SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Highlights

  • SQM reported net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 of US$1,809.5 million compared to US$2,755.3 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share totaled US$6.33 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 .
  • Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , reached US$6,155.9 million compared to US$7,577.0 million reported for the same period last year.
  • SQM received IRMA 75, the highest score to date, for its lithium mining operation in the Salar de Atacama.
  • Total contribution to the Chilean treasury amounted to approximately US$2.4 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 .

SQM will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, November 16 , at 10:00am ET ( 12:00pm Chile time).
Participant Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-844-282-4852
Participant International Dial-In: 1-412-317-5626
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=o4InH7e7

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A) reported today earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 of US$1,809.5 million ( US$6.33 per ADR), a decrease of approximately 34.3% from US$2,755.3 million ( US$9.65 per ADR) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 .

Gross profit reached US$2,674.3 million (43.4% of revenues) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , lower than US$4,094.8 million (54.0% of revenues) recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 . Revenues totaled US$6,155.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , representing a decrease of approximately 18.8% compared to US$7,577.0 million reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 .

The Company also announced earnings for the third quarter of 2023 of US$479.4 million ( US$1.68 per share), a decrease of approximately 56.4% compared to US$1,099.9 million ( US$3.85 per share) for the third quarter of 2022. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 reached US$753.6 million , approximately 53.8% lower than the US$1,632.7 million reported for the third quarter 2022. Revenues totaled US$1,840.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of approximately 37.8% compared to US$2,958.3 million for the third quarter of 2022.

SQM's Chief Executive Officer, Ricardo Ramos , stated: "The third quarter 2023 results were impacted by significantly lower average sales prices in lithium and fertilizer business lines, partially offset by higher sales volumes, when compared to the same period last year, and higher iodine sales prices. When compared to the second quarter this year, our third quarter earnings were lower by 17%, mainly due to lower realized lithium prices. We continue to see strong fundamentals behind long-term lithium demand growth, supported by strong EV sales volumes and decarbonization targets across the globe. However, the excess of inventory accumulated across battery and lithium chemical supply chains, particularly in Asia , as well as additional lithium supply, have put pressure on lithium market prices and could continue to have a negative impact on lithium prices in the short-term."

He continued by saying: "As we continue with our expansions in Chile , our lithium carbonate capacity has reached 200,000 metric ton per year, and we expect to complete the expansion to 210,000 metric tons in the beginning of 2024, earlier than anticipated. This will enable us to redirect our attention to lithium production cost, ensuring that we maintain our cost competitive position. In Australia , the first production of spodumene concentrate at Mt. Holland is expected during this quarter, while in China , we have commenced lithium hydroxide production from lithium sulfate."

He finished by saying: "In September this year, our operations in the Salar de Atacama received IRMA 75 from the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA), making us the first lithium company to reach this level. The on-site audit took place last year, as SQM committed to an independent assessment of its Salar de Atacama operations to provide increased transparency for all stakeholders. The ranking is an additional reinforcement of SQM's commitment to transparency of its operations and to produce the world's most sustainable lithium. We will continue our collaboration with the communities surrounding the Salar de Atacama and to work on further reducing our environmental footprint."

SQM´s total contribution to the Chilean treasury reached close to US$2.4 billion for the first nine months of 2023, including payments related to the public-private alliance with CORFO.

About SQM

SQM is a global company that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A). SQM develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. We aim to maintain our leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine and thermo-solar salts markets.

For further information, contact:

Gerardo Illanes 56-2-24252022 / gerardo.illanes@sqm.com
Irina Axenova 56-2-24252280 / irina.axenova@sqm.com
Isabel Bendeck 56-2-24252074 / isabel.bendeck@sqm.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Maria Ignacia Lopez / ignacia.lopez@sqm.com
Pablo Pisani / pablo.pisani@sqm.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make concerning the Company's capital expenditures, financing sources, Sustainable Development Plan, Salar Futuro Plan, business and demand outlook, future economic performance, anticipated sales volumes, profitability, revenues, expenses, or other financial items, anticipated cost synergies and product or service line growth.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are estimates that reflect the best judgment of SQM management based on currently available information. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are outside of our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements, including our ability to successfully implement the Sustainable Development Plan. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Readers are referred to the documents filed by SQM with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which identifies other important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to SQM on the date hereof and SQM assumes no obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sqm-reports-earnings-for-the-nine-months-ended-september-30-2023-301990007.html

SOURCE Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile , S.A. (SQM)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Allkem and Livent Receive All Required Regulatory Approvals Globally to Close Merger of Equals

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) announced that Arcadium Lithium plc ("NewCo"), the new holding company of the combined group that will result from the proposed merger of Allkem and Livent, has now received all required pre-closing regulatory approvals in connection with the proposed merger of equals between Allkem and Livent (the "Transaction"). This includes antitrust approvals in Canada China Japan South Korea and the U.S., as well as completion of investment screenings in Australia the U.K. and the U.S.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

Allkem and Livent are targeting closing of the Transaction on January 4, 2024 . The closing of the Transaction remains subject to approval by both Livent and Allkem shareholders, and Australian Court approval of the Scheme.

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com .

Important Information and Legal Disclaimer:

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "appears," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, the absence of these words or similar terms does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on information and estimates available to Allkem or Livent at the time of this announcement and are not guarantees of future performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements in this announcement (made at the date of this announcement unless otherwise indicated) include, among others, statements regarding the future performance of the combined company, the perceived and potential synergies and other benefits of the Transaction, and expectations around the financial impact of the Transaction on the combined company's financials. In addition, this announcement contains statements concerning the intentions, beliefs and expectations, plans, strategies and objectives of the directors and management of Allkem and Livent for Allkem, Livent and the combined company, the anticipated timing for and outcome and effects of the Transaction (including expected benefits to shareholders of Allkem and Livent), anticipated production, production capacity or construction or development commencement dates, costs or production outputs, capital expenditure and future demand for lithium, expectations for the ongoing development and growth potential of the combined company and the future operation of Allkem, Livent and the combined company.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside the control of Allkem, Livent and the combined company), some of which are described from time to time in Livent's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and Allkem's filings with the ASX, including Livent's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 , and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and Allkem's Annual Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2023 , and future filings and reports by either Allkem or Livent.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement and may include statements regarding the expected timing and structure of the Transaction; the ability of the parties to complete the Transaction considering the various closing conditions; the expected benefits of the Transaction, such as improved operations, enhanced revenues and cash flow, synergies, growth potential, market profile, business plans, expanded portfolio and financial strength; the competitive ability and position of NewCo following completion of the Transaction; and anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in Livent's, Allkem's and, following the completion of the Transaction, NewCo's business.

In addition, other factors related to the Transaction between Allkem and Livent that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements and that could cause actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the Transaction, including, without limitation, the receipt of shareholder and regulatory approvals on the terms desired or anticipated; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the Transaction, including, without limitation, difficulties that result in the failure to realize expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings from the Transaction within the expected time period (if at all); potential difficulties in Allkem's and Livent's ability to retain employees as a result of the announcement and pendency of the Transaction; risks relating to the value of NewCo's shares to be issued in the Transaction; disruptions of Allkem's and Livent's current plans, operations and relationships with customers caused by the announcement and pendency of the Transaction; legal proceedings that may be instituted against Allkem and Livent following announcement of the Transaction; funding requirements; lithium and other commodity prices; exploration, development and operating risks (including unexpected capital or operating costs); production risks; regulatory restrictions (including environmental regulations and associated liability, changes in regulatory restrictions or regulatory policy and potential title disputes) and risks associated with general economic conditions.

Additional factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements are detailed in the filings with the SEC, including Livent's annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC.

There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be implemented or that plans of the directors and management of Allkem and Livent for the combined company will proceed as currently expected or will ultimately be successful. Investors are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, including in respect of the financial or operating outlook for Allkem, Livent or the combined company (including the realization of any expected synergies).

Except as required by applicable law or the ASX Listing Rules, Allkem and Livent assume no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any duty to, provide any additional or updated information or to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Nothing in this announcement will, under any circumstances (including by reason of this announcement remaining available and not being superseded or replaced by any other presentation or publication with respect to Allkem, Livent or the combined company, or the subject matter of this announcement), create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of Allkem or Livent since the date of this announcement. The distribution of this announcement may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Any person who comes into possession of this announcement must inform himself or herself of and comply with any such restrictions.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be and shall not constitute a solicitation of any vote or approval, or an offer to buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities, or an invitation or recommendation to subscribe for, acquire or buy securities of Allkem, Livent or NewCo, or any other financial products or securities, in any place or jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements.

Additional Information and Where to Find it

On July 20, 2023 , NewCo filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4, as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed on September 26, 2023 , Amendment No. 2 filed on September 27, 2023 , Amendment No. 3 filed on October 30, 2023 and Amendment No. 4 filed on October 30, 2023 that contains a proxy statement/prospectus and other documents (the "Form S-4"). The Form S-4 has not yet been declared effective by the SEC. Although the Form S-4 has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about the Transaction. Livent will mail the proxy statement/prospectus contained in the Form S-4 to its stockholders. This communication is not a substitution for any registration statement, proxy statement/prospectus or other documents that may be filed with the SEC in connection with the Transaction.

INVESTORS SHOULD READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND SUCH OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND SUCH DOCUMENTS, BEFORE THEY MAKE ANY DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT NEWCO, LIVENT, ALLKEM, THE TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. The Form S-4, the proxy statement/prospectus, any amendments or supplements thereto and all other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the Transaction is or will be available when filed free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov . Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Livent will be made available free of charge on Livent's investor relations website (at https://ir.livent.com/overview/default.aspx ).

Participants in the Solicitation

Livent, Allkem, NewCo and certain of their respective directors and executive officers and other members of their respective management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Transaction, including a description of their direct or indirect interests in the Transaction, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials when it is filed with the SEC. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of Livent is contained in Livent's proxy statement for its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023 , its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 , which was filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023 , subsequent statements of beneficial ownership on file with the SEC and other filings made from time to time with the SEC. Information about Allkem's directors and executive officers is set forth in Allkem's latest annual report dated 22 August 2023 , as updated from time to time via announcements made by Allkem on the Australian Securities Exchange. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allkem-and-livent-receive-all-required-regulatory-approvals-globally-to-close-merger-of-equals-301988146.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

