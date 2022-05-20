Gold Investing News

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Rick Rule: Gold, Oil and Gas, Coal, Water — Commodities for Now and Later

Gold Investing
light bulb with stock chart
Khakimullin Aleksandr / Shutterstock

"I'm no market forecaster, but part of me suggests this could get worse before it gets better," said Rick Rule of Rule Investment Media.

Rick Rule: Gold, Oil and Gas, Coal, Water — Commodities for Now and Lateryoutu.be

As the broader markets face volatility, what is investor and speculator Rick Rule doing with his money?

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Rule, who is proprietor at Rule Investment Media, said he sees the current circumstances as an opportunity.

"What bear markets really are is sales, and if you think that sales are good, then these are good," he said. He has a shopping list ready and is looking for places he can scale in, but did urge listeners to proceed with caution.

"I'm no market forecaster, but part of me suggests this could get worse before it gets better," he noted.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Coal InvestingOil and Gas Investingcoal outlookgold outlookoil and gas outlookGold Investing
Featured

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20029.00-152.92
TSXV695.26-10.32
DOW30845.39-407.74
S&P 5003841.56-59.23
NASD11151.16-237.34
ASX7064.50-118.20

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1843.17+0.99
Silver21.72-0.18
Copper4.280.00
Palladium1966.00-38.00
Platinum954.00-5.00
Oil113.54+1.33
Heating Oil3.66-0.01
Natural Gas8.15-0.15

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

Browse more resource reports ≫
Browse more technology reports ≫
Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×