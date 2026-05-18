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May 17, 2026
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Despatch of Entitlement Offer Documentation
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INN Article Notification
16 April 2025
Jindalee Lithium
Game-changing, economically significant lithium resource for North American battery supply chain Keep Reading...
08 May
Strongly Supported Placement & Rights Raising up to A$11M
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Strongly Supported Placement & Rights Raising up to A$11MDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 May
Entitlement Offer and Options Prospectus
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer and Options ProspectusDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 May
Trading Halt
21 April
Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2026
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 April
Quarterly Activities Report - March 2026
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - March 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 May
Lithium Argentina Receives RIGI Approval for Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion
Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) today announced that the expansion of the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation ("Cauchari-Olaroz") under Argentina's Large Investment Incentive Regime ("RIGI") has obtained the approval of the Evaluation... Keep Reading...
14 May
Germany's BGR Assesses NextSource Materials' Molo Graphite Mine as Part of Federal Critical Minerals Study
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a technical team from Germany's Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources ("BGR") attended a site visit at the... Keep Reading...
13 May
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador
Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0030, -0031, -0032, -0033, -0034 and -0035 completed in... Keep Reading...
12 May
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Bankable Feasibility Study on Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Brazil, Confirming Strong Economics and Strategic First-Mover Position in the Americas
BFS HIGHLIGHTS Base-case NPV of approximately US$670 million (and US$829 at 105% production) IRR of 20.2% at 100% production (and 23.1% at 105% production) significantly exceeding the Project's estimated WACC of 4.6%, indicating substantial value creation above the cost of funding After startup... Keep Reading...
12 May
Spartan Metals Announces Attendance at Investor Conferences
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, May 12, 2026 - TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the following investor conferences over the coming weeks: Critical Minerals Summit May 13 – 14, 2026... Keep Reading...
12 May
NextSource Materials Announces Final Investment Decision for UAE Battery Anode Facility
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has approved a Final Investment Decision ("FID") on Phase 1 of its proposed Battery Anode Facility ("BAF") in the Industrial... Keep Reading...
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