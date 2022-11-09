Base MetalsInvesting News

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its 2022 IP (Induced Polarization) survey at Trek South has detected a strong IP chargeability high interpreted to be >800 m long and up to 500 m wide that extends beyond 600 m depth beneath both a large, newly discovered, copper and tungsten bearing skarn, and the ~1 km wide porphyry-style alteration and mineralization zone discovered in 2021.

Additionally, the IP anomaly flanks both a recently exposed granodiorite pluton and a postulated buried pluton reflected by a circular aeromagnetic high. (See Map 1).

Romios' VP of Exploration, Mr. John Biczok, P. Geo, commented, "The 2022 Trek South summer program was very successful in defining a major geophysical (IP-MT) target underlying the centre of the >1 km wide porphyry-style Cu-Au zone that Romios discovered in 2021. This area has never been drill-tested. The discovery of a copper-tungsten mineralized skarn coincident with part of this strong IP anomaly significantly increases the potential for substantial mineralization within this very well-defined drill target."

Highlights:

  1. This large target area has been delineated using multiple layers of data providing a greater level of confidence: The strong chargeability high and associated resistivity low are believed to reflect a high concentration of sulphide mineralization (see Figures 1 & 2) and are interpreted as a target that is at least 800 m long and approximately 250 to 500 m wide, begins at shallow depths and extends to a depth of >600 m (Figure 1).
  2. A subsequent MT (Magnetotelluric survey) survey over one of the IP lines (L1) defined a low resistivity feature that extends the IP anomaly to a depth of ~2 km (Fig. 2).
  3. A new 3D inversion model of a past aeromagnetic survey has identified a suspected buried pluton underlying the IP anomaly and this is now thought to be the likely source pluton of the porphyry Cu-Au system.
  4. A newly discovered area of skarnified sediments locally mineralized with copper and tungsten has been identified over an area >275 metres x 80 metres (Map 2); 21 of the 28 chip and grab samples collected here returned tungsten assays from 0.04% to 0.68% WO3, average 0.24%WO3, and copper values from 0.05 to 0.98% Cu, average 0.27% Cu.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/143599_2a34f317141aab51_002.jpg

Figure 1: Southeast looking orthogonal view of the Trek South 3D chargeability model derived from IP data. Chargeability highs in red are believed to reflect sulphide mineralization beneath the exposed porphyry and skarn mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/143599_2a34f317141aab51_002full.jpg.

The skarns and the coincident IP anomaly strike toward both a newly mapped granodiorite pluton >600 m wide and a suspected buried pluton, ~1.1 km x 0.8 km, indicated by a recently completed inversion model of an aeromagnetic high (Map 1).

The contacts of the Trek South skarn/IP anomaly with these 2 nearby plutons represent high priority drill targets as the intersection of skarn zones with their source pluton can typically be expected to produce an increase in their size and grade.

Romios' CEO and President, Mr. Stephen Burega commented, "The combination of a large skarn target flanking an intrusion that is a potential host to porphyry type mineralization creates a drill target of the highest priority that will require a substantial financial commitment, and we are actively engaged in identifying a potential partner to bring their expertise and funding to support this important program." He continued, "Both the strength and the size of the main anomaly are very encouraging and, while there is no guarantee of economic mineralization here, the size of the anomaly is comparable to some of the individual ore bodies at the Galore Creek deposit and it is flanked by 3 additional anomalies that remain to be evaluated in the field."

The Trek South project sits within 1.3 km of the partially cleared road route to Teck and Newmont's enormous Galore Creek Cu-Au porphyry deposit(s) and just 13 km from the proposed Galore Creek mill site (www.gcmc.ca).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/143599_2a34f317141aab51_003.jpg

Figure 2: IP Chargeability (top) and Resistivity (bottom) inversion models, Line 2, Trek South

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/143599_2a34f317141aab51_003full.jpg.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/143599_2a34f317141aab51_004.jpg

Map 1: Trek South IP Anomalies and Aeromagnetics

To view an enhanced version of Map 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/143599_2a34f317141aab51_004full.jpg.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/143599_2a34f317141aab51_005.jpg

Map 2: General geology and tungsten assays, main skarn zone, Trek South

To view an enhanced version of Map 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/143599_2a34f317141aab51_005full.jpg.

SUPPORTING DETAILS

COPPER-TUNGSTEN SKARN: High tungsten values have been returned from Trek South for the first time and are localised in a large area of newly discovered skarnified limestone and siltstone (See Map 2). It should be noted that tungsten mineralization is often difficult to discern and was not obvious in the field; its presence was revealed only by assays, consequently it has not been sampled or mapped in any systematic detail as yet. The samples referred to in this release were primarily of gossanous, pyritic zones in the skarns and include grabs and numerous chip samples across 10-30 cm widths as well as several wider chip samples with appreciable tungsten grades, e.g. 2.0 m @ 0.16% WO3 and 0.5 m @ 0.4% WO3.

IP SURVEY: The IP (Induced Polarization) geophysical technique is particularly effective at detecting disseminated sulphide minerals such as chalcopyrite and pyrite dispersed throughout the targeted host rocks. In July 2022, Simcoe Geoscience completed 3 lines of Alpha IPTM over the Trek South porphyry target and the newly discovered Cu-W skarn adjacent to it with very encouraging results.

3D MAGNETIC SUSCEPTIBILITY MODEL OF 2007 AEROMAGNETIC SURVEY: An aeromagnetic survey was completed over the Trek claims for Romios in 2007 by Fugro Airborne Surveys Inc. The resultant maps clearly show a circular magnetic feature approximately 1.1 km x 0.8 km that underlies a large portion of the now ice-free Trek South porphyry-style epidote alteration and quartz-pyrite stockwork area (Map 1). In 2022, Simcoe Geoscience completed a 3D inversion model of this aeromagnetic data over the area covered by IP Line 1 and the coincident MT survey line. This model supports the presence of a large pluton under the centre of the porphyry system.

GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND ONGOING STUDIES: Trek South is underlain mainly by late Triassic Stuhini Group mafic volcanics (andesites and basalts) and several recently discovered formations of limestone, calcareous siltstones, and conglomerates that are commonly skarnified over large areas. Romios is now undertaking various studies to help clarify important aspects of the geology, including age-dating of two intrusive phases.

RELATION TO THE TREK SOUTH PORPHYRY SYSTEM: The same productive granitoid intrusions that produce porphyry copper-gold deposits commonly produce skarn or other types of replacement mineralization along their margins if they intersect limestone or other calcareous sediments or volcanics. This is especially true in the case of the alkalic porphyries that are so common in the Golden Triangle; for example, in the case of the Galore Creek deposit(s), a large proportion of the mineralization is found in the sedimentary and volcanic rocks that are cut by the alkalic intrusions.

For more information, please click here for Romios' website.

QA/QC

The samples discussed in this document were grab and chip samples considered representative of the outcrops and mineralization being sampled. They were submitted to the ISO/IEC 17025 accredited ALS Canada Ltd. laboratories in Terrace and Vancouver, BC for assay and multi-element analyses, followed by a lithium borate fusion method (ME-MS85) for samples that returned high tungsten values in the multi-element scans. As a matter of procedure, a rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was implemented to ensure reliable assay results by inserting alternating blanks and commercial assay standards at every 10th position in the sample series.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP-Exploration for Romios Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in NW Ontario. The geophysical aspects of this document were also reviewed and approved by Romios' consulting geophysicist - Mr. Bob Lo, P. Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid claims in Nevada covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings and two former producers: the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer and the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec). The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

For more information, visit www.romios.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Burega, President and CEO - 647-515-3734 or sburega@romios.com

John Biczok, P. Geo., VP of Exploration - 613-410-7877 or jbiczok@romios.com

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143599

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Romios Gold ResourcesTSXV:RGBase Metals Investing
RG:CA
Romios Gold Resources (TSXV:RG) Logo

Romios Gold Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Reports Encouraging Results from Work on Three Projects in NW Ontario

Romios Gold Reports Encouraging Results from Work on Three Projects in NW Ontario

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the results of its summer field work undertaken on three of the Company's exploration projects in the North Caribou Lake greenstone belt (NCLGB) in NW Ontario (see Map 1). One week was spent exploring each of these claim blocks, with encouraging soil sampling results returned from the North Caribou River Gold Project (Map 2) and promising geological targets uncovered at Arseno Lake and Markop Lake.

Stephen Burega, President and CEO, stated, "The North Caribou belt is home to Newmont's world class Musselwhite gold mine and Romios is the only company actively exploring a pipeline of grass-roots to advanced projects in this greenstone belt." He continued, "Moving this significant group of assets forward continues to be a priority for the Company, and we are exploring various conversations to bring forward a strong funding partner to build on our successful results."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Applies to Extend November and December 2021 Warrants

Romios Gold Applies to Extend November and December 2021 Warrants

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to extend the expiry dates of certain warrants as set out in more detail below.

The Company will make an application to the TSXV to extend 7,510,000 warrants (the "November Warrants"), exercisable at $0.08 until November 4, 2022, issued pursuant to the private placement financing which closed on November 4, 2021, for a period of one (1) year, from the original expiry date to expire November 4, 2023. There has been no change in the exercise price.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Expands High-Grade VMS System at The TOE Zone, Trek South Project, Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Expands High-Grade VMS System at The TOE Zone, Trek South Project, Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that field work in 2022 has expanded the known extent of mineralization at the TOE Zone on Romios' Trek Property in the Golden Triangle of NW British Columbia and continues to support an Eskay Creek or Kuroko VMS model for this untested high-grade Cu-Au-Ag-Sb target.

The geology and style of the high-grade mineralization at the TOE Zone are both very similar to the world class Eskay Creek Au-Ag deposit. The known extent of this mineralization was increased by 75% in 2022 and it is believed that there is room for substantial expansion as many of the showings trend off under overburden.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Completes IP-MT Survey on Trek South Target and Reports on 2022 Exploration Programs in The Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Completes IP-MT Survey on Trek South Target and Reports on 2022 Exploration Programs in The Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed an extensive exploration program on six of the company's projects in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia (see Map 1). Field work by Romios' crew began in early July and continued until mid-September. Assay results are now being received and compiled, and will be reported on when complete. Field observations on some of the claim blocks are very encouraging, particularly those from the Trek South Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag prospect. Many of Romios' projects in the Golden Triangle are close to the giant Galore Creek porphyry Cu-Au-Ag project held by a Teck-Newmont JV (GCMC) and currently in the final stages of a pre-feasibility study.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Retains Stirling Merchant Capital and Natrinova Capital as Investor Relations Consultants

Romios Retains Stirling Merchant Capital and Natrinova Capital as Investor Relations Consultants

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Robert Samuel Grier of Stirling Merchant Capital Inc. (the "Stirling"), as an investor relations consultant to provide communication and marketing services. Stirling will be paid $3250 per month for each month that investor relations services are provided by Stirling. In addition to the foregoing stock option grants, Stirling will be granted 300,000 stock options exercisable at $0.05 for up to three years. Neither Stirling nor its principal, Sam Grier, own any securities of the Company directly or indirectly or have any intention to acquire any securities of the Company except for the exercise of stock options.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS SPUDS FIRST LITHIUM WELL IN VIEWFIELD, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS SPUDS FIRST LITHIUM WELL IN VIEWFIELD, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has spud its first targeted lithium well in Viewfield, Saskatchewan.  Drilling operations are expected to be completed by November 14 th 2022.  Following drilling, testing of the Duperow formation to evaluate brine concentration and flow rates will commence.

Brine sampling of a vertical wellbore on HCL's Mansur property returned lithium concentrations of up to 96 mg/l in the Duperow formation.  EMP is concurrently testing a second well on the Mansur permit (see press release dated October 31, 2022 ), and drilling the Viewfield well approximately 40 km to the southeast.  Both of these tests offset the 14-12 Midale well, which has similar geology, and tested lithium concentrations up to 190 mg/l. 1 Positive results at Viewfield and Mansur have the potential to establish a lithium brine resource that is contiguous over several townships of HCL's land holdings.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Exploration Update - Work Programs in Progress and Planned on Multiple Projects in Ontario and Quebec

Noble Mineral Exploration Update - Work Programs in Progress and Planned on Multiple Projects in Ontario and Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario November 9, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Engages Drill Contractor for Timmins Nickel Project

Xander Resources Engages Drill Contractor for Timmins Nickel Project

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 9, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Forage DCB Drilling of Rouyn-Noranda ("DCB") to complete the near-term drill program at its Timmins Nickel Project (the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN Reports Additional Strong Drill Results from the Wine Project in Manitoba, including 8.6 Metres of 2.22% NiEq

NiCAN Reports Additional Strong Drill Results from the Wine Project in Manitoba, including 8.6 Metres of 2.22% NiEq

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) reports additional assay results from its 2022 reconnaissance diamond drilling program at the Wine project in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 4). These drill holes were completed to further the understanding of the overall mineralization encountered on the Wine Occurrence and to assist in the targeting of future drilling within the Wine Gabbro area.

Highlights (complete assays set out in Tables 1 and 2):

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Announces Appointment of Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

Pan Global Announces Appointment of Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Mercier as Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications.

Mr. Mercier is an investor and media relations professional with more than 20 years of experience that has been acquired in a range of mining companies, from exploration-stage juniors to a $15 billion market cap producer. Most recently, he was the global investor relations and external communications lead for a base and precious metals producer with mines in Canada, Burkina Faso and Namibia. Mr. Mercier's past communications successes are grounded in a journalism degree and he has significant experience building investor support at the institutional, family office and retail levels. He is based in the Company's Vancouver head office.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Subsidiary Company CO2 Lock Corp. Announces Appointment of Chief Technical Officer and Acceptance Into Prestigious Climate Technology Accelerator Program

FPX Nickel Subsidiary Company CO2 Lock Corp. Announces Appointment of Chief Technical Officer and Acceptance Into Prestigious Climate Technology Accelerator Program

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Nader Mosavat as the Chief Technical Officer of its carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") subsidiary company, CO2 Lock Corp (" CO2 Lock ").  The Company is further pleased to report that CO2 Lock has been accepted into the Climate Stream at Creative Destruction Lab, (" CDL") a prestigious global technology accelerator program focused on massively scaleable science and technology companies, located at the University of British Columbia (" UBC ").

FPX Nickel Corp. logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Mosavat aboard as CO2 Lock's new Chief Technical Officer, who will leverage his extensive academic and practical experience in geological storage of carbon dioxide to lead CO2 Lock's technical programs and team," commented CO2 Lock's CEO, Cooper Quinn .  "As well, CO2 Lock's acceptance into CDL – one of the climate technology industry's most prominent startup accelerator programs – signifies a major validation of our technology approach, and serves as an ideal springboard to rapidly push CO2 Lock towards achieving gigaton-scale carbon mineralization utilizing our unique approach to CCS in ultramafic rocks around the planet.  We expect the importance of CCS to be highlighted at the ongoing COP 27 climate summit and believe CO2 Lock can contribute to developing scalable technologies to address climate change."

On March 30 , FPX announced the formation of CO2 Lock to pursue geoscience-related CCS opportunities.  Building on five years of laboratory and field research conducted with partners including UBC and Natural Resources Canada, CO2 Lock is focused on developing CCS operations in geological settings worldwide with similarities to FPX's Decar Nickel District.  CO2 Lock has established ownership interests in prospective mineral tenures and is developing intellectual property associated with the operation of CCS sites worldwide.

Dr. Nader Mosavat – Background

Dr. Nader Mosavat has a combined technical background and leadership experience of over 12 years in academia and industry.  He has led diverse teams of scientists and engineers using process modeling, techno-economic analysis, and lifecycle assessment to scale up a variety of innovative technologies in the fields of CCUS, Energy, and Environment.  Most recently, he served as Muscat University's Faculty Director, where he oversaw several programs in Engineering and Technology, led numerous industrial R&D projects, and served as chair of various committees and boards in the areas of research, industry engagement, strategic R&D, and commercialization.  Dr. Mosavat received his PhD from the University of Regina in Petroleum Systems Engineering.  He holds two BSc degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Oil and Gas Engineering and an MSc in Chemical Engineering.

Creative Destruction Lab – Background

Creative Destruction Lab is a non-profit organization that delivers an objectives-based program for massively scalable science- and technology-based companies. CDL operates 12 locations globally, including at UBC's Sauder School of Business.  Since CDL's founding in 2012, the successful commercialization of cutting-edge science and technology achieved through the program has led to the creation of over $19 billion in equity value.

CO2 Lock has been admitted to the CDL Vancouver's Climate Stream, which has been designed for technical founders developing high impact, scalable solutions that tackle climate change and environmental degradation, and to help preserve and protect our natural world.

CO2 Lock will work with CDL's experienced entrepreneurs and investors to sharpen objectives, prioritize time and resources, raise capital, and engage with experts working on the frontiers of climate research. With the benefit of CDL's process and structure, CO2 Lock aims to accelerate the commercialization trajectory of its technology approach to large-scale, low-cost carbon mineralization.

About CO2 Lock Corp.

CO2 Lock's vision is to commercialize the CCS potential of ultramafic brucite-rich serpentinized peridotite host rocks, with a mission to license or construct and operate commercial CCS projects capable of permanently and profitably locking away hundreds of millions of tonnes of CO2 per year at scale.  In pursuit of this objective, CO2 Lock will execute exploration and engineering activities to advance the development of large-scale carbon operations capable of mineralizing carbon dioxide in these rocks and associated carbon-depleted waters both at-surface (ex-situ mineralization) and underground (in-situ mineralization).  CO2 Lock's website is accessible at www.co2lockcorp.com .

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/08/c3002.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×