavut), the Company is pioneering new district-scale discoveries in these underexplored regions. By integrating historical data with modern exploration techniques, StrategX provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in discovering essential metals crucial to electrification, global green energy, and supply chain security.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Darren G. Bahrey
CEO, President & Director

For further information, please contact:

StrategX Elements Corp.
info@strategXcorp.com
Phone: 604.379.5515

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

StrategX Elements (CSE:STGX)

StrategX Elements


Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals

StrategX Discovers Extensive High-Grade Graphite at Nagvaak and Expands Mineral Claims to 79,781 Hectares on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Discovers Extensive High-Grade Graphite at Nagvaak and Expands Mineral Claims to 79,781 Hectares on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a wide zone of high-grade graphite mineralization at its Nagvaak property on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. A 32-metre drill core interval from historical drill hole NAG96-17 returned an average grade of 15% graphitic carbon (Cg), with a 17-metre section grading 22% Cg. These results reinforce the potential for a significant graphite deposit within the emerging Melville Critical Metals Belt.

Building on this success, StrategX has expanded its mineral claim property position to 79,781 hectares, securing control over a highly prospective critical minerals district. The Company is advancing exploration efforts in the region, positioning itself at the forefront of critical mineral discoveries in Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Discovers High-Grade Copper at East Arm, Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, Canada

StrategX Discovers High-Grade Copper at East Arm, Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, Canada

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of high-grade copper mineralization at its East Arm Copper Project ("East Arm"). Recent surface sampling has returned copper values ranging from 1% to 10%, underscoring significant exploration potential within a 2-km corridor of sedimentary-hosted mineralization accessible from the Great Slave Lake. Encouraged by these results, the Company has expanded its property position by staking an additional 6,425 hectares in the area.

StrategX's copper targets at East Arm are situated along a major continental-scale craton margin, hosted in Paleoproterozoic sediments, and occur on trend with the Pine Point Zinc mine, currently being developed by Osisko Metals. For further details, refer to Figures 1-4.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Provides Update on Critical Metals Exploration Activities at the Nagvaak Project, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Provides Update on Critical Metals Exploration Activities at the Nagvaak Project, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") has mobilized and established key logistics for its 2025 exploration program at the Nagvaak Project ("Nagvaak"). Nagvaak represents a geological discovery with the potential to delineate a significant critical metals deposit on the Melville Peninsula. New regional exploration efforts and recently analyzed data have also highlighted a series of additional prospective targets.

Key Developments:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Board Changes and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Board Changes and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Marcio Fonseca has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company as an independent director and the new Chair of the Company's Audit Committee effective immediately.

Darren Bahrey, President and CEO, stated, "On behalf of the Company we are excited to have Mr. Fonseca join the Board. His appointment further enhances our board by adding business development, capital markets, and track records in the discovery and development of successful mining projects worldwide. We look forward to working closely with him on continuing the responsible growth of the Company with his knowledgeable guidance on delineating potential Tier 1 discoveries and the development of critical mineral deposits in northern Canada. With the addition of Marcio, our team and board have extensive experience working in all phases of exploration, project development and operations, including transactions in the capital markets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Elements Corp. Completes $4.5 Million Charity FT Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Completes $4.5 Million Charity FT Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced $4,500,000 charity flow-through private placement (the "Charity FT Financing"). No warrants or finder's fees were issued or paid in conjunction with this financing.

The Charity FT Financing, closed on June 24, 2024, involved the issuance of 15,000,000 common shares (the "Charity FT Shares") priced at $0.30 per share, generating gross proceeds of $4,500,000. These funds will be dedicated to funding "Canadian exploration expenses" qualifying as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures," pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to StrategX's properties by December 31, 2025. The Company will renounce all Qualifying Expenditures in favour of Charity FT Shares subscribers effective December 31, 2024. All Charity FT Shares issued under the Charity FT Financing are subject to a hold period expiring October 25, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws in Canada and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

