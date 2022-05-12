Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report entitled "Bridge to the Future". The report details the Company's commitment to transparently disclose its targets and performance, while maintaining industry-leading corporate governance practices, and having a positive environmental and social impact while generating long-term value for all stakeholders. Read More >>
First Majestic Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Payment
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.
FIRST QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
Silver equivalent production totalled 7.2 million ounces, up 59% compared to Q1 2021. Total production consisted of 2.6 million ounces of silver and 58,891 ounces of gold
Quarterly revenues totalled $156.8 million, or an increase of 56% compared to Q1 2021
Mine operating earnings of $15.1 million, or a decrease of 46% compared to Q1 2021
Operating cash flows before movements in working capital and taxes totalled $35.3 million, an increase of 14% compared to Q1 2021
Cash costs were $14.94 per AgEq ounce
All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") (see "Non-GAAP Measures", below) were $20.87 per AgEq ounce
Net earnings of $7.3 million (EPS of $0.03) or adjusted net earnings of ($6.2) million (adjusted EPS of ($0.02)) (see "Non-GAAP Measures", below) after excluding non-cash and non-recurring items
Sold a record 156,200 ounces of silver bullion, or approximately 6.0% of the quarterly silver production, on First Majestic's bullion store at an average price of $27.86 per ounce for total proceeds of $4.4 million
Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 was $192.8 million. In addition, the Company has a strong working capital position of $194.4 million and total available liquidity of $294.4 million
Declared a cash dividend payment of $0.006 per common share for the first quarter of 2022 for shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2022, which will be distributed on or about June 10, 2022
"In the first quarter, we faced a number of obstacles and challenges that were outside of our usual control," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO. "Not only was Mexico hit hard with the Omicron COVID-19 variant which significantly reduced personnel and production rates across our operations, we experienced increasing inflationary cost pressure across the operating portfolio for reagents and consumables such as diesel, cyanide and grinding media. Cost-cutting measures are underway across the Company to improve profitability and help reduce further impacts to the business. In addition, efforts to improve efficiencies at Jerritt Canyon remain a key focus. As we reached the one-year anniversary of the acquisition, our team has made significant investments and operating improvements within the mines and at the processing plant. As production comes online at the West Generator and Saval II mines in the coming months, we anticipate improved production rates to drive costs lower."
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Key Performance Metrics
|2022-Q1
|2021-Q4
|Change
Q1 vs Q4
|2021-Q1
|Change
Q1 vs Q1
|Operational
|Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled
|877,118
|955,810
|(8%)
|614,245
|43%
|Silver Ounces Produced
|2,613,327
|3,358,809
|(22%)
|2,908,024
|(10%)
|Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced
|7,222,002
|8,561,023
|(16%)
|4,540,296
|59%
|Cash Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce (1)
|$
|14.94
|$
|12.32
|21%
|$
|12.61
|18%
|All-in Sustaining Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce (1)
|$
|20.87
|$
|17.26
|21%
|$
|19.35
|8%
|Total Production Cost per Tonne (1)
|$
|118.51
|$
|105.37
|12%
|$
|90.03
|32%
|Average Realized Silver Equivalent Price per Ounce (1)
|$
|26.68
|$
|24.18
|10%
|$
|27.13
|(2%)
|Financial (in $millions)
|Revenues
|$
|156.8
|$
|204.9
|(23%)
|$
|100.5
|56%
|Mine Operating Earnings
|$
|15.1
|$
|40.4
|(63%)
|$
|28.1
|(46%)
|Net Earnings (Loss)
|$
|7.3
|($4.0
|)
|NM
|$
|1.9
|NM
|Operating Cash Flows before Movements in Working Capital and Taxes
|$
|35.3
|$
|71.8
|(51%)
|$
|31.1
|14%
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|192.8
|$
|237.9
|(19%)
|$
|201.7
|(4%)
|Working Capital (1)
|$
|194.4
|$
|224.4
|(13%)
|$
|232.8
|(16%)
|Free cash flow (1)
|($40.4
|)
|$
|66.4
|NM
|($7.7
|)
|NM
|Shareholders
|(Loss) Earnings per Share ("EPS") - Basic
|$
|0.03
|($0.02
|)
|NM
|$
|0.01
|NM
|Adjusted EPS (1)
|($0.02
|)
|$
|0.02
|(218%)
|$
|0.03
|(175%)
NM - Not meaningful
(1) The Company reports certain non-GAAP financial measures which do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP (see "Non-GAAP Measures", below).
Q1 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
The Company realized an average silver price of $26.68 per silver equivalent ounce during the first quarter of 2022, representing a 2% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2021 and a 10% increase compared to the prior quarter.
Revenues generated in the first quarter totaled $156.8 million compared to $100.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 56% increase primarily due to acquisition of the Jerritt Canyon mine and initial production from the Ermitaño mine at Santa Elena.
The Company reported mine operating earnings of $15.1 million compared to $28.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in mine operating earnings is primarily attributed to an increase in cost of sales and depreciation and depletion attributed to the addition of Jerritt Canyon, and these costs were partially offset by an increase in silver and gold ounces sold.
The Company reported net earnings of $7.3 million (EPS of $0.03) compared to $1.9 million (EPS of $0.01) in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in net earnings was primarily attributed to a net income tax recovery of $11.7 million.
Adjusted net earnings for the quarter was ($6.2) million (adjusted EPS of ($0.02)) compared to $7.0 million (adjusted EPS of $0.03) in the first quarter of 2021, after excluding non-cash and non-recurring items.
Cash flow from operations before movements in working capital and income taxes in the quarter was $35.3 million compared to $31.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022, was $192.8 million. The Company had strong working capital of $194.4 million and total available liquidity of $294.4 million, including $100.0 million of available undrawn revolving credit facility. In addition, the Company completed its previously announced at-the-market equity offering throughout March and April with the sale of 2.3 million shares of common stock at an average price of $13.53 per share for gross proceeds of $31.4 million.
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
The table below represents the quarterly operating and cost parameters at each of the Company's four producing mines during the quarter.
|First Quarter Production Summary
|San
Dimas
|Santa
Elena
|La
Encantada
|Jerritt
Canyon
|Consolidated
|Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled
|195,300
|201,911
|249,906
|230,001
|877,118
|Silver Ounces Produced
|1,632,117
|337,201
|644,009
|-
|2,613,327
|Gold Ounces Produced
|18,528
|19,556
|100
|20,707
|58,891
|Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced
|3,080,940
|1,868,787
|651,875
|1,620,400
|7,222,002
|Cash Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce
|$
|9.41
|$
|12.96
|$
|16.41
|$
|27.12
|$
|14.94
|All-in Sustaining Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce
|$
|12.98
|$
|16.31
|$
|19.63
|$
|31.83
|$
|20.87
|Cash Cost per Gold Equivalent Ounce
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$
|2,120
|N/A
|All-In Sustaining Costs per Gold Equivalent Ounce
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$
|2,488
|N/A
|Total Production Cost per Tonne
|$
|143.66
|$
|111.36
|$
|41.43
|$
|187.15
|$
|118.51
(1) The Company reports certain non-GAAP financial measures which do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP (see "Non-GAAP Measures", below).
The Company produced 7.2 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 2.6 million ounces of silver and 58,891 ounces of gold. Total production increased 59% when compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to the acquisition of Jerritt Canyon. However, compared to a record breaking fourth quarter of 2021, production decreased by 16%, primarily due to high absenteeism related to an increase in COVID-19 cases in January and February which resulted in lower processed tonnes across all Mexican operating units.
COSTS AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
Cash cost for the quarter was $14.94 per AgEq ounce, compared to $12.32 AgEq per ounce in the previous quarter. The increase in cash cost was primarily due to a 16% decrease in production, as well as Company wide inflationary cost pressures. The decrease in production was primarily due to higher absenteeism on the account of an increase in COVID-19 cases across the Mexican operating units and extreme weather conditions at Jerritt Canyon which caused a reduction in overall gold production.
Consolidated AISC in the first quarter was $20.87 per AgEq ounce, compared to $17.26 AgEq per ounce in the previous quarter. The increase in AISC per AgEq ounce was primarily attributed to higher cash costs due to decreased production and inflationary cost pressures along with an increase in general and administrative costs. To help with the inflationary cost pressures, management has developed a series of cost reduction initiatives across the organization which are expected to improve efficiencies, lower production costs, capital spending, care and maintenance holding costs and corporate costs. In addition, the Company has prioritized several projects at Jerritt Canyon that are expected to be implemented over the next several quarters aimed at reducing costs at the mine and processing plant while improving overall production.
Total capital expenditures in the first quarter were $46.9 million, primarily consisting of $12.9 million at San Dimas, $10.1 million at Santa Elena, $16.1 million at Jerritt Canyon, $2.2 million at La Encantada, and $5.6 million for strategic projects.
Q1 2022 DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
The Company is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend payment in the amount of $0.006 per common share for the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter cash dividend will be paid to holders of record of First Majestic's common shares as of the close of business on May 25, 2022 and will be distributed on or about June 10, 2022.
Under the Company's dividend policy, the quarterly dividend per common share is targeted to equal approximately 1% of the Company's net quarterly revenues divided by the Company's then outstanding common shares on the record date.
The amount and distribution dates of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. Dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) may be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, HEALTH & SAFETY COMMITTEE
Management is pleased to report that the Board of Directors has agreed to create an environmental, social, health and safety committee of the board (the "ESHS Committee").
Subsequent to the Annual General & Special Meeting on May 26, 2022 and the election of the slated directors, the ESHS Committee will be formed and the board intends to appoint Jean des Rivières as Chair, and Marjorie Co and Raymond Polman as ESHS Committee members. For clarity, Mr. Polman, as former Chief Financial Officer, will not serve on the Compensation Committee, Audit Committee or Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee for so long as he is considered a non-independent director.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.
First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest possible premiums.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
"signed"
Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO
Non-GAAP Measures
The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures which include cash costs per silver equivalent ounce produced, all-in sustaining cost per silver equivalent ounce produced, total production cost per tonne, average realized silver price per ounce sold, average realized gold price per ounce sold, working capital, adjusted EPS and free cash flow. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP and the methods used by the Company to calculate such measures may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. For a complete description of how the Company calculates such measures and a reconciliation of certain measures to GAAP terms please see the applicable description in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; commercial mining operations; cash flow; budgets; the timing and amount of estimated future production; ore grades; recovery rates; mine plans and mine life; integration of operations; future sales; the future price of silver and other metals; costs of production; costs and timing of development at the Company's projects; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; and payment of dividends. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon guidance and forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward‐looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as and if the property is developed, and in the case of measured and indicated mineral resources or proven and probable mineral reserves, such statements reflect the conclusion based on certain assumptions that the mineral deposit can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19, and any other pandemics on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society, risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business - Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on www.sedar.com, and Form 40-F on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. Although First Majestic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123709
Endeavour Silver Releases 2021 Sustainability Report
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report entitled "Bridge to the Future". The report details the Company's commitment to transparently disclose its targets and performance, while maintaining industry-leading corporate governance practices, and having a positive environmental and social impact while generating long-term value for all stakeholders.
"Despite the challenges of the persisting COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud of our 2021 performance, surpassing our key sustainability targets and addressing environmental and social issues that matter to our stakeholders," stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "We recognize that sustainability is imperative for our long-term success, including financial success. This year's report, ‘Bridge to the Future' speaks to our ongoing actions to help shape a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow in which both our business and our stakeholders can prosper."
The 2021 Sustainability Report and related performance tables are available on Endeavour's website . Additionally, the Company is pleased to share a short video with CEO, Dan Dickson, as he talks about the past year's achievements and future plans. The Endeavour blog also showcases recent stories of sustainability in action.
Earlier this year, Endeavour released its Sustainability Strategy 2022-2024 to further enhance the Company's sustainability practices and impacts. Added Mr. Dickson: "Our three-year Sustainability Strategy charts our path to economic and social well-being, as we invest into the next phase of growth for the Company. By setting meaningful targets, we are confident that we will enhance our sustainability practices."
2021 Performance Highlights
(All dollar amounts presented below are in U.S. dollars.)
Increasing Positive Social Impacts for Our People
- Achieved a 42% reduction in the Reportable Injury Rate (RIR)
- Provided an average of 44 hours of training to employees and contractors
- Contributed $302,000 in community donations to help build resilient and thriving communities
- Launched a company-wide program for mental health, with 50% of employees participating in mental health resources including counselling services
Elevating Environmental Stewardship of Our Planet
- Reduced absolute greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 12% due to improved operating efficiencies
- Planted 55,000 trees in reforestation projects to reclaim disturbed ground
- Recycled 93% of water used in our operations
- Reduced hazardous waste intensity by 21%
Leading a Healthy, Long Term Business
- Developed a 3-year Sustainability Strategy that sets priorities and targets in three focus area: people, planet and business
- 100% of our employees completed training on our Code of Business Conduct & Ethics
- Spent $165 million on goods and services, 98.8% of which was from within Mexico.
- Launched the "Endeavour Trust Line" to give stakeholders an online channel for reporting concerns https://edrsilver.com/about-endeavour/ethics-hotline/
The 2021 Sustainability Report is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A Spanish version of the report will be available online in June 2022.
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: pmoran@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn
Endeavour Silver - First Quarter Earnings Exceed Expectations; Project Milestones Draw Near
First quarter results exceed expectations. Endeavour Silver reported first quarter net earnings of $11.7 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $4.5 million, or $(0.03) per share during the prior year period. We had forecast net income of $8.4 million, or $0.05 per share. The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $27.1 million compared to $8.3 million during the prior year period and our estimate of $17.1 million. Variances to our estimate included lower direct production costs and $6.6 million of other income, including foreign exchange and investments. Revenue of $57.7 million was modestly ahead of our $57.2 million estimate. Updating estimates. While we are maintaining our 2022 EPS estimate, we have increased our EBITDA estimate to $67.8 million from $60.6 million. Our revised estimates reflect lower direct production costs and higher depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Read More >>
Pan American Silver reports revenue of $439.9 million in Q1 2022
Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022").
"Pan American reported strong financial performance in the quarter, enabling us to declare a dividend of $0.12 per common share for Q1, in line with the new dividend policy announced in February 2022 ," said Michael Steinmann , President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we indicated in our February 23, 2022 news release, our operations experienced high levels of workforce absenteeism in January and early February due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Workforce deployment is now back to more normal levels, and we are maintaining our guidance for 2022 with production weighted to the second half of the year."
Consolidated Q1 2022 Highlights:
- Silver production of 4.6 million ounces and gold production of 131.0 thousand ounces.
- Revenue of $439.9 million included inventory draw downs of 531.6 thousand ounces of silver and 17.6 thousand ounces of gold.
- Net earnings of $76.8 million ( $0.36 basic income per share). Adjusted earnings were $32.0 million ( $0.15 basic adjusted income per share), with the most significant adjustment being the exclusion of the $44.6 million one-time gain for Pan American's investment in Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix").
- Operations generated $68.8 million of cash flow, net of $58.3 million in tax payments.
- Silver Segment Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") per silver ounce were $10.23 and $13.41 , respectively. Excluding Net Realizable Value ("NRV") inventory adjustments, Silver Segment AISC was $13.08 per ounce.
- Gold Segment Cash Costs and AISC per gold ounce were $1,069 and $1,502 , respectively. Excluding NRV inventory adjustments, Gold Segment AISC was $1,409 per ounce.
- Completed a quarterly-record 25,924 metres drilled on the La Colorada Skarn project, advanced pre-sinking of the concrete lined ventilation shaft and began commissioning of the refrigeration plant. See the news release issued on May 9, 2022 , for further details on the recent drill results.
- Management maintains its guidance for 2022 production, costs and capital expenditures. Production is expected to be weighted to the second half of 2022, reflecting the impact on production from reduced workforce deployment levels in Q1 2022 due to the Omicron variant and mine sequencing. See the "2022 Guidance" section of this news release for further details, and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .
- As at March 31, 2022 , Pan American had working capital of $620.7 million , inclusive of cash and short-term investment balances of $326.3 million ; a long-term investment in Maverix with a market value of $124.7 million ; and $500.0 million available under our sustainability-linked credit facility. Total debt of $47.0 million was related to lease liabilities and construction loans.
- A cash dividend of $0.12 per common share has been declared, payable on or about June 3, 2022 , to holders of record of Pan American's common shares as of the close on May 24, 2022 . The dividend is comprised of a base dividend of $0.10 per common share and a variable dividend of $0.02 per common share. On February 23, 2022 , Pan American introduced a dividend policy that provides for a base dividend plus a supplemental dividend amount tied to our net cash balance. The dividends are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Three months
Twelve months
Weighted average shares during period (millions)
210.5
210.3
Shares outstanding end of period (millions)
210.5
210.5
Three months ended
2022
2021
FINANCIAL
Revenue
$ 439,888
$ 368,099
Mine operating earnings
$ 66,755
$ 89,964
Net income (loss)
$ 76,831
$ (7,562)
Basic income (loss) per share (1)
$ 0.36
$ (0.04)
Adjusted income (2)
$ 31,977
$ 37,433
Basic adjusted income per share (1)
$ 0.15
$ 0.18
Net cash generated from operating activities
$ 68,758
$ 29,850
Net cash generated from operating activities before changes in working capital (2)
$ 83,816
$ 77,248
Sustaining capital expenditures (2)
$ 55,957
$ 45,210
Non-sustaining capital expenditures (2)
$ 9,765
$ 5,743
Cash dividend per share
$ 0.12
$ 0.07
PRODUCTION
Silver (thousand ounces)
4,619
4,583
Gold (thousand ounces)
131.0
137.6
Zinc (thousand tonnes)
10.2
13.1
Lead (thousand tonnes)
4.7
5.0
Copper (thousand tonnes)
1.8
2.1
CASH COSTS (2) ($/ounce)
Silver Segment
10.23
12.30
Gold Segment
1,069
846
AISC (2) ($/ounce)
Silver Segment
13.41
16.99
Gold Segment
1,502
1,058
AVERAGE REALIZED PRICES (3)
Silver ($/ounce)
24.03
26.41
Gold ($/ounce)
1,880
1,788
Zinc ($/tonne)
3,792
2,756
Lead ($/tonne)
2,341
2,036
Copper ($/tonne)
9,767
8,515
(1)
Per share amounts are based on basic weighted average common shares.
(2)
Non-GAAP measure; please refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of this news release for further information on these measures.
(3)
Metal prices stated are inclusive of final settlement adjustments on concentrate sales.
Cash Costs, AISC, adjusted earnings, basic adjusted earnings per share, sustaining and non-sustaining capital, working capital, total debt and net cash are not generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures. Please refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of this news release for further information on these measures. This news release should be read in conjunction with Pan American's unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This material is available on Pan American's website at panamericansilver.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
2022 GUIDANCE
There are no changes to the guidance for 2022 provided on February 23, 2022 , as detailed below. We are currently experiencing higher than expected overall inflationary pressures, particularly for diesel and certain consumables, as well as disruptions in the supply chain. Management is monitoring this situation and will adjust its cost estimates if required.
These estimates are forward-looking statements and information that are subject to the cautionary note associated with forward-looking statements and information at the end of this news release.
Annual Production
Silver – Moz
19.0 - 20.5
Gold – koz
550.0 - 605.0
Zinc – kt
35.0 - 40.0
Lead – kt
15.0 - 17.0
Copper – kt
5.5 - 6.5
Cash Costs and AISC
Cash Costs (1)(2)
($ per ounce)
AISC (1)(2)
($ per ounce)
Silver Segment Total
10.70 - 12.20
14.50 - 16.00
Gold Segment Total
970 - 1,070
1,240 - 1,365
(1)
Cash Costs and AISC are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of this news release for further information on these measures.
(2)
The Cash Costs and AISC forecasts assume average metal prices of $22.50/oz for silver, $1,750/oz for gold, $3,000/tonne ($1.36/lb) for zinc, $2,200/tonne ($1.00/lb) for lead, and $9,200/tonne ($4.17/lb) for copper; and average annual exchange rates relative to 1 USD of 20.00 for the Mexican peso ("MXN"), 4.10 for the Peruvian sol ("PEN"), 122.17 for the Argentine peso ("ARS"), 7.00 for the Bolivian boliviano ("BOB"), and $1.25 for the Canadian dollar ("CAD").
Capital Expenditures
(in millions of USD)
Sustaining Capital (1)
200.0 - 210.0
Project Capital
80.0 - 95.0
Total Capital
280.0 - 305.0
(1)
Sustaining Capital includes $24.0 million for forecast lease and other payments, which include debt repayments on construction loan facilities classified as "Debt" as per Note 17 of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. These facilities are for constructions of pads and other infrastructure in which the Company only makes cash payments upon completion of construction activities and on a scheduled basis.
Conference Call and Webcast
Date:
May 12, 2022
Time:
11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)
Dial-in numbers:
1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)
+1-604-638-5340 (international participants)
Webcast:
panamericansilver.com
The live webcast, presentation slides and the Q1 2022 report will be available at panamericansilver.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico , Peru , Canada , Argentina and Bolivia . We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 28-year history of operating in Latin America , earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".
Learn more at panamericansilver.com.
Technical Information
Scientific and technical information contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Martin Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, and Christopher Emerson , FAusIMM, Vice President Business Development and Geology, each of whom are Qualified Persons, as the term is defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
For additional information about Pan American's material mineral properties, please refer to Pan American's Annual Information Form dated February 23, 2022 , filed at www.sedar.com , or the Company's most recent Form 40-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Alternative Performance (Non-GAAP) Measures
In this news release, we refer to measures that are not generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS as an indicator of performance, and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. These non-GAAP financial measures include:
- Cash Costs. Pan American's method of calculating cash costs may differ from the methods used by other entities and, accordingly, Pan American's Cash Costs may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Investors are cautioned that Cash Costs should not be construed as an alternative to production costs, depreciation and amortization, and royalties determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of performance.
- Adjusted earnings and basic adjusted earnings per share. Pan American believes that these measures better reflect normalized earnings as they eliminate items that in management's judgment are subject to volatility as a result of factors, which are unrelated to operations in the period, and/or relate to items that will settle in future periods.
- All-in Sustaining Costs per silver or gold ounce sold, net of by-product credits ("AISC"). Pan American has adopted AISC as a measure of its consolidated operating performance and its ability to generate cash from all operations collectively, and Pan American believes it is a more comprehensive measure of the cost of operating our consolidated business than traditional cash costs per payable ounce, as it includes the cost of replacing ounces through exploration, the cost of ongoing capital investments (sustaining capital), general and administrative expenses, as well as other items that affect Pan American's consolidated earnings and cash flow.
- Total debt is calculated as the total current and non-current portions of: long-term debt, finance lease liabilities and loans payable. Total debt does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Pan American and certain investors use this information to evaluate the financial debt leverage of Pan American.
- Net cash is calculated as cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments, other than equity securities less total debt.
- Working capital is calculated as current assets less current liabilities. Working capital does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Pan American and certain investors use this information to evaluate whether Pan American is able to meet its current obligations using its current assets.
- Total available liquidity is calculated as the sum of Cash and cash equivalents, Short-term Investments, and the amount available on the Credit Facility. Total available liquidity does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Pan American and certain investors use this information to evaluate the liquid assets available to Pan American.
Readers should refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of Pan American's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2021, for a more detailed discussion of these and other non-GAAP measures and their calculation.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information
Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: future financial or operational performance, including our estimated production of silver, gold and other metals forecasted for 2022, our estimated Cash Costs and AISC, and our sustaining and project capital expenditures in 2022; the anticipated timing for metals production; the impact of inflationary pressures on our operations and business, particularly for diesel and certain consumables, as well as the impacts related to disruptions in the supply chain; future anticipated prices for gold, silver and other metals and assumed foreign exchange rates; expectations with respect to the future anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our operations and the assumptions that the impact of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant, will be such that we will be able to maintain our workforce at near normal levels in 2022; the ability to continue making progress at any of our exploration projects, including the Wetmore and Whitney projects, and the results of any exploration programs undertaken; whether Pan American is able to maintain a strong financial condition and have sufficient capital, or have access to capital through our corporate sustainability-linked credit facility or otherwise, to sustain our business and operations; and the ability of Pan American to successfully complete any capital projects, including, but not limited to, the La Colorada Skarn project, the expected economic or operational results derived from those projects, and the impacts of any such projects on Pan American and Pan American's plans and expectations for its properties and operations.
These forward-looking statements and information reflect Pan American's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Pan American, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 and the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions, and the presence and impact of COVID-19 and COVID-19 related restrictions on our workforce, suppliers and other essential resources and what effect those impacts, if they change, would have on our business; the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our financial and operational results; the ability of Pan American to continue with its operations, or to successfully maintain our operations on care and maintenance, should the situation related to COVID-19 not be as anticipated; continuation of operations following shutdowns or reductions in production, our ability to manage reduced operations efficiently and economically, including to maintain necessary staffing; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; future anticipated prices for gold, silver and other metals and assumed foreign exchange rates; the timing and impact of planned capital expenditure projects at La Colorada and our other operations, including anticipated sustaining, project, and exploration expenditures; the ongoing impact and timing of the court-mandated ILO 169 consultation process in Guatemala ; ore grades and recoveries; prices for silver, gold and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; our mineral reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions at any of our operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for our operations are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for our operations; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.
These forward-looking statements and information reflect Pan American's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Pan American, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the impact of inflation and disruptions to the global, regional and local supply chains; the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 and the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions; the presence and impact of COVID-19 and COVID-19 related restrictions on our workforce, suppliers and other essential resources and what effect those impacts, if they change, would have on our business; the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our financial and operational results; the ability of Pan American to continue with its operations, or to successfully maintain our operations on care and maintenance, should the situation related to COVID-19 not be as anticipated; continuation of operations following shutdowns or reductions in production, if applicable, and our ability to manage reduced operations efficiently and economically, including to maintain necessary staffing; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; future anticipated prices for gold, silver and other metals and assumed foreign exchange rates; the timing and impact of planned capital expenditure projects at La Colorada and our other operations, including anticipated sustaining, project, and exploration expenditures; the ongoing impact and timing of the court-mandated ILO 169 consultation process in Guatemala ; ore grades and recoveries; prices for silver, gold and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; our mineral reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions at any of our operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for our operations are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for our operations; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-reports-revenue-of-439-9-million-in-q1-2022--301545395.html
SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/11/c7830.html
Fortuna Reports Net Income of $27.0 million in the First Quarter of 2022
(All amounts expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
Operational
- Gold and silver production of 66,800 ounces and 1,670,128 ounces, respectively. An increase of 93% and a decrease of 13% respectively compared to the first quarter of 2021 ("Q1 2021"). Gold equivalent production of 103,098 3 ounces.
- AISC 1 per ounce of gold sold of $1,038 for the Lindero Mine and $1,147 for the Yaramoko Mine. AISC 1,2 per silver equivalent ounce of payable silver sold of $15.32 and $17.83 for the San Jose Mine and Caylloma Mine, respectively.
- All mine operations performed in line with annual guidance projections.
- Total recordable injury rate of 3.13 with 2 lost time injuries. One fatal incident at the Lindero mine in January.
Financial
- Net income of $27.0 million or $0.09 per share, compared to $26.4 million or $0.14 net income per share reported in Q1 2021. Adjusted net income 1 of $33.4 million compared to $27.5 million reported in Q1 2021
- Sales of $182.3 million, an increase of 55% from the $117.8 million reported in the same period in Q1 2021
- Consolidated realized prices of $1,884 per ounce and $24.18 per ounce for gold and silver respectively
- Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $80.3 million compared to $60.8 million reported in Q1 2021
- Free cash flow from ongoing operations 1 of $9.6 million compared to $11.8 million reported in Q1 2021.
- As at March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $110.4 million, and available liquidity of $150.4 million
Growth and Development
- Seguela Project; maiden Inferred Mineral Resource for the Sunbird discovery comprising 3.45 million tonnes averaging 3.16 g/t containing 350,000 gold ounces (see news release dated March 15, 2022)
- Seguela construction 48% complete as of the end of March. On-time and on-budget for first gold in mid 2023
Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, "Our net income in the quarter of $27.0 million and adjusted EBITDA 1 of $80.3 million with margins of 44% attest to the strong operational performance of our four mines." Mr. Ganoza continued, "We are running a thriving business in an $1,800 per ounce gold price environment and are confident of the resiliency of our assets throughout the precious metal cycle." Mr. Ganoza concluded, "We maintain a strong balance sheet with low debt leverage and a healthy liquidity position of $150.4 million."
1 Refer to Non-IFRS financial measures
2 AISC/oz Ag Eq calculated at realized metal prices, refer to mine site results for realized prices and Non-IFRS Financial Measures for silver equivalent ratio
3 Gold equivalent production includes gold, silver, lead and zinc and is calculated using the following metal prices: $1,884/oz Au, $24.2/oz Ag, $2,331/t Pb and $3,736/t Zn or Au:Ag = 1:77.9, Au:Pb = 1:0.8, Au:Zn = 1:0.5
4 For full details see news release dated March 15, 2022
|Three months ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|Sales
|182.3
|117.8
|55
|%
|Mine operating income
|63.5
|51.3
|24
|%
|Operating income
|40.7
|40.4
|1
|%
|Net income
|27.0
|26.4
|2
|%
|Earnings per share - basic
|0.09
|0.14
|(36
|%)
|Adjusted net income 1
|33.4
|27.5
|21
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|80.3
|60.8
|32
|%
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|33.2
|21.1
|57
|%
|Free cash flow from ongoing operations 1
|9.6
|11.8
|(19
|%)
|Capital expenditures 2
|Sustaining
|18.0
|7.9
|128
|%
|Non-sustaining 3
|1.9
|0.3
|533
|%
|Lindero construction
|-
|2.6
|(100
|%)
|Séguéla construction
|42.9
|-
|100
|%
|Brownfields
|2.5
|2.5
|0
|%
|As at
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|% Change
|Cash and cash equivalents
|110.4
|107.1
|3
|%
|1 Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a description of the calculation of these measures.
|2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis
|3 Non-sustaining expenditures include greenfields exploration
|Figures may not add due to rounding
First Quarter 2022 Results
Sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $182.3 million, an increase of 55% from the $117.8 million over the same period in 2021. Sales by reportable segment in the three months ended March 31, 2022 were as follows:
- Lindero recognized adjusted sales of $54.1 million from 28,619 ounces of gold ounces sold, a 45% increase from the same period in 2021. Higher gold sales were the result of increased performance at the three stage crushing and stacking facility.
- Yaramoko recognized adjusted sales of $55.4 million from 29,530 ounces of gold sold.
- San Jose recognized adjusted sales of $45.9 million, a 17% decrease from the $55.3 million reported in the same period in 2021. Lower sales were driven by a 20% and 23% decrease in the volume of silver and gold ounces sold, respectively, which was driven by lower mined grades which was in line with Mineral Reserve estimates.
- Caylloma recognized adjusted sales of $26.8 million, a 7% increase from the $25.1 million reported in the same period in 2021. The increased sales were mainly driven by higher zinc and lead prices.
Operating income for the three months ended March 30, 2022 was $40.7 million, a slight increase of $0.3 million compared to Q1 2021 as higher operating income at Lindero and the contribution from Yaramoko were offset by lower operating income at San Jose, higher Corporate expenses, and a $2.1 million write-down related to the termination of an exploration agreement on the Sante Fe property in Mexico.
Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $27.0 million, an increase of $0.6 million over the same period in 2021. Net income was impacted by a loss on financial derivatives of $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a $1.7 million gain in the same period of 2021. This was driven by a $5.2 million loss ($1.1 million realized, $4.1 million unrealized) on financial derivatives at the Caylloma Mine due to higher zinc prices that was partially offset by gains on fuel hedges at Lindero.
Outlook on Cost Inflation
The Company continues to monitor the impact of inflationary pressures on its cost structure and any deviation this could create from the guidance the Company issued at the beginning of the year. During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company observed cost pressure on certain consumables including cyanide, diesel, explosives and grinding media while certain others remained relatively constant. Through the first quarter of 2022 the impact of inflation was below 5% of total cost. At the Lindero Mine, where diesel is the largest cost component, the effect of a rising price was partially mitigated by fuel hedges the Company has in place for approximately 55% of consumption in 2022. The future impact of inflation on costs remains uncertain at this time. The Company will continue to closely monitor the levels of cost inflation over the remainder of 2022.
Liquidity
Free cash flow from ongoing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $9.6 million compared to $11.8 million in Q1 2021. The decrease was driven by negative changes in working capital in Q1 2022 of $27.9 million and taxes paid of $20.1 million compared to a current income tax charge in the quarter of $11.9 million.
Total liquidity available to the Company as at March 31, 2022 was $150.4 million. The Company's $200.0 million revolving credit facility was fully available as at the end of March 2022 and $40.0 million remained undrawn. Subsequent to March 31, 2022 the company drew down $20.0 million from the credit facility bringing the total amount drawn to $180.0 million of the available $200.0 million.
Lindero Mine, Argentina
|Three months ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Mine Production
|Tonnes placed on the leach pad
|1,295,755
|2,130,000
|Gold
|Grade (g/t)
|0.88
|0.82
|Production (oz)
|30,068
|22,332
|Metal sold (oz)
|28,619
|21,297
|Realized price ($/oz)
|1,890
|1,754
|Cash cost ($/oz Au) 1
|692
|615
|All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au) 1
|1,038
|1,055
|Capital expenditures ($000's)
|Sustaining
|3,125
|4,040
|Non-sustaining
|169
|-
|Brownfields
|144
|91
|1 Cash cost and AISC are non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures.
During the first quarter of 2022, the operation lost man-hours in January as a result of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases causing a 14% shortfall in ore placed on the pad, compared to plan for the quarter. The Company is executing a recovery plan during the second and third quarters of the year and does not anticipate any impact on achieving annual production guidance.
In the first quarter of 2022, a total of 1,295,755 tonnes of ore were placed on the heap leach pad averaging 0.88 g/t gold containing an estimated 36,568 ounces of gold. Gold production for the quarter was 30,068 ounces, representing a 35% increase quarter-over-quarter. Higher gold production is explained by an increase in the performance of the three-stage crushing and stacking circuits to design parameters, which delivered 100% of the 1.3 million tonnes of ore placed on the pad in the quarter compared to 19% or 0.4 million tonnes of the 2.1 million tonnes placed in the comparable quarter a year ago. Mine production was 2.4 million tonnes of mineralized material with a strip ratio of 0.5:1.
Cash cost per gold ounce sold was $692, compared to $615 in the first quarter of 2021. Cash costs per ounce of gold was higher due to higher consumable prices mainly related to diesel, cyanide and explosives and higher headcount as the mine had not reached its full complement of staff in the first quarter of 2022. This was partially offset by the higher volume of gold sold.
All-in sustaining cash costs per gold ounce sold was $1,038 during Q1 2022 compared with $1,055 in the first quarter of 2021. All-in sustaining costs for the first quarter of 2022 was impacted by the production issues described above and lower sustaining capital related to timing effects.
Yaramoko Mine Complex, Burkina Faso
|Three months ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Mine Production
|Tonnes milled
|127,968
|-
|Gold
|Grade (g/t)
|7.50
|-
|Recovery (%)
|98
|-
|Production (oz)
|28,235
|-
|Metal sold (oz)
|29,530
|-
|Realized price ($/oz)
|1,878
|-
|Unit Costs
|Cash cost ($/oz Au) 1
|705
|-
|All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au) 1
|1,147
|-
|Capital expenditures ($000's)
|Sustaining
|7,361
|-
|Brownfields
|488
|-
|1 Cash cost and AISC are non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures.
|2 The Yaramoko Mine was acquired as part of the acquisition of Roxgold which completed on July 2, 2021. As such comparative figures for the comparative quarter in 2021 is not presented.
The Yaramoko Mine produced 28,235 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2022 with an average gold head grade of 7.50 g/t; above the plan for the quarter. Gold production is on target to meet the upper end of the annual guidance range primarily due to mill feed grade being 9% higher than budgeted for the period. Positive grade reconciliation compared to the reserve model at the 55 Zone and additional tonnes from ore development explain the increase in grade.
Cash cost per gold ounce sold was $705, which was below plan, primarily due to higher production during Q1 2022.
All-in sustaining cash cost per gold ounce sold was $1,147 for Q1 2022, which was below plan due to higher production and lower sustaining capital related to timing effects.
San Jose Mine, Mexico
|Three months ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Mine Production
|Tonnes milled
|250,947
|259,803
|Average tonnes milled per day
|2,918
|3,048
|Silver
|Grade (g/t)
|185
|217
|Recovery (%)
|91
|91
|Production (oz)
|1,358,189
|1,646,444
|Metal sold (oz)
|1,316,193
|1,642,300
|Realized price ($/oz)
|24.27
|26.17
|Gold
|Grade (g/t)
|1.13
|1.36
|Recovery (%)
|90
|91
|Production (oz)
|8,239
|10,301
|Metal sold (oz)
|7,952
|10,287
|Realized price ($/oz)
|1,890
|1,783
|Unit Costs
|Production cash cost ($/t) 2
|76.05
|69.96
|Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq) 1,2
|10.42
|8.38
|Net smelter return ($/t)
|182.65
|223.69
|All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq) 1,2
|15.32
|13.40
|Capital expenditures ($000's)
|Sustaining
|3,575
|1,987
|Non-sustaining
|415
|274
|Brownfields
|1,529
|1,736
|1 Production cash cost silver equivalent and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are calculated using realized metal prices for each period respectively
|2 Production cash cost, Production cash cost silver equivalent, and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are Non-IFRS Financial Measures, refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The San Jose Mine produced 1,358,189 ounces of silver and 8,239 ounces of gold during the three months ended March 31, 2022, which represents an 18% and 20% decrease compared to Q1 2021. The driver for the decrease in production was primarily lower average head grades of 15% and 17% for silver and gold, respectively; which is in line with Mineral Reserve estimates.
The cash cost per tonne for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $76.05 per tonne compared to $69.96 per tonne in Q1 2021. Cash cost per tonne in the quarter was in line with annual guidance.
The all-in sustaining cash cost of payable silver equivalent for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased 14% to $15.32 per ounce, compared to $13.40 per ounce in Q1 2021. The increase in all-in sustaining costs was primarily the result of lower silver equivalent ounces sold and an increase in sustaining capital due to additional spend on mine equipment, partially compensated by lower royalties and mining taxes and lower worker's participation.
Caylloma Mine, Peru
|Three months ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Mine Production
|Tonnes milled
|132,574
|131,887
|Average tonnes milled per day
|1,524
|1,499
|Silver
|Grade (g/t)
|89
|77
|Recovery (%)
|82
|81
|Production (oz)
|311,939
|267,311
|Metal sold (oz)
|294,301
|259,311
|Realized price ($/oz)
|23.78
|26.29
|Gold
|Grade (g/t)
|0.16
|0.62
|Recovery (%)
|37
|73
|Production (oz)
|258
|1,922
|Metal sold (oz)
|325
|1,673
|Realized price ($/oz)
|1,828
|1,775
|Lead
|Grade (%)
|3.55
|3.21
|Recovery (%)
|88
|88
|Production (000's lbs)
|9,134
|8,181
|Metal sold (000's lbs)
|8,575
|7,998
|Realized price ($/lb)
|1.06
|0.92
|Zinc
|Grade (%)
|4.18
|4.70
|Recovery (%)
|89
|88
|Production (000's lbs)
|10,827
|11,969
|Metal sold (000's lbs)
|10,546
|12,267
|Realized price ($/lb)
|1.69
|1.25
|Unit Costs
|Production cash cost ($/t) 2
|89.60
|83.09
|Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq) 1,2
|12.39
|13.10
|Net smelter return ($/t)
|211.80
|194.39
|All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq) 1,2
|17.83
|18.50
|Capital expenditures ($000's)
|Sustaining
|3,949
|1,972
|Brownfields
|324
|630
|1 Production cash cost silver equivalent and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are calculated using realized metal prices for each period respectively
|2 Production cash cost, Production cash cost silver equivalent, and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are Non-IFRS Financial Measures, refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Caylloma Mine produced 311,939 ounces of silver, 9.1 million pounds of lead and 10.8 million pounds of zinc during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Silver production was 17% higher than the comparable period, driven by a 16% increase in average head grade from the contribution of newly scheduled higher-grade production stopes located in level 16 of the Animas vein. Lead production was 12% higher than the comparable period due to higher grades while zinc production was 10% lower than the comparable period due to lower grades. Gold production totalled 258 ounces with an average head grade of 0.16 g/t which was in line with expectations.
The production cash cost per tonne for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased 8% to $89.60, compared to $83.09 in Q1 2021. The increase was the result of higher mining costs related to higher increased ground support and backfill requirements and increased plant costs related to steel and reagents. Cash cost per tonne in the quarter was in line with annual guidance.
The all-in sustaining cash cost for the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreased 4% to $17.83 per ounce compared to $18.50 per ounce in Q1 2021 . The decrease was driven by higher silver equivalent production.
Qualified Person
Eric Chapman, Vice President of Technical Services, is a Professional Geoscientist of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328), and is the Company's Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Company has disclosed certain financial measures and ratios in this news release which are not defined under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are not disclosed in the Company's financial statements, including but not limited to: cash cost per ounce of gold sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold; all-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold; total production cash cost per tonne; cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; all-in cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; free cash flow from ongoing operations; adjusted net income; adjusted EBITDA and working capital.
These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance and are used by management to monitor and evaluate the Company's operating performance and ability to generate cash. The Company believes that, in addition to financial measures and ratios prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios to evaluate the Company's performance. However, the measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Accordingly, non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures and ratios of the Company's performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company has calculated these measures consistently for all periods presented.
To facilitate a better understanding of these measures and ratios as calculated by the Company, descriptions are provided below. In addition, see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022 MD&A"), which section is incorporated by reference in this news release, for additional information regarding each non-IFRS financial measure and non-IFRS ratio disclosed in this news release, including an explanation of their composition; an explanation of how such measures and ratios provide useful information to an investor and the additional purposes, if any, for which management of Fortuna uses such measures and ratio. The Q1 2022 MD&A may be accessed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Except as otherwise described in the Q1 2022 MD&A, the Company has calculated these measures consistently for all periods presented.
Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
|Three months ended March 31,
|Consolidated
|2022
|2021
|Net income
|27.0
|26.4
|Adjustments, net of tax:
|Foreign exchange loss, Lindero Mine 2
|-
|2.2
|Write off of mineral properties
|1.5
|-
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives
|2.3
|-
|Accretion on right of use assets
|0.6
|-
|Other non-cash/non-recurring items
|2.0
|(1.1
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|33.4
|27.5
|1 Amounts are recorded in Cost of sales
|2 Amounts are recorded in General and Administration
Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
|Three months ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Net income
|27.0
|26.4
|Adjustments:
|Community support provision and accruals
|-
|-
|Inventory adjustment
|-
|(0.1
|)
|Foreign exchange loss, Lindero Mine
|-
|2.2
|Foreign exchange loss, Séguéla Project
|0.6
|-
|Net finance items
|2.8
|2.4
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|38.1
|19.2
|Income taxes
|6.8
|13.3
|Other non-cash/non-recurring items
|5.0
|(2.6
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|80.3
|60.8
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow from ongoing operations for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2020
|Three months ended March 31,
|Consolidated
|2022
|2021
|(Restated)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|33.2
|21.1
|Adjustments
|Additions to mineral properties, plant and equipment
|(20.5
|)
|(9.3
|)
|Other adjustments
|(3.1
|)
|-
|Free cash flow from ongoing operations
|9.6
|11.8
Reconciliation of Cash Cost per Ounce of Gold Sold for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
|Lindero Mine
|Three months ended March 31,
|(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs)
|2022
|2021
|Cost of sales
|35,867
|22,186
|Changes in doré inventory
|1,017
|-
|Inventory adjustment
|739
|-
|Export duties
|(4,008
|)
|(2,800
|)
|Depletion and depreciation
|(12,009
|)
|(6,245
|)
|By product credits
|-
|(58
|)
|Production cash cost 1
|21,607
|13,083
|Changes in doré inventory
|(1,017
|)
|-
|Realized gain in diesel hedge
|(782
|)
|-
|Cash cost applicable per gold ounce sold
|A
|19,808
|13,083
|Ounces of gold sold
|B
|28,607
|21,289
|Cash cost per ounce of gold sold 1 ($/oz)
|=A/B
|692
|615
|1 March 31, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved to All-In Sustaining
|Yaramoko Mine
|Three months ended March 31,
|(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs)
|2022
|2021
|Cost of sales
|38,041
|-
|Changes in doré inventory
|(1,320
|)
|-
|Export duties
|(3,333
|)
|-
|Depletion and depreciation
|(14,028
|)
|-
|By product credits
|(5
|)
|-
|Production cash cost
|19,355
|-
|Changes in doré inventory
|1,320
|-
|Refining charges
|155
|-
|Cash cost applicable per gold ounce sold
|A
|20,830
|-
|Ounces of gold sold
|B
|29,530
|-
|Cash cost per ounce of gold sold ($/oz)
|=A/B
|705
|-
Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Cash Cost per Ounce of Gold Sold for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
|Lindero Mine
|Three months ended March 31,
|(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs)
|2022
|2021
|Cash cost applicable
|19,808
|13,093
|Export duties and mining taxes
|4,008
|3,581
|General and administrative expenses (operations)
|1,905
|1,138
|Adjusted operating cash cost
|25,721
|17,812
|Sustaining leases
|705
|518
|Sustaining capital expenditures 1
|3,125
|4,040
|Brownfields exploration expenditures 1
|144
|91
|All-in sustaining cash cost
|29,695
|22,461
|Non-sustaining capital expenditures 1
|169
|-
|All-in cash cost
|29,864
|22,461
|Ounces of gold sold
|28,607
|21,289
|All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold
|1,038
|1,055
|All-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold
|1,044
|1,055
|1 Presented on a cash basis
|Yaramoko Mine
|Three months ended March 31,
|(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs)
|2022
|2021
|Cash cost applicable
|20,830
|-
|Export duties and mining taxes
|3,333
|-
|General and administrative expenses (operations)
|410
|-
|Adjusted operating cash cost
|24,573
|-
|Sustaining leases
|1,435
|-
|Sustaining capital expenditures 1
|7,361
|-
|Brownfields exploration expenditures 1
|488
|-
|All-in sustaining cash cost
|33,857
|-
|All-in cash cost
|33,857
|-
|Ounces of gold sold
|29,530
|-
|All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold
|1,147
|-
|All-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold
|1,147
|-
|1 Presented on a cash basis
Reconciliation of Production Cash Cost per Tonne and Cash Cost per Payable Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
|San Jose Mine
|Three months ended March 31,
|(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs)
|2022
|2021
|Cost of sales
|28,899
|28,708
|Changes in concentrate inventory
|77
|29
|Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory
|(21
|)
|14
|Inventory adjustment
|537
|80
|Royalties and mining taxes
|(1,392
|)
|(1,343
|)
|Workers participation
|(727
|)
|(1,709
|)
|Depletion and depreciation
|(8,287
|)
|(7,604
|)
|Cash cost 3
|A
|19,086
|18,175
|Total processed ore (tonnes)
|B
|250,947
|259,803
|Production cash cost per tonne 3 ($/t)
|=A/B
|76.05
|69.96
|Cash cost 3
|A
|19,086
|18,175
|Changes in concentrate inventory
|(77
|)
|(29
|)
|Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory
|21
|(14
|)
|Inventory adjustment
|(537
|)
|(80
|)
|Treatment charges
|872
|(239
|)
|Refining charges
|91
|1,014
|Cash cost applicable per payable ounce sold 3
|C
|19,456
|18,827
|Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold 1
|D
|1,867,871
|2,245,819
|Cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2,3 ($/oz)
|=C/D
|10.42
|8.38
|Mining cost per tonne 3
|37.45
|37.35
|Milling cost per tonne
|18.01
|16.83
|Indirect cost per tonne
|14.63
|10.64
|Community relations cost per tonne
|4.84
|0.32
|Distribution cost per tonne
|1.12
|4.82
|Production cash cost per tonne 3 ($/t)
|76.05
|69.96
|1 Silver equivalent sold for Q1 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 77.9:1 (Q1 2021: 68.1:1).
|2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold and silver. Refer to Financial Results – Sales and Realized Prices
|3 March 31, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved to All-In Sustaining
|Caylloma Mine
|Three months ended March 31,
|(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs)
|2022
|2021
|Cost of sales
|16,021
|15,617
|Changes in concentrate inventory
|111
|65
|Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory
|(126
|)
|4
|Inventory adjustment
|272
|-
|Royalties and mining taxes
|(247
|)
|(27
|)
|Provision for community support
|(126
|)
|-
|Workers participation
|(613
|)
|(640
|)
|Depletion and depreciation
|(3,414
|)
|(4,061
|)
|Cash cost 3
|A
|11,878
|10,958
|Total processed ore (tonnes)
|B
|132,574
|131,887
|Production cash cost per tonne 3 ($/t)
|=A/B
|89.60
|83.09
|Cash cost
|A
|11,878
|10,958
|Changes in concentrate inventory
|(111
|)
|(65
|)
|Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory
|126
|(4
|)
|Inventory adjustment
|(272
|)
|-
|Treatment charges
|3,914
|3,157
|Refining charges
|392
|405
|Cash cost applicable per payable ounce sold 3
|C
|15,927
|14,451
|Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold 1
|D
|1,285,610
|1,103,000
|Cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2,3 ($/oz)
|=C/D
|12.39
|13.10
|Mining cost per tonne
|35.29
|31.98
|Milling cost per tonne
|16.23
|13.57
|Indirect cost per tonne
|30.60
|29.56
|Community relations cost per tonne
|7.04
|0.55
|Distribution cost per tonne
|0.45
|7.43
|Production cash cost per tonne 3 ($/t)
|89.60
|83.09
|1 Silver equivalent sold for Q1 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 76.9:1 (Q1 2021: 67.5:1), silver to lead ratio of 1:22.5 pounds (Q1 2021: 1:28.6), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:14.0 pounds (Q1 2021: 1:21.1).
|2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices
|3 March 31, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved to All-In Sustaining
Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Cash Cost and All-in Cash Cost per Payable Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
|San Jose Mine
|Three months ended March 31,
|(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs)
|2022
|2021
|Cash cost applicable 4
|19,456
|18,827
|Royalties and mining taxes
|1,392
|3,683
|Workers' participation
|909
|2,136
|General and administrative expenses (operations)
|1,590
|1,675
|Adjusted operating cash cost 4
|23,347
|26,321
|Care and maintenance costs (impact of COVID-19)
|2
|-
|Sustaining leases 4
|157
|44
|Sustaining capital expenditures 3
|3,575
|1,987
|Brownfields exploration expenditures 3
|1,529
|1,736
|All-in sustaining cash cost
|28,610
|30,088
|Non-sustaining capital expenditures 3
|415
|274
|All-in cash cost
|29,025
|30,362
|Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold 1
|1,867,871
|2,245,819
|All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2
|15.32
|13.40
|All-in cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2
|15.54
|13.52
|1 Silver equivalent sold for Q1 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 77.9:1 (Q1 2021: 68.1:1)
|2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold and silver. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices
|3 Presented on a cash basis
|4 March 31, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved from Cash Cost
|Caylloma Mine
|Three months ended March 31,
|(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs)
|2022
|2021
|Cash cost applicable 4
|15,927
|14,451
|Royalties and mining taxes
|247
|688
|Workers' participation
|705
|736
|General and administrative expenses (operations)
|1,058
|1,278
|Adjusted operating cash cost 4
|17,937
|17,153
|Sustaining leases 4
|708
|648
|Sustaining capital expenditures 3
|3,949
|1,972
|Brownfields exploration expenditures 3
|324
|630
|All-in sustaining cash cost
|22,918
|20,403
|All-in cash cost
|22,918
|20,403
|Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold 1
|1,285,610
|1,103,000
|All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2
|17.83
|18.50
|All-in cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2
|17.83
|18.50
|1 Silver equivalent sold for Q1 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 76.9:1 (Q1 2021: 67.5:1), silver to lead ratio of 1:22.5 pounds (Q1 2021: 1:28.6), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:14.0 pounds (Q1 2021: 1:21.1).
|2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices
|3 Presented on a cash basis
|4 March 31, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved from Cash Cost
Additional information regarding the Company's financial results and activities underway are available in the Company's first quarter 2022 Financial Statements and accompanying Q1 2022 MD&A, which are available for download on the Company's website, www.fortunasilver.com , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar .
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America, and Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.
Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/43329 or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.
Conference call details:
Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial in number (Toll Free): +1. 888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Entry code: 798106
Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay Passcode: 45424
Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, May 26, 2022. Playback of the webcast will be available until Friday, May 12, 2023. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website.
About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; the Company's anticipated performance in 2022; estimated capital expenditures in 2022 and exploration spending in 2022, including amounts for exploration activities at the Séguéla and San Jose properties; the Company's plans for the construction of the open pit mine at the Séguéla project in Cote d'Ivoire; the economics for the construction of the mine at the Séguéla project as set out in the feasibility study, the estimated construction capital expenditures for the project, the timelines and schedules for the construction and production of gold at the Séguéla project; statements regarding the Company's liquidity; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; production costs; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; anticipated approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "expected", "anticipated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's mining operations and construction activities; the risks relating to a global pandemic, including the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as risks associated with war or other geo-political hostilities, such as the Ukrainian – Russian conflict, any of which could continue to cause a disruption in global economic activity; the risks associated with the completion of the Roxgold Acquisition, including the ability of the Company to successfully consolidate functions, integrate operations, procedures and personnel; adverse changes in prices for gold, silver and other metals; the ability of the Company to successfully challenge an alleged typographical error in the environmental impact authorization ("EIA") granted for the San Jose Mine in December 2021; fluctuation in currencies and foreign exchange rates; inflation; the imposition of capital controls in countries in which the Company operates; any extension of the currency controls in Argentina; changes in the prices of key supplies; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and resources; changes to production and cost estimates; changes in the position of regulatory authorities with respect to the granting of approvals or permits; governmental and other approvals; changes in government, political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource and reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labour and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the construction at the Séguéla gold Project will continue on the time line and in accordance with the Budget as planned; the duration and impacts of COVID-19; geo-political uncertainties that may affect the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; that the Company will the expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; that the Company will succeed in challenging the alleged typographical error in the December 2021 extension to the San Jose EIA; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources
Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.
SilverCrest Reports Q1, 2022 Financial Results
TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV
SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to report the Company's unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1, 2022"). The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are available under the Company's SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com or on SilverCrest's website www.silvercrestmetals.com . All amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated.
The Company's top priority is the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico , where it has completed a feasibility study (the "Feasibility Study") and construction is near completion on its Las Chispas Project. Details of the Feasibility Study, including an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and an initial Mineral Reserve Estimate, are provided in a technical report filed under the Company's SEDAR profile entitled, "NI 43-101 Technical Report & Feasibility Study on the Las Chispas Project" with an effective date of January 4, 2021 (the "Technical Report").
Q1, 2022 Highlights
- At the end of Q1, 2022, overall construction progress at Las Chispas was 95.7%. Start-up of the plant remains on track for Q2, 2022, in line with the Feasibility Study for the Las Chispas Project. Construction completion remains on track despite a decline in labour availability in Q1, 2022 due to COVID-19, which eliminated the schedule gains made in 2021.
- To the end of Q1, 2022, the Company has committed $114.6 million (83.2%) of the $137.7 million Feasibility Study capital cost estimate and incurred $108.0 million . Of the remaining capital budget to be incurred in Q2, 2022 ( $29.7 million ), 22% ( $6.3 million ) is related to the Ausenco fixed price engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") contract for process plant construction and 27% ( $8.0 million ) is unused contingency.
- During Q1, 2022, SilverCrest completed 2.0 kilometres ("km") of underground development for a total of 19.5 km of underground development since 2019. Unit underground development costs continued to track slightly under budget. Two of the four mining methods proposed in the Feasibility Study, long hole and resue, commenced with the extraction of select stopes in the Babicanora Main, Vista and Norte veins.
- At the end of Q1, 2022, after 2.46 million work-hours completed since the start of construction, the Company's Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate ("LTIFR") was 0.57 per 200,000 working hours and its Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") was 3.98 per 200,000 working hours. SilverCrest continues to operate a confined camp and remains committed to its COVID-19 protocols, with more than 20,000 PCR tests completed to the end of Q1, 2022.
- The H1, 2022 exploration focus at Las Chispas is to map and sample unexplored areas and generate new drill targets. The updated technical report is now targeted to be released in H1, 2023 (previously H2, 2022) which will allow for additional data from further in-vein drifting, initial months of stoping, and processing, and delineation drill results to be included.
- During Q1, 2022, the Company completed an estimated 10,133 metres of exploration core drilling at El Picacho property located approximately 40 km (85 road km) north of Las Chispas. The Company also announced additional results from its initial drill program. Please refer to the Company's news release dated April 13, 2022 for further details and results.
- As at the end of Q1, 2022, SilverCrest had cash and cash equivalents of $152.0 million and $30.0 million remaining under a $120.0 million project financing facility (the "Credit Facility").
Las Chispas Expenditures
During Q1, 2022, Las Chispas expenditures recorded under mineral property, plant and equipment totaled $21.4 million (inclusive of unpaid accrued expenditures), of which $1.2 million was for plant and equipment purchases, $6.1 million for construction in progress costs, and $14.1 million for mineral property costs.
El Picacho ("Picacho") Expenditures
The Company completed an estimated 10,133 metres of drilling at Picacho during Q1, 2022 and incurred a total of $1.6 million for the Picacho property under exploration and evaluation expenditures during this period. As of March 31, 2022 , the Company had drilled an estimated cumulative 90,900 metres (373 drill holes) since acquiring the Picacho property in Q3, 2020. As of April 30, 2022 , there were two surface rigs active at Picacho. During Q1, 2022, the Company announced additional results from its initial drill program. Please refer to the Company's news release dated April 13, 2022 for further details and results.
Financial Results
At March 31, 2022 , the Company held $152.0 million ( December 31, 2021 – $176.5 million ) as cash and cash equivalents and had value-added taxes ("IVA") receivable in Mexico of $25.8 million ( December 31, 2021 – $23.3 million ) and mineral property, plant and equipment of $186.5 million ( December 31 , 201 – $165.7 million ).
The Company has financed its operations to date through the issuance of common shares and debt. The Company currently has no operations from which to derive revenues. During the three months ended March 31, 2022 , the Company incurred a loss of $8.7 million (three months ended March 31, 2021 – $12.7 million ) and a comprehensive loss of $2.7 million (three months ended March 31, 2021 – $4.0 million ).
Please refer to the Company's Q1, 2022 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A for additional information.
ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.
SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC , that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's top priority is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico , where it has completed a feasibility study on the Las Chispas Project and is proceeding with mine construction. Startup of processing at the Las Chispas Mine is targeted for Q2, 2022. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Property resulting in numerous high-grade precious metal discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the strategic plans, timing and expectations for the Company's construction and exploration programs at the Las Chispas Project and the start-up of processing at the Las Chispas Mine during Q2, 2022. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the reliability of mineralization estimates, mining and development costs, the conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of expenditures related to rehabilitation and drilling programs; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors including: uncertainty as to the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.
N. Eric Fier , CPG, P.Eng
Chief Executive Officer
SilverCrest Metals Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercrest-reports-q1-2022-financial-results-301544296.html
SOURCE SilverCrest Metals Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/10/c9487.html
