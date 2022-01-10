Base Metals Investing News
Html>

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the results from the mobile metal ion (MMI) soil geochemistry survey completed at the Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

Result Highlights

The results of the MMI soil survey (1,139 soil samples), when interpreted with the geology, alteration and geophysics data, define four new significant mineralization target areas outside of the Tin Cup Zone as illustrated in Figure 1.

Two of the highlighted target zones include, Target 1 and Target 4 are on newly staked mineral claims announced by Northern Lights on September 30, 2021.

Targets 2, 3, and 4 are considered to be a priority for detailed geological mapping and sampling to identify future drill targets.

Target 1 on newly acquired claim areas in the northwest quadrant of the project tenements defined a gold in soil anomaly including samples up to 51.6 ppb Au.

Target 2 is centred on the area between the Fiery Squid and Fluorspar Ridge defining a 1.9 km N-S trending gold in soil anomaly that lies between the Union Pass and Frisco Mine Faults. Results include samples up to 547 ppb Au.

Target 3 in an area adjacent to Union Pass Fault defined a gold in soil anomaly that is outside known workings on trend with previous prospects and drifts. Inculdes samples up to 95.4 ppb Au.

Target 4 on newly acquired claim area that includes numerous shallow shafts and surface workings form two subparallel vein systems. No surface rock sampling was previously undertaken in this area. The results show gold in soil anomaly including samples up to 86 ppb Au.

Northern Lights CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "The MMI soil results highlight the potential of the northern section of the Secret Pass Project and on the recently staked ground to the east of the Tin Cup Zone. Planned exploration work in 2022 will include detailed geological mapping of the new target areas as a precursor to generating drill targets. Assays from the four drill holes completed at Tin Cup in December are still pending and will be released as received."

Figure 1: Secret Pass Project - Exploration Target Areas

Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) Soil Geochemistry Survey

In September and October 2021, Northern Lights Resources completed a close-spaced MMI soil survey over the 1,128 Ha Secret Pass license area. In total, 1,139 soil samples were collected on a 200m x 50m grid (grid spacing irregular over some areas of extreme topography).

The Secret Pass soil samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Vancouver utilizing mobile metal ionic leach analysis for a 60-element suite. The key benefits to using partial ionic leach extraction for soil analysis compared to the industry standard aqua regia digestion includes the following:

  • Fewer false anomalies are generated
  • Anomaly better positioned directly above the mineralization
  • Excellent element value repeatability at very low detections limits
  • A better definition of metal zonation and complex metal associations
  • More effective at detecting deeply buried mineralization
  • Very low detection limits with low background noise
  • Important pathfinder volatile elements are retained
  • Element dispersion is more active in arid climates such as in Arizona

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations
Email: shawn@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are earning 100% ownership.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and "NLRCF" on the OTCQB. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Northern Lights Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681596/Secret-Pass-Project--Soil-Geochemistry-Results

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Lights CSE:NLR Silver Investing
NLR:CNX
Results of Annual General Meeting

Results of Annual General Meeting

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting on December 7, 2021

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting:

Keep reading... Show less
Tin Cup - Initial Drill Program Completed

Tin Cup - Initial Drill Program Completed

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial drill program at the Tin Cup prospect at NLR's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

Four diamond core drill holes, totalling 610 metres, have been completed at Tin Cup. The focus of this initial drill program is to confirm the gold mineralization that was previously identified by reverse circulation drilling in the 1980s and to test the structure of the mineralization below the depth of historic drilling. See Table 1 and Figure 1.

Keep reading... Show less
Tin Cup Drilling Update

Tin Cup Drilling Update

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce an update to the ongoing core drilling program at the Tin Cup Prospect on the Company' 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

Drilling has been completed on two drill holes, TC21-02 (175 metre total depth) and TC21-03 (230 metre total depth). Drilling is continuing on the third hole, (TS21-04) currently at a depth of approximately 80 metres. The initial drill program of four holes at the Tin Cup prospect is expected to be completed in early December.

Keep reading... Show less
Drilling Begins at Tin Cup

Drilling Begins at Tin Cup

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced core drilling at the Tin Cup prospect at the Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona

Godbe Drilling have been appointed as the drilling contractor. Drilling on the first hole (TC21-02) at Tin Cup began on Wednesday, November 11.

Keep reading... Show less
norhtern lights

Northern Lights Increases Secret Pass Land by 30%

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce it has increased the total leased mineral claim area at Secret Pass project in Mohave County, Arizona by 30

The Company has completed the registration of 32 new mineral claims with the US Bureau of Land Management comprising 260 hectares. The additional claims increase the area of the Secret Pass Project to approximately 1,128 hectares.

Keep reading... Show less
CMC Metals Identifies High Grade Silver-Lead-Zinc-Stibnite Samples at its Amy Property, British Columbia

CMC Metals Identifies High Grade Silver-Lead-Zinc-Stibnite Samples at its Amy Property, British Columbia

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent exploration has identified high grade polymetallic samples at its Amy property in northern British Columbia. During a brief reconnaissance of the property at the end of the 2021 exploration season. The Amy Property is road accessible and located only 8 kilometers west of the Silvertip mine and mill owned by Coeur Mining Limited in the southern part of the Rancheria Silver District. The property was subjected to considerable exploration in the 1960-1985 period that included adit development, the discovery of the Amy prospect, exploration drilling, numerous mineralized areas, and an anomalous area in excess of 4 kilometers in strike length with widths from 300-1,300 meters

Five grab samples were collected from various surface trenches and the adit dump on the Amy Property and resulted in the following assays:

Keep reading... Show less

Endeavour Silver Launches Sustainability Strategy with Three-year Targets

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to introduce its new Sustainability Strategy. It sets out priorities, actions, and targets over the next three years focused on three pillars: people, planet and business. All amounts reported are in United States (US) dollars.

This refreshed strategy is part of the Company's multi-year transformation and growth plan and demonstrates the crucial role that leading mining companies like Endeavour Silver can provide in supporting economic, social and environmental sustainability.

Keep reading... Show less

Endeavour Silver Announces Appointment of New Director

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy E. Jacobsen, QP, P.E., MBA to the Company's board of directors effective January 3, 2022.

"We are delighted to welcome Amy to our board. She is well recognized for her contribution to the mining industry and brings extensive expertise as well as a depth of mining experience that will serve Endeavour Silver well as we pursue our vision of being a premier senior silver producer," stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer.

Keep reading... Show less

Industry Report - Metals Mining Fourth Quarter 2021 Review and Outlook

Mining companies post a strong finish. During the fourth quarter, mining companies (as measured by the XME) appreciated 7.3% compared to a gain of 10.6% for the S&P 500 index. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX) and Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ) ETFs were up 8.7% and 9.4%, respectively. Gold, silver, copper, and zinc futures prices were up 4.0%, 6.1%, 9.1%, and 8.5%, respectively, while lead was down 2.4%. For the full year, gold and silver prices declined 4.5% and 12.1%, respectively, while copper, lead, and zinc prices were up 26.4%, 21.3%, and 33.6%. Performance in 2021 was driven by base metals equities as underscored by the 33.9% price return on the XME versus -11.1% and -22.7% for the GDX and GDXJ, respectively. The S&P 500 appreciated 26.9%. Outlook for precious metals. The U.S. Dollar Index rose 1.7% during the fourth quarter and 6.4% in 2021. The yield on the 10-year rose modestly during the fourth quarter to 1.51% and was up 59.5 basis points compared to year-end 2020. While a rise in the U.S. dollar and treasury yields are headwinds for gold, we believe investors may view precious metals more favorably in 2022 to protect portfolio values from potential volatility in equity markets, an uncertain path for inflation, and the risk of Federal Reserve monetary policy errors. While the Federal Reserve has signaled that it will end monthly bond purchases in March and could raise interest rates three times in 2022, we think market expectations are partially baked in and investors will likely focus on real interest rates which are expected to remain low. Can industrial metals continue their ascent? While U.S. and global economic growth is expected to moderate and we don't expect the same level of gains for industrial metals in 2022, cash flow generation should remain strong for industrial metals companies while supply and demand fundamentals remain favorable. Improving supply chains, inventory re-stocking, and greater capital spending could be supportive of pricing, and we believe the long-term investment case for owning industrial metals mining companies remains favorable. Weaker growth abroad, particularly in China, remains a near-term threat. Putting it all together. We remain constructive on the Metals and Mining sector. While precious metals underperformed industrial metals in 2021, we believe precious metals mining equities could outperform in 2022. Valuations, particularly among junior companies, remain attractive while current gold and silver prices are sufficient to be profitable. Additionally, we are beginning to observe an increase in M&A activity which highlight value in the sector based on acquisition premiums. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less

SilverCrest Draws an Additional US$30 Million on its US$120 Million Credit Facility

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

 SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, as planned, the Company's Canadian subsidiary has completed the third scheduled drawdown of US$30 million on its previously announced US$120 million Project Financing Facility ("Credit Facility") with an affiliate of RK Mine Finance (see news release dated January 4, 2021 ). This drawdown takes the total amount of debt accessed to date to US$90 million . The additional funds will be used towards the continued construction of the Company's Las Chispas Project ("Las Chispas" or "Project") located in Sonora, Mexico with a targeted completion in Q2, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
closeup of silver coins and bars on a wood table

The Silver Edge to Inflation Hedging

There are bright sides to the dark cloud of inflation, and for some investors one of them may be silver.

Silver is generally seen as gold’s sister metal — not as valuable, and not nearly as ubiquitous in terms of demand, but that doesn’t mean it should be counted out of a diverse portfolio.

Because of its precious metal status, silver can be a decent hedge against inflation as its worth is derived differently from paper currencies. Unlike paper currencies, silver cannot be printed, and has a limited supply. When the US dollar weakens (either because of increased money supply or inflation), the silver price tends to rise.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×