Quebec Flake-Graphite Development Project Update
Metals Australia Ltd (“Metals Australia”, or “the Company”) continues to advance its flagship high- grade flake-graphite development project in the Tier 1 mining district of Quebec, Canada.
- Project Name change to Lac Carheil Graphite project: Metals Australia is changing the name of its graphite project to Lac Carheil Graphite Project to better align the projects proximity with its closest and most significant geographical feature (Figure 1). The existing project Mineral Resource1 is located on the Carheil Trend, east of Hydro Quebec’s high voltage powerline corridor (315 kV) which bisects the claims owned by the Company. The current resource is a considerable distance from Lac Rainy and much closer to Lac Carheil. The primary objective of the name change is to avoid confusion among all stakeholders (see Figure 2).
- Metals Australia has submitted a new Impact Exploration Assessment (IEA) to the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MRNF), following consultation with all stakeholders. The application recognises changes that came into effect from May 6th this year. An application must satisfy the conditions set out in the new regulations and contain questions, requests and comments from local authorities and indigenous communities concerned as well as exploration attributes and delineation of the areas proposed. Metals Australia believes that all Impact concerns raised for a short duration drilling program have been addressed.
- Further contract awards signed. Metals Australia has signed a contract with Lonestar Technical Minerals (LSTM) for the completion of its marketing and pricing strategy as part the overall pre-feasibility (PFS) assessment. This study will investigate the optimum flake-graphite product mix and market opportunities, based on its unique chemical characteristics and flake-size distribution. Graphite is designated as a Critical Mineral in countries such as the USA, Canada, and Australia – given its wide- ranging applications, including as the key anode material in battery energy storage.
- Advancing further detailed proposal reviews for key elements of the project. Significant additional work program scopes are under evaluation, with detailed proposals received and more anticipated. These include Mineral Resource Estimation and Mining Design scopes, which will follow the resource expansion and definition drilling program. Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) studies will also be carried out – including baseline environmental studies and ongoing monitoring of the project area. Professional service agreements to support strategic advisory and community engagement programs will also be implemented.
- Progressing previously announced study contracts – Laboratory test work with SGS laboratories is underway, investigating key elements of the design for the Flake Graphite Concentrate Plant, including planned design elements focused on lowering environmental risks associated with long term deposition of tailings. PFS design work with Lycopodium Minerals, Canada is also advancing. Commitments with ANZAPLAN in Germany for downstream design work and location studies are scheduled and will commence when the required sample material has been generated by the SGS test program.
Figure 1: Lac Carheil Graphite Project location, Lac Carheil, Mining Communities, Mining operations, Position of Hydro Quebec 315 KV powerline and proposed new route of main highway (389) to Fermont.
Project Name change to Lac Carheil Graphite project.
Metals Australia has changed the name of the Graphite project to Lac Carheil Graphite Project, as the project’s existing Mineral Resource (13.3 Mt @ 11.5% Graphitic Carbon (Cg) including Indicated of 9.6Mt @ 13.1% Cg & Inferred 3.7Mt @ 7.3% Cg)1 is relatively close to Lac Carheil and a considerable distance from Lac Rainy. Communications have frequently referenced the Carheil trend as the graphite trend on which the current resource exists. The use of Lac Rainy as a project reference has created confusion with stakeholders, given its position to temporarily suspended exploration areas (Figure 2). Figure 2 shows the position of the project resource and lake locations. Also shown are exclusion areas that form part of an Aquatic reserve associated with the Moisie River and its key tributaries, which is approximately 35km south of our current resource. Areas shown in orange have been designated as mining incompatible, while purple areas are under temporary suspension.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metals Australia Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Metals Australia
Overview
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) is a mineral exploration company with a high-quality portfolio of advanced battery minerals and metals projects in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Western Australia and Canada. The portfolio comprises two critical minerals projects in Quebec, Canada — the Lac Rainy flake graphite project and the Corvette River lithium (and gold) project. The Australian portfolio comprises four projects: Tennant Creek (copper-gold) in the Northern Territory and Warrambie (lithium, nickel-copper, gold), Murchison (gold) and Manindi (lithium, vanadium-titanium, zinc) – all in Western Australia.
The push for net zero targets and the call from policymakers to transition to cleaner energy has intensified the focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and battery storage. The EV automakers and battery manufacturers, rely on essential materials such as graphite and metals, including lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt, to manufacture the batteries that are used in these vehicles and storage batteries generally. This has driven carmakers and battery manufacturers to partner with battery material suppliers under direct off-take agreements. Further, some automakers/battery manufacturers are buying equity stakes in miners, involving them directly in financing decisions for the development of mining projects. This is encouraging for companies such as Metals Australia as it actively advances its projects towards development.
Figure 2 – Graphite is a Critical Mineral required for the mass electrification of auto transportation.
Metals Australia is focused on progressing its flagship Lac Rainy flake graphite project in Quebec, Canada. The project is well-positioned to supply high quality graphite products, including battery-grade graphite to the North American market – including for lithium-ion and EV battery production in the future. The company announced positive sampling results across a 36-km strike length of identified graphite trends at Lac Rainy, including many values over 20% Cg and an exceptionally high-grade sample containing over 63% Cg. The company has planned a drilling program to test new high-grade zones identified from the sampling program, which will form the basis for upgrading the existing Lac Rainy Mineral Resource. An application for the drilling program is progressing with the Quebec regulator. Additionally, the company has recently commenced a Flake Graphite concentrate prefeasibility study with Lycopodium in Ontario and a downstream battery anode plant design with ANZAPLAN in Germany.
Metals Australia is also advancing its lithium, gold and silver exploration project at Corvette River, which is adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals’ world-class lithium project. Further, the company carries out aggressive exploration programs at its other projects, including Manindi, Warrambie & the Murchison in Western Australia and Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory region of Australia.
Metals Australia is well-funded to complete all its planned exploration and project studies. The cash position at the end of Q1 2024 was AU$17.86 million, which we note was higher than the company’s market capital at current share price. Metals Australia benefits from a team of professionals boasting extensive expertise in geology and mining. The appointment of experienced mining executive Paul Ferguson as the CEO is positive for the company. Since joining in January 2024, he has significantly advanced planning and preparation for the exploration, metallurgical test work programs, and design studies required to move its flagship Lac Rainy high-grade graphite project towards development. The Corvette Project has also completed exploration planning and is now fully permitted for drilling and trenching work during the northern hemisphere summer.
Company Highlights
- Metals Australia is rapidly advancing its flag ship Lac Rainy Graphite Project in Quebec, Canada. In addition, the company has a suite of high-quality exploration projects – including Lithium, Gold and Silver in Quebec, Canada and Lithium, Gold, Copper & Vanadium in Western Australia (WA) and the Northern Territory (NT).
- All projects are in Tier-1 mining jurisdictions (Canada and Australia) with world-class prospectivity and stable geo-politically.
- The company has six key exploration and development projects:
- two in Canada: the Lac Rainy high-grade flake graphite project and the Corvette River lithium and gold-silver-copper exploration project, and,
- four in Australia: Warrambie (lithium, nickel-copper, gold), Murchison (gold) and Manindi (lithium, vanadium-titanium, zinc-silver) in WA, and Tennant Creek (Warrego East copper-gold) in the NT.
- The focus is to rapidly advance its flagship Lac Rainy Graphite Project towards development. A drilling program is already contracted to substantially increase the existing JORC 2012 Mineral Resource of 13.3 Mt @ 11.5 percent graphitic carbon (Cg) and test the potential of the many other identified high-grade graphite trends.
- The 2020 Scoping Study on Lac Rainy based on the existing resource, representing only 1km of drilling out of the total 36kms of identified graphite trends, indicates a 14-year mine life with a production of 100,000 tons per annum and a pre-tax NPV @ 8 percent of US$123 million (~AUD$190 million).
- There are multiple catalysts at Lac Rainy in the near term including a pre-feasibility study (PFS) (underway), a scoping study on downstream battery (anode) - grade graphite production, and planned drilling aiming to at least double the resource as well as test other identified high-grade graphite trends.
- Furthermore, other projects in Canada including the Corvette River lithium and gold targets, and exploration in Australia at Manindi, Warrambie, Murchison and Warrego – are all seeing active progress.
- The company is well-funded to complete all its planned exploration and project studies. The cash position at the end of Q1 2024 was AU$17.86 million.
- Metals Australia is led by a seasoned board and management team possessing extensive mining sector experience and a proven track record of successful discoveries and project developments. With funding in place, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on growth prospects.
Figure 1 – Location of Metals Australia’s projects in the Tier 1 Mining Jurisdictions in Quebec, Canada and Australia’s Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
Key Projects
Canada
Lac Rainy Flake Graphite Project (MLS 100%)
Figure 3 – Conceptual 3D Mining layout from February 2021 Scoping Study
The Lac Rainy Graphite project is located in eastern Quebec, Canada, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction with access to excellent infrastructure, including hydroelectric power facilities. The project hosts an existing JORC 2012 mineral resource of 13.3 million tons (Mt) @ 11.5 percent graphitic carbon, which was announced in 2020 and a scoping study was completed and reported on in early 2021. Battery test work followed, in Germany, and this demonstrated the Lac Rainy Graphite concentrate could be shaped, purified, coated and used in battery applications with excellent results. Given the above work, the company carried out further field work, recently announcing exceptionally high-grade sampling results from 80 samples on 10 identified graphitic trends across the property. This included a sample containing 63 percent graphitic carbon, and 10 samples containing over 20% Cg. The average grade of the sampling was 11% Cg, which is comparable to the current high-grade resource. The combined strike length of the identified high-grade graphitic zones is over 36 kms. This compares to just 1 km of drilling on 1.6 kms of graphite trend that was utilised to obtain the existing resource. The potential for expanding and upgrading the existing resource remains enormous.
Figure 4 –Lac Rainy Graphite project - Electromagnetic imagery outlining graphite trends and the resource
Additional drilling and development studies are either planned or are already underway, including a pre-feasibility study for a high grade Flake graphite concentrate product – which has commenced and a downstream purification options assessment and a scoping study for a battery anode facility in North America, which has been contracted. The company also announced it is contract ready for its planned drilling program and will fast-track the program as soon as permits are received from the Quebec regulator.
Corvette River Lithium Project (MLS 100%)Corvette River Lithium, gold and silver Project is located in Quebec’s James Bay region Metals Australia recently announced that it is fully permitted to advance an extensive field exploration program across its holdings which include the wholly owned East Pontois, Felicie and West Pontois projects, situated within Patriot Battery Metals' (ASX:PMT) CV Lithium Trend, as well as tenements at West and East Eade in the company's parallel Corvette River South Trend. A field mapping and sampling program concluded last year and identified large, potentially lithium-bearing pegmatites immediately along strike from Patriot Battery Metals’ world-class lithium pegmatite discoveries. Additionally, the company has flagged significant gold and silver samples from its review of work previously completed across the field as is illustrated in the diagram below.
Figure 5 – The Corvette Projects in the James Bay region of Canada. Prospective for Lithium, Gold & Silver
Australian Projects
Warrambie Project (MLS 80%)
The Warrambie project is located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. It is 20 kms west of the Andover Lithium discovery (Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS). Metals Australia has completed geophysical surveys across the area and is identifying targets for further field exploration and drilling.
Tennant Creek (Copper-Gold) Project (MLS 80%)
Metals Australia acquired the tenements as part of a package purchased from Payne Gully Gold in 2022. The company’s tenements include a granted exploration license (E32725) directly along strike to the east of the Warrego copper-gold deposit, which has a production of 1.45 Million Ounces of gold at 8 grams per tonne and over 90,000 tonnes of Copper at 2%. The Warrego mine operated from the late 1950’s through until 1989. It was found under sedimentary cover. The area and this land package is under detailed review utilizing available geophysical surveys. The company aims to identify further targets hidden under shallow sediment cover.
Murchison Gold Project (MLS 80%)
The Murchison tenements were also acquired as part of the Payne Gully Gold transaction. Metals Australia owns exploration licenses at the Murchison gold project, which is adjacent to the >5 million ounces (Moz) Big Bell gold deposit. The company plans to conduct detailed magnetics and gravity surveys to test for extensions and repeats of high-grade gold deposits.
Manindi Project (MLS 80%)The Manindi project is located in the Murchison District, approximately 500 kms northeast of Perth in Western Australia. The project comprises three mining leases and has an established high-grade zinc mineral resource. The metallurgical test work has located spodumene in samples from a high-grade lithium intersection of 12m @ 1.38 percent lithium oxide, including 3m @ 2.12 percent lithium oxide. The company also made a new vanadium-titanium discovery at the Manindi project.
Management Team
Paul Ferguson – Chief Executive Officer
A Mining Engineer, Paul Ferguson has over three decades of experience in the resources and energy sectors across North America, Asia and Australia. He has extensive project development and operational experience working in Canada. He has worked in oil & gas major ExxonMobil across project stages, including feasibility, design, construction, and operation. He has worked in Executive level roles within Australia, including at GMA Garnet and held increasingly more senior roles with BHP (Iron Ore & Coking Coal) and then with Exxon Coal Minerals and Mobil Oil Australia during the early stages of his career.
Tanya Newby – CFO and Joint Company Secretary
Tanya Newby is a finance and governance professional with over 20 years experience in various corporate and commercial roles. She has a strong background in the resources sector and has provided financial advice and assistance to a number of publicly listed entities through exploration, project development through to the production stage. Tanya is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Member of the Governance Institute of Australia and a Graduate Member of the Institute of Company Directors.
Michael Muhling – Joint Company Secretary
Michael Muhling has over two decades of experience in the resources, including 15 years in senior roles with ASX-listed companies. He is a fellow of CPA Australia, The Chartered Governance Institute, and the Governance Institute of Australia.
John Dugdale – Technical Advisor
John Dugdale is a geologist with over 35 years of experience in the discovery and development of graphite, lithium, gold, nickel and copper projects. His corporate experience includes serving as a director and CEO of several junior resource companies focused on nickel-cobalt, graphite and copper-gold projects. Additionally, he has experience in funds management with Lion Selection Group.
Chris Ramsay – General Manager Geology
Chris Ramsay is a geologist and project manager with over 25 years of experience in the global mining industry. He has been involved in exploration, mine development and operations for mining projects in Australasia, Southeast Asia, and parts of Africa and North America.
Board
Michael Scivolo – Non-executive Chairman
Michael Scivolo has extensive accounting and taxation experience for corporate and non-corporate entities. He was a partner/director at a CPA firm until 2011 and has since been consulting in accounting and taxation. Scivolo is on the boards of several ASX-listed mining companies, including Sabre Resources, Golden Deeps and Tennant Minerals Ltd.
Alexander Biggs – Non-executive Director
Alexander Biggs has over 20 years of experience in the mining and engineering sector. During his career, he has been involved in various activities, including operations, consulting, finance and capital raising. He is currently the managing director of Lightning Minerals (ASX) and was previously the managing director of Critical Resources (ASX:CRR). Biggs is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a graduate of the Western Australian School of Mines.
Rachelle Domansky – Non-executive Director
Rachelle Domansky is an ESG specialist and a consulting psychologist for businesses, governments and educational institutions in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition to Metals Australia, Rachelle holds non-executive board positions at Quebec Lithium and Access Plus WA Deaf.
Basil Conti – Non-executive Director
Basil Conti has been associated with the mining industry for over 25 years. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia & NZ and was a partner/director of a chartered accounting firm in West Perth until 2015.
High Grade Gold Trenching Program and Reassessment of Shuttered Gold Mines – Central Queensland
QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) announces a new program of trenching to extend known high grade gold mineralisation at Big Red Project, where prior trenching including mineralised widths of 9m @ 5.9g/t Au. The trenching is an initial phase, prior to drilling, as part of a plan of reassessment around potentially reopening closed open pit gold mines and further drill targets with the aim of future gold production scenarios.
- A follow-up trenching program has been planned at the Big Red Gold Project, Queensland.
- Previous trenching at Big Red returned high grade gold results including 9m @ 5.9g/t Au, with gold mineralisation remaining open along strike.
- Interpreted strike length over Big Red currently exceeds 450m with probable further concealed extensions beneath sandy loam surficial cover.
- The Company’s Gold projects are located in the Drummond Basin in central Queensland – an under- developed region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces.
- A reassessment of two shuttered open pit gold mines within QXRs ground has commenced as these mines were last operated when the gold price was less than A$500/oz.
- QXR has numerous gold and copper-gold targets which will be developed towards further drilling leading to potential production scenarios with updated permitting guidelines.
Gold trenching is planned to extend current high grade gold results in trenches at the Disney-Big Red Project (ASX announcement 1 Nov 2021). Two elongate gold anomalous zones were defined over 650m and may extend up to 1200m long. Best historic trench results from hard rock at the base of trenches at Big Red were:
- Trench 1 - 9m @ 5.9 g/t Au within a mineralised zone 35m wide. Large zone 80m @1.2 g/t Au
- Trench 2- 3m @ 2.2 g/t Au within a mineralised zone 13m wide. Large zone 28m @ 1.8 g/t Au
- Trench 4 - 2m @ 23 g/t Au with a mineralised zone 7m wide. Large zone 32m @ 1.7 g/t Au
These results produced a drill ready target, but that drill program was delayed twice due to weather and soft ground (ASX announcement 13 July 2021, 31 April 2022). Further trenching is planned to extend the current zone of high-grade gold mineralisation prior to a drilling program over a number of shallow targets. The Company believes the potential of Big Red may be similar to nearby Twin Hills deposit with 1.0Moz (23.1Mt@1.5g/t Au) incl 49m @5.2g/tAu and Lone Sister 0.48Moz (12.5Mt@1.2g/t Au) incl. 28m @45.2g/t Au (c.f. ASX:GBZ announcement 5 Dec 2022, 28 Apr 2023, 9 Jun 2023)
Reassessment of Open Pit Gold Mines
A reassessment of the potential of past open pit gold mines is underway. The two open cut mines, Belyando and Lucky Break, were closed when gold was less than A$500/oz. Drilling data by QXR and previous explorers shows potential exists for down dip extensions to known gold mineralised zones and parallel features, as well as extensions along strike.
QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: “QXR has excellent potential for a gold discovery at Big Red in Queensland, which will be followed-up in the planned trenching program and followed later by a drill program, previously delayed due to inclement weather. Nearby closed open pit gold mines were operating at much lower gold prices and show potential for future production as part of a reassessment of their potential.”
Next Steps
Trenching
A new program of trenching at Big Red Project (Disney) is an initial phase to extend two north-east trending elongate zones previously encountered in QXR trenches with high grade gold results occurring over a strike length of 650 metres. The zones may potentially be up to 1200m long based on past soil sampling and geophysics (magnetic low zones within magnetic highs). Mineralised widths included 9m @ 5.9 g/t Au in trenches (ASX announcement 1 Nov 2021, 16 Feb 2022). Quartz breccias show textures similar to gold producing zones elsewhere in the region.
Figure 1: Big Red (Red Dog) Project –Past trenches; quartz breccias; area of past trenches (yellow rectangle) and planned extensions (orange rectangle)
Drill targets
Revised drill targets will be generated from the trenching results, merged with geophysical data. These results produced a drill ready target, but that drill program was delayed twice due to weather and soft ground (ASX announcement 13 July 2021, 31 April 2022).
Resource models
Updated resource modelling for Belyando and Lucky Break have been commissioned. Both mines show potential exists for down dip extensions to known gold mineralised zones and parallel features, as well as extensions along strike.
Background
QXR holds nearly 100,000 hectares of leases in the Drummond Basin of central Queensland – an under- developed region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces (1). Gold mineralisation is largely related to intrusives into the region with the largest producer – Pajingo (ex-Newmont) having produced 3.4 Moz since 1986 and was instrumental in the creation of gold miner Evolution when they purchased the mine from Newmont (Newcrest).
The QXR leases show potential for epithermal gold and porphyry related copper gold deposits and include two historical open pit gold mines, Belyando and Lucky Break, that were last producing when the gold price was under A$500/oz. QXR holds 85,800 Ha of exploration leases on a 100% basis and 11,500 Ha (70%QXR) in a JV with private company, Zamia Resources.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QX Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX: BMM) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (‘BMM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BMM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 27 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Further MOU Extension with Aleees and NT Government
Parties have now agreed a revised project development timeline below:
The MOU builds on the ongoing project development workstreams undertaken by Avenira, Aleees and the NT government. The extension is valid until 30 June 2025.
Avenira continues to pursue the LFP battery manufacturing project following the completion of a positive Scoping Study3, which demonstrated the strong economic and technical viability of the project.
Under the September 2022 announcement, a tripartite non-binding MOU was signed whereby Avenira, Aleees and the NT Government would work towards the development of a LFP battery cathode manufacturing facility, with the NT Government assisting and advising where appropriate in relation to necessary infrastructure including water, energy, power, telecommunications, road, port and rail access and service requirements.
This agreement has been extended to 30 June 2025 to allow the NT Government to continue to provide Aleees and Avenira with support through to the completion of the next stage studies.
Commenting on the extension of the MOU, Avenira’s Charman and Chief Executive Officer, Brett Clark, said:
“The MOU extension demonstrates the continuing support of the Northern Territory Government and Aleees with this significant LFP cathode project in Darwin.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Substantial High-Grade Lithium Achieved Following Completion of Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its maiden Stage 1 Drilling Program with the first results and assay samples from drill hole 1 (“DDH- 1”) on the Maria Magdelena tenement.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drillhole 1 (DDH-1) at the Maria Magdelena tenement of the Rio Grande Sur Project, has completed with substantial high grade intercepts of lithium brine discovered at depths as low as 557m.
- High-grade assays include the following intervals:
- 629mg/L (“milligrams per liter of Lithium”) from an interval of 512.75m to 518m
- 620mg/L from an interval of 115.5m to 117.5m
- 611mg/L from an interval of 258.25m to 260.25m
- 608mg/L from an interval of 495.25m to 497.25m
- 607mg/L from an interval of 369.25m to 371.25m
- Importantly, these grades over 600mg/L which were all discovered at depth are beneath the currently calculated mineral resource estimate and are expected to add to its size and grade.
- With completion of DDH-1, the crew is in the process of relocating to Sal Rio II to commence Drillhole 2 (DDH-2).
- The Stage 1 Drill Program is targeting resource growth to the existing inferred JORC resource of 251.3kt LCE @ 351mg/L1.
In relation to the progress of DDH-1 at the RGS Project, Pursuit Managing Director & CEO, Aaron Revelle, said:
“The results from DDH-1 are substantial as we demonstrate the world class potential of the Rio Grande Sur Project. With completion of DDH-1, we are continuing the important advancements we have made in our understanding of the RGS Project mineralisation, with the results continuing to demonstrate the potential large scale of the project. With outstanding high grade brine intercepts of ~600mg/L at depths of 115.5m and those grades continuing to ~520m, the project is exceeding our expectations.
“We continue to progress with permitting for the drilling program in the north of the Rio Grande Sur Project, which we intend to include in our Stage 1 program works as we target a substantial mineral resource upgrade. This is in addition to works at our Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant which remains on track to produce our first Lithium Carbonate in the coming months, with Pursuit advancing off-take discussions with multiple requests for product samples from potential off-take partners.”
High-Grade, Deep Depth Lithium Brine Assay Results
DDH-1 of the Stage 1 drilling program completed on site at the Rio Grande Sur Project in mid-June 2024 having reached a depth of 560m.
Throughout the drilling of hole 1, the on-site geologists and drilling team have been extremely encouraged by the geological units encountered across the depths of the hole. Of particular interest, at a depth of approximately 100-130m, a highly porous sandy unit was encountered with Lithium brine grades substantially above expectation, based on historical drilling results. This zone has been earmarked as the potential location of a pumping well due to its heightened porosity and average grade of 620mg/L. As drilling continued to depth, DDH-1 continued to deliver exceptional grades averaging above 600mg/L and the presence of good quality, porous and permeable sands.
Table 1 – Lithium Assays, Interval Data and Drillhole Collar
Intercepts from DDH-1 have shown highly favourable geology in line with, and exceeding expectations from historical drilling (to depths of 50m) carried out on the Rio Grande Salar. Lithium brine sample grades from the sampling of the hole are averaging above 600mg/L against the average grade of 351mg/L used to develop the current Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”). Additionally, the mineralisation extended to a depth of ~560m also well below the depth used to develop the MRE1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Prospectus
For offers of:
(a) up to 91,108,333 New Options to Placement Participants on the basis of one New Option for every two Shares subscribed for and issued under the Placement (Placement Options Offer);
(b) up to 11,587,500 New Options to SPP Participants on the basis of one New Option for every two Shares subscribed for and issued under the SPP (SPP Options Offer); and
(c) 1,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.02 per Share to raise $20 (before expenses) (Cleansing Offer), (together, the Offers).
This Prospectus has been prepared partly for the purpose of section 708A (11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of Shares issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your professional advisers without delay.
The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
RK Lithium Project - KT East Lithium Prospect
Abundant Lepidolite Pegmatite Zone Identified – 1.5km x 500m
Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report that field work at the KT East Lithium Prospect continues to deliver strong results and expand the potential for the prospect.
- Rock-chip sampling continues to enhance prospectivity
- Zone of abundant lepidolite pegmatites 1.5km long and 500m wide define
- Individual dykes up to 20m wide, many 7-10m wide, ranging down to 1m or less
- Old mine dumps containing extensive lepidolite pegmatite enhance potential to north
- Hand held XRF (hhXRF) of rock-chip samples return highly elevated Li pathfinder elements such as rubidium (Rb) and ceasium (Cs)
- Modelled Li2O grades using Rb regression are supported by the presence of lepidolite and white mica in many samples
- KTE prospect has larger footprint than the RK and BT Lithium Prospects combined
- Soil sampling on 100m x 25m grid has begun, with associated rock-chip sampling and mapping
- Preliminary drill sites identified, several walk-up targets identified, many more sites to assess
- Drilling scheduled for later this year
Pan Asia Metals’ Managing Director, Paul Lock, said: “The KT Lithium Prospect is proving to be extensive, and the Li2O mod grades continue to impress. PAM’s field team has begun a grid-based soil and rock-chip sampling and geological mapping program, with soil sampling being conducted on a 100m x 25m grid. Initial gridding reports have been very encouraging, and we await formal results before providing an update on the program in a week or so. We are also investigating drill sites, with several walk-up drill targets identified. Drilling is expected to start later this year. KT presents PAM a substantial extension to RK and BT prospects and, with the KT footprint already larger than RK and BT combined, KT has the potential to add substantial tonnes, which means potential for an extended project life and/or increased annual LCE production. These results are feeding into discussions with strategic partners, so the KT exploration success is timely.”
PAM is pleased to provide this update as its field team continues its exploration program at the KT East Lithium Prospect. This highly prospective zone continues to deliver, with additional pegmatites discovered during the ongoing rock-chip and mapping program. This update follows on from PAM’s recent ASX announcement dated May 22, 2024 and titled “RK Lithium Project - KT East Lithium Prospect Lepidolite Pegmatite Dyke Swarm – Discovery Footprint Expands”. The lithium pegmatite field is identified over a strike length of approximately 2.4km and a width of at least 2.4km
The pegmatite dyke swarm remains open and is now larger than the aggregate area of the RK and BT Lithium Prospects combined. Additional pegmatites, or extensions to previously mapped pegmatites, have been discovered, and the field team identified a historic alluvial/eluvial dump, remnants from historic tin mining, where rock-chips grading 1.74% and 1.64% Li2O mod were taken. The dump is about 70% Lepidolite pegmatites (see Figure 1 and Picture 1). Other dumps and samples are also located immediately to the west.
Figure 1: RK Lithium Project: KT East Li Prospect – Rockchip geochemistry.
Picture 1: KT Li Prospect - Historic alluvial/eluvial dump, ~70% lepidolite pegmatite
In this report, sample details and pertinent hhXRF results are presented in Appendix 2 – “Table 3, KT East Lithium Prospect – hhXRF Rb and Li2O% mod”. Further technical details are provided in Appendix 3, being JORC Table 1. Appropriate plans are provided in this report.
Rock-chip sampling and mapping has been conducted within the KT East prospect area, collecting samples of outcrop, subcrop and float for analysis. Most of these samples are described as pegmatite, with varying amounts of lepidolite and white mica. Many of the samples are described as weathered. Hand-held X-Ray fluorescence analysis (hhXRF) was carried out on an informally powdered sample that reports to the bottom corner of the calico sample bag. Two separate analysis per sample are taken in different locations, with the average result used to report grades. The analysis was performed using an Olympus Delta 400hhXRF in Geochem mode with dual beam analysis for 30 seconds each. The hhXRF reports 43 elements, but not lithium. Reported elements include lithium pathfinders and associated elements such as Rb, Cs, Mn, K, Ba, Sn, Ta and Nb. Rb (rubidium) exhibits a very strong correlation with Li in hhXRF rubidium v laboratory results for Li. This Rb:Li correlation has an R2 of 0.82 based upon 162 previous rockchip samples from the RK and BT prospects (see Appendix 3, Table 1). This technique has been practiced by PAM for many years as an accurate and cost effective means of identifying target zones quickly and efficiently.
The strong Rb:Li correlation enables a regression formula to be used to estimate an Li2O grade, herein referred to as “Li2O% mod”. The regression formula is simplified to 3 x Rb (ppm) = Li2O mod (ppm). The results for Rb and Li2O% mod for new samples (20553-20602) collected at KT East are reported in Appendix 2. The Li2O% mod values of these samples range from 0.01% to 3.06% % Li2O, with an average of 1.14%. Of all 132 samples so far collected at the prospect, 96 have returned values greater than 0.50% Li2O mod, with an average of 1.19% Li2O mod. The Li2O% mod values are supported by other Li pathfinders identified by hhXRF, as well as the presence of variable, but commonly abundant lepidolite and white mica.
Readers are cautioned that the Li2O% mod values reported are estimates of potential lithium grade based upon the strong correlation between Rb and Li, and a simple regression formula applied to hhXRF results for Rb. The derived Li2O% mod values are supported by the presence of lithium micas in the samples tested. Readers should note the Li2O% mod values are not laboratory quality results and actual Li2O contents for these samples await confirmation by laboratory analysis to be undertaken at a later date.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pan Asia Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
