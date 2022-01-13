Vancouver, Canada, January 13, 2022 CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V: CVV; OTCQB: CVVUF; Frankfurt: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a 4,000 m, winter drill program at the Waterbury South uranium project in the northeastern Athabasca Basin. The project is located approximately 10 km southeast of the Cigar Lake uranium mine and is 100% owned and operated by CanAlaska. The drill program will focus on the extension of polymetallic unconformity uranium mineralization associated with nickel, arsenic, cobalt, and zinc, intersected during the previous 2021 winter drill program (see News Release dated June 17, 2021). Read More >>
CanAlaska Uranium
Overview
CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV,OTCQB:CVVUF) is a Canadian exploration company developing a portfolio of high-grade uranium and nickel projects located across the country. The company follows a project generator model, with properties in both the Athabasca and the Thompson Nickel Belt region.
CanAlaska Uranium collectively holds one of the largest land positions in the Athabasca Basin with approximately 1.2 million acres in land claims. In total, the company holds 12 uranium projects. The company’s strategic investments have attracted the interest of major mining companies including Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), Denison (TSX:DML,NYSE:DNN). Prior activities have been with KORES, KEPCO, Mitsubishi and De Beers.
CanAlaska Uranium’s flagship West McArthur project is a joint venture in partnership with Cameco, with CanAlaska serving as operator. Results from the 2019 drill program at West McArthur returned 0.70 meters at 6.8 percent U3O8 within 2.1 meters averaging 2.3 percent U3O8. This drilling extended earlier 5 percent U3O8 drill intersections, and confirmed an extensive mineralizing event. The 2019 results contained high-grade uranium as well as base metal mineralization, similar in character to the nearby high-grade Fox Lake uranium deposit.
In May 2020 CanAlaska Uranium announced the company had staked a further 29,671 hectares of land in four large blocks northeast of the Athabasca Basin. While the project areas lie outside the current boundaries of the Basin, the sandstone remnants described in the Pinkham Lake area reflect an extension of Athabasca mineralization.
CanAlaska Uranium has also entered into an option agreement with Fjordland Exploration (TSXV:FEX) giving the company an opportunity to earn 80 percent interest in CanAlaska’s North Thompson Nickel project. According to the agreement, Fjordland has an opportunity to earn an 80 percent interest in the North Thompson Nickel Project by contributing exploration expenditures of $9M, 8.5M common Fjordland Exploration shares and other considerations.
CanAlaska Uranium’s Company Highlights
- Holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and nickel projects in Canada, including projects located in the Athabasca Basin and Thompson Nickel Belt
- West McArthur uranium project is under a joint venture with Cameco, with a 2019 drill program extending the high-grade uranium zone on the property
- 2019 drill results at West McArthur returned 0.70 meters @ 6.8 percent U3O8 within 2.1 meters averaging 2.3 percent U3O8
- Portfolio of resource projects have attracted the current attention of Cameco and Denison
- Partnered with Fjordland Exploration on the North Thompson Nickel Project
- CanAlaska completed its winter drilling on its wholly-owned Waterbury uranium project and intersected polymetallic mineralization. The program consisted of 1,347.5 metres of drilling in three drill holes.
- The company announced new uranium occurrences within 5 km long "cr3" structural corridor, west of Gryphon and Phoenix at the Moon Lake South JV project
CanAlaska Uranium’s West McArthur Property
The West McArthur project is located in the Athabasca Basin approximately six kilometers away from the producing McArthur River mine owned by Cameco. Between 2002 and 2012, McArthur river produced 225.5 million pounds U3O8 grading 13.5 percent U3O8 per tonne. The project was consolidated by CanAlaska Uranium in 2016, giving the company 100 percent ownership of the property following a deal with Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd.
Under an option agreement signed with Cameco, CanAlaska Uranium conducted drilling on the West McArthur property that returned a new zone of high-grade uranium mineralization at Grid 5. In 2018, the company resumed operatorship of the West McArthur property with Cameco signed on as a 30 percent joint venture partner. Under the terms of the joint venture agreement, both CanAlaska and Cameco agreed to focus on expanding Grid 5 with a 2019 drill program.
In October of 2019, CanAlaska Uranium announced the results from its 2019 drill program in partnership with Cameco. Highlights of the drill results included 0.70 meters at 6.8 percent U3O8 within 2.1 meters averaging 2.3 percent U3O8.
CanAlaska Uranium’s Cree East Project
The Cree East uranium project is located in the southeast corner of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 35 kilometers west of Cameco’s Key Lake Mine and uranium mill. The project comprises 16 contiguous mineral claims totaling 55,935 hectares. The project is wholly-owned by CanAlaska Uranium, which has established nine target areas across the property, with the prior assistance of KEPCO and KORES.
Exploration
CanAlaska first began exploring Cree East in 2005, conducting VTEM airborne surveys across the property to determine priority targets. In 2006 the company collected over 2,000 surface rock samples and over 400 lake sediment samples, defining three large areas of dravite and clay alteration on the surface, with localized boulder samples containing anomalous uranium. CanAlaska later conducted additional IP-Resistivity and Audio Magneto Telluric geophysical surveys to further define the targets.
In 2008 CanAlaska Uranium conducted a $1.6 million exploration program at Cree East, returning strong fracturing and alteration in most drill holes with faulting in many of the drill holes as well. Geochemical enrichment of uranium and other elements was found in both the basement and sandstone.
Exploration work including additional geophysical surveys was conducted on Grid 7 at Cree East between 2009 and 2012 in order to improve the drill targets on the property. In total, 91 holes were drilled covering 34,638 meters resulting in nine target zones. All nine zones have shown indications of hydrothermal alteration or uranium mineralization.
Northeast Athabasca Targets
In May 2020 CanAlaska announced it had staked four large blocks of land just outside of the Athabasca Basin totaling 114 square miles. The staked area focused on regional structures similar to those hosting the nearby high-grade Collins Bay-Eagle Point uranium deposits.
The targets on the four land claims are basement-hosted large uranium deposits similar to those found at Eagle Point, Arrow and Millennium. CanAlaska Uranium believes the sandstone remnants described in the nearby Pinkham Lake area reflect the possibility that the area could be a continuation of the Athabasca Basin.
Thompson Nickel Properties
CanAlaska Uranium owns three properties in the Thompson Nickel Belt: Strong, Hunter and Manibridge. The Thompson Nickel Belt is home to over 18 nickel deposits. Since 1959, the region has produced an estimated 5 billion pounds of nickel.
Hunter Property
The Hunter Property is located 20 kilometers north of Thompson, Manitoba. The property consists of 11 land claims totaling 12,520 hectares and has been approved for a mineral exploration license. CanAlaska Uranium believes the property is underlain by the same series of formations that host the nickel deposits along the Thompson Nickel Belt and considers the property to be an extension of the belt. Using historical exploration data, a number of exploration targets have been defined surrounding the Mel deposit, which was first located in the 1970s.
From 2000 through 2005 CanAlaska Uranium conducted extensive UTEM and AMT surveys, resulting in a high number of drill targets. A number of these targets are expected to require follow-up work.
Strong Property
The Strong project is comprised of 6,140 hectares of land approximately 26 kilometers away from Thompson, Manitoba including one mineral exploration license. The Strong property was explored by a number of companies during the 1950s and 1970s, leading to the discovery of the Mel deposit located to the east of the Hunter property. Falconbridge and Crowflight Minerals Inc. were previously active on the Strong Property between 1998 and 2005.
CanAlaska Uranium has established significant exploration targets that have been defined on both properties based on historical data. A VTEM survey completed in 2007 provided the company with a series of targets, none of which have been drilled. Several of these targets are in the same structural position as the Mel deposit.
Manibridge Property
The Manibridge Property, acquired by CanAlaska Uranium in 2018, consists of 19 land claims totaling 4,368 hectares. The property is located 125 kilometers southwest of Thompson and is accessible by road via Highway 6. The claims held by CanAlaska Uranium also include the site of the reclaimed Manibridge Mine, which operated between 1971 and 1977 based on an initial resource of 1.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.25 percent nickel and 0.27 percent copper.
North Thompson Nickel Project
In May 2020 CanAlaska Uranium announced the company had entered into an option agreement with Fjordland Exploration (TSXV:FEX) giving the company an opportunity to earn 80 percent interest in CanAlaska’s North Thompson Nickel project.
Under the terms of the agreement, Fjordland has an opportunity to earn 80 percent interest in the North Thompson Nickel Project by contributing exploration expenditures of $9M, 8.5M common Fjordland Exploration shares and other considerations. The North Thompson Nickel Project consists of the Strong, Hunter and Hunter Claims for a combined total of 18,685 hectares located approximately 25 kilometers from Thompson, Manitoba.
CanAlaska Uranium’s Management Team
Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr. — Chairman of the Board, Director,
Ambassador Thomas Graham, Jr. is one of the world’s leading experts in nuclear non-proliferation. Amb. Graham has served under four successive U.S. Presidents as a senior U.S. diplomat involved in the negotiation of every major international arms control and non-proliferation agreement for the past 35 years. This includes the SALT, START, ABM, INF, NPT, CFE and CTBT Treaties. Amb. Graham has served with the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency and as the Special Representative of the President of the United States for Arms Control, Non-Proliferation, and Disarmament, in which role he successfully led U.S. government efforts to achieve the permanent extension of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Cory Belyk — CEO and Executive Vice President
Cory Belyk is a professional geologist with nearly 30 years of experience working for major and junior mining companies in the Athabasca Basin and worldwide. Prior to joining CanAlaska in 2019 as Chief Operating Officer, he was Director of Exploration for Cameco’s international operations including Mongolia and Australia. Mr. Belyk was also a member of Cameco’s exploration management team during the Fox Lake and West McArthur uranium discoveries in Saskatchewan. Mr. Belyk holds a Bachelor’s (1994) degree in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan and a Certificate in Negotiation from Harvard Law School (2014). He is a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan.
Peter G. Dasler — P.Geo. President, Director
Recognizing the favorable upturn of the uranium cycle in early 2004, Mr. Dasler positioned CanAlaska Uranium (then CanAlaska Ventures Ltd.) to become a significant presence in the field of Canadian uranium exploration by staking mineral claims in the most favorable districts of Canada’s Athabasca Basin, home to the world’s largest-richest uranium mines. He has since assembled an expert geological team that has enabled CanAlaska to carry out over $50 million in exploration and advance multiple uranium projects towards discovery.
Nathan Bridge — Vice President of Exploration
Nathan Bridge has over a decade of experience managing exploration, delineation, and geotechnical drilling programs at Cameco Corporation. He was senior Geologist on Cameco’s Fox Lake discovery team that took the deposit from exploration stage, through discovery, and into resource definition. Nathan has spent the majority of his career exploring uranium and in 2017 he led the exploration program that discovered the 42 Zone on the Company’s West McArthur project.
Dr. Karl Schimann — Senior Exploration Consultant
Dr. Schimann possesses extensive experience in mineral exploration, spanning a career in exploration geology of over 30 years and across three continents. He has participated in significant discoveries for uranium and base metals and has also led various exploration and mining initiatives for gold and diamonds. Between 1977 and 1997, Dr. Schimann was employed by French uranium giant AREVA (previously COGEMA) as a Senior Geologist and Project Manager, where he was a key member of the team that undertook the discovery and development of the massive Cigar Lake uranium mine. In total, he spent twenty years with AREVA, ten of which were based in Canada’s Athabasca Basin, home to the world’s largest-richest uranium mines.
Harry Chan — Chief Financial Officer
Harry Chan has over 20 years of experience working in several different industries ranging from public practice, sports entertainment, wholesale distribution and telecommunications. He is a graduate of the University of British Columbia and received his Certified General Accountant designation in BC in 1996.
Jean Luc Roy — Director
Mr. Roy is an independent Director of the Company (2007 — present). He has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. The majority of his experience has been in Africa for companies such as International Gold Resources, Ashanti Goldfields Inc., Senafo, and First Quantum Minerals. Mr. Roy has managed projects from exploration through to production in three different countries. As Managing Director for First Quantum Minerals, Jean Luc played a crucial role in securing extensive land positions and by successfully placing a mining operation into production in the Democratic Republic of Congo during a period of major unrest in the country. Mr. Roy is presently a resident of Burkina Faso where is COO of Ampella Mining Ltd an Australian listed company focused on gold exploration in West Africa with their flagship property Batie West.
Victor Fern — Director
Independent Director of the Company (2007-present); road maintenance supervisor for Athabasca Development Corporation (2009-present); mill training foreman and a mill process operator for Cameco Corporation; past Chief of the Fond Du Lac Denesuline First Nation (/2005–2007). Mr. Fern has lived in Fond du Lac all of his life, he is a traditional land user and still hunts and fish for food in the area. He is active in community development, and works with local committees. Mr. Fern has been involved in environmental monitoring in the Northern Athabasca area and is involved with various business interest in the Fond du Lac area.
Karen Lloyd — Director
Karen Lloyd comes from a strong and significant strategy and marketing background across five different industries including mining, telecommunications, online payments, executive training and banking. This depth of experience comes from her employment with Telus Communications, Hongkong Bank of Canada and Cameco Corporation. Between 2009 and 2020, Ms. Lloyd managed a team of contract and inventory specialists to seamlessly fulfill global uranium sales generating annual revenue of between $1.8 and $2.4 billion for Cameco Corporation as a Director in Cameco’s Marketing team. In April 2021, Ms. Lloyd joined Kreos Aviation as Chief Operating Officer where she oversees all aspects of the Kreos operations including asset management, strategic alliances, flight operations, maintenance, fuel operations, marketing and sales, and business development.
Geoff Gay — Director
Geoff Gay is currently Chief Executive Officer of Athabasca Basin Development, an Indigenous-owned investment company based in Saskatchewan. Mr. Gay has been its executive leader, and subsequent CEO, since the company’s inception nineteen years ago and was instrumental in establishing and growing the company to where it is today. As CEO, Mr. Gay is responsible to articulate the vision of the partnership with a focus on creating value for the unit holders and leading the company in long term strategic planning and implementation, evaluating new opportunities for investment, assessing and mitigating risk, and overseeing all financial aspects of the partnership. In 2017, Mr. Gay was named Business Leader of the Year by Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce at its annual ABEX awards.
Shane Shircliff — Advisor
Shane Shircliff has over twenty years of experience in senior management and corporate director roles for both publicly traded and private companies, and has extensive experience with various publicly traded regulatory regimes. Mr. Shircliff’s breadth of expertise over his career includes negotiation, deal structure, due diligence and transacting mergers, acquisitions and divestitures totaling over one billion dollars in value. Industries of experience include logistics, finance, natural resources, exploration and mining, retail, real estate and construction. Mr. Shircliff has been directly involved with all aspects of developing resource projects encompassing lithium, uranium, gold, silver, industrial minerals, diamonds as well as oil and gas in a variety of countries. Mr. Shircliff is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clinworth Management Corp., a private company, which provides management, acquisition, divestiture and corporate development services to a wide range of clients.
CanAlaska Commences Drill Program at Waterbury South Property
4,000 m program focused on extension of polymetallic uranium, nickel, zinc, cobalt mineralization
Shallow depth targets 10 km southeast of Cigar Lake uranium mine
Similarities to the Cigar Lake polymetallic uranium deposit
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a 4,000 m, winter drill program at the Waterbury South uranium project in the northeastern Athabasca Basin. The project is located approximately 10 km southeast of the Cigar Lake uranium mine and is 100% owned and operated by CanAlaska. The drill program will focus on the extension of polymetallic unconformity uranium mineralization associated with nickel, arsenic, cobalt, and zinc, intersected during the previous 2021 winter drill program (see News Release dated June 17, 2021).
Waterbury South Project Location
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/109957_5490e8bd7463284f_001full.jpg
During the 2021 drill program, the Company completed three drillholes for a total of 1,347.5 m. Results of this program highlighted sandstone alteration and structure indicative of a mineralizing uranium event along the drill fence containing WAT-008 and WAT-009 which were drilled near failed Cameco drill hole SOD-253 (Figure 2).
Waterbury 2022 Drill Project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/109957_5490e8bd7463284f_002full.jpg
WAT-008 intersected a pyrite-rich zone associated with a fault in the mid-sandstone column well above the unconformity, followed by a thick graphitic unit in the basement which was the target for WAT-009.
WAT-009 intersected bleaching throughout the lower 100 m of the sandstone column that increases in intensity near the unconformity where a 3.3 m wide interval of intense clay alteration with associated sooty pyrite, nickel-sulfides, and chlorite straddles the unconformity. The strongly altered lower sandstone column is associated with polymetallic uranium mineralization characterized by 0.5 m with 405 ppm uranium, 2.42 % nickel, 2.34 % arsenic, 0.5 % zinc, and 801 ppm cobalt from 349 - 349.5 m (see News Release dated June 17, 2021). In the upper basement of WAT-009, 20 m below the unconformity, a seven-metre-long structure of broken rock with intense clay and hematite alteration was intersected. The basement below this structure consists of several intervals of clay and chlorite altered graphitic pelite with well-developed re-activated semi-brittle fault zones that show evidence for strong fluid-rock interaction and represent targets at the unconformity that have not yet been drilled.
The Company has started mobilization to the field with 6 to 8 drillholes planned for the winter program. Equipment is currently being moved into site and drilling is expected to begin next week. The first drillholes will focus on following up the encouraging results in WAT-009.
CanAlaska VP Exploration, Nathan Bridge, comments, "The results from the 2021 drilling program on the Waterbury South project have set us up for a much larger program in 2022, effectively doubling the meterage from the previous campaign. The polymetallic unconformity uranium mineralization with associated nickel, arsenic, cobalt, and zinc in WAT-009 is reminiscent of metal associations documented at the nearby Cigar Lake deposit. In addition, nickel-sulfide zonation along the margins of high-grade uranium deposits has been well documented in several other high-grade unconformity uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, including Fox Lake, Hurricane, Key Lake, and Midwest. This metal zonation provides the team with vectors in the system and has us excited to begin testing our follow-up drill targets in the 2022 program."
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "The Company and the team are excited to get this program underway for CanAlaska shareholders. The alteration and mineralization similarities to other known tier 1 uranium deposits in the eastern Athabasca Basin is striking and must be paid attention to, which is why we have chosen to start the 2022 drilling campaign on the Waterbury South project. We look forward to the months ahead as we move this program forward."
Other News
The Company has mobilized to its West McArthur project to begin a 200 line-km Stepwise Moving Loop Time Domain Electromagnetic Survey (TDEM). The geophysical survey is part of the approved 2022 exploration program, budgeted at $5 Million. The goal of the TDEM survey is to outline and prioritize drill targets along the remainder of the Grid 5 conductive corridor southwest of the strong alteration and fault structures intersected during the recently completed 2021 exploration program. The Company anticipates the program will take approximately two months to complete and targets from the survey will be ready for drill testing during the upcoming summer exploration program.
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Contacts:
Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com
Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com
CanAlaska Announces West McArthur JV Extends Uranium Targets in Latest Drill Program
High-Grade Mineralization Intersected Including 1.62% eU3O8 over 2.6 Metres
Strong Alteration and Large Fault Structures Intersected 1.8 km Southwest Along "42 Zone" Corridor
Joint Venture Doubles 2022 Exploration Program Budget to $5 Million
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the 2021 drilling program at the West McArthur uranium project in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, a joint venture with Cameco Corporation (TSX: CCO) (NYSE: CCJ) ("Cameco"). The objectives of the drill program were extension of the high-grade "42 Zone" mineralization and evaluation of the southwestern extension of the "42 Zone" controlling structure along the C10 conductive corridor. Program objectives were successfully met with the completion of the six hole, 5,419 m drill program in early November. Initial probing results include a high-grade intersection of 1.62% eU3O8 over 2.6 metres (m). Based on the positive results of the program, a $5 million exploration program in 2022 has been approved, double the 2021 budget. The 2021 program was funded by CanAlaska, the project operator, increasing the Company's majority interest in the West McArthur project to 75.55%.
At the "42 Zone", drilling intersected two zones of mineralization above the unconformity. The two zones of mineralization are contained within a strongly bleached lower sandstone column that has black sooty pyrite, red hydrothermal hematite, and strong structurally-controlled clay alteration. Due to the strong clay alteration and faulting, very poor core recovery was experienced. As a result, the Company is reporting calibrated probe values grading 0.17% eU3O8 over 1.7 m from 760.9 m and 0.76% eU3O8 over 10.0 m from 767.0 m, including 1.62% eU3O8 over 2.6 m from 769.1 m. These intersections in WMA063-1 have successfully extended the "42 Zone" by 35 metres to the west of previous high-grade hole WMA055-2.
Evaluation of the conductive corridor that hosts the controlling structure for the "42 Zone" mineralization was also successful over the extension to the southwest during the 2021 drilling program. Two drill hole fences, 700 m and 1,800 m to the southwest, evaluated the fault system in three new drill holes. Along the conductive corridor, these drill holes confirmed that it is strongly altered, both in the basement and sandstone.
West McArthur Project - 42 Zone Plan, Uranium Distribution
To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/107782_c6b7664604c8abc8_001full.jpg
Drill hole WMA063-1, collared at an azimuth of 360˚ with a dip of -79.4˚ (Figure 1), intersected the two zones of uranium mineralization above the unconformity (Table 1), 35 m to the west of drill hole WMA055-2 in the Company's "42 Zone" area. WMA055-2, completed in 2019 at an azimuth of 358˚ with a dip of -75.5˚, intersected 2.3% U3O8over 2.1 m, including 6.8% U3O8 over 0.7 m. Important to note is that assay data for drillhole WMA055-2 upgraded calculated eU3O8 values in the highest grade interval (see press release dated October 15th, 2019).
The new uranium intersection in WMA063-1 is contained within a strongly bleached lower sandstone column that contains black sooty pyrite, red hydrothermal hematite, and strong structurally-controlled clay alteration. Due to the strong clay alteration and faulting, very poor core recovery, approximately 5%, was experienced over a 4.8 m interval from 767.6 - 772.4 m, within the highest grade interval of the mineralized zone.
The new uranium intersection in WMA063-1 contains similar radiometric values as in WMA055-2 but over a wider interval, as shown in the comparison of radiometric probe profiles (Figure 2). Geochemical assays of the mineralization are pending for WMA063-1, however, due to the very poor core recovery, will need to be supplemented with radiometric probing equivalents data to evaluate the grade and thickness of this new mineralization which extends the "42 Zone".
Table 1 - Radiometric Uranium Equivalent Grades (eU3O8)
|Drill Hole
|From
|To
|Length (m)
| Average Grade
(%eU3O8)
| Max Grade
(%eU3O8)
|WMA063-1
|760.9
|762.6
|1.7
|0.17
|0.35
|WMA063-1
|767.0
|777.0
|10.0
|0.76
|2.57
|including
|769.1
|771.7
|2.6
|1.62
|2.57
Figure 2 - Comparative downhole radiometric profiles from WMA063-1 and WMA055-2. Profiles show similar radiometric values in WMA063-1 spread over a wider interval than WMA055-2.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/107782_c6b7664604c8abc8_002full.jpg
Evaluation of the conductive C10 corridor that hosts the controlling structure for the "42 Zone" mineralization was also successful to the southwest during the 2021 drilling program. Wide re-activated structural zones with strong associated alteration in drill hole fences 700 m and 1,800 m to the southwest of the "42 Zone" were intersected during the program.
Figure 3 - Sandstone and basement alteration associated with a wide structural zone
1,800 m to the southwest of the "42 Zone".
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/107782_c6b7664604c8abc8_003full.jpg
WMA062 and wedge hole WMA062-1, collared at an azimuth of 320˚ with a dip of -65.4˚, 1,800 m to the southwest of the "42 Zone", intersected the unconformity 40 m and 90 m northwest of WMA040 (Figure 3). The basal sandstone column along this fence is characterized by strong bleaching and limonite alteration with structurally-controlled quartz dissolution and patches of grey sooty pyrite alteration, that increase in width and intensity to the NW in WMA062-1. Several 10 - 20 m wide re-activated zones of sandstone structure, characterized by broken core and poor recovery, are intersected throughout and lead up to the fault zone that straddles the unconformity - basement contact in WMA062-1. The main fault zone, which is 51 m wide at the unconformity in WMA062-1, is characterized by strongly disrupted sandstone with broken to blocky core, locally preserved sandy-clay gouge, and pervasive strong bedding- and fracture-controlled quartz dissolution causing very poor recovery (0 - 30%).
In the basement along this fence, the targeted fault zone is characterized by broken to blocky core with re-activated chloritic clay gouges hosting angular clasts of wall rock and ductile shear fabrics. Within the fault zone, the rock is strongly altered with hematite, chlorite, clay replacement, and bleaching. Pervasive hydrothermal basement alteration continues at depth in both WMA062 and WMA062-1. WMA062-1 has been left open for potential re-entry to test the extension of the alteration both into the basement and at the unconformity.
WMA061, drilled at an azimuth of 298˚ with a dip of -72.8˚, 700 m to the southwest of the "42 Zone", intersected the unconformity 70 m north-northwest of WMA049-1. WMA061 intersected a broad interval of faults in the lower sandstone column associated with bleached sandstone, increased interstitial illitic clay, patches of sooty pyrite, remobilized hematite, and structurally-controlled limonite and clay alteration. The sandstone structure and alteration indicate that WMA061 intersected the unconformity approximately 30 - 35 m north of the ideal target, leaving the target open on this fence.
CanAlaska VP Exploration, Nathan Bridge, comments, "The CanAlaska team has successfully executed again, completing the 2021 drilling program on time and within budget. I am encouraged by the intersection of additional uranium mineralization along strike immediately to the west of the "42 Zone". Furthermore, the increased sandstone and basement alteration along the controlling structural corridor 1,800 m to the southwest of the "42 Zone" continues to show the discovery potential for this trend. Re-activated fault zones with the right intensity and style of associated alteration, known to host uranium mineralization at the "42 Zone" and nearby Fox Lake deposit, are intersected along this trend to the southwest. The Company looks forward to the next phase of exploration, with an approved 2022 budget, as we continue to test this highly prospective trend."
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "Both objectives of the 2021 exploration program have been met with this program. The further intersection of high-grade uranium mineralization at the "42 Zone" highlights the continued potential of this area to produce a deposit of proper scale and grade for these large unconformity deposits in the Basin. In addition, and importantly, this program has now outlined a brand new area of exploration potential and focus immediately southwest of "42 Zone" that has the CanAlaska team very excited about the next stage of exploration. This was an incredibly successful drill program for the West McArthur project joint venture, and CanAlaska shareholders."
Geochemical assay results for the 2021 drilling program are pending.
2022 Program and Budget Approved
The Company is pleased to announce completion of the JV Technical and Management Committee meetings in advance of the 2022 program. The JV has approved an increased budget for the 2022 program of $5 Million, which is double the 2021 approved budget. The 2022 program will focus on continued testing of the 42 Zone area and the newly identified alteration and structure along the immediate 2 km southwest extension. In addition, geophysics and drilling is planned in a regional program along the remainder of the Grid 5 conductive corridor. CanAlaska will fully fund the 2022 program, further increasing it's majority ownership, as Cameco has elected to continue to dilute on the project.
Use of Radiometric Equivalent Grades and Geochemical Sampling
During active exploration programs, following the completion of a drillhole, the hole is radiometrically logged using calibrated downhole GeoVista NGRS and TGGS (Triple GM) gamma probes which collect continuous readings along the length of the drill hole. Preliminary radiometric equivalent uranium grades ("eU3O8") are then calculated from the downhole radiometric results. The probe is calibrated using an algorithm calculated from the calibration of the probe at the Saskatchewan Research Council facility in Saskatoon. A 0.1% eU3O8 cut-off is used for compositing and reporting the data. The equivalent uranium grades preliminary and are subsequently reported as definitive assay grades following sampling and chemical analysis of the mineralized drill core. In the case where core recovery within a mineralized intersection is poor, radiometric grades are considered to be more representative of the mineralized intersection and may be reported in the place of assay grades. Radiometric equivalent probe results are subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by CanAlaska prior to disclosure.
Drill core samples have been shipped to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in secure containment for preparation, processing, and multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:NHO3:HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3:HCl), boron by fusion, and U3O8 wt% assay by ICP-OES using higher grade standards. Radiometric assay samples are chosen based on radiometric equivalent uranium grades and scintillometer (SPP2) peaks, and comprise 0.3 to 0.8 m continuous split-core samples over mineralized intervals. Sandstone and basement geochemical composite samples are comprised of multiple equal sized full core "pucks" spaced over the sample interval. The SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by CanAlaska and the SRC in accordance with CanAlaska's quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) procedures.
All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Contacts:
Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com
Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com
CanAlaska Identifies Uranium Targets in Western Athabasca
15 Kilometre Strongly Conductive Target Corridor Identified
Corridor Mirrors Saskatoon Lake Conductor - Host to the Large Shea Creek Uranium Deposits
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that compilation work on the Company's newly acquired Carswell project, totalling 13,352 hectares, in the western Athabasca Basin has identified a conductive structural corridor which joins the Beatty River Fault zone to the Carswell structure (Figures 1 & 2). The conductive corridor wraps around a large magnetic-high body, which on the opposite side of the magnetic feature, is mirrored by the Saskatoon Lake conductor. The Saskatoon Lake conductor is host to the high-grade Shea Creek uranium deposits. The Company is completing further compilation of the newly acquired Carswell project and is actively seeking Joint Venture partners.
To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/107175_53bbd3cfd4e259b8_001full.jpg
CanAlaska's Carswell project is located 15 km east of the Shea Creek deposits, owned by Orano Canada and UEX Corporation. The Shea Creek deposits are located along the Saskatoon Lake Conductor, which runs perpendicular to the Beatty River Fault zone, connecting it to the Carswell Structure. The apparent connection between the Beatty River Fault zone and the Carswell structure along these perpendicular conductive corridors in the Saskatoon Lake conductor and on the Carswell project presents a compelling exploration target. The Shea Creek deposits consist of four deposits of unconformity- and basement-hosted uranium mineralization, which combined host 95 million lbs of U3O8 at an average grade of 1.47%. The Shea Creek deposits form one of the largest undeveloped uranium resources in the Athabasca Basin.
Carswell Project Compilation Map
To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/107175_53bbd3cfd4e259b8_002full.jpg
CanAlaska's Carswell project covers 15 km of a 24 km long magnetic low, coincident with a conductive corridor, that runs along the eastern edge of a large magnetic-high body. Along the western edge of the same large magnetic-high body, the Saskatoon Lake conductor runs through a similar broad magnetic low. The presence of conductive corridors along the edges of magnetic high features creates a strong competency contrast that is important in the formation of large structural traps host to unconformity-hosted uranium deposits. The mirror analog between Shea Creek on the western edge of the magnetic feature and the Carswell project along the eastern edge of the same magnetic feature provides potential for similar brittle fault re-activation and the development of structural traps on the Carswell project.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "Further compilation work by the CanAlaska team has identified a geological scenario that is very important in the formation of tier 1 uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin providing an immediate target corridor for future exploration. We look forward to finding a joint venture partner to help advance this project toward discovery."
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Contacts:
Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com
Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com
CanAlaska Announces New Uranium Discoveries on Moon Lake South JV
CanAlaska-Denison JV Intersects Two New Uranium Occurrences Within 5 km Long "CR3" Structural Corridor, West of Gryphon and Phoenix
High priority follow-up targets defined around unconformity offsets and alteration
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce joint venture drilling by ("JV") partner Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") has intersected uranium mineralization in drillholes MS-21-02 and MS-21-06 at the Moon Lake South JV project. MS-21-02 intersected 0.14% eU3O8 over 0.2 metres above the unconformity and MS-21-06 intersected 0.12% eU3O8 over 0.2 metres below the unconformity. Denison operates the JV project, while CanAlaska, which maintains a 25% ownership in the project, is funding the Company's share of the 2021 exploration program.
Moon Lake South Project - Project Location
To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/106217_1630cdf844320b6b_001full.jpg
The 2021 drilling program was focused on a 5-kilometre long conductive corridor known as the CR-3 conductor (Figure 2). This mineralized corridor is located approximately two kilometres west of the K-trend, host to the Gryphon Deposit on Denison's adjacent Wheeler River property. The 2021 drilling program consisted of 2,353 metres in four drillholes that successfully reached the target depth.
In 2016, as part of the project option from CanAlaska, Denison drilled one diamond drillhole (MS-16-01) near the southern boundary of the Moon Lake South project. The drillhole identified the first new zone of mineralization on the CR3 corridor, with an intersection of fractured and friable sandstone with uranium mineralization immediately at the unconformity (0.1% U3O8 over 0.5 metres).
Moon Lake South Project - CR3 Conductor Drilling
To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/106217_1630cdf844320b6b_002full.jpg
The first drillhole of the 2021 program, MS-21-02, tested a further target on the CR3 conductor approximately 4 kilometres north of mineralized drillhole MS-16-01. This new drillhole intersected grey sooty pyrite alteration in the lower sandstone column associated with a new zone of fracture-controlled uranium mineralization grading 0.14% eU3O8 over 0.2 metres immediately above the unconformity from 488.5 - 488.7 metres. Below the unconformity, two graphitic packages were intersected with several re-activated fault zones characterized by clay gouge, brecciation, and broken core. Drillhole MS-21-02 was drilled at an azimuth of 302˚ with a dip of -79.4˚.
Drillhole MS-21-04, collared at the same location as MS-21-02 at an azimuth of 302˚ with a dip of -70.5˚, tested 70 metres northwest on section of MS-21-02 and intersected the up-dip projection of the basement faults from MS-21-02 in the lower sandstone column. The faults are characterized by desilicification and localized weak sooty pyrite in the sandstone, and bleaching, clay gouge, and localized clay replacement in the basement. There are 10 metres of unconformity elevation offset between the drillholes. The sandstone offset is interpreted to be related to reverse movement along the graphitic faults in the basement. The main structure causing this unconformity offset is a high-priority target for follow-up.
The last drillhole of the program, MS-21-06 tested the conductor approximately 1.2 kilometres north of mineralized drillhole MS-16-01 and 2.7 kilometres south of mineralized drillhole MS-21-02. The new hole intersected basement-hosted uranium mineralization grading 0.12% eU3O8 over 0.2 metres from 550.6 - 550.8 metres. MS-21-06 was drilled at an azimuth of 302˚ with a dip of -75˚. The basement of MS-21-06 consists of an 18-metre wide graphitic pelite that contains a 3 metre wide altered fault zone, followed by granite with a narrow grey quartz-rich pegmatite that hosts the uranium mineralization. The ideal target on this fence, where the graphitic basement with the altered fault zone contacts the unconformity, remains untested.
Drillhole MS-21-03, drilled at an azimuth of 302˚ with a dip of -74˚, is located 900 metres along strike to the northeast of mineralized drillhole MS-21-02. MS-21-03 intersected a 25-metre wide graphitic package 20 metres below the unconformity that contains a fault zone with one metre of associated clay gouge. The ideal unconformity target lies approximately 50 metres northwest and has yet to be tested on this fence.
With the intersection of uranium mineralization in both MS-21-02 and MS-21-06, the 2021 drilling program has now confirmed uranium mineralization in three separate zones over a strike length of 4-kilometres along the CR-3 conductor. Assay results for the 2021 drilling program are pending.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "This is an incredible result for the new Moon Lake South JV and CanAlaska shareholders. The first drilling program under the new JV with Denison has located the main structure and intersected more uranium mineralization. Multiple uranium showings have now been discovered on this project, and the Company looks forward to the next phase of exploration to further build upon this success."
Use of Radiometric Equivalent Grades
During active exploration programs, following the completion of a drillhole, the hole is radiometrically logged using a calibrated downhole total gamma probe. Preliminary radiometric equivalent uranium grades ("eU3O8") are then calculated using the downhole radiometric results from the calibrated gamma probe. A 0.1% eU3O8 cut-off is used for compositing and reporting the data. Equivalent uranium grades are subsequently reported as definitive assay grades following sampling and chemical analysis of the mineralized drill core. In the case where core recovery within a mineralized intersection is less than 80%, radiometric grades are considered to be more representative of the mineralized intersection and may be reported in the place of assay grades. For results from Moon Lake South, Denison has performed detailed QAQC and data verification, where possible, of all datasets. CanAlaska has performed additional QAQC and data verification of the drilling data, including review of the QAQC methods and review of downhole probe and equivalent uranium grade calculation.
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Contacts:
Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com
Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com
CanAlaska Stakes Three New Uranium Properties in Athabasca Basin
74,283 Hectares with multiple targets near existing uranium deposits
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that compilation work by the Company's staff has identified uranium potential in three areas of the western Athabasca Basin and a total of 74,283 hectares have been staked (Figure 1).
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/105077_b2df486d14fc0863_001full.jpg
The Chymko project (32,603ha) is adjacent to the Virgin River shear zone and a series of potential shear structures have been identified; a uranium showing is adjacent to one of these structures. The Taggart project (28,328ha) is on trend with the Patterson corridor, which host the Triple R and Arrow deposits with combined reported resources of 472M lbs U3O8. The Carswell project (13,352ha) is located in proximity to the Shea Creek and Cluff Lake deposits with total combined resources and production of 135M lbs U3O8. A major conductive structure has been identified on this property.
Work will continue to identify key targets on each project in preparation for future exploration programs.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "The addition of these three large project areas in the vicinity of world-class uranium deposits and districts in the Athabasca Basin is another example of CanAlaska successfully deploying its project generator model. We look forward to working with new joint venture partners to move these projects forward."
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
The qualified technical person for this news release is Dr. Karl Schimann, Ph.D., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Senior Exploration Consultant.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Contacts:
Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com
Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com
Consolidated Uranium Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Spin-out of Labrador Uranium
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that it has filed the management information circular and related meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") for the special meeting of CUR shareholders to be held on February 3, 2022 at 9:30am EST (the "Meeting"). The purpose of the Meeting is, among other things, to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution of the CUR shareholders (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement").
On October 17, 2021, CUR and LUR entered into an arrangement agreement pursuant to which the parties agreed to effect the proposed spin-out of LUR, currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR. The Arrangement will be effected by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. If completed, the Arrangement will result in, among other things, CUR transferring ownership of the Moran Lake Project to LUR in exchange for 16,000,000 common shares of LUR ("LUR Common Shares"), which LUR Common Shares will be distributed to CUR shareholders on a pro-rata basis pursuant to the provisions of the plan of arrangement.
CUR shareholders must hold their CUR Common Shares until 12:01am on the effective date of the Arrangement (the "Effective Date") in order to receive their pro rata portion of the LUR Common Shares being distributed pursuant to the Arrangement. CUR will disseminate a press release five business days in advance of the Effective Date once all of the conditions to closing of the Arrangement have been satisfied in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in order to notify CUR shareholders of the record date for purposes of the distribution.
LUR has applied to list the LUR Common Shares on the on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") following completion of the Arrangement. Listing is subject to the approval of the CSE in accordance with its original listing requirements. Completion of the Arrangement and listing of the LUR Common Shares on the CSE is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022.
The mailing of the Meeting Materials has commenced, and shareholders should receive them shortly. The Meeting Materials are also available at www.consolidateduranium.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
Technical Report
Concurrently with the filing of the Meeting Materials, the Company announces that it has filed an independent technical report prepared by Terrane Geoscience Inc. for the Moran Lake Project (the "Technical Report") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . The Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
The Meeting
In order to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impacts of COVID-19, to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, CUR shareholders, employees and other stakeholders and to ensure compliance with local laws or orders restricting the size of public gatherings in response to COVID-19, CUR will hold the Meeting in a virtual-only format. CUR Shareholders wishing to attend the Meeting may do so by calling 1-877-407-2991 (toll-free North America) or 1-201-389-0925 (International) and instructions will be provided as to how CUR shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may participate and vote at the Meeting. CUR shareholders will not be able to physically attend the Meeting.
About Consolidated Uranium
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.
For More Information, Please Contact
Philip Williams
CEO and Chairman
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com
Mars Investor Relations
+1 647 557 6640
cur@marsinvestorrelations.com
Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr
www.consolidateduranium.com
DENISON NEGOTIATES REPAYMENT OF DEBT OWING FROM URANIUM INDUSTRY A.S. AND RECEIVES INITIAL US$2 MILLION PAYMENT
Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Repayment Schedule Agreement (the "Agreement") with Uranium Industry a.s. ("UI"), pursuant to which the parties have negotiated the repayment of the debt owing from UI to Denison, and that Denison has received an initial US$2 million debt repayment instalment in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. View PDF version
In July 2020 , Denison announced the receipt of a final award in favour of Denison from the London Court of International Arbitration ("LCIA") with respect to the arbitration proceedings between the Company and UI related to the 2015 sale by Denison to UI of its mining assets and operations located in Mongolia ("Arbitration Award"). The arbitration panel declared that UI violated its obligations to the Company under the related agreements and ordered UI to pay the Company USD$10 million plus interest at a rate of 5% per annum from November 16, 2016 , plus certain legal and arbitration costs.
Under the terms of the Agreement, UI has agreed to make scheduled payments on account of the Arbitration Award, plus additional interest and fees, through a series of quarterly installments and annual milestone payments, until December 31 , 2025. The total amount due to Denison under the Agreement, including the initial US$2 million already received, is approximately US$16 million . The Agreement includes customary covenants and conditions in favour of Denison, including certain restrictions on UI's ability to take on additional debt, in consideration for Denison's deferral of enforcement of the Arbitration Award while UI is in compliance with its obligations under the Agreement.
This press release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated September 28, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 16, 2021 .
About Denison
Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The Company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan . Denison's interests in Saskatchewan also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake joint venture, which includes several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill that is contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits, and a 66.90% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ("THT," formerly J Zone) and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. Each of Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.
Through its 50% ownership of JCU ( Canada ) Exploration Company, Limited ("JCU"), Denison also holds interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada , including the Millennium project (JCU 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU 33.8123%) and Christie Lake (JCU 34.4508%).
Denison is also engaged in mine decommissioning and environmental services through its Closed Mines group (formerly Denison Environmental Services), which manages Denison's Elliot Lake reclamation projects and provides third-party post-closure mine care and maintenance services.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denison-negotiates-repayment-of-debt-owing-from-uranium-industry-as-and-receives-initial-us2-million-payment-301460004.html
Bathurst Metals Corp. 2021 McGregor Lake and Speers Lake Assay Results
Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the company has received final assay results from the summer 2021 field exploration work on the Copper NickelCobaltPalladiumPlatinum McGregor Lake and Speers Lake properties in western Nunavut . The Company's 100% owned property consists of 12 mineral claims covering 14,584.24 hectares. The properties are approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in the Kitikmeot District of western Nunavut, Canada. These properties are considered to host layered disseminated to semi-massive sulphide primary mineralization and secondarily, structurally controlled, massive sulphides
Rock sampling some of the numerous gossans along the contact of a Proterozoic, ultramafic intrusive with Archean Age, metasediments has located high-grade copper, nickel and Palladium mineralization. As well, high concentrations of cobalt and platinum were also obtained. Highlights of Assay Results from the 2021 Summer Program from each area examined are enclosed below in Table # 1. Tables of each of the areas sampled and mapped are also posted within this release.
Table # 1 Highlights of Assay Results
|
Sample
|
Area
|
Cu %
|
Ni %
|
Co ppm
|
Pt ppm
|
Pd ppm
|
V996601
|
Speers Lake
|
1.55
|
0.57
|
589
|
0.53
|
1.1
|
V996619
|
E. Pump Lake
|
15.40
|
5.90
|
1550
|
0.69
|
11.8
|
V996621
|
E. Pump Lake
|
11.50
|
0.08
|
32.6
|
4.06
|
44.5
|
V996674
|
West Margin
|
5.66
|
0.02
|
24.9
|
0.15
|
4.18
|
V996670
|
Funnel
|
2.98
|
0.08
|
41.6
|
0.05
|
6.42
|
V996663
|
South Pyrrhotite Lake
|
2.38
|
0.85
|
1440
|
0.01
|
0.68
|
V996653
|
Val
|
0.90
|
0.63
|
871
|
0.01
|
0.06
Hardy Forzley, Chief Executive Officer of Bathurst Metals commented: "Our geological staff was able to confirm historical results but more importantly advance the structural setting of the known higher-grade mineralization. These properties have geological, structural and mineralogical similarities to and scale of the world class Norilsk-Talnakh deposits in northern Russia."
The purpose of the 2021 summer exploration program was to enable Bathurst to better understand the project's potential economics by undertaking s tructural mapping on cross cutting Proterozoic Age structures, the company employed three senior geologists to work on the project including Dr. Guowei Zhang, Ph.D., P.Geo. specialist in structural analysis. The team performed geologic mapping of potential favorable host basement assemblages, located historic drill hole collar locations and systematically sampled mineralization along the Archean basement and ultramafic intrusive complex contact. Based on the 2021 results, the company is evaluating the use of additional geophysical techniques to further develop the structural setting of mineralization prior to drilling.
Discussion on 2021 Program Results
Dr. Zhang was able to locate steeply dipping, generally east-west trending structures in the areas of known higher grade copper/nickel/cobalt/platinum and palladium mineralization. These structures are interpreted to be conduits for the remobilization of the mineralization and subsequent entrapment along the Proterozoic, ultramafic intrusive/Archean Age, metasedimentary contact.
Previous work and Dr. Zhang's recent studies support the concept that t he property shares a similar scale, geology and known mineralization style to the Norilsk-Talnakh in northern Russia , the largest-known nickel-copper-palladium deposit in the world. The two main ore types developed at Norilsk and Talnakh are disseminated sulphides within the differentiated gabbro-dolerite sills, principally on the lower margins of the mineralized zone where they occur as droplets forming sheet like conformable bodies up to 40 m thick. Grades there average 0.5 to 0.6% Ni, 0.6 to 0.7% Cu, and 5 to 6 g/t PGE. Secondly, there are m assive sulphides found principally on the lower contact of the mineralized sills, both within the enclosing rocks and to a lesser degree within the sill and are often separated from the sill by several metres of barren sediment or cupriferous mineralization. Sometimes massive sulfides are also found on the upper margin of the sill. In other locations the massive sulphides cut across the sill to its upper margins. Grades vary drastically with the sulphide assemblage but are of the order of 2.8% Ni, 5.6% Cu and 15 g/t PGE. At Norilsk there is evidence that the massive sulphides post date the disseminated sulphides. The total production + resource in the Noril'sk-Talnakh district are quoted by Naldrett (2004) at: 1.309 Gt @ 1.77% Ni, 3.57% Cu, 0.061% Co, 9.5 g/t PGE (including 1.84 g/t Pt, 7.31 g/t Pd).
The Company's 2021 a ssay results confirmed historic results and a significant number of historic drill collars were located and surveyed.
The enclosed Figure # 1 diagram outlines the areas rock sampled and structurally mapped during the 2021 field season. These areas were selected based on historical assay results and the outcrop exposures enabling the structural studies.
Figure # 1 – Location Map of Areas Sampled
Discussion on Areas Sampled
Speers Lake Area
Sampling was restricted to outcrops along the ultramafic intrusive/meta-sediment contact as most of the intrusive does not outcrop. Sampling consisted of grab samples where mineralization was observed. Not previously recorded are the high concentrations of cobalt associated with the copper and nickel mineralization. Table # 2 lists the grab sample results from the 2021 program.
Table # 2 Speers Lake – 2021 Rock Sample Results
|
Sample
|
UTM E
|
UTM N
|
Cu %
|
Ni %
|
Co ppm
|
Pt ppm
|
Pd ppm
|
V996601
|
579668
|
7428454
|
1.55
|
0.57
|
589
|
0.53
|
1.1
|
V996602
|
579666
|
7428462
|
0.95
|
0.38
|
277
|
0.11
|
1.04
|
V996603
|
579739
|
7428126
|
0.94
|
0.34
|
1100
|
0.01
|
0.11
|
V996604
|
579678
|
7428405
|
0.59
|
0.30
|
591
|
0.04
|
0.15
|
V996605
|
579747
|
7428245
|
0.07
|
0.04
|
71.3
|
0.01
|
0.06
|
V996606
|
579738
|
7428659
|
0.90
|
0.62
|
1020
|
0.01
|
0.61
|
V996607
|
579738
|
7428784
|
0.91
|
0.36
|
398
|
0.04
|
0.33
|
V996608
|
579737
|
7428810
|
0.30
|
0.09
|
125
|
0.03
|
0.13
|
V996609
|
579746
|
7428999
|
0.66
|
0.32
|
718
|
|
0.14
|
V996610
|
579747
|
7429015
|
0.29
|
0.11
|
251
|
0.01
|
0.06
|
V996611
|
579758
|
7430134
|
0.09
|
0.14
|
111.5
|
0.02
|
0.07
|
V996612
|
579749
|
7430144
|
1.08
|
0.89
|
1665
|
|
0.31
|
V996613
|
579734
|
7430126
|
0.17
|
0.17
|
148.5
|
0.04
|
0.13
Listed below are some of the more significant precious and base metal assay results from historical geochemical rock sampling and diamond drilling.
Historical Rock Geochemistry – Grab Samples
|
Pt
|
Pd
|
Au
|
Cu
|
Ni
|
(g/tonne)
|
(g/tonne)
|
(g/tonne)
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
0.87
|
5.48
|
5.0
|
3.50
|
0.18
|
2.55
|
3.43
|
2.0
|
0.45
|
0.24
Historical Diamond Drilling – Diamond Drill Hole 87-S10 Assay Results
|
FROM
|
TO
|
THICKNESS
|
Pt
|
Pd
|
Au
|
Cu
|
Ni
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/tonne)
|
(g/tonne)
|
(g/tonne)
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
94.40
|
95.10
|
0.70
|
1.94
|
38.45
|
6.03
|
1.18
|
3.89
|
107.23
|
107.63
|
0.40
|
5.57
|
52.71
|
1.41
|
0.22
|
3.79
*Thickness is core length; true width is unknown.
Figure # 2 provides the historic surface sample locations and results and shows the company's current mineral claims.
Figure # 2 Historic Pt+Pd+Au Rock Sample Results on McGregor Lake Property
*Thickness is core or chip sample length; true width is unknown.
Tables 3 to 8 below outline all the samples collected in 2021 from the East Pump Lake, West Margin, Funnel, South Pyrrhotite Lake, East Pyrrhotite Lake and Vale Areas respectively. These areas are outlined in Figure #1. Assay results from these tables indicate a positive correlation between Nickel and Cobalt and Palladium with Copper.
Table # 3 - East Pump Lake
|
Sample
|
UTM E
|
UTM N
|
Cu %
|
Ni %
|
Co ppm
|
Pt ppm
|
Pd ppm
|
V996614
|
579531
|
7416049
|
0.32
|
0.21
|
117
|
0.01
|
0.2
|
V996615
|
579542
|
7416011
|
3.23
|
0.41
|
317
|
0.07
|
2.09
|
V996616
|
579540
|
7416012
|
1.78
|
0.20
|
157
|
0.07
|
0.63
|
V996617
|
579551
|
7415964
|
1.19
|
0.05
|
31.7
|
0.19
|
1.84
|
V996618
|
579553
|
7415966
|
0.19
|
0.01
|
4.1
|
|
0.02
|
V996619
|
579551
|
7415965
|
15.40
|
5.90
|
1550
|
0.69
|
11.8
|
V996620
|
579557
|
7415910
|
0.15
|
0.09
|
156
|
|
0.11
|
V996621
|
579486
|
7415682
|
1.66
|
1.19
|
1270
|
0.01
|
0.19
|
V996622
|
579531
|
7415631
|
0.32
|
0.03
|
21.6
|
0.03
|
0.76
|
V996623
|
579541
|
7415616
|
0.12
|
0.02
|
24.2
|
0.01
|
0.2
|
V996624
|
579531
|
7415582
|
0.40
|
0.27
|
227
|
0.06
|
0.68
|
V996625
|
579532
|
7415577
|
0.81
|
0.34
|
349
|
0.02
|
0.67
|
V996626
|
579544
|
741523
|
6.15
|
0.04
|
45.3
|
0.05
|
0.73
|
V996627
|
579561
|
7415474
|
0.46
|
0.05
|
1090
|
0.09
|
0.17
|
V996628
|
579524
|
7415516
|
0.61
|
0.99
|
636
|
0.07
|
0.57
|
V996629
|
579598
|
7415065
|
11.50
|
0.08
|
32.6
|
4.06
|
44.5
|
V996630
|
579596
|
7415046
|
0.52
|
0.27
|
280
|
0.04
|
0.42
|
V996631
|
579602
|
7415064
|
8.72
|
0.12
|
31.5
|
1.78
|
14.2
|
V996632
|
579599
|
7415060
|
1.09
|
0.79
|
1265
|
0.01
|
0.29
|
V996633
|
579574
|
7415251
|
9.98
|
0.31
|
205
|
0.13
|
0.29
|
V996634
|
579599
|
7415397
|
0.34
|
0.15
|
246
|
0.02
|
0.27
|
V996635
|
579629
|
7427824
|
1.22
|
0.62
|
791
|
0.14
|
1.02
|
V996636
|
579627
|
7427854
|
0.32
|
0.18
|
227
|
0.06
|
0.35
|
V996637
|
579634
|
7427901
|
0.39
|
0.12
|
317
|
0.03
|
0.08
Table # 4 - West Margin
|
Sample
|
UTM E
|
UTM N
|
Cu %
|
Ni %
|
Co ppm
|
Pt ppm
|
Pd ppm
|
V996671
|
578419
|
7408894
|
0.28
|
0.17
|
182
|
|
0.16
|
V996672
|
578432
|
7408860
|
2.90
|
1.17
|
1095
|
|
1.29
|
V996673
|
578430
|
7408823
|
1.39
|
0.51
|
460
|
0.37
|
1.73
|
V996674
|
578449
|
7408781
|
5.66
|
0.02
|
24.9
|
0.15
|
4.18
|
V996675
|
578462
|
7408736
|
0.79
|
0.81
|
828
|
0.05
|
0.33
|
V996676
|
578463
|
7408702
|
1.58
|
0.78
|
773
|
0.14
|
1.49
|
V996677
|
578523
|
7408483
|
1.17
|
0.05
|
36.8
|
0.02
|
1.24
|
V996678
|
578523
|
7408483
|
1.40
|
0.05
|
79
|
0.02
|
0.37
|
V996679
|
578529
|
7408464
|
0.16
|
0.11
|
240
|
0.02
|
0.18
|
V996680
|
578534
|
7408445
|
0.33
|
0.37
|
853
|
0.02
|
0.09
|
V996681
|
578567
|
7408407
|
1.64
|
0.88
|
1250
|
|
0.48
|
V996682
|
578558
|
7408577
|
0.66
|
0.43
|
675
|
0.04
|
0.29
|
V996683
|
578547
|
7408288
|
0.94
|
0.31
|
344
|
|
0.28
|
V996684
|
578643
|
7408072
|
1.63
|
0.82
|
805
|
|
0.79
|
V996685
|
578738
|
7407643
|
0.60
|
0.02
|
21.5
|
|
0.42
|
V996686
|
578638
|
7407922
|
0.65
|
0.51
|
657
|
0.03
|
0.26
Table # 5 Funnel Area
|
Sample
|
UTM E
|
UTM N
|
Cu %
|
Ni %
|
Co ppm
|
Pt ppm
|
Pd ppm
|
V996667
|
579844
|
7403324
|
0.75
|
0.44
|
496
|
0.01
|
0.16
|
V996668
|
579869
|
7403160
|
0.39
|
0.19
|
160
|
0.01
|
0.11
|
V996669
|
579869
|
7403157
|
0.40
|
0.16
|
124
|
0.01
|
0.16
|
V996670
|
579206
|
7403507
|
2.98
|
0.08
|
41.6
|
0.05
|
6.42
|
V996687
|
580395
|
7402059
|
0.48
|
0.23
|
293
|
0.02
|
0.25
|
V996688
|
580415
|
7402013
|
2.26
|
0.30
|
371
|
0.08
|
1.34
|
V996689
|
580492
|
7401836
|
0.19
|
0.09
|
159.5
|
0.01
|
0.14
|
V996690
|
580523
|
7401730
|
1.71
|
0.85
|
350
|
0.04
|
1.23
|
V996691
|
580563
|
7401562
|
0.26
|
0.04
|
35.6
|
0.04
|
0.34
|
V996692
|
580568
|
7401559
|
0.31
|
0.13
|
327
|
0.01
|
0.09
|
V996693
|
581514
|
7401871
|
0.28
|
0.11
|
106
|
0.02
|
0.28
|
V996694
|
581516
|
7401950
|
0.18
|
0.12
|
198.5
|
|
0.1
|
V996695
|
581503
|
7401994
|
0.61
|
0.19
|
89.2
|
0.08
|
0.79
|
V996696
|
581517
|
7402045
|
1.32
|
0.37
|
193
|
0.11
|
0.64
|
V996697
|
581504
|
7402070
|
1.13
|
0.32
|
207
|
0.12
|
0.87
|
V996698
|
581498
|
7402217
|
0.31
|
0.07
|
48.1
|
0.04
|
0.31
|
V996699
|
581486
|
7402257
|
0.26
|
0.12
|
149.5
|
0.01
|
0.17
Table # 6 - South Pyrrhotite Lake
|
SAMPLE
|
UTM E
|
UTM N
|
Cu %
|
Ni %
|
Co ppm
|
Pt ppm
|
Pd ppm
|
V996656
|
580775
|
7406662
|
0.74
|
0.42
|
604
|
|
0.15
|
V996657
|
580753
|
7406811
|
1.24
|
0.53
|
1050
|
0.01
|
0.2
|
V996658
|
580754
|
7406884
|
0.44
|
0.10
|
82
|
0.04
|
0.41
|
V996659
|
580795
|
7407094
|
0.64
|
0.45
|
664
|
0.04
|
0.33
|
V996660
|
580784
|
7407250
|
0.54
|
0.21
|
512
|
0.01
|
0.07
|
V996661
|
580781
|
7407318
|
0.34
|
0.11
|
285
|
|
0.04
|
V996662
|
580786
|
7407393
|
0.23
|
0.10
|
192
|
0.01
|
0.06
|
V996663
|
580785
|
7407422
|
2.38
|
0.85
|
1440
|
0.01
|
0.68
|
V996664
|
580795
|
7407514
|
1.02
|
0.53
|
748
|
0.13
|
1.64
|
V996665
|
580783
|
7407530
|
0.61
|
0.44
|
590
|
0.02
|
0.29
|
V996666
|
580758
|
7407715
|
0.77
|
0.45
|
614
|
0.01
|
0.24
Table # 7 - East Pyrrhotite Lake
|
Sample
|
UTM E
|
UTM N
|
Cu %
|
Ni %
|
Co ppm
|
Pt ppm
|
Pd ppm
|
V996639
|
580642
|
7410489
|
1.85
|
1.72
|
2220
|
0.07
|
0.59
|
V996640
|
580725
|
7410219
|
1.13
|
0.03
|
27.5
|
0.17
|
1.22
|
V996641
|
580752
|
7410160
|
3.01
|
0.03
|
27
|
0.08
|
0.4
|
V996642
|
580756
|
7410137
|
0.09
|
0.05
|
75.9
|
|
0.06
|
V996643
|
580755
|
7410120
|
0.45
|
0.14
|
90
|
0.05
|
0.49
|
V996644
|
580764
|
7410106
|
0.32
|
0.44
|
53.2
|
0.03
|
0.28
|
V996645
|
580786
|
7410020
|
0.39
|
0.48
|
39.7
|
0.02
|
0.14
Table # 8 - Val Area
|
Sample
|
UTM E
|
UTM N
|
Cu %
|
Ni %
|
Co ppm
|
Pt ppm
|
Pd ppm
|
V996646
|
580967
|
7405311
|
0.62
|
0.41
|
666
|
0.02
|
0.14
|
V996647
|
580966
|
7405299
|
0.54
|
0.32
|
392
|
0.02
|
0.21
|
V996648
|
580978
|
7405216
|
0.36
|
0.12
|
113.5
|
0.02
|
0.22
|
V996649
|
581018
|
7405172
|
1.09
|
0.16
|
147
|
0.15
|
1.22
|
V996650
|
580996
|
740933
|
0.11
|
0.03
|
133
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
V996651
|
581216
|
7404177
|
0.65
|
0.35
|
643
|
|
0.08
|
V996652
|
581217
|
7404163
|
0.27
|
0.09
|
187.5
|
|
0.05
|
V996653
|
581232
|
7404040
|
0.90
|
0.63
|
871
|
0.01
|
0.06
|
V996654
|
581237
|
7403967
|
0.71
|
0.60
|
1195
|
0.02
|
0.29
|
V996655
|
581254
|
7403801
|
1.33
|
0.32
|
308
|
0.11
|
0.6
Historic Exploration Drilling Programs
The companies' project covers the southern exposure of the Proterozoic, Layered Muskox Ultramafic Intrusive (LMUI). The LMUI outcrops over 80 kilometers along strike and could be one of the largest layered, ultramafic complexes in the world based on regional airborne surveys. The region has received only sporadic, systematic exploration since its first discovery and exploration by Inco in the late 1950's. Additional systematic exploration was not conducted again until the 1980's and in 1999 to 2007. Several rounds of geochemical, geophysical, geological mapping and limited diamond drilling have been undertaken on the property. These studies have been able to define at least two sulphide pulses associated with the emplacement of the LMUI. These pulses both contain high nickel and copper concentrations with associated precious metals (see November 12, 2020 news release).
Stratiform, layered mineralization is known to occur in one of the early pulses of magma from the ultramafic, layered intrusive complex. Mineralization in the form of pyrrhotite, pentlandite, chalcopyrite are the more common minerals observed. Concentrations of Copper, Nickel, Platinum, Palladium, and Cobalt occur within this horizon that extends for over 40 kilometres. Key evidence and similarities to Norilsk indicate the massive sulphide mineralization is a later event than the disseminated mineralization at McGregor Lake and the mineralization appears to be occurring in near vertical structures. Exploration of the massive sulphides in previous drilling programs on the property has been predominantly vertical holes, therefore difficult to properly evaluate.
Remobilized mineralization is also present and might have occurred due to the emplacement of later Proterozoic diabase dykes. Below in Table # 9 are some of the more significant, historical precious metal assay results from surface rock sampling. Exceptionally high, precious metals values for primary layered intrusive style mineralization. Previous exploration programs focused on primary mineralization, with no consideration towards secondary remobilization and precious metal enrichments along known, steeply dipping structures.
Table # 9 Historical Assays
|
Pd
|
Pt
|
Au
|
Length
|
g/tonne
|
g/tonne
|
g/tonne
|
Metres
|
126.59
|
11.52
|
5.6
|
0.76
|
28.3
|
3.11
|
1.24
|
0.21
|
74.96
|
4.04
|
4.35
|
0.55
|
16.8
|
1.84
|
0.62
|
0.66
|
90.82
|
6.84
|
5.6
|
0.21
|
134.99
|
9.02
|
5.91
|
0.37
Quality Assurance/Quality Control Rock Samples
All rock samples were collected by professional geoscientists. Samples were placed in plastic sample bags with samples tags placed in each bag before being sealed. Samples were transported to the field camp site and later to the ALS sample preparation facility in Yellowknife under the supervision of a professional geoscientist. The Yellowknife sample preparation laboratory crushed and pulverized samples then used a riffle splitter to obtain up to 85 per cent of a 250-gram sample passing through 75-micrometre screen. The pulverized samples were then securely transported to their laboratory in Vancouver and analyzed using procedure ME MS41 (ultra trace aqua regia ICP-MS (inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry)) followed by a four acid digestion procedure (ME-062 ICP-AES for ore grade elements and finally an Ni-OG62 procedure for higher grade nickel.
Lorne Warner, P.Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Harold Forzley" CEO Bathurst M etals Corp.
For more information contact Harold Forzley, CEO
hardy@bathurstmetals.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
665 DOUGALL ROAD, GIBSONS, BC, V0N 1V8 WWW.BATHURSTMETALS.COM
GoviEx Provides Annual Letter to Stakeholders
GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") today provides a letter to stakeholders from the Executive Chairman, Govind Friedland and the Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Major.
To Our Fellow Stakeholders,
We enter 2022 following yet another unprecedented year. Whilst still adapting to a global pandemic, we are all, more than ever, faced with the reality of climate change and its devastating impact. COP26 has come and gone whilst governments remain unsure how to tackle the climate crisis. With increased energy prices and shortened supply of economically available low carbon energy sources, nuclear energy is coming into increased focus as a key part of the solution.
Despite all of its challenges, 2021 provided GoviEx with increased clarity and opportunity to execute our long-term strategy. With uranium prices improving, we can take greater confidence on our path to become a uranium producer.
Uranium prices rose 39% in 2021, trading at just under $46 per pound today.(1)Higher demand from new market participants has contributed to increases in spot prices, as the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust ("SPUT") alone now owns nearly 43 million pounds of uranium(1), which is approximately a third of the global annual supply. Whilst SPUT and other financial investors have helped to accelerate the increase in spot prices, the long-term fundamentals remain self-evident. Every year, more uranium is consumed than produced, and higher incentive prices are required to support new supply.
The recent crisis in Kazahkstan has highlighted the potential risk to output especially given the concentration of supply and this underlines the need for increased regional diversification that GoviEx's projects can provide.
Demand for uranium is forecast to increase as China looks to reduce its dependency on coal by pledging to build 150 new nuclear reactors by 2060. Nuclear power may be included in the EU's Sustainable Taxonomy Regulation and this could impact the industry by bringing investment towards nuclear, which is already Europe's largest single source of low carbon energy and forecast to grow.
The outlook for uranium has become increasingly positive and we have worked diligently to position ourselves to take full advantage as a new entrant to the market. In April we updated our pre-feasibility study for our flagship Madaouela project in Niger ("Madaouela"), reducing capex by 15% and opex by 20% in the first few years of mining.(2) Madaouela is fully permitted, benefits from well-established local infrastructure in a jurisdiction with a nearly a 50-year history of uranium exports. We are currently on track to finish our feasibility study by mid-2022 with a target to start construction in 2023 with first commercial uranium production in 2025.
In order to develop an optimum financing solution for Madaouela, last September we appointed Endeavour Financial, which is providing us with support on debt advisory, offtake finance and technical and environmental guidance. Endeavour Financial's track record in mine financing speaks for itself and their decision to work with GoviEx underlines the quality of Madaouela.
Whilst the development of Madaouela is our main focus for 2022, we also have two very promising assets which set us apart from other companies. The mine-permitted Mutanga project in Zambia is forecast to start production in 2027 and could be the lowest capital intensive uranium project in Africa.(3) In 2021 the team completed an initial infill drilling campaign at the Dibwe East deposit with positive results as we work towards upgrading mineral resources from an inferred to an indicated category. During 2022 we plan to complete infill drilling of the resource at Dibwe East as well as to upgrade the previously completed process test work to a feasibility study level of confidence.
Our Falea project in Mali remains a fascinating exploration project with great potential. It currently contains an indicated resource of 17.4Mlb U3O8, 24.4 Mlb copper and 16.1 Mlb silver, and an inferred resource of 13.4Mlb U3O8, also with copper and silver mineralization.(4) Work completed in 2021 has highlighted a number of geophysical exploration targets associated with the same structures that control the current mineral resources, but with the addition of gold mineralization. We look forward to drilling these Falea targets in 2022.
In 2021, we further strengthened our Board and management team by bringing in two additional directors; Salma Seetaroo and Erik Kraft, and appointing Chris Lewis as our Chief Uranium Marketing to spearhead our commercial offtake sales.
In 2021 we continued to deliver on our ESG strategy for the benefit of all our stakeholders. As we transition to becoming a producer, expanding our ESG mindset presents us with an opportunity to build an operation that can deliver economically as well as socially and environmentally. As our ESG plans develop, we seek compliance with a number of reporting standards, including IFC and ISO.
In summary, we believe GoviEx is in an excellent position to benefit from a strengthening uranium market. We have two mine permitted projects and an exciting exploration play. We have a plan in place to potentially become a producer in 2025, and a strong Board and management team ready to deliver on that plan. And finally we have you, our stakeholders, to support us on this journey.
We are truly grateful for the work completed by our teams in Niger, Zambia and Mali, and for the continuous support from the neighboring communities and all levels of government in these countries.
On behalf of management and the Board, thank you for your support. We appreciate your confidence in our 2021 accomplishments and our long-term strategy going forward and look to the future with confidence.
Sincerely, Govind Friedland & Daniel Major
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Rob Bowell, a chartered chemist of the Royal Society of Chemistry, a chartered geologist of the Geological Society of London, and a Fellow of the Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Materials, who is an independent Qualified Person under the terms of NI 43-101 for uranium deposits. Mr. Bowell has verified the data disclosed in this news release.
Notes:
(1) As at 11 January 2022
(2) See the technical report titled, "An Updated Integrated Development Plan for the Madaouela Project, Niger" has an effective date of August 11, 2015, and a revision date of August 20, 2015, that is available at GoviEx's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
(3) See the technical report titled, "NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Mutanga Uranium Project in Zambia", dated November 30, 2017 (the "PEA"). The PEA was prepared by Qualified Persons from SRK Consulting (UK) Limited.
The PEA is considered preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have not yet demonstrated economic viability. Due to the uncertainty that may be attached to Inferred Mineral Resources, it cannot be assumed that all, or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource, will be upgraded to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource as a result of continued exploration or Mineral Reserves once economic considerations are applied; therefore, there is no certainty that the production profile concluded in the PEA will be realized.
(4) See the technical report titled, "Technical Report on the Falea Uranium, Silver and Copper Deposit, Mali, West Africa" prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. for Denison Mines Corp., October 26, 2015.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About GoviEx Uranium Inc.
GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.
Contact Information
Isabel Vilela
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-604-681-5529
Email: info@goviex.com
Web: www.goviex.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information.
Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in GoviEx's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information.
Forward-looking statements include those related to: (i) the Company's ability to publish the feasibility study on the Madaouela Project by mid-2022; (ii) the method and timing of any exploration, development and/or mining operations at any of GoviEx's projects; (iii) the potential of upgrading mineral resources at GoviEx's Mutanga project from an inferred to an indicated category; and (iv) GoviEx's ability to benefit from a strengthening uranium market.
Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions, which may prove incorrect, include the following: (i) that the Company will be successful in its exploration and development plans for all its projects; (ii) that projected low capital expenditures for the mine-permitted projects will remain unchanged or improve; (iii) that the planned exploration and development programs on GoviEx's projects will be completed as planned and meet GoviEx's objectives; (iv) that the Company will be able to complete its planned ESG work as planned ;and (v) that the price of uranium will remain sufficiently high and the costs of advancing the Company's projects will remain sufficiently low so as to permit GoviEx to implement its business plans in a profitable manner.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include (i) the inability of the Company to successfully complete the exploration and development plans; (ii) potential delays due to COVID-19 restrictions; (iii) the failure of the Company's projects, for technical, logistical, labour-relations, or other reasons; (iv) a decrease in the price of uranium below what is necessary to sustain the Company's operations; (v) an increase in the Company's operating costs above what is necessary to sustain its operations; (vi) accidents, labour disputes, or the materialization of similar risks; (vii) a deterioration in capital market conditions that prevents the Company from raising the funds it requires on a timely basis; and (viii) generally, the Company's inability to develop and implement a successful business plan for any reason.
In addition, the factors described or referred to in the section entitled "Risks Factors" in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020, of GoviEx, which is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release.
Although GoviEx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits that GoviEx will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and GoviEx disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109887
UEX Announces Winter 2022 Exploration Programs
(TheNewswire)
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire - January 12, 2022 UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2022 winter exploration plans for its projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1). UEX will be operating drilling programs at the Christie Lake and Hidden Bay Projects this winter. Winter programs are also planned on UEX's 50% owned company, JCU Canada Exploration Company, Limited ("JCU") partner-operated projects.
Christie Lake Project
Winter exploration drilling is planned for three target areas at Christie Lake using two drill rigs. The winter program will consist of approximately 15 holes for a total of 9,000 m of drilling. Based upon the UEX Exploration Team's updated structural interpretation of the Yalowega Trend, the priority of the winter program will be focused on exploring for basement-hosted uranium deposits below, down-dip and down-plunge of the Paul Bay, Ken Pen and Ōrora Deposits, as well as down-dip of existing uraniferous holes located in the gap areas between the three deposits. The presence of structurally-controlled basement mineralization below known unconformity-hosted mineralization is commonly observed in the Athabasca Basin, such as at the Kianna, 58B, and Anne Deposits at UEX's Shea Creek Project, the Millennium Deposit and at the mined out Gaertner and Deilmann Deposits at Cameco's Key Lake Mine.
The program will be testing the down-dip direction of known shallow basement-hosted mineralization encountered in UEX and the previous operator's drill programs that remain open for expansion. Targets selected for drilling include:
-
Between the Paul Bay and Ken Pen Deposits, where uranium mineralization perched in the sandstone 50 m above the unconformity and strong hydrothermal alteration was encountered and has not been tested down-dip of the Yalowega Fault;
-
Below the Ken Pen Deposit where drill-indicated basement-hosted uranium mineralization is present and included within the current resource estimate, but has not been closed off down-dip;
-
Between the Ken Pen and Ōrora Deposits where several holes have encountered low grade uranium mineralization at the unconformity and in the shallow basement less than 50 m below the unconformity that are untested and open in the down-dip direction, including hole CB94-038 (drilled in 1994 by the previous operator) that encountered multiple mineralized intervals in the basement rocks which included an interval averaging 0.78% U over 2.0 m from 439.5 m to 441.5 m; and
-
Below the southwest end of the Ōrora Deposit where several holes encountered low grade uranium mineralization in basement structures up to 60 m below the unconformity.
The winter program will also test for the down-plunge extension of the Paul Bay Deposit. The deepest existing hole at Paul Bay, CB-094-1 encountered two uranium mineralized intervals within a wide alteration zone (see UEX news release dated September 7, 2016) indicating that the mineralizing system remains open at depth.
Since acquiring the Christie Lake Project from JCU in 2016, UEX has been eager to test the basement potential of the Yalowega Trend. Our first drill program as operator in 2016 tested the Paul Bay and Ken Pen Deposits and clearly demonstrated that the classic unconformity uranium deposit potential of the Yalowega Trend was significantly undertested, a thesis proven correct by UEX's discovery of the Ōrora Deposit in 2017. Since the discovery and delineation of Ōrora, our exploration programs have focused on targeting the unconformity potential along strike and to the northeast of deposits area, albeit with modest exploration programs and budgets. With the first pass unconformity potential of the Yalowega Trend now evaluated, armed with a much more thorough understanding of the structural geology of the three deposits, and with plans to conduct our most aggressive exploration program since 2018, we are excited to be turning our attention back to the basement targets that initially motivated the Company to pursue and acquire the property.
--- Roger Lemaitre, President and CEO
The Company will also be completing its first ever drilling this winter alongthe A Conductor trend, which is interpreted to be the northeast extension of the P2 Fault Structure, host of all the uranium mineralization at the adjacent Cameco's McArthur River Mine. The A conductor has only been intersected in one hole by the previous operator along its entire 2.8 km defined length, and that hole encountered the structure and conductor well below the unconformity (see Figure 2).
Additional drilling will also be completed on the B Conductor Trend, located between the Yalowega and A Trends. Holes are planned to test the resistivity anomaly coincident the B2 Conductor, and the along previously untested B1 conductor, flanking the B Trend Resistivity Anomaly (see Figure 2).
Hidden Bay Project
This winter, the Company will be following up on two target areas on the 100% owned Hidden Bay Project, located in the heart of the eastern Athabasca Basin, adjacent to Cameco's Rabbit Lake Mine and Orano's McClean Lake Operation.
During the winter program, the Company will be testing drill targets in the U-Ni Sands area and in Dwyer Lake area (see Figure 3). During the winter of 2021 UEX completed a reconnaissance drilling program of six holes at the U-Ni Sands area and identified alteration and geochemical anomalism consistent with the geochemical and alteration signatures associated with UEX's Raven and Horseshoe uranium deposits, located approximately 2.5 km to the south. The indicative hydrothermal alteration encountered in these drill holes has been traced over a 1,300 m long area from drill hole VIX-004 to VIX-006 (see Figure 4). The geology and alteration encountered in this area suggests that there is potential for the discovery of shallow uranium mineralization similar to that observed at the Raven and Horseshoe deposits to the south. A total of up to 20 holes for 3,000 m are planned to follow up the 2021 drilling results.
The Company will also be testing drill-ready targets in the Dwyer Lake area. The focus of the Dwyer Lake program will be to follow-up anomalous uranium and pathfinder geochemistry in historical drill holes located along the northeast end of the Dwyer Dome and to follow-up the promising intense hydrothermal clay alteration zone defined by 14 holes drilled in 2015, and a nearby untested resistivity/IP geophysical anomaly.
JCU Projects
Exploration activities will be occurring on two partner-operated JCU joint-venture projects this winter. A total of 7,400 m of drilling in 10-12 drill holes and 18 line km of Moving Loop Electromagnetic surveying is planned for the Waterfound River Project along the D1 conductor trend, which hosts the Alligator Zone where unconformity uranium mineralization was encountered in several holes including hole WF-08, which interested 4.49% U 3 O 8 over 10.53 m. JCU has a 26.98% interest (as of December 31, 2020) in the Waterfound River Project and has elected to participate in the 2022 program.
Drilling and geophysical surveys are also planned on JCU's Wolly Project, located adjacent to Orano's McClean Lake Operation. A total of 2,150 m of drilling in 8 to 12 holes is planned in three areas, including holes on the Collins Creek conductor along strike and to the west of the McClean North and South deposits, the Geneva area and the Rainbow North grid. Four lines totaling 10 km of Moving Loop Electromagnetic surveys are planned for the West Creek area. JCU has elected not to participate in the 2022 exploration program at the Wolly Project and will be diluting from its current 13.11% interest (as of December 31, 2020).
About the Christie Lake Project
UEX currently holds a 82.775% combined direct and indirect interest in the Christie Lake Project which the Company is in joint venture with JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited. The Project is located approximately 9 km northeast and along strike of Cameco's McArthur River Mine. The P2 Fault, the controlling structure for all of the McArthur River deposits, continues to the northeast beyond the mine and onto the Christie Lake Project. UEX believes that through a series of en-echelon steps the northeast strike extension of the P2 Fault not only crosses the Project but also controls the three known uranium deposits on Christie Lake: the Ōrora, Paul Bay and Ken Pen Deposits.
The Christie Lake Project is currently estimated to contain 588,000 tonnes grading 1.57% U 3 O 8 , which equates to 20.35 million pounds of U 3 O 8 using a cut-off grade of 0.2% U 3 O 8 and as documented in the "Technical Report for the Christie Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan, Canada" which was filed on February 1, 2019 and has an effective date of December 13, 2018. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website at www.uexcorp.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
Qualified Persons and Data Acquisition
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Lemaitre, P.Eng., P.Geo., UEX's President and CEO and Chris Hamel, P.Geo, UEX's Vice President, Exploration, who are each considered to be a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About UEX
UEX is a Canadian uranium and cobalt exploration and development company involved in an exceptional portfolio of uranium projects.
UEX's directly-owned portfolio of projects is located in the eastern, western and northern perimeters of the Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium region which in 2020 accounted for approximately 8.1% of the global primary uranium production. In addition to advancing its uranium development projects through its ownership interest in JCU, UEX is currently advancing several other uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin which include the Paul Bay, Ken Pen and Ōrora deposits at the Christie Lake Project , the Kianna, Anne, Colette and 58B deposits at its currently 49.1%-owned Shea Creek Project, the Horseshoe and Raven deposits located on its 100%-owned Horseshoe-Raven Project and the West Bear Uranium Deposit located at its 100%-owned West Bear Project.
UEX is also 50:50 co-owner of JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited with Denison Mines Corp. JCU's portfolio of projects includes interests in some of Canada's key future uranium development projects, notably a 30.099% interest in Cameco's Millennium Project, a 10% interest in Denison's Wheeler River Project, and a 33.8123% interest in Orano Canada's Kiggavik Project, located in the Thelon Basin in Nunavut, as well as minority interests in nine other grassroots uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin.
UEX is also leading the discovery of cobalt in Canada, with three cobalt-nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, including the only primary cobalt deposit in Canada. The 100% owned West Bear Project hosts the West Bear Cobalt-Nickel Deposit, the newly discovered Michael Lake Co-Ni Zone, and the West Bear Uranium Deposit. UEX also owns 100% of two early-stage cobalt exploration projects, the Axis Lake and Key West Projects.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT
Roger Lemaitre
President & CEO
(306) 979-3849
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" for the purposes of Canadian securities laws. Such statements are based on UEX's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Such forward-looking information includes statements regarding UEX's drill hole results, uranium, cobalt and nickel prices, outlook for our future operations, plans and timing for exploration activities, and other expectations, intentions and plans that are not historical fact. Such forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions and is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from UEX's expectations include uncertainties relating to the, interpretation of drill results and geology, assay confirmation, additional drilling results, continuity and grade of deposits, fluctuations in uranium, cobalt and nickel prices and currency exchange rates, changes in environmental and other laws affecting uranium, cobalt and nickel exploration and mining and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in UEX's Annual Information Form and other filings with the applicable Canadian securities commissions on SEDAR. Many of these factors are beyond the control of UEX. Consequently, all forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results or developments anticipated by UEX will be realized. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, UEX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Figure 1 – UEX and JCU Projects – Athabasca Basin
Figure 2 – Planned 2022 Winter Targets at Christie Lake
Figure 3 – The Hidden Bay Project and the U-Ni Sands and Dwyer Lake Targets
Figure 4 – U-Ni Sands Area and 2021 drill holes
Purepoint Uranium Begins Drilling at Red Willow's Osprey Zone
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today that drilling has now commenced at the 100%-owned Red Willow project within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada. The 2022 Red Willow drill program will look to expand the Company's Osprey discovery where initial drilling identified basement-hosted uranium mineralization highlighted by RW-19 that intersected 0.19% U3O8 over 4.0 metres and included 3.03% U3O8 over 0.1 metre.
"We're focusing our 2022 Red Willow drill program at the Osprey Zone, which hosts prior uranium intercepts that we believe extend well beyond our initial findings," explained Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "The mineralized Osprey shear zone remains open at depth, the lens of flat-lying uranium mineralization is untested towards the East, and the Osprey Conductor continues North for 2 kilometres with only limited drilling."
Highlights
- Mobilization of the drill and temporary work camp for the 2022 Red Willow program began in late December and drilling has now commenced at the Osprey Zone
- The drill program will begin with initial step-outs of the known Osprey mineralization and testing of the Osprey conductor towards the north
- Exploration program plans for approximately 3,000 metres of drilling in 20 holes
- Crews and equipment have been contracted to continue drilling until April, 2022
- A National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report on the Red Willow project containing Purepoint's work and analysis to date can be found on the Company's web site at https://purepoint.ca/projects/red-willow/ ("Technical Report on the Red Willow Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada October 16, 2015")
Red Willow Project
The 100% owned Red Willow property is situated on the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada and consists of 17 mineral claims having a total area of 40,116 hectares. The property is located close to several uranium deposits including Orano Resources Canada Inc.'s JEB mine, approximately 10 kilometres to the southwest, and Cameco's Eagle Point mine that is approximately 10 kilometres due south.
Geophysical surveys conducted by Purepoint at Red Willow have included airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (VTEM) surveys, an airborne radiometric survey, ground gradient array IP, pole-dipole array IP, fixed-loop and moving-loop transient electromagnetics, and gravity. The detailed airborne VTEM survey provided magnetic results that are an excellent base on which to interpret structures while the EM results outlined over 70 kilometres of conductors that in most instances represent favourable graphitic lithology.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.
Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.
For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109721
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
