Vancouver, Canada, January 13, 2022 CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V: CVV; OTCQB: CVVUF; Frankfurt: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a 4,000 m, winter drill program at the Waterbury South uranium project in the northeastern Athabasca Basin. The project is located approximately 10 km southeast of the Cigar Lake uranium mine and is 100% owned and operated by CanAlaska. The drill program will focus on the extension of polymetallic unconformity uranium mineralization associated with nickel, arsenic, cobalt, and zinc, intersected during the previous 2021 winter drill program (see News Release dated June 17, 2021). Read More >>

4,000 m program focused on extension of polymetallic uranium, nickel, zinc, cobalt mineralization

Shallow depth targets 10 km southeast of Cigar Lake uranium mine

High-Grade Mineralization Intersected Including 1.62% eU3O8 over 2.6 Metres

Strong Alteration and Large Fault Structures Intersected 1.8 km Southwest Along "42 Zone" Corridor

15 Kilometre Strongly Conductive Target Corridor Identified

Corridor Mirrors Saskatoon Lake Conductor - Host to the Large Shea Creek Uranium Deposits

CanAlaska-Denison JV Intersects Two New Uranium Occurrences Within 5 km Long "CR3" Structural Corridor, West of Gryphon and Phoenix

High priority follow-up targets defined around unconformity offsets and alteration

74,283 Hectares with multiple targets near existing uranium deposits

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that compilation work by the Company's staff has identified uranium potential in three areas of the western Athabasca Basin and a total of 74,283 hectares have been staked (Figure 1).

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that it has filed the management information circular and related meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") for the special meeting of CUR shareholders to be held on February 3, 2022 at 9:30am EST (the "Meeting"). The purpose of the Meeting is, among other things, to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution of the CUR shareholders (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement").

On October 17, 2021, CUR and LUR entered into an arrangement agreement pursuant to which the parties agreed to effect the proposed spin-out of LUR, currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR. The Arrangement will be effected by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. If completed, the Arrangement will result in, among other things, CUR transferring ownership of the Moran Lake Project to LUR in exchange for 16,000,000 common shares of LUR ("LUR Common Shares"), which LUR Common Shares will be distributed to CUR shareholders on a pro-rata basis pursuant to the provisions of the plan of arrangement.

DENISON NEGOTIATES REPAYMENT OF DEBT OWING FROM URANIUM INDUSTRY A.S. AND RECEIVES INITIAL US$2 MILLION PAYMENT

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Repayment Schedule Agreement (the "Agreement") with Uranium Industry a.s. ("UI"), pursuant to which the parties have negotiated the repayment of the debt owing from UI to Denison, and that Denison has received an initial US$2 million debt repayment instalment in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. View PDF version

Bathurst Metals Corp

Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the company has received final assay results from the summer 2021 field exploration work on the Copper NickelCobaltPalladiumPlatinum McGregor Lake and Speers Lake properties in western Nunavut . The Company's 100% owned property consists of 12 mineral claims covering 14,584.24 hectares. The properties are approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in the Kitikmeot District of western Nunavut, Canada. These properties are considered to host layered disseminated to semi-massive sulphide primary mineralization and secondarily, structurally controlled, massive sulphides

GoviEx Provides Annual Letter to Stakeholders

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") today provides a letter to stakeholders from the Executive Chairman, Govind Friedland and the Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Major.

To Our Fellow Stakeholders,

UEX Announces Winter 2022 Exploration Programs

UEX Corporation

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire - January 12, 2022 UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2022 winter exploration plans for its projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).  UEX will be operating drilling programs at the Christie Lake and Hidden Bay Projects this winter.  Winter programs are also planned on UEX's 50% owned company, JCU Canada Exploration Company, Limited ("JCU") partner-operated projects.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today that drilling has now commenced at the 100%-owned Red Willow project within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada. The 2022 Red Willow drill program will look to expand the Company's Osprey discovery where initial drilling identified basement-hosted uranium mineralization highlighted by RW-19 that intersected 0.19% U3O8 over 4.0 metres and included 3.03% U3O8 over 0.1 metre.

"We're focusing our 2022 Red Willow drill program at the Osprey Zone, which hosts prior uranium intercepts that we believe extend well beyond our initial findings," explained Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "The mineralized Osprey shear zone remains open at depth, the lens of flat-lying uranium mineralization is untested towards the East, and the Osprey Conductor continues North for 2 kilometres with only limited drilling."

