VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The investment seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the funds benchmark index. The index includes common stocks and depositary receipts of U.S. exchange-listed companies in the pharmaceutical industry. Such companies may include medium-capitalization companies and foreign companies that are listed on a U.S. exchange. It is non-diversified.