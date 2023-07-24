Green Impact Partners Inc is a clean energy company with an operating portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities in North America. The company also has a portfolio of renewable natural gas and clean energy development projects. Its services include water and solids recycling management, disposal services and energy product optimization services. Its operating segments are Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The Water and Industrial segment consists of water, waste and solids disposal and recycling services as well as other marketing operations. The Energy Production segment is currently comprised of multiple pre-production renewable energy projects.