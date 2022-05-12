Precious MetalsInvesting News

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report entitled "Bridge to the Future". The report details the Company's commitment to transparently disclose its targets and performance, while maintaining industry-leading corporate governance practices, and having a positive environmental and social impact while generating long-term value for all stakeholders. Read More >>

First Majestic Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Payment

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Endeavour Silver Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report entitled "Bridge to the Future". The report details the Company's commitment to transparently disclose its targets and performance, while maintaining industry-leading corporate governance practices, and having a positive environmental and social impact while generating long-term value for all stakeholders.

"Despite the challenges of the persisting COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud of our 2021 performance, surpassing our key sustainability targets and addressing environmental and social issues that matter to our stakeholders," stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "We recognize that sustainability is imperative for our long-term success, including financial success. This year's report, ‘Bridge to the Future' speaks to our ongoing actions to help shape a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow in which both our business and our stakeholders can prosper."

Endeavour Silver - First Quarter Earnings Exceed Expectations; Project Milestones Draw Near

First quarter results exceed expectations. Endeavour Silver reported first quarter net earnings of $11.7 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $4.5 million, or $(0.03) per share during the prior year period. We had forecast net income of $8.4 million, or $0.05 per share. The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $27.1 million compared to $8.3 million during the prior year period and our estimate of $17.1 million. Variances to our estimate included lower direct production costs and $6.6 million of other income, including foreign exchange and investments. Revenue of $57.7 million was modestly ahead of our $57.2 million estimate. Updating estimates. While we are maintaining our 2022 EPS estimate, we have increased our EBITDA estimate to $67.8 million from $60.6 million. Our revised estimates reflect lower direct production costs and higher depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Read More >>

Pan American Silver reports revenue of $439.9 million in Q1 2022

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022").

"Pan American reported strong financial performance in the quarter, enabling us to declare a dividend of $0.12 per common share for Q1, in line with the new dividend policy announced in February 2022 ," said Michael Steinmann , President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we indicated in our February 23, 2022 news release, our operations experienced high levels of workforce absenteeism in January and early February due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Workforce deployment is now back to more normal levels, and we are maintaining our guidance for 2022 with production weighted to the second half of the year."

Fortuna Reports Net Income of $27.0 million in the First Quarter of 2022

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022.

SilverCrest Reports Q1, 2022 Financial Results

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to report the Company's unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1, 2022"). The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are available under the Company's SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com or on SilverCrest's website www.silvercrestmetals.com . All amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

