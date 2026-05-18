Streamex Corp. Announces April 2026 Yield Dividend Distribution for GLDY

Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets, today announced the distribution of the second yield payment for GLDY, its gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security. The distribution covers the period from April 1st through April 30th, 2026.

Yield Distribution Details

GLDY's real-world yield is generated through Streamex's institutional gold leasing program, with proceeds from the program distributed to GLDY holders in the form of additional GLDY tokens monthly. Gold on lease is currently earning an annualized lease yield of 3.5%. For the month of April, 8.267485 GLDY (8.267485 oz's gold) was distributed resulting in GLDY holders receiving a distribution of 0.002677 GLDY per token, the first full month of distributions reflecting near fully-deployed gold reserves on leases.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said: "Our second yield distribution demonstrates the recurring, compounding nature of the product. GLDY holders are being paid in gold to hold gold, each month. We remain focused on scaling the program, rolling out secondary trading venues for GLDY and executing on the gold leasing model"

Investors can view real-time GLDY data, including NAV and reserves, at https://app.rwa.xyz/assets/GLDY and via the Chainlink Proof of Reserves Oracle at https://data.chain.link/feeds/base/base/gldy-reserves GLDY is available for purchase at app.Streamex.com.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.Streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex's business strategy, future growth, product development, and the expected performance of GLDY. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex's control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations IR@Streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp. www.Streamex.com | X.com/Streamex


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

StreamexSTEXNASDAQ:STEX
STEX
The Conversation (0)

Streamex Corp. Reports Q1 2026 Financial Results and Announces Business & Quarterly Update Call

Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets, today announced that it has filed its Q1 2026 financial results and will host an earnings and corporate update presentation on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at... Keep Reading...

Streamex Corp. Provides May 2026 Shareholder Update

Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets, today re-released the following update to shareholders outlining recent operational progress, platform development, and the Company's strategic outlook.... Keep Reading...

Streamex Corp. to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets, today announced that Morgan Lekstrom, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, and Christine Plummer, Chief Financial Officer, will present... Keep Reading...

Streamex Corp. Announces First Yield Dividend Distribution for GLDY

Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets, today announced the distribution of the first yield payment for GLDY, its gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security. The... Keep Reading...

Streamex Corp. Announces Webcast Details for Wednesday, April 8 Earnings and Corporate Update Presentation

Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets, today announced webcast details for its earnings and corporate update presentation to be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 4:30 p.m.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Despatch of Entitlement Offer Documentation

$2.5m Raised to Fast Track Stage 2 Drilling at Music Well

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Related News

battery metals investing

Despatch of Entitlement Offer Documentation

base metals investing

$2.5m Raised to Fast Track Stage 2 Drilling at Music Well

gold investing

Trading Halt

base metals investing

Trading Halt

precious metals investing

Drilling Approval Received & IP Survey Completed at Armidale

precious metals investing

Red Mountain Mining Limited Drilling Approval Received and IP Survey Completed at Armidale

base metals investing

VVC Exploration Corporation Announces Application For Management Cease Trade Order And Provides Financing Update