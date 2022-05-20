VIDEO — Rick Rule: Gold, Oil and Gas, Coal, Water — Commodities for Now and Later
"I'm no market forecaster, but part of me suggests this could get worse before it gets better," said Rick Rule of Rule Investment Media.
Rick Rule: Gold, Oil and Gas, Coal, Water — Commodities for Now and Lateryoutu.be
As the broader markets face volatility, what is investor and speculator Rick Rule doing with his money?
Speaking to the Investing News Network at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Rule, who is proprietor at Rule Investment Media, said he sees the current circumstances as an opportunity.
"What bear markets really are is sales, and if you think that sales are good, then these are good," he said. He has a shopping list ready and is looking for places he can scale in, but did urge listeners to proceed with caution.
"I'm no market forecaster, but part of me suggests this could get worse before it gets better," he noted.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1843.17
|+0.99
|Silver
|21.72
|-0.18
|Copper
|4.28
|0.00
|Palladium
|1966.00
|-38.00
|Platinum
|954.00
|-5.00
|Oil
|113.54
|+1.33
|Heating Oil
|3.66
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|8.15
|-0.15
