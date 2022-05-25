SkyHarbour Resources CEO Jordan Trimble: One of the Largest Land Packages in the Athabasca Basin
Skyharbour Resources CEO Jordan Trimble said, “We’re in the highest-grade depository of uranium in the world.”
SkyHarbour Resources CEO Jordan Trimble: One of the Largest Land Packages in the Athabasca Basin youtu.be
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQB:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) CEO Jordan Trimble discussed the company’s advanced uranium projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin.
“We have 15 projects scattered throughout the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan," Trimble said. "It's now one of the largest land packages controlled by any one company in the region, totaling over 450,000 hectares. We offer investors exposure to all different parts of the Athabasca Basin, including the southeast (and) the southwest, as well as the northern regions.”
Trimble also discussed demand projections for 2022, ranging between 185 million and 190 million pounds of uranium, positioning the company well in the supply chain. "It’s been a fairly good 18 months, and there's a number of reasons for that — the underlying supply/demand fundamentals. With uranium being the fuel for nuclear energy, of emissions-free, baseload, affordable, scalable and reliable electricity generation. It's really at this nexus between global electrification and clean energy.”
Speaking to sustainability, Trimble stated, “We see countries committed to decarbonization and net-zero emissions goals. We also have the advent of small modular reactors, and new advanced nuclear technologies that could contribute to further growth in demand for uranium. We're really in the business of finding the next generation of uranium deposits in resources that can provide the fuel for these nuclear reactors going forward.”
On the topic of Skyharbour Resources’ approach to the future, Trimble said, “In addition to being a high-grade exploration and early stage development company, we also act as a prospect generator. We bring in partner companies to either option, joint venture or buy out some of our secondary projects. We benefit as a shareholder in the companies that are public, and hold minority interest holders in these projects, so it's a great complement to our core business. ... We’re in the highest-grade depository of uranium in the world.”
Watch the full interview of Skyharbour Resources CEO Jordan Trimble above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQB:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Skyharbour Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Skyharbour Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Skyharbour Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1851.18
|-2.87
|Silver
|21.88
|-0.10
|Copper
|4.24
|-0.01
|Palladium
|2010.00
|+12.00
|Platinum
|946.50
|-0.50
|Oil
|110.89
|+0.56
|Heating Oil
|3.77
|+0.02
|Natural Gas
|9.02
|+0.05
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.