Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting on December 7, 2021
The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting:
Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the results from the mobile metal ion (MMI) soil geochemistry survey completed at the Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona Result Highlights The results of the MMI soil survey (1,139 soil samples), when interpreted with the geology, alteration and geophysics data, define four new significant mineralization target areas outside of the Tin Cup Zone as illustrated in Figure 1. Two of the highlighted target zones include, Target 1 and Target 4 are on newly staked mineral claims announced by Northern Lights on September 30, 2021. Targets 2, 3, and 4 are considered to be a priority for detailed geological mapping and sampling to identify future drill targets. Target 1 on newly acquired claim areas in the northwest quadrant of the project tenements defined a gold in soil anomaly including samples up to 51.6 ppb Au. Target 2 is centred on the area between the Fiery Squid and Fluorspar Ridge defining a 1.9 km N-S trending gold in soil anomaly that lies between the Union Pass and Frisco Mine Faults. Results include samples up to 547 ppb Au. Target 3 in an area adjacent to Union Pass Fault defined a gold in soil anomaly that is outside known workings on trend with previous prospects and drifts. Inculdes samples up to 95.4 ppb Au. Target 4 on newly acquired claim area that includes numerous shallow shafts and surface workings form two subparallel vein systems. No surface rock sampling was previously undertaken in this area. The results show gold in soil anomaly including samples up to 86 ppb Au. Northern Lights CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "The MMI soil results highlight the potential of the northern section of the Secret Pass Project and on the recently staked ground to the east of the Tin Cup Zone. Planned exploration work in 2022 will include detailed geological mapping of the new target areas as a precursor to generating drill targets. Assays from the four drill holes completed at Tin Cup in December are still pending and will be released as received." Figure 1: Secret Pass Project - Exploration Target Areas Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) Soil Geochemistry Survey In September and October 2021, Northern Lights Resources completed a close-spaced MMI soil survey over the 1,128 Ha Secret Pass license area. In total, 1,139 soil samples were collected on a 200m x 50m grid (grid spacing irregular over some areas of extreme topography). The Secret Pass soil samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Vancouver utilizing mobile metal ionic leach analysis for a 60-element suite. The key benefits to using partial ionic leach extraction for soil analysis compared to the industry standard aqua regia digestion includes the following: Competent Persons Statement Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears. For further information, please contact: Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations About Northern Lights Resources Corp. Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are earning 100% ownership. Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and "NLRCF" on the OTCQB. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent exploration has identified high grade polymetallic samples at its Amy property in northern British Columbia. During a brief reconnaissance of the property at the end of the 2021 exploration season. The Amy Property is road accessible and located only 8 kilometers west of the Silvertip mine and mill owned by Coeur Mining Limited in the southern part of the Rancheria Silver District. The property was subjected to considerable exploration in the 1960-1985 period that included adit development, the discovery of the Amy prospect, exploration drilling, numerous mineralized areas, and an anomalous area in excess of 4 kilometers in strike length with widths from 300-1,300 meters
Five grab samples were collected from various surface trenches and the adit dump on the Amy Property and resulted in the following assays:
|
Sample
|
Silver
|
Lead
|
Zinc
|
Stibnite
|
Gold
|
1775201
|
1,946
|
11.15
|
1.8
|
1,411
|
113
|
1775202
|
2,195
|
54.98
|
0.4
|
1,756
|
115
|
1775203
|
2,209
|
5.8
|
6.0
|
1,568
|
109
|
1775204
|
4,010
|
40.94
|
7.6
|
>2,000
|
127
|
1775205
|
218
|
1.5
|
7.6
|
69
|
21
*Samples were also elevated in concentrations of copper, iron and manganese
Mr. Kevin Brewer, President and CEO noted, "We are very excited about the potential of the Amy Property, and we now intend to advance the project to the drill-ready stage. Historical work demonstrated that Amy has the potential to host a high-grade carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD"). The presence of stibnite in the sampling has pleasantly surprised us and we will be studying that closely. Our limited reconnaissance efforts confirmed that extensive mineralization exists at the surface and from material that came out of the adits. We are now intending to initiate a detailed compilation of the data relating to the property from extensive prospecting, geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys to prepare for advanced exploration efforts on the property in 2022. Permits will be filed with the Government of British Columbia for upgrading of the access roads to the site, trenching, and drilling.
Mr. John Bossio, Chairperson noted, "Being in such close geographic proximity to a silver-lead-zinc mill Amy has become a very attractive target for CMC. This project has the right geology, the right geophysics, and is in the right place. It has great exploration potential to host a significant high-grade silver-base metal deposit in the Rancheria Silver District. Our focus at Amy will be resource definition and medium- term development. Once we take the project to drill-ready stage we will entertain a possible joint venture as our main focus remains the flagship Silver Hart project."
Qualified Person
Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist in BC, Yukon and Newfoundland, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43101). He has approved the technical information reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.
About CMC Metals Ltd.
CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities high graded polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador. Our silver-lead-zinc prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (the "Silver Hart Project") in Yukon, and Rancheria South, Amy and Silverknife claims (the "Rancheria South Project") in British Columbia. Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Logjam (Yukon), Bridal Veil and Terra Nova (both in Newfoundland).
On behalf of the Board:
"John Bossio"
John Bossio, Chairman
CMC Metals Ltd.
For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:
Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc. (Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.
President, CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 670-0019
kbrewer80@hotmail.com
Suite 615-800 West Pender St.
Vancouver, BC
V6C 2V6
To be added to CMC's news distribution list, please send an email to info@cmcmetals.ca or contact Mr. Kevin Brewer at 604-670-0019.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
"This news release may contain certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and exploitation activities and developments. In this release disclosure regarding the potential to undertake future exploration work comprise forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects, to carry out the work and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, the impact of the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic crisis and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation."
Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to introduce its new Sustainability Strategy. It sets out priorities, actions, and targets over the next three years focused on three pillars: people, planet and business. All amounts reported are in United States (US) dollars.
This refreshed strategy is part of the Company's multi-year transformation and growth plan and demonstrates the crucial role that leading mining companies like Endeavour Silver can provide in supporting economic, social and environmental sustainability.
The Endeavour Silver Sustainability Strategy 2022-2024 aligns with our "Endeavour Cares" cultural philosophy, which reflects a strong senior management and team commitment to sustainable practices. Endeavour will report regularly and transparently on the delivery of the Sustainability Strategy through its annual Sustainability Report available on the website at https://edrsilver.com/sustainability/overview/ .
"We're raising the bar for ourselves," says Dan Dickson, CEO. "We want to deepen our sustainability commitments and elevate our performance in areas that matter most to our stakeholders and our business. These are areas where we're channeling our energy, increasing our investments, and increasing our efforts to deliver meaningful progress toward a more sustainable future."
The comprehensive strategy outlines key initiatives in years 2022-2024, under three pillars with clear goals. Highlights include:
1. Targets align with the mining industry 2021 representation averages, as reported by Mexican Mining Chamber (CAMIMEX)
"Since the early days when we founded this company, we applied a sustainability barometer to everything we have done," comments Brad Cooke, Executive Chairman of the Board. "This approach has driven us on our mission to find, build and operate quality silver mines in responsible ways that create value for all stakeholders. Anchored on this foundation, our new Sustainability Strategy helps us take our philosophy and actions to the next level."
To ensure that business commitments result in tangible results, Ken Pickering, Independent Board Director and Sustainability Committee Chair, states that, "Our Sustainability Strategy sets out concrete targets, supported by disciplined monitoring and reporting processes to evaluate our performance and maintain our focus on these activities."
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information :
Trish Moran, Interim Head of IR
Toll free: (877) 685-9775
Tel: (604) 640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour's sustainability strategy, anticipated performance in 2021 including changes in mining operations and production levels, the timing and results of various activities and the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the ability of Endeavour to carry out its sustainability strategy, the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy E. Jacobsen, QP, P.E., MBA to the Company's board of directors effective January 3, 2022.
"We are delighted to welcome Amy to our board. She is well recognized for her contribution to the mining industry and brings extensive expertise as well as a depth of mining experience that will serve Endeavour Silver well as we pursue our vision of being a premier senior silver producer," stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer.
Ms. Jacobsen has over 30 years of diverse global experience and was recognized among the 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining 2020. Her experience includes industrial minerals and fertilizers, base metals including copper, cobalt, zinc, and nickel, precious metals, and energy fuels such as coal, lignite and uranium.
Ms. Jacobsen started her career at Homestake and Hazen Research before moving to Stone and Webster Management Consultants. Most recently, she spent 14 years in various management positions at Behre Dolbear Group, including 3 years as chair of the board of directors from 2016 to 2019. Ms. Jacobsen is currently the President of Windward Consulting as well as Adjunct Professor in the Professional Masters – Mining Engineering and Management degree program at the Colorado School of Mines.
Ms. Jacobsen graduated from the Colorado School of Mines with a B.S. in metallurgical engineering as well as a Master of Business Administration from the Executive MBA program at the University of Denver. She is a Qualified Professional in metallurgy through the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America, a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Colorado and an Associate Member of the International Institute of Mineral Appraisers. Ms. Jacobsen is the past president of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America and past director of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade, underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. The Company's philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: pmoran@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn
Mining companies post a strong finish. During the fourth quarter, mining companies (as measured by the XME) appreciated 7.3% compared to a gain of 10.6% for the S&P 500 index. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX) and Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ) ETFs were up 8.7% and 9.4%, respectively. Gold, silver, copper, and zinc futures prices were up 4.0%, 6.1%, 9.1%, and 8.5%, respectively, while lead was down 2.4%. For the full year, gold and silver prices declined 4.5% and 12.1%, respectively, while copper, lead, and zinc prices were up 26.4%, 21.3%, and 33.6%. Performance in 2021 was driven by base metals equities as underscored by the 33.9% price return on the XME versus -11.1% and -22.7% for the GDX and GDXJ, respectively. The S&P 500 appreciated 26.9%. Outlook for precious metals. The U.S. Dollar Index rose 1.7% during the fourth quarter and 6.4% in 2021. The yield on the 10-year rose modestly during the fourth quarter to 1.51% and was up 59.5 basis points compared to year-end 2020. While a rise in the U.S. dollar and treasury yields are headwinds for gold, we believe investors may view precious metals more favorably in 2022 to protect portfolio values from potential volatility in equity markets, an uncertain path for inflation, and the risk of Federal Reserve monetary policy errors. While the Federal Reserve has signaled that it will end monthly bond purchases in March and could raise interest rates three times in 2022, we think market expectations are partially baked in and investors will likely focus on real interest rates which are expected to remain low. Can industrial metals continue their ascent? While U.S. and global economic growth is expected to moderate and we don't expect the same level of gains for industrial metals in 2022, cash flow generation should remain strong for industrial metals companies while supply and demand fundamentals remain favorable. Improving supply chains, inventory re-stocking, and greater capital spending could be supportive of pricing, and we believe the long-term investment case for owning industrial metals mining companies remains favorable. Weaker growth abroad, particularly in China, remains a near-term threat. Putting it all together. We remain constructive on the Metals and Mining sector. While precious metals underperformed industrial metals in 2021, we believe precious metals mining equities could outperform in 2022. Valuations, particularly among junior companies, remain attractive while current gold and silver prices are sufficient to be profitable. Additionally, we are beginning to observe an increase in M&A activity which highlight value in the sector based on acquisition premiums. Read More >>
TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV
SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, as planned, the Company's Canadian subsidiary has completed the third scheduled drawdown of US$30 million on its previously announced US$120 million Project Financing Facility ("Credit Facility") with an affiliate of RK Mine Finance (see news release dated January 4, 2021 ). This drawdown takes the total amount of debt accessed to date to US$90 million . The additional funds will be used towards the continued construction of the Company's Las Chispas Project ("Las Chispas" or "Project") located in Sonora, Mexico with a targeted completion in Q2, 2022.
To limit risk and enhance flexibility, SilverCrest has now drawn down 75% of the Credit Facility, in-line with the agreed drawdown schedule. By completing this drawdown, the remaining US$30 million will remain available to the Company through August 31, 2022 , during the planned H2, 2022 production ramp-up of Las Chispas. Project construction remains on time and in line with the previously disclosed capital cost estimate of US$137.7 million (see news release dated February 2, 2021 ). The Company still anticipates reaching the previously disclosed 80% of construction completed by the end of 2021 with full power available to facilities by Q2, 2022. To date, there have been no delays to construction as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As at December 30, 2021 , the Company has cash and cash equivalent of approximately US$178 million and US$30 million remaining under its Credit Facility.
ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.
SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC , that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's top priority is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico , where it has completed a feasibility study on the Las Chispas Project and is proceeding with mine construction. Startup of production at the Las Chispas Mine is targeted for mid-2022. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Property resulting in numerous high-grade precious metal discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the strategic plans, timing and expectations for the Company's construction and exploration programs at the Las Chispas Project and the start up of production at the Las Chispas Mine by mid-2022. Such forward looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the reliability of mineralization estimates, mining and development costs, the conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of expenditures related to rehabilitation and drilling programs; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors including: uncertainty as to the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.
N. Eric Fier , CPG, P.Eng
Chief Executive Officer
SilverCrest Metals Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercrest-draws-an-additional-us30-million-on-its-us120-million-credit-facility-301451897.html
There are bright sides to the dark cloud of inflation, and for some investors one of them may be silver.
Silver is generally seen as gold’s sister metal — not as valuable, and not nearly as ubiquitous in terms of demand, but that doesn’t mean it should be counted out of a diverse portfolio.
Because of its precious metal status, silver can be a decent hedge against inflation as its worth is derived differently from paper currencies. Unlike paper currencies, silver cannot be printed, and has a limited supply. When the US dollar weakens (either because of increased money supply or inflation), the silver price tends to rise.
This limited supply posed a problem to the US Department of the Treasury back in the 1950s, when coinage was still made from silver. As the US recovered post-war, demand for industrial silver and coinage both boomed, forcing the treasury to sell its silver holdings to keep the price at its monetary value. If it hadn’t done so, individuals would have had the incentive to melt silver and sell it for a higher price than its monetary value.
Silver is no longer used for general coinage, but it still has great use from an investment perspective. And aside from being a precious metal (and thus a store of wealth), silver has many industrial applications: in batteries, smartphones, glass coatings and water filtration, to name just a few. The industrial use of silver accounted for nearly half of silver demand in 2020 (up 8 percent from the year before,) according to the Silver Institute.
The silver market has seen volatility over the years. Silver hit its highest price (US$48.70 per ounce) in the 1970s on the back of a confluence of factors, including perceptions of limited supply and high inflation. Prices then declined steady until the 2000s, when they began a slow uptick, nearly reaching the US$50 level again in 2011. Another steady decline followed until mid-2020, when fears over surging inflation (on the back of pandemic stimulus) and renewed economic output (as economies opened) once again drove prices up.
Historically, silver and inflation haven’t had a direct relationship that can be neatly quantified. Many experts argue against it as a hedge, opting for other assets like real estate and stocks. And while it’s tricky at best to say silver and inflation have a direct correlation, silver has certain attributes that make it a useful investment in a portfolio.
The first is that silver tends to move in tandem with gold: when the price of gold rises, so too does the price of silver. Gold and inflation have a stronger correlation, and thus silver benefits from this once-removed relationship.
Secondly, because of silver’s greater ties to industry (compared to gold, which saw just 8 percent usage in technology in 2020), when demand for goods and services outraces supply, and inflation hits and prices rise, the price of silver tends to increase in tandem. For example, the price of silver jumped 70 percent between May 2020 and May 2021 as economies around the world reopened after a year of muted growth. In fact, Ole Hanson, head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, told CNBC that industrial demand was the “main reason” that silver outperformed gold in that time period. Furthermore, US inflation was up 5 percent in that time.
Thirdly — and this is important from a gold vs. silver perspective — silver is much more affordable than gold, and so its price tends to move much faster, affording a far greater return on investment. From May 2020 to May 2021, gold only rose 6.4 percent compared to silver’s 70 percent. As Jodie Gunzberg, managing director and chief investment strategist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Institutional, told US News, “It takes a much smaller investment in silver than gold to hedge against inflation.”
And finally, as the world attempts to switch to a green economy, silver’s industrial demand is only set to increase. CRU International’s report "The Role of Silver in the Green Revolution" highlights three key industries where silver is critical: solar energy, nuclear energy and appliance charging. All three industries are pegged as set to grow in the race for net-zero emissions, locking in silver demand for the near future.
If you’re looking for ways to invest in silver, give this guide a read.
Like all investments, silver comes with its own list of drawbacks.
The white metal is extremely volatile — far more volatile than gold, other commodities and even the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX). This is because of the multiple use categories for silver, where industrial demand coupled with investment demand can drive prices up or down quickly.
Another reason — and this is true for gold as well — is that monetary policy action can reduce the investment glamor of silver. As inflation persists, interest rates will increase, pulling investment favor back to the US dollar and strengthening it, likely to the detriment of precious metals.
Finally, silver’s returns aren’t a sure bet. Before its surge in 2021, the silver price had been on a steady decline since 2011. Comparing its action with the robust returns of the S&P 500 and real estate makes it an unlikely candidate to dethrone other favorites in the investment space.
Some market watchers say that silver is ready for another breakthrough, citing similar patterns from 2004 to 2006, when silver began to skyrocket. From a macro perspective, as the world economy recovers and the green economy becomes increasingly important, the fundamentals are in place for strong market support.
From an inflation hedge perspective, other commodities (oil, gold) and other categories (real estate) can offer better returns and more stability. However, there is historical precedent that when silver starts a bull run, investors can benefit deeply and significantly add to their portfolios, instead of just as an inflation hedge.
