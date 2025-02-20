Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Franco-Nevada Corporation

TSX:FNV

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company.

Press Releases

Glencore Announces Streaming Deal with Franco-Nevada

Teck Enters Silver Streaming Deal with Franco-Nevada

First Quantum and Franco-Nevada Revise Stream Agreement

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada's short-term financial performance is linked to the price of commodities and the amount of production from its portfolio of producing assets. Its long-term performance is affected by the availability of exploration and development capital. The company holds a portfolio of assets, diversified by commodity, revenue type, and stage of a project, primarily located in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

