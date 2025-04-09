Successful completion of Lac Carheil drilling program

Successful completion of Lac Carheil drilling program

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Successful completion of Lac Carheil drilling program

Download the PDF here.

metals australiamls:auasx:mlsbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
MLS:AU
Metals Australia
Sign up to get your FREE

Metals Australia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Metals Australia

Metals Australia


Keep reading...Show less

High-quality graphite project with accelerated development pathway and outstanding portfolio of exploration properties, highly prospective for lithium, gold and copper-gold discoveries.

Lac Carheil Graphite Project Awarded Grant Funding

Lac Carheil Graphite Project Awarded Grant Funding

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Lac Carheil Graphite Project Awarded Grant Funding

Download the PDF here.

Drilling Underway at Lac Carheil

Drilling Underway at Lac Carheil

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at Lac Carheil

Download the PDF here.

Metals Australia Limited Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2333 at PDAC 2025 in Toronto, March 2-5

Metals Australia Limited Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2333 at PDAC 2025 in Toronto, March 2-5

Visit Metals Australia Limited (ASX: MLS) at Booth #2333 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Metals Australia Limited

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities & Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities & Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Lac Carheil Expanded Footprint, Drilling Fully Permitted

Lac Carheil Expanded Footprint, Drilling Fully Permitted

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Lac Carheil Expanded Footprint, Drilling Fully Permitted

Download the PDF here.

ACME Lithium to Acquire 90% interest in Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada and Provides Corporate Update

ACME Lithium to Acquire 90% interest in Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada and Provides Corporate Update

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase agreement for a 90% interest in 31 unpatented lode mining claims comprising the Cimarron Gold Project ("Project") in Nye County, Nevada from Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) ("CRS"). The Project is a high grade, highly prospective exploration opportunity with a drill-indicated historic gold resource, and a second target area with mineralized drill intercepts that remain open in several directions.

ACME's 90% interest in the Project will be acquired for aggregate consideration of US$149,000 in cash and 1,000,000 Shares (collectively the "Purchase Price"), delivered as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

A.I.S. Resources Announces Option Grant

A.I.S. Resources Announces Option Grant

A.I.S. Resources Limited ( TSXV: AIS, OTC- PINK: AISSF ) ("AIS" or the "Company") announces the grant of a total of 500,000 incentive stock options to a director in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.06 per share. The Options vest on the date of grant and will expire five years from the date of grant. The stock options granted are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

AIS' Key Gold Projects in Australia:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Preliminary Economic Assessment Tanbreez Project

Preliminary Economic Assessment Tanbreez Project

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Preliminary Economic Assessment Tanbreez Project

Download the PDF here.

First Production of Lithium Carbonate

First Production of Lithium Carbonate

Pursuit Minerals (PUR:AU) has announced First Production of Lithium Carbonate

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY at Hannover International Industrial Fair

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY at Hannover International Industrial Fair

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that the Company showcased it's CERENERGY(R) Battery technology at the prestigious Hannover Messe 2025, the world's leading industrial trade fair. The event, which annually attracts over 200,000 visitors and 6,500 exhibitors from across the globe, provided Altech with a prime platform to introduce CERENERGY(R) to key stakeholders in the energy storage sector.

Altech's CERENERGY(R) was prominently featured in the Energy Storage Hall, drawing significant attention from industry leaders, potential partners, and investors eager to explore next-generation solutions for clean energy storage. The company's participation is part of a broader strategic effort to secure a strong commercial partner to help accelerate the commercialization of its sodium-alumina solid-state battery technology.

Throughout the event, Altech held numerous high-level meetings with representatives from energy companies, industrial manufacturers, and strategic investors looking to tap into the rapidly growing energy storage market. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, reflecting strong global demand for advanced battery technologies that can deliver high performance while reducing reliance on critical raw materials such as lithium and cobalt.

The Hannover Messe exhibition comes at a time when Germany is ramping up its defense and clean energy investments, driven in part by growing geopolitical uncertainties and the ongoing EU:US trade war. With energy security becoming a top priority, Altech's CERENERGY(R) technology aligns perfectly with Europe's strategic push towards energy independence and industrial resilience.

Group Managing Director Iggy Tan said "We are delighted by the level of interest in our CERENERGY(R) battery technology at Hannover Messe. The feedback we've received from potential partners and industry players has been extremely encouraging. As countries and industries accelerate their transition towards renewable energy, we see CERENERGY(R) as a game-changer in providing cost-effective, safe, and sustainable battery solutions."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8J6TA5ZV



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Metals Australia
Sign up to get your FREE

Metals Australia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Syntheia Provides Telemarketer Services for Political Campaign in British Columbia

Forte Minerals Provides Update on Planned Drill Program at Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and First Tranche Closing

Major Finland Gold Transaction

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Tethys Petroleum Surges 122 Percent

Gold Investing

Will Rhind: Gold at All-time High, but Price Still Looks Undervalued

Resource Investing

Trade War Redux: US and China Dig In as Tariff Tensions Spiral to New Heights

Resource Investing

CNN Fear and Greed Index Plunges to Lowest in Five Years — What it Means for Global Markets

Iron Investing

Rio Tinto Spends Record AU$10.3 Billion with Western Australian Suppliers in 2024

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,200 for First Time

Silver Investing

5 Top Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

×