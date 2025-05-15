Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Download the PDF here.

MLS:AU
Metals Australia
Metals Australia

Metals Australia


High-quality graphite project with accelerated development pathway and outstanding portfolio of exploration properties, highly prospective for lithium, gold and copper-gold discoveries.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Successful completion of Lac Carheil drilling program

Successful completion of Lac Carheil drilling program

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Successful completion of Lac Carheil drilling program

Download the PDF here.

Lac Carheil Graphite Project Awarded Grant Funding

Lac Carheil Graphite Project Awarded Grant Funding

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Lac Carheil Graphite Project Awarded Grant Funding

Download the PDF here.

Drilling Underway at Lac Carheil

Drilling Underway at Lac Carheil

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at Lac Carheil

Download the PDF here.

Metals Australia Limited Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2333 at PDAC 2025 in Toronto, March 2-5

Metals Australia Limited Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2333 at PDAC 2025 in Toronto, March 2-5

Visit Metals Australia Limited (ASX: MLS) at Booth #2333 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Metals Australia Limited

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Type Battery Shows 28 Year Shelf Life

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Type Battery Shows 28 Year Shelf Life

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the exceptional long-term shelf life of its CERENERGY(R) sodium-nickel-chloride (Na Ni-Cl) battery technology.

Highlights

- CERENERGY(R) has been designed on well-established sodium-nickel-chloride chemistry

- Origins to the first-generation Zebra batteries

- 28-year-old Zebra battery, left unused in storage, provided to Altech

- Upon testing, battery performed as if it were new

- No degradation in function or capacity despite nearly three decades of dormancy

- Ideal for long-term military storage

CERENERGY(R) batteries have been designed on well-established sodium-nickel-chloride chemistry, which traces its origins to the first-generation Zebra batteries. These earlier Zebra cells had a smaller energy capacity (approximately 100Wh) compared to the current CERENERGY(R) cells (250Wh). CERENERGY(R) cells were developed to improve energy capacity and reduce battery costs, but share the same fundamental Na Ni-Cl electrochemical design.

In a compelling demonstration of the technology's durability, a 28-year-old Zebra battery- originally manufactured by AEG ZEBRA in Berlin and left unused in storage-was recently provided to Altech for evaluation. Upon testing, the battery was successfully activated and performed as if it were new, exhibiting no degradation in function or capacity despite nearly three decades of dormancy.

The underlying reason for this remarkable longevity lies in the battery's unique chemistry and solid-state design. In its inactive state, the battery's electrolyte exists as solid sodium aluminium chloride salt crystals and nickel powder. All components are contained within a hermetically sealed, pressure-tight cell, preventing any moisture ingress or chemical degradation. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries-which rely on volatile liquid electrolytes that degrade over time-the CERENERGY(R) system remains completely inert and stable at ambient conditions.

When activated by heating to approximately 270 degC, the 28-year-old Zebra battery transitions into its operational state and can immediately begin charging and discharging with no observable loss in performance. This "on-demand activation" feature makes it particularly appealing for defense and strategic reserve applications, where batteries may need to be stored for extended periods and rapidly deployed when needed. In fact, such systems could be buried underground or warehoused for decades and reactivated without any compromise in performance.

To validate this capability further, Altech's joint venture partner, Fraunhofer IKTS, has conducted a rigorous individual cell stress-testing program. The 28-year-old cell is currently undergoing daily charge and discharge cycling at 300 degC across a 20-80% state of charge (SoC) range. The tests confirm not only the battery's safe operation but also its consistent performance across the full capacity spectrum.

This breakthrough reaffirms the robustness, safety, and strategic advantage of CERENERGY(R) sodium-nickel-chloride battery technology, setting it apart from conventional storage solutions in terms of reliability and long-term stability.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

AMERICAN SALARS ADDS LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT DR. MARK KING AS A TECHNCIAL ADVISOR AND QUALIFIED PERSON

AMERICAN SALARS ADDS LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT DR. MARK KING AS A TECHNCIAL ADVISOR AND QUALIFIED PERSON

American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: ASALF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces the addition of Dr. Mark King PhD, PGeo, FGC, a world-renowned lithium brine expert, as a Technical Advisor and Qualified Person.

SAGA Metals Appoints Vernon Shein, Former Exploration Manager at B2Gold, to its Board of Advisors

SAGA Metals Appoints Vernon Shein, Former Exploration Manager at B2Gold, to its Board of Advisors

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company specializing in the discovery of critical minerals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vernon Shein to its board of advisors.

A mining industry veteran with 39 years of exploration industry experience, Mr. Shein spent the last 18 years as Exploration Manager for Bema Gold Corp. and its successor company B2Gold, specializing in advancing exploration programs through Preliminary Economic Assessment, Feasibility Study and into production.

The Company Provides Property Developments and Project Updates

The Company Provides Property Developments and Project Updates

(TheNewswire)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire May 14, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its properties and projects.

Tanbreez High Grade Deep Diamond Drill Results

Tanbreez High Grade Deep Diamond Drill Results

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Tanbreez High Grade Deep Diamond Drill Results

Download the PDF here.

Fortune Minerals Reports Successful NICO Project Bismuth Test Work Results for the Planned Alberta Refinery

Fortune Minerals Reports Successful NICO Project Bismuth Test Work Results for the Planned Alberta Refinery

Smaller and simpler bismuth circuit with high metal recoveries align with new market demand

Latest News

Metals Australia
Latest Press Releases

Drilling Completed at Lammerlaw Gold Project NZ

Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Allied Critical Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

