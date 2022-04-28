Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ’s partner company, Basin Uranium Corp. is pleased to announce it has completed the first diamond drill hole at the Mann Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan’s prolific Athabasca Basin. The Mann Lake project is located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco’s Millennium uranium ...

SYH:CA