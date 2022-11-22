Romios Gold Resources’ Copper Porphyry Discovery Hallmarks 2023 Campaign Plan, CEO says
“It has all the makings of a multi-layered target … And the proximity to infrastructure is the likes of which you could only dream about in the context of the Golden Triangle.” – Stephen Burega, CEO, Romios Gold Resources
Romios Gold Resources' (TSXV:RG,OTCQB:RMIOF,FWB:D4R) 2022 Trek South summer program was successful in defining a major geophysical target using an induced polarization (IP) and magnetotelluric survey (MT). CEO Stephen Burega says the discovery hallmarks an exciting copper porphyry opportunity for potential partners and lays the groundwork for planning the company’s 2023 campaign.
“It has all the makings of a multi-layered target," Burega said. "You have a 1 kilometer epidote mineralization, overprinted by an 800 meter, quartz pyrite stock works. And then you've got this IP and MT data that shows the depth. And we've previously flown a mag survey that shows two plutons that are on either side of this target. All of that equates to a very exciting, well-defined target. And the proximity to infrastructure is the likes of which you could only dream about in the context of the Golden Triangle, which is quite remote."
The CEO added that the discovery is comparable to one of the core assets over at Galore Creek owned by Newmont (NYSE:NEM).
Galore Creek is Romios’ neighbor directly to the north, and has partially cleared road access that is approximately 1 kilometer away from Trek South. Their proposed mill site is also just about 10 kilometers away and can be viewed from the Trek South location, Burega said.
“Infrastructure-wise, (Trek South) is ideally located and now we have all the hallmarks of a really exciting copper porphyry to talk to potential partners (about) and to plan for our 2023 campaign,” he said.
According to Burega, these great results came out of their summer program – one of the largest campaigns the company has undertaken in years.
Watch the full interview with Romios Gold Resources CEO Stephen Burega above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Romios Gold Resources (TSXV: RG,OTCQB:RMIOF,FWB:D4R). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Romios Gold Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Romios Gold Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Romios Gold Resourcesand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
