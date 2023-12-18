Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 76,190,477 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.0525 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
Purepoint Uranium Issues Stock Options
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) (the "Company" or "Purepoint") today approved the issuance of a total of 10,500,000 options to its Board of Directors, management and certain staff members pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.055 per common share and expire on a date that is five years from the date of grant.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates a uranium exploration pipeline of nine advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds seven 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.
For further information please contact:
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.
Chris Frostad, President and CEO
(416) 603-8368
www.purepoint.ca
THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Click here to connect with Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Overview
The Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan presents exceptional discovery and exploration opportunities for companies looking to enter the thriving uranium market. Uranium is poised for significant growth and the expected deficit in the supply side will create opportunities in the market. With new reactors continually coming online to meet demand and a limited number of suppliers to fill it, looking to high-value mining jurisdictions for uranium is one of the best strategies for companies trying to get ahead of the crowd.Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) has been a major player in the Athabasca Basin for some time now, actively acquiring and operating an exploration pipeline of nine advanced projects, including its flagship Hook Lake project.
The Hook Lake project is a joint venture with two of the largest uranium mining majors in the world, Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada. With 21 percent ownership of Hook Lake, Purepoint acts as the operator of the joint venture.
The company has another high-value joint venture with its partner Cameco Corporation in its Smart Lake project, where Purepoint, as the operator, holds 27 percent ownership.
Outside its joint venture projects with the world’s largest uranium suppliers, Purepoint holds seven projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin, all 100-percent-owned with clearly defined uranium-bearing targets that have been safely maintained to maximize their value in anticipation of continued uranium price revival.
As the market begins an exciting bull rally in uranium, Purepoint is emerging as the pre-eminent uranium explorer in the world’s richest uranium district. The company has an aggressive exploration program underway, including:
- Drilling Hook Lake Joint Venture Project: Q1 – 2024
- Geophysics at Smart Lake Joint Venture Project: Q1 – 2024
- Geophysics and mapping at Tabbernor Project
- Field work and drilling at Red Willow Project
- Drilling at Carson Project
Purepoint’s leadership team includes independent, highly qualified experts with deep provincial and regulatory ties, as well as decades of experience in the Athabasca Basin. Together, their expertise in mining, finance and exploration prime the company for exceptional growth and uranium discovery potential.
Company Highlights
- Purepoint is advancing several projects toward discovery in the Athabasca Basin, the world’s richest uranium region.
- Two high-value partnerships with Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada, with joint ventures on the Hook Lake and Smart Lake projects.
- Apart from Hook Lake and Smart Lake, the company operates an additional seven, 100-percent-owned, highly prospective uranium projects in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, including the Red Willow, Turnor Lake, Henday Lake, Tabbernor Project, Tower Project, Carson Project and Russell South Project.
- The company has a world-class leadership team with unparalleled experience and exploration expertise in the Athabasca Basin.
Key Projects
Hook Lake Project
The Hook Lake property is located within the Patterson Uranium district and has nine claims totalling 28,598 hectares. The project is jointly owned by Cameco, Orano Canada and Purepoint Uranium. Operated by Purepoint since 2007, the project has seen significant discoveries and exploration campaigns.
Highlights of discovery on the property include the Spitfire high-grade discovery which revealed 53.3 percent uranium oxide over 1.3 meters, including a 10-meter interval of 10.3 percent uranium mineralization measurements. Three prospective structural “corridors” have been defined on the property, each consisting of multiple electromagnetic (EM) conductors confirmed by drilling.
In 2023, Purepoint completed 2,710 meters of drilling in six holes to test the main conductive trend at the Carter Corridor. As this was its first pass drilling, the main conductive trend was tested using 800-meter step-outs towards the north to identify the most prospective geology.
The 2023 drilling program ended on a very high note with a uranium intercept associated with boron that is reminiscent of our early discoveries at the Spitfire discovery.
Follow-up drilling is expected to begin in January 2024 to follow up on hole CRT23-05 which returned an assay of 0.08 percent U3O8 (671 ppm uranium) over 0.4 meters (319.1 to 319.5 meters) from a 15-meter graphitic shear zone (318 to 333 meters downhole depth) below the unconformity (283 meters).
Red Willow Project
The 100-percent-owned Red Willow Project is situated on the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin close to several uranium deposits including Orano’s mined-out JEB deposit, located approximately 10 km to the southwest, and Cameco’s Eagle Point deposit that is approximately 10 kilometers due south. The project covers approximately 40,116 hectares and consists of 17 mineral claims.
Three of the 23 conductive areas, Osprey, Geneva and Radon, have returned anomalous uranium intercepts and were the focus of exploration programs conducted by Purepoint between 2021 and 2023.
About 3,854 meters of diamond drilling were completed in 15 holes at the Red Willow Project across the Osprey, Geneva and Radon Lake zones in 2023. The 2023 winter drill program continued to follow up on radioactivity along EM conductors that are shared with the neighboring Orano/Denison Wolly project to the west for both basement and unconformity-hosted economic uranium mineralization. As they continue to identify favorable geology, wide-spread alteration and elevated radioactivity across the project, the company will extend its efforts to the additional nine target zones defined on the property.
Smart Lake Project
Purepoint, as operator, holds a 27-percent ownership of the Smart Lake project in joint venture with Cameco Corp.
The Smart Lake property includes two claims with a total area of 9,860 hectares situated in the southwestern portion of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 60 km south of the former Cluff Lake mine and 18 kilometers west-northwest of Purepoint’s Hook Lake JV Project.
Depth to the unconformity, where it occurs, is relatively shallow at less than 350 meters.
Aeromagnetic and electromagnetic patterns at Smart Lake reflect an extension of the patterns underlying the Shea Creek deposits (indicated resource of 68 million lbs at 1.50 percent U3O8; UEC PR Jan 2023) 55 kilometers north of the property. Exploration by Purepoint has firmly established the presence of anomalous uranium and hydrothermal alteration. Numerous priority target areas, where EM conductors are cross-cut by east-west structures, are yet to be drill-tested.
Like the Kianna fault at Shea Creek, known uranium mineralization at the Smart Lake project is associated with the intersection of the east-west Arthur Fault and north-south-striking fluid/chemical traps including the Shearwater conductor and chloritized mafic orthogneiss. The occurrence of low-grade uranium mineralization along the Arthur Fault away from Shearwater conductor underscore the need to target east-west structures both at the intersection with conductive anomalies and at magnetically interpreted lithological contacts.
Additional east-west striking faults (Groomes Lake and Cristobal) have been interpreted from examination of airborne magnetic and electromagnetic surveys. These faults are spatially related to strong EM conductors identified in both airborne and ground-based geophysical surveys.
The 2024 exploration program is scheduled for Q1-2024 and will include transient electromagnetic (EM) surveys targeting the Groomes Lake conductor.
Turnor Lake Project
The 100-percent-owned Turnor Lake project is situated on the Eastern side of the Basin along the mine trend that lies in the transition between the Wollaston and Mudjatik geological domains. The project is geologically tied to Cameco’s La Rocque high-grade showings and IsoEnergy’s Hurricane deposit. The property covers approximately 9,705 hectares and consists of five mineral claims.
In the fall of 2022, Purepoint completed a drill campaign to initiate first-pass testing of the 2.3-kilometer-long Serin EM conductor which lies adjacent to and on-trend with IsoEnergy’s Hurricane deposit along the LaRocque corridor. The Hurricane deposit is located approximately 10 kilometers west-southwest of the Turnor Lake project boundary and has an indicated mineral resource of 48.61 million lbs of U3O8 based on 63,800 tonnes grading 34.5 percent U3O8 (IsoEnergy PR; Jul 18, 2022). Two drill holes were completed along the Serin EM conductor, approximately 750 meters apart, and one hole was lost for a total of 1,138 meters.
The initial hole, SL22-02, encountered unconformity at 290 meters and intersected graphitic-pyritic pelitic gneiss between 336 to 365 meters that returned 745 cps over 0.4 meters from the downhole gamma probe. The hole also intersected radioactive pegmatite dykes, one returning an average of 825 cps over 14.6 meters. Drill hole SL22-03 failed to explain the targeted EM conductor or intersect notable radioactivity.
Management Team
Chris Frostad - President and CEO
Chris Frostad is a founding partner bringing over 40 years of expertise to his position as president and CEO. He led public companies in both the technology and mining and metals industries.
Throughout his career, Frostad has been instrumental in the development and building of a variety of high-growth, early-stage, public and private companies.
Before Purepoint, he held numerous senior positions in the technology industry including CEO-in-residence of a Toronto-based venture capital firm. Frostad is a chartered accountant and a chartered professional accountant who began his career in international taxation with Deloitte.
Scott Frostad - VP of Exploration
Scott Frostad’s experience in the mining industry throughout Canada spans over three decades. He brings to his position as VP of exploration a background in mineral exploration with renowned mining companies such as Lac Minerals, Teck and Placer Dome. Most recently, he was the environmental specialist for Cogema Resources and managed environmental issues at both the Cluff Lake and McClean Lake Uranium Mines in Northern Saskatchewan.
Frostad is a graduate of Western University with a B.Sc. in geology and holds an M.A.Sc. in mining and mineral process engineering from the University of British Columbia. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan.
Ram Ramachandran - CFO
Before his position as CFO with Purepoint, Ram Ramachandran brings an 11-year tenure as deputy director and associate chief accountant with the Ontario Securities Commission. Most recently, Ramachandran provided advisory services in the area of litigation/compliance to numerous companies. To his credit, Ramachandran conceived, developed and launched the Canadian Securities Reporting Advisor – an online compliance tool for public companies.
Linda Tong - GIS Specialist
Linda Tong has been Purepoint Uranium’s GIS specialist since January 2006. She has over 20 years of experience in GIS application, GIS development and computer programming.
Tong is a graduate of Wuhan University with a B.Sc. in computer science & application.
Jeanny So - Corporate Communications
Jeanny So has over 20 years of experience in operations, investor relations, sales and marketing in the financial industry and has executed corporate communication programs for several private and publicly-listed companies.
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes $4,000,000 Private Placement
"We have a full year of work ahead for 2024 starting in January with our Hook Lake drill program," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO at Purepoint. "As uranium prices continue to surge, we look forward to a very active year of exploration in Saskatchewan."
In connection with the closing of the private placement, the Company paid Red Cloud Securities Inc., Accilent Capital Management Inc. and CIBC World Markets finders' fees consisting of, in aggregate, $234,779.75 in cash and 4,471,996 non-transferable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.0525 per share for a period of 24 months after the closing date.
The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for the exploration and advancement of the Company's projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. All securities issued in connection with the closing of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws with an expiry date of April 14, 2024.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates a uranium exploration pipeline of nine advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds seven 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.
For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.
Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190922
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Purepoint Uranium Upsizes Flow-Through Private Placement
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced that due to strong investor demand, it has increased the offering size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 27, 2023 from $2,500,000 to $4,000,000 (the "Offering"). Up to 76,190,477 flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.0525 per Unit are issuable pursuant to the Offering. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The closing of the Offering is expected to be on December 13, 2023, subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including the approval of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates a uranium exploration pipeline of nine advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds seven 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.
For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.
Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189964
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of common share units (each, a "Unit") to Foran Mining Corporation (TSX: FOM) ("Foran"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 7,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $350,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Purepoint and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share for a term of two years from the date of issue. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by Purepoint for general working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the closing of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws with an expiry date of April 5, 2024.
The closing of the Private Placement is a condition precedent to the effectiveness of the option agreement between Purepoint and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Foran (the "Option Agreement") previously announced by Purepoint in its press release dated November 20, 2023 pursuant to which Purepoint granted options to Foran to acquire up to 100% interest in Purepoint's Denare West Project located in east-central Saskatchewan. Purepoint has received conditional approval of the Private Placement and the Option Agreement from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Option Agreement shall become effective immediately upon receipt of the final approval of the Private Placement and the Option Agreement from the Exchange.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates a uranium exploration pipeline of nine advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds seven 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.
About Foran Mining
Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development company, committed to supporting a greener future, empowering communities and creating circular economies which create value for all its stakeholders, while also safeguarding the environment. Foran Mining's McIlvenna Bay Project is located entirely within the documented traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. Foran Mining also owns the Bigstone Project, a resource-development stage deposit located 25km southwest of the McIlvenna Bay project.
McIlvenna Bay is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich VHMS deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. McIlvenna Bay sits just 65km West of Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran Mining's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.
McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VHMS deposit in the region. Foran Mining announced the results from its feasibility study on February 28, 2022, outlining that current mineral reserves would potentially support an 18-year mine life producing an average of 65 million pounds of copper equivalent annually. Foran Mining filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the McIlvenna Bay Feasibility Study on April 14, 2022 and a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bigstone Deposit resource estimate on February 11, 2022. Investors are encouraged to consult the full text of these technical reports which may be found under Foran's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.
For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189709
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Purepoint Uranium Announces Winter Program at Smart Lake JV Project
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the approval of the 2024 exploration program for the Smart Lake JV Project that is jointly owned by Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%). The Smart Lake Project is located approximately 18 km west-northwest of the Hook Lake Project and 60 km south-southwest of Orano's former Cluff Lake mine within the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The 2024 exploration program is scheduled for Q1-2024 and will include transient electromagnetic (EM) surveys targeting the Groomes Lake conductor.
"In recent years, advancement of our western projects has focused primarily on our Hook Lake joint venture. With the recent exploration successes in the region and a heightened market sentiment around uranium, we are very excited to return to Smart Lake with our partner Cameco," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO at Purepoint.
Highlights
The ground EM geophysical surveys will include approximately 15 km of Stepwise Moving Loop (SWML) and 24 km of Fixed Loop (FL) transient electromagnetics (TEM) that target the northern Groomes Lake conductor as follow up to previous airborne and ground geophysical results.
A DC resistivity/IP survey is planned to profile the Beatty River Fault, Groomes conductor, and eastern magnetic low and help identify sandstone structure and alteration.
The Groomes Lake conductor is considered a highly prospective uranium target and has not yet been drill tested.
Exploration at Smart Lake has firmly established the presence of graphitic shear zones that are locally hydrothermally altered and host to anomalous uranium mineralization. Numerous priority target areas, where EM conductors are cross-cut by east-west structures, are yet to be drill tested.
During the 2019 re-logging of Smart Lake drill core, it was immediately recognized that the rocks were similar to those encountered at our Hook Lake JV Project.
Geophysical surveys are expected to begin in Q1-2024.
Complete details of all Purepoint's exploration projects and next steps can be found on the company's website at https://purepoint.ca/investor/portfolio-handbook/.
Smart Lake Project
Purepoint, as operator, holds a 27% ownership of the Smart Lake project in joint venture with Cameco Corp.
The Smart Lake property includes two claims with a total area of 9,860 hectares situated in the southwestern portion of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 60 km south of the former Cluff Lake mine and 18 km west-northwest of Purepoint's Hook Lake JV Project.
Depth to the unconformity, where it occurs, is relatively shallow at less than 350 metres.
Aeromagnetic and electromagnetic patterns at Smart Lake reflect an extension of the patterns underlying the Shea Creek deposits (Indicated resource of 68M lbs at 1.50% U3O8; UEC PR Jan 2023) 55 km north of the property. Exploration by Purepoint has firmly established the presence of anomalous uranium and hydrothermal alteration. Numerous priority target areas, where EM conductors are cross-cut by east-west structures, are yet to be drill tested.
Like the Kianna fault at Shea Creek, known uranium mineralization at the Smart Lake project is associated with the intersection of the east-west Arthur Fault and north-south-striking fluid/chemical traps including the Shearwater conductor and chloritized mafic orthogneiss. The occurrence of low-grade uranium mineralization along the Arthur Fault away from Shearwater conductor underscore the need to target east-west structures both at the intersection with conductive anomalies and at magnetically interpreted lithological contacts.
Additional east-west striking faults (Groomes Lake and Cristobal) have been interpreted from examination of airborne magnetic and electromagnetic surveys. These faults are spatially related to strong EM conductors identified in both airborne and ground-based geophysical surveys.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 9 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds seven, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.
Scott Frostad, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.
For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
For additional information please visit our website at https://purepoint.ca, our X feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188103
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Global Atomic Raises C$15 Million via Strategic Investment
This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated December 5, 2023 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 21, 2023
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /
Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Investment ") of 6,000,000 units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of C$2.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$15 million dollars . The Company has entered into a binding subscription agreement with Regent Mercantile Holdings Limited (" Regent ") and certain related companies for the subscription of an aggregate of 2,000,000 Units. Regent has also agreed to assist in arranging for the placement of the remaining 4,000,000 Units and has agreed to subscribe for any of the 4,000,000 Units that remain unplaced at closing.
Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant ") exercisable at C$3.00 per Common Share. Each Warrant will expire 12 months following the closing date of this Investment (the " Closing Date ") subject to accelerated expiry if the ten-day TSX volume weighted average price (" VWAP ") exceeds C$3.50 per Common Share for a period of five consecutive trading days.
It is anticipated that the Closing Date will occur on or before December 29, 2023 , subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals. Proceeds of the Investment will be used for the continued development of the Company's Dasa Project in the Republic of Niger , working capital and general corporate purposes.
Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman commented " We are pleased to welcome Stephen Dattels and Regent Mercantile as shareholders of Global Atomic. They bring a broad knowledge of the uranium industry in addition to an impressive group of investors to participate in the Investment. T his strategic investment coincides with b etter visibility on timelines associated with democratic elections and the restoration of supply lines and will facilitate the re-start of operations at the Dasa Project without requiring use of the Company's recently announced ATM facility".
"With Stephen Dattels' proven success as the founder of Regent and strategic contributions in the development of many projects, his investment will bring numerous benefits to Global Atomic. The Company will also benefit from Regent's high-level business contacts in the United States through their ownership position in Traxys Group, who are highly regarded in the uranium and commodities business."
"Having U.S. and international shareholders of this calibre strengthens Global Atomic's position with its bankers and provides further assurance to the Niger Government that the Dasa Project will advance to produce uranium on schedule."
Based on the sensitivity analysis provided in Global Atomic's 2021 Phase 1 Feasibility Study, at recent spot prices for U 3 O 8 of US$80 /lb the Dasa Project is expected to generate an IRR of 79.2% and an after-tax NPV @ a discount rate of 8% of US$1.074 billion . Following a 16,000m in-fill and expansion drill program at Dasa, Global Atomic issued the 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate featuring a significant increase in indicated resources. In Q1 2024, the Company plans to issue an updated mine plan and Feasibility Study, which is expected to extend the life of the current Phase 1 Mine Plan and significantly increase Dasa's Mineable Reserves.
The scientific and technical disclosures in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dmitry Pertel , MSc., MAIG who is a "qualified persons" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties.
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy , nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful . The Common Shares have not been , nor will they be , registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended , (the " 1933 Act ") and may not be offered , sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, " U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act ), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.
Regent is a privately-owned Bermuda -based company which invests in a wide range of asset classes. Regent's recent investment has acquired, with other investors, an 18% stake in the Traxys Group, a leading global physical trader and merchant in metals and natural resources. Regent and its predecessor companies have financed numerous mining ventures in diverse commodities including uranium, lithium, nickel, coal, copper, iron ore, potash and gold.
Regent was founded by Stephen Dattels , a seasoned senior mining executive and resource financier who has been successful for over 30 years in numerous mining ventures. Regent has a track record of funding and developing resource projects in developing countries involving the full suite of mineral resources, including oil and gas.
Global Atomic Corporation ( https://www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.
The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2025. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.
Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .
The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the expected sale of Units under the Investment; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Investment and statements regarding the anticipated benefits and impacts of the Investment; completion of any financings; Global Atomic's development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR+ from time to time.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.
The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/19/c6804.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
ISR: A Win for Sustainable and Economic Uranium Extraction
Compared to conventional extraction processes, in-situ recovery (ISR) offers benefits and advantages from both an economic and environmental perspective.
ISR is especially significant in the uranium market due to the resource's increasingly important role in global decarbonization.
From an investment perspective, ISR can also provide a competitive and ESG advantage. Understanding how and why can help investors make more informed decisions when considering uranium projects.
A "supply black hole"
Due to the Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima incidents and the subsequent media coverage about them, fear and uncertainty around nuclear power — uranium's primary use case — has become a longstanding roadblock to the growth of the US domestic uranium exploration and production market. Prior to the Three Mile Island incident, which took place in Pennsylvania in 1979, the United States produced over 40 million pounds of uranium and was completely self-reliant. After 1980, however, the US began acquiring uranium for nuclear fuel from other countries, and a deal made with Russia after the Cold War ended resulted in a significant portion coming Russia.
In 2001, uranium prices reached an all-time low of just US$7 per pound. By this point, many uranium suppliers had either curbed operations or exited the market entirely in favor of more lucrative resources. The market continued to struggle until 2007, when prices skyrocketed to US$140.
They moved down to settle in the US$50 range through 2011, when the Fukushima incident took place, and continued trending downward to a low of around US$18 in 2016. Prices remained depressed until 2020 and have been climbing since, crossing US$50 in March 2022. In November 2023, uranium broke through the US$80 per pound level and has continued climbing.
So what changed?
Increasing demand for nuclear energy, a clean energy alternative, collided with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in March 2022, which brought the need for domestic uranium production in the US to the forefront. Global sustainability efforts have driven demand for sustainable energy alternatives through the roof, helped along by ongoing supply chain instability.
On top of this, sentiment has come around on uranium due to the realization that nuclear power is a stable, carbon-free, reliable and powerful energy source perfect for baseload power and cost-effective to the consumer. As a result, western countries like the United States are now actively exploring new nuclear energy applications and seeking additional uranium sources.
More countries are also now committing to increasing their nuclear energy capacity to achieve net-zero emissions goals. At the 2023 COP28 World Action Summit, more than 20 countries from four continents launched the Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy, with the goal of tripling global nuclear energy capacity by 2050.
All of these global developments add up to a combination of uranium price increases and major growing pains for uranium supply — much of which had been shuttered due to low price environments. It has also resulted in an opportunity for people interested in nuclear energy.
"The only (uranium) inventory that exists right now in the world is strategic — held by nuclear utilities and nation states," Uranium Insider Founder and Publisher Justin Huhn explained in an interview with the Investing News Network.
The expert said he sees a "supply black hole" emerging in the medium term. "We're at this moment in time where the supply side has gotten so squeezed that very, very low-volume demand in the spot market is moving the price significantly," he said. "It's a structurally undersupplied market, and nobody knows where that relief is going to come from."
Despite limited supply, uranium is also experiencing its most favorable supply/demand fundamentals in more than a decade. This is exciting news for uranium investors, as many believe uranium has the makings of an early bull market. It's not so exciting for the utilities now scrambling to source uranium for both new and existing projects.
In the search for new uranium resources, mining and exploration companies are also exploring innovative, sustainable and cost-effective processes to extract uranium — and ISR is proven to be the most promising.
What is ISR?
First developed in the US in the 1960s, ISR stands for in-situ recovery, meaning “in place.” ISR is an extraction technique that directly targets and extracts a resource without the need for mining, open pits, underground workings or heavy equipment traction. It operates through wellfields, similar to oil and gas production. In the case of uranium, the uranium is removed from its ore body via a fluid-based leaching compound that acts as a lixiviant and is delivered via an injection well.
In the US, most companies only use a combination of oxygen, sodium bicarbonate and native groundwater. The uranium in the ground is solubilized by the oxygen and the uranium-rich fluid is then pumped to the surface via a recovery well. At that point, it attaches itself to resin beads and is delivered to a processing plant. There, the uranium is removed from the water, which is then recycled back into the ground. Ninety-nine percent of all groundwater utilized in the extraction process is recycled.
ISR extraction typically targets uranium-bearing sandstone where the underground aquifer has been exempt from consumption due to the water's mineral content. Currently, ISR extraction accounts for over 70 percent of all uranium produced worldwide.
ISR in uranium extraction
To understand the investment value of ISR extraction in uranium projects, it’s important to understand both the economic and sustainability benefits of this process.
ISR extraction is non-invasive, leaving the surface above a resource deposit almost completely intact. This allows companies to extract resources without the tailings, open pits and waste dumps that characterize traditional mining operations. Once a uranium deposit is exhausted, the area can be easily restored to its original condition by rinsing the piping with water, returning the water to the aquifer and then removing all the piping and wellheads.
Compared to other methods of mineral extraction, ISR is also considerably more cost-effective, given the right geological conditions. Rather than the extensive infrastructure of an open-pit mine, ISR requires injection and extraction wellheads, piping and a uranium processing plant. This reduces both upfront capital costs and ongoing operational costs, while also streamlining permitting and reclamation.
Permitting for ISR can also be completed in two to three years, instead of the as much as 10 years for conventional mining. Because ISR projects are so low impact, it's typically easier to gain permits and licenses, particularly when operating in US jurisdictions with Agreement State status and established regulatory regimes. Wyoming and Texas are the two Agreement States in the US.
ISR processing is also more sustainable than other forms of processing, as it doesn't require emissions-heavy transport fleets or heavy machinery. The low cost also allows extraction of lower-grade deposits that would not be economically viable through traditional methods.
Promising projects
Nearly three-quarters of global uranium production occurs using ISR extraction. We explore some of the most notable and promising ones below.
enCore Energy (TSXV:EU,NYSE:EU)
EnCore Energy is a US-based uranium producer committed to providing clean, reliable and affordable domestic nuclear energy that solely utilizes ISR for uranium extraction. Uranium production is underway at enCore's licensed and past-producing South Texas Rosita central processing plant (CPP), and planned at its licensed and past-producing South Texas Alta Mesa CPP in 2024.
Future projects in enCore's production pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming, along with significant uranium resource endowments in New Mexico. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle.
EnCore has its proprietary uranium database that includes technical information from many past producing companies, from its various non-core assets, and by leveraging its ISR expertise in researching opportunities that support the use of this technology as applied to other metals. EnCore is also committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.
Nuclear Fuels (CSE:NF,OTCQX:NFUNF)
Nuclear Fuels is committed to aggressive exploration of district-scale ISR uranium projects in proven and prolific jurisdictions. The company's goal is advancing its priority Kaycee project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin to production. With existing historic resources through a 33 mile trend, more than 110 miles of mapped roll fronts and 3,800 drill holes, Nuclear Fuels also provides a unique model for developing its other uranium projects and has established a pipeline of future opportunities in known uranium jurisdictions.
Nuclear Fuels acquired Kaycee from enCore Energy, which maintains a back-in right to 51 percent ownership of the project. In order to execute that right, enCore would need to pay Nuclear Fuels two-and-a-half times its exploration expenditures and bring the project to production, with costs recoverable from production.
Nuclear Fuels has secured the Powder River Basin under one company’s control for the first time since the early 1980s.
Ur-Energy (TSX:URE,NYSEAMERICAN:URG)
Ur-Energy owns and operates the Lost Creek ISR uranium facility in South-Central Wyoming, which has produced approximately 2.7 million pounds of U3O8. An amendment to its license enabled an expansion of mining activities at the Lost Creek project and the adjacent LC East Project, which now allows annual plant production of up to 2.2 million pounds U3O8. The company’s second uranium ISR facility, the Shirley Basin project, has received all major authorizations and is awaiting construction.
Investor takeaway
We are in the midst of a global uranium shortage with strong demand profiles, unlike the last bull market in uranium in 2006, and it's one that is much more sustainable. This is exponentially driving up the resource's market price. Until this shortage is addressed, prices could continue to rise. This means that for investors, uranium exploration companies, particularly those that leverage known resources through innovative, economically and environmentally beneficial ISR processes, are well worth their consideration.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Nuclear Fuels (CSE:NF,OTCQX:NFUNF). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nuclear Fuelsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Nuclear Fuelsis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nuclear Fuelsand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Denison Reports Appointment of Elizabeth Sidle as CFO and Addition of Geoff Smith to Executive Team
Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Elizabeth Sidle to the position of Chief Financial Officer, in addition to her current position as Vice President Finance, and the addition of Mr. Geoff Smith to the position of Vice President Corporate Development & Commercial. View PDF version
David Cates , Denison's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are proud to promote Liz Sidle to the position of Chief Financial Officer. In her prior positions with Denison, Liz has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and is a highly valued member of the executive team. We thank her for stepping in as Interim CFO, and know she will continue to excel as a leader of our finance team during this exciting time of growth for the Company.
We are also delighted to have Geoff Smith join our executive team. Geoff's extensive capital markets expertise will provide immediate value to our efforts to execute on Denison's strategic objectives, including the ongoing advancement of the Wheeler River project and other initiatives."
Ms. Sidle joined Denison in 2016, advancing to the position of Vice President Finance in 2021. Prior to joining Denison, she held various roles at Ernst & Young LLP, including serving in the firm's National Accounting and Assurance Group. Ms. Sidle is a CPA, CA and holds a Bachelor of Science from Queen's University and a Diploma in Accounting from Wilfred Laurier University. Ms. Sidle has been serving as Denison's Interim Chief Financial Officer since September 1, 2023 , during a temporary medical leave of absence of the Company's previous Chief Financial Officer and since his departure from Denison in late October 2023 .
Mr. Smith will be focused on supporting Denison's investor and customer engagement, the evaluation and execution of growth opportunities and financing arrangements, and the development and oversight of the Company's uranium sales and contracting strategies. Mr. Smith brings to Denison extensive experience in capital markets and the mining and resource sector, having previously served as Managing Director in the Global Mining & Metals group at Scotiabank. Mr. Smith holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University and is a CFA charter holder.
Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The Company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan . In mid-2023, a Feasibility Study was completed for Wheeler River's Phoenix deposit as an ISR mining operation, and an update to the previously prepared PFS was completed for Wheeler River's Gryphon deposit as a conventional underground mining operation. Based on the respective studies, both deposits have the potential to be competitive with the lowest cost uranium mining operations in the world. Permitting efforts for the planned Phoenix ISR operation commenced in 2019 and have advanced significantly, with licensing in progress and a draft Environmental Impact Statement submitted for regulatory and public review in October 2022.
Denison's interests in Saskatchewan also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake Joint Venture, which owns several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill, contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits and a 67.41% interest in the THT and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie deposits are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.
Through its 50% ownership of JCU ( Canada ) Exploration Company, Ltd ('JCU'), Denison holds additional interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada , including the Millennium project (JCU, 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU, 33.8118%) and Christie Lake (JCU, 34.4508%).
Denison's exploration portfolio includes further interests in properties covering approximately 285,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.
Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Denison. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives and/or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: the anticipated role and objectives to be achieved with the appointments of Ms. Sidle and Mr. Smith and the creation of the Vice President Corporate Development & Commercial position; and Denison's percentage interest in its properties and its plans and agreements with its joint venture partners.
Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denison to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Denison believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate and may differ materially from those anticipated in this forward looking information.
For a discussion in respect of risks and other factors that could influence forward-looking events, please refer to the factors discussed in Denison's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors". These factors are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this press release. Denison does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this press release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in Denison's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation .
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denison-reports-appointment-of-elizabeth-sidle-as-cfo-and-addition-of-geoff-smith-to-executive-team-302017516.html
SOURCE Denison Mines Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/18/c0869.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
4 Uranium Stocks Set to Soar in 2024
(NewsDirect)
The demand for uranium is on the rise due to increasing interest in nuclear energy. Projections indicate a 28% increase in demand for uranium reactors by 2030, potentially doubling in the following decade as countries strive for zero-carbon goals, according to Reuters. Governments globally are acknowledging the pivotal role of nuclear power in achieving cleaner energy objectives.
From a financial standpoint, the uranium market is experiencing a significant upswing. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, uranium prices have increased by 125% since the end of 2020, and the value of assets held in uranium exchange-traded funds has multiplied twentyfold. This surge aligns with worldwide commitments to address climate change, favorably positioning nuclear power and uranium.
Adding a geopolitical dimension, the recent U.S. House of Representatives ban on Russian uranium imports reflects a commitment to securing domestic energy resources amid international tensions.
Considering these factors, heading into the new year could potentially be an opportune time to explore the uranium market segment. Let's take a closer look at a few key players in the uranium sector.
Against this backdrop, one intriguing destination is the Athabasca Basin. Situated in the Canadian Shield of northern Saskatchewan and Alberta, this geological marvel is renowned for hosting the world's richest uranium deposits, featuring U3O8 grades ten times higher than the global average. Over the past 65 years, the region has been the birthplace of 39 deposits, amassing an impressive 2 billion lbs. of U3O8.
Standing out amidst this uranium-rich landscape is F3 Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: FUUFF) (TSV: FUU) , a promising player making waves with its focus on the newly discovered high-grade JR Zone on the PLN Property in the Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Positioned in an area set to become a significant uranium-producing region, alongside large deposits like Triple R, Arrow, and Shea Creek, F3 Uranium manages a portfolio of 18 projects across the Athabasca Basin, showcasing a commitment to exploration and development in this uranium-rich territory.
F3 Uranium's strategic approach gained notable attention through a binding agreement with Denison Mines Corp., a key player in the uranium industry. In early October, F3 Uranium secured a strategic investment of $15 million from Denison Mines, reflecting industry confidence in F3's potential. This partnership positions F3 Uranium to leverage Denison's industry insights and advance its Patterson Lake North (PLN) property.
The fall drill program at the PLN Property yielded promising results. Notable drill holes, such as PLN23-102, intersected anomalous radioactivity along the A1B shear zone, confirming the continuity of mineralization at the JR zone. PLN23-101, situated at the JR Zone itself, revealed mineralization over a 10.50-meter interval, including high-grade segments.
With assay results exhibiting mineralized intervals with grades reaching up to 38.8% U3O8, F3 Uranium demonstrated investor confidence by receiving over $8 million from the exercise of warrants. This influx of funds will be channeled into future exploration, corporate development, and general working capital.
As F3 Uranium Corp. continues to unveil its potential, the company's dynamic approach to uranium exploration positions it as a noteworthy player in the evolving uranium sector. With strategic investments, positive drill results, and a focus on sustainable growth, F3 Uranium Corp. emerges as a compelling choice in the uranium-rich landscape of the Athabasca Basin.
Recently, F3 Uranium Corp. announced significant assay results from its drill program. Highlights include PLN23-086, which returned 5.5m of 7.56% U3O8, including an ultra-high-grade 2.0m interval averaging 20.6% U3O8. Additionally, drill hole PLN23-093 discovered a 2.0-meter interval in the significantly altered Athabasca Sandstone with individual boron values ranging from 3,000 to 10,000 ppm. This finding suggests potential at an additional site known as the A1B area.
These impressive results underscore F3 Uranium's commitment to unraveling the geological intricacies of the region, with ongoing exploration drilling and geochemical surveys contributing to a deeper understanding of the Athabasca Basin's potential.
In a strategic move to fortify its workforce and align key individuals with the company's long-term vision, F3 Uranium Corp. recently announced the grant of 12,765,000 incentive stock options and 12,590,000 restricted share units under its long-term incentive plan.
As F3 Uranium Corp. advances its projects and explores new frontiers within the Athabasca Basin, the company stands poised to make further strides in the uranium sector. With a focus on high-grade mineralization, strategic partnerships, and a dedication to responsible exploration, investors may find F3 Uranium Corp. an interesting player in the dynamic world of uranium investments.
Denison Mines Corporation (NYSE American: DNN) stands as a formidable presence in the Athabasca Basin, holding a substantial 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project. Positioned as a key player in the uranium industry, Denison Mines Corporation is a leading exploration and development company.
The Wheeler River Project, the largest undeveloped uranium project in the eastern Athabasca Basin, marked a significant milestone in mid-2023 with the completion of a feasibility study for the Phoenix deposit as an ISR mining operation and an updated pre-feasibility study for the Gryphon deposit as a conventional underground mining operation. These studies underscore the project's potential to compete globally with the lowest-cost uranium mining operations.
Denison's diversified interests in Saskatchewan include a 22.5% ownership stake in the McClean Lake Joint Venture, which encompasses several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill. Additionally, the company holds interests in the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits, as well as a substantial stake in the THT and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The strategic proximity of these deposits to the McClean Lake mill enhances operational efficiency.
Financially robust, Denison reported an impressive third-quarter net income of $58.2 million ($0.07 per share), primarily attributed to a remarkable $63.1 million fair value gain on its uranium investments. The appreciation of physical uranium holdings by over 30% and a gain of $63 million in the third quarter alone underscore Denison's strong financial position.
A significant milestone for Denison was the signing of a Shared Prosperity Agreement (SPA) with the English River First Nation in September 2023. This landmark agreement reflects mutual commitments to environmental stewardship, community investment, business opportunities, employment, training, and financial compensation, emphasizing a cooperative relationship for the development and operation of the Wheeler River Project.
The Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test, in which Denison successfully demonstrated its ability to recover uranium-bearing solution from the Phoenix deposit, exemplifies the company's commitment to innovation. The completion of an inaugural ISR field test at THT further confirms Denison's focus on sustainable uranium development.
With a pro-forma balance of working capital and investments approaching $400 million, Denison is well-positioned to advance its ambitious objectives, including the proposed Phoenix ISR uranium mining operation. Denison Mines Corporation, with its robust financials, strategic initiatives, and significant developments in the Wheeler River Project, emerges as a formidable player in the dynamic and evolving uranium sector, presenting investors with promising opportunities
Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) (TSX: CCO) takes center stage as a major global uranium supplier, owing to its controlling ownership of the world's lowest-cost, highest-grade uranium mines. Notably, the McArthur River and Cigar Lake mines in northern Saskatchewan, Canada, contribute to Cameco's distinguished position in the sector.
Beyond uranium mining, Cameco strategically expands its influence across the nuclear fuel cycle, evident through its ownership stakes in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment.
In a significant move on November 7, Cameco finalized the acquisition of Westinghouse Electric Company, forming a strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management. Cameco now holds a 49% interest, with Brookfield owning the remaining 51%. Westinghouse, a key provider of nuclear reactor technology solutions, operates across three segments: core business, energy systems business, and growth business.
Cameco Corporation operates through two primary segments: uranium and fuel services. The uranium segment involves exploration, mining, milling, and the purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in refining, conversion, fabrication of uranium concentrate, and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Recent market developments reflect Cameco's resilience and growth, with the company reaching a new 52-week high on November 2, 2023, despite challenges at the Cigar Lake mine and Key Lake mill affecting the 2023 production forecast. In the third quarter, Cameco reported a net income of $110.3 million, marking a significant turnaround from the previous year.
Cameco's shares have demonstrated substantial growth, rising 67% since the beginning of the year and increasing by 56% in the last 12 months. The acquisition of Westinghouse Electric Company positions Cameco as a major player in the nuclear services sector, fostering a strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management.
The collaboration aims to leverage Cameco's 35 years of experience in uranium mining and nuclear fuel production, combined with Brookfield's expertise in clean energy. Together with Westinghouse, the partners are well-positioned to provide global solutions to meet the rising demand for secure, reliable, and emissions-free baseload power. Tim Gitzel, president and CEO of Cameco, expresses optimism about the partnership, emphasizing the positive momentum for nuclear energy on a global scale. The strategic alliance sets the stage for significant growth in the nuclear sector, harnessing the strengths of each partner to create a powerful platform for the future.
NexGen Energy (NYSE: NXE) , headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is another notable player in the uranium industry, making waves with its flagship Rook I Project. This project is poised to become the world's largest low-cost-producing uranium mine, setting the company on a trajectory as a global leader in responsible uranium delivery.
A recent development on December 11, 2023, saw NexGen Energy announce an update to its at-the-market equity program. In this update, the company plans to offer and sell up to C$500 million of common shares from the Treasury.
This financial move follows the successful closure of a non-brokered private placement, where NexGen secured US$110 million in unsecured convertible debentures, significantly bolstering its cash reserves to C$330 million.
Notably, NexGen's Rook I Project received Provincial Environmental Assessment approval, marking a historic milestone as the first uranium project in Saskatchewan to achieve such approval in over two decades. The company's commitment to transparent regulatory processes and collaboration with local Indigenous communities has been a cornerstone of its approach.
Leigh Curyer, NexGen's CEO, expressed pride in these achievements and highlighted the ongoing engagement with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment. With provincial EA approval secured, NexGen has submitted responses for the federal technical review, anticipating the completion of the federal EA approval process.
Despite not currently generating revenue, NexGen has attracted substantial investor interest, witnessing a more than 30% increase in its stock value since the beginning of the year. Analysts project positive momentum for NexGen, with short-term price targets indicating a potential increase of up to 46.5% from the current price level. As the demand for critical minerals rises, NexGen's strategic positioning in Saskatchewan makes it a key player in the clean energy fuel sector.
Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, or assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. Capital Gains Report (CGR), owned by RazorPitch Inc., is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. CGR is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. CGR has been retained by HIghland Contact Inc to produce and distribute this content brelated to FUUFF. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and webs are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosure statement that can be found on our website capitalgainsreport.com All content in this article is information of a general nature and does not address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Nothing in this article constitutes professional and/or financial advice, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto. CGR is not a fiduciary by virtue of any persons use of or access to this content.
Contact Details
Mark McKelvie
+1 585-301-7700
Company Website
Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Blue Sky Uranium
Overview
Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK,OTC:BKUCF, FSE:MAL2) is an advanced exploration company uniquely positioned with potential to become the first low-cost, uranium producer in Argentina, helping address a consistent, in-country demand and a forecast growing global supply deficit for uranium.
Since the reactivation of its nuclear energy program in 2006, Argentina has been growing its nuclear energy capacity as part of the government’s goal to diversify its power generation mix. With three nuclear plants currently in operation, Argentina has plans to construct two more nuclear power plants, giving rise to increasing domestic demand for uranium, a primary mineral used for nuclear reactors.
Argentina is not the only country undergoing a nuclear revival. Geopolitical events in recent years have caused governments to re-evaluate their energy security and sustainability goals to move away from fossil fuels and pursue alternative power sources, including nuclear energy.
Blue Sky Uranium’s flagship Amarillo Grande Project, in the Rio Negro province of Argentina, is a new uranium district with geological similarities to those in Kazakhstan, which hosts the world’s largest uranium deposits and produced 43 percent of the world’s uranium supply in 2022. Based on Blue Sky’s preliminary economic assessment, if the Ivana deposit were advanced to production it has the potential to rank amongst the lowest-cost producers of uranium on a global basis.With Argentina’s anticipated demand for uranium expected to grow as it strengthens its nuclear energy program, the Amarillo Grande project has the potential to make Blue Sky a domestic supplier of uranium for the country. (For more insight on Blue Sky Uranium, watch these interviews with the company's president and CEO Nikolaos Cacos.)
The Amarillo Grande Project has a current NI 43-101 inferred resource estimate of 22.7 million pounds of uranium and 11.5 million pounds of vanadium (28 million tonnes averaging 0.037 percent U308 and 0.019 percent V2O5 at a 100 ppm uranium cut-off; ) with a positive preliminary economic assessment (Kuchling et al. 2019).
The company is a member of the Grosso Group, an organization that has operated in Argentina for over 27 years.
Blue Sky Uranium has an experienced management team with a successful track record of major discoveries in Argentina. Nikolaos Cacos brings more than 30 years of experience in executive management and advisory expertise in the mineral exploration industry and holds a bachelor’s degree in science and a master’s in international management. Guillermo Pensado, vice-president of exploration and development, is a geologist with 25 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry specializing in uranium.
Company Highlights
- Blue Sky Uranium is an advanced exploration company uniquely positioned with potential to become the first low-cost, uranium producer in Argentina.
- Argentina is on the path to increasing its nuclear energy capacity, creating a steady demand for uranium.
- The company’s flagship project, Amarillo Grande, is a district-scale opportunity hosting the Ivana Deposit as well as multiple other targets
- Ivana has a current NI 43-101 inferred resource estimate of 22.7 million pounds of uranium and 11.5 million pounds of vanadium (28.0 million tonnes averaging 0.037 percent U308 and 0.019 percent V2O5 at a 100 ppm uranium cut-off) and a positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA).
- Blue Sky is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record of major discoveries in Argentina.
Key Project
Amarillo Grande Project
The 100-percent-owned Amarillo Grande Project consists of three major properties spread over 245,000 hectares: the Ivana property, the Anit property and the Santa Barbara property. Ivana has been the subject of the most recent exploration activity and now hosts an inferred current mineral resource estimate with a preliminary economic assessment, and multiple targets with potential for the discovery of additional resources.
Ivana Deposit Highlights:
- Inferred resources and initial PEA: The deposit has an NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource estimate of 22.7 million pounds of uranium and 11.5 million pounds of vanadium (28.0 million tonnes averaging 0.037 percent U308 and 0.019 percent V2O5 at a 100 ppm uranium cut-off) and a positive PEA
- Low-cost Production Potential of Uranium and Vanadium: Both metals give Blue Sky Uranium opportunities for potential future revenue, supplying the power market and steel market with the elements they need. The Ivana deposit is shallow (<25 meters depth) and hosted by loosely consolidated sand and gravel, allowing for low-cost production potential.
- Comparable to Kazakhstan: The project occurs in a comparable geological setting to the giant uranium-producing districts in Kazakhstan and the Ivana deposit has similar characteristics to deposits found there.
- Close Proximity to Valcheta City: The Amarillo Grande Project is roughly 25 kilometers north of the city, with access to a skilled workforce.
- Existing Road, Rail and Power Access: Valcheta City gives the project access to Provincial Road #4 and National Road #23, with the national road leading to the ocean port in San Antonio Oeste. A railway runs parallel to National Road #23 and two high-power lines.
The on-going work program has a dual approach of advancing the Ivana deposit and exploring new deposits in the district, focused initially within 10 to 20 kilometers of the Ivana deposit. At Ivana, modelling of new drill data is underway to refine the deposit and potentially upgrade the resource category. Recent uranium/vanadium leach tests on a composite bulk sample resulted in uranium recovery of 96 percent and vanadium recovery of 35 percent. Exploration and drilling programs outside of Ivana continue to refine and advance targets.
Management Team and Consultants
Joseph Grosso - Chairman and Director
Joseph Grosso is the president and founder of Grosso Group Management and president and CEO of Golden Arrow Resources. He became one of the early pioneers of the mining sector in Argentina in 1993 when exploration and mining was opened to foreign investment and he was named Argentina’s Mining Man of the Year in 2005. His knowledge of Argentina was instrumental in attracting a premier team which led to the acquisition of key properties in Blue Sky Uranium. He has successfully formed strategic alliances and negotiated with mining industry majors such as Barrick, Teck, Newmont, Viceroy (now Yamana Gold) and Vale and SSR Mining, and government officials at all levels.
Nikolaos Cacos - President and CEO
Nikolaos Cacos brings over 30 years of executive-level management and advisory expertise in the mineral exploration industry. He has worked with Grosso Group since its inception and serves as a senior-level executive for all the member companies. Cacos' career includes administration, structuring, and strategic planning for public companies. He currently serves as an officer and director of a number of TSXV-listed companies. He holds a Master of International Management degree from Heidelberg, Germany and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of British Columbia.
Darren Urquhart - CFO
Darren Urquhart is a chartered professional accountant with twenty years of experience working in public practice and industry. Urquhart operates his own public practice accounting firm offering chief financial officer and accounting services to TSX Venture Exchange-listed companies in Vancouver. He has also served as director for some of his corporate clients. He began his career working as an audit accountant with Grant Thornton LLP, then later worked as a senior tax accountant with Lohn Caulder Chartered Accountants. Urquhart obtained his chartered accountant designation in 2001 and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. In 1995, Urquhart graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Applied Science in electrical engineering.
Guillermo Pensado - Vice-president of Exploration and Development
Guillermo Pensado is a professional economic geologist with more than 25 years of expertise in the mineral exploration industry - with particular emphasis on uranium. He holds extensive experience in exploration and economic project assessment in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, the US and Canada, mainly focused on uranium, precious metals, and copper deposits. In the last decade, Pensado has worked in the start-up of new projects and companies and has held positions from advisor to vice-president of exploration. Pensado is a certified professional geologist in the USA, a qualified person for NI-43-101 in Canada, and a professional geologist from the Argentine Professional Geological Council. Pensado holds a B.Sc. in geology from the University of La Plata, Argentina, and an M.Sc. in mineral exploration from Queen's University, Canada. He has been a member of the Society of Economic Geologists since 2000. In 2001, he was recognized with the David Money Medal Award from Queen's University for being the Top MinEx Student in the International Program. In 2016 and 2018, Pensado was recognized by the Argentina Mining International Conference for his professional career in the exploration industry.
David A. Terry - Director
Dr. David Terry is a professional economic geologist, former senior executive and corporate director with more than 30 years of international experience in the mineral resources sector. He has played key roles in the successful acquisition, exploration and development of many precious and base metal deposits, primarily in North and South America, and has expertise in advanced project evaluation, M&A, corporate finance, and design and execution of effective exploration programs. In the course of his career, Terry has held executive positions and directorships with several publicly listed and private mineral resource companies; he currently serves as a director of Blue Sky Uranium, Golden Arrow Resources, and Aftermath Silver. He has also worked with some senior mining companies including Boliden, Westmin Resources, Hemlo Gold Mines, Cominco and Gold Fields Mining. Terry holds a B.Sc. and Ph.D. in geology from Western University in Ontario and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.
Jorge Berizzo - Independent Technical Advisor
Dr. Jorge Berizzo has over three decades of uranium exploration and production experience in Argentina, with a focus on Chubut. His roles ranged from senior exploration geologist to mine manager for the Argentinean National Atomic Energy Commission, as well as privately owned companies. His work has seen him explore a range of geological settings, and he is credited with a leading role in the discovery of the Cerro Condor and Cerro Solo uranium deposits in Chubut province, Argentina. Berizzo was instrumental in Blue Sky’s pioneering efforts to explore for uranium in Rio Negro, and in the identification and acquisition of the company’s portfolio of highly prospective properties.
Chuck Edwards - Independent Technical Advisor
Chuck Edwards is a professional engineer with over 50 years of experience in research and development, operations, government service, consulting and engineering management. He is now principal with Extractive Metallurgy Consulting in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Edwards specializes in uranium processing for both alkaline and acid leach plants. He was involved in the engineering design of all the current uranium facilities in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and has worked on uranium projects on five continents. Recently, Edwards was a process engineering advisor at the Saskatchewan Research Council. He held various positions at Amec Foster Wheeler, Cameco, Energy, Mines and Resources Canada, Kilborn Western and Eldor Mines, Rabbit Lake, among others. Edwards has been a technical consultant to the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Austria since 1999, and served as president of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) from 2011 to 2012. He was awarded the AIME gold medal for Extractive Metallurgy Technology in 1987, the CMP Best Presentation Award in 1997 and 2007, CMP Mineral Processor of the Year in 2001, CIM Distinguished Lecturer in 2003, CIM Fellowship in 2004, CIM Life Member in 2011, and CIM Distinguished Service Medal in 2013.
Bennet Well Scoping Study Confirms Potential for a Low Cost ISR Uranium Operation
Cauldron Energy Limited (ASX: CXU) (“the Company” or “Cauldron”) is pleased to announce the results of its Scoping Study for a proposed stand-alone Bennet Well Uranium operation, located ~ 100 kms south of the town of Onslow in Western Australia, and ~1,050 kms north of Perth.
Highlights
- Bennet Well Scoping Study confirms the potential for a low cost globally competitive in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium operation;
- Mineral Resource (JORC 2012) at Bennet Well contains 30.9 million pounds (~14,000t) of contained uranium oxide (Indicated plus Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.9 million tonnes grading 360 ppm eU3O8);
- A production rate of 1.5 Mlb/year over 11 years produces 16.5 Mlb of U3O8 over the life of mine (LOM);
- The mineable resource (extracted from the Mineral Resource) is 27.7Mt @ 373 ppm eU3O8 at an optimised cut-off grade of 175 ppm eU3O8;
- Leach recoveries based on test work conducted by CSIRO are 67% (to be confirmed by field leach trial);
- Upfront capital is estimated to be A$117.7M (US$82.4M), with on-going capital for wellfield development of A$179.0M (US$125.3M) un-escalated over LOM;
- Operating (US$23.23/lb U3O8) and capital costs (US$12.56/lb U3O8) bench mark well against other similar uranium projects;
- Project NPV of A$449M (US$314M) pre-tax at a discount rate of 10%, with IRR of 79% and a payback period of 1.5 years using base case assumptions of US$75/lb U3O8 and 0.70 AUD:USD;
- At the current spot uranium price of US$83/lb, and exchange rate of 0.66, the project has a pre-tax NPV of US$380M (A$576M), and an IRR of 93%.
- Project economics greatly assisted by low reagent consumption, a relatively shallow depth to mineralization, and good permeability of the host sands;
- Low environmental footprint, focus on minimal disturbance and continuous rehabilitation, no long-term impact on groundwater, potential for low carbon intensity project;
- Further upside opportunities include:
- Potential for an increase in the Bennet Well resource estimate with further drilling, noting the Company has a Program of Works approved by DMIRS and intends on drilling early next calendar year,
- In-fill drilling at bennet Well to improve confidence in the resource (i.e. convert Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources),
- Processing efficiencies aimed at reducing costs and increasing recovery rates,
- Further exploration potential for additional uranium mineralization to be defined on several targets in the region.
The Bennet Well Uranium Deposit, forms part of Cauldron’s Yanrey Uranium Project which encompasses a total area of 1,270 km2, and remains open to the north and south and has the potential to be larger. An approved drill program will be conducted in the early part of calendar year 2024 and aims to test for extensions to the deposit as well as undertake infill drilling to upgrade parts of the existing mineral resource from inferred status to indicated.
The Study was assisted by consultants from Ravensgate Mining Industry Consultants and metallurgical and processing consultants at ANSTO and CSIRO, and highlights the project’s potential to deliver robust financial returns.
Commenting on the outcomes of the Bennet Well Scoping Study Cauldron’s Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Fisher, said
“The Company is delighted to report these outstanding initial Scoping Study results for the Bennet Well deposit which further highlight the quality and global significance of Cauldron’s uranium assets. These strong financial estimates and outcomes, driven by modest capital and operating costs, are the culmination of many years of extensive research and development by Cauldron.
Bennet Well, and the wider Yanrey project area, represents a significant opportunity to discover and ultimately develop uranium mineral resources, and this Scoping Study results clearly illustrate the transformational effect the stand-alone Bennet Well operation could have on the potential economics of the entire Yanrey Uranium Project.
As global uranium markets continue to strengthen, Cauldron is pleased to report the cost estimates and outcomes for Bennet Well are very competitive globally with:
- an excellent 79% IRR
- a pre-tax NPV10 of $A449M (US$314M)
- short payback period of 1.5 years
- a strong life of mine C1 operating cost of only US$23.23/lb U3O8
- a strong life of mine AISC cost of only US$35.79/lb U3O8
- a modest upfront CAPEX of A$117.7M (US$82.4M) plus additional capital for wellfield development over the 11 year mine life of A$179M (US$125.3M)
- annual production of 1.5Mlbs U3O8 p.a., and total production of 16.5Mlbs U3O8 over life of mine
- total undiscounted cash flow of A$1,042M (US$729M) pre-tax
With continuing feasibility work, Cauldron is confident that there is significant scope to further optimise this Study outcomes for the Bennet Well deposit. The potential integration of mineral resources from additional deposits discovered in the wider Yanrey project area could increase production at Bennet Well and either extend the mine life considerably or allow an increase in annual production rate.
We are now planning our next phase of work based on further defining and converting mineral resources to Indicated status, and at the same time extending the mineral resource base. We will continue to understand the geo-metallurgical model and how that impacts uranium extraction and recovery, and carry out further test work required to bring the project to pre-Feasibility Study level within 12-18 months.
We know this work will be well supported by the market, despite the politically motivated ban on uranium mining by the current WA State Labor Government. We are confident that this ban will be over-turned in time, either by a change of Labor Party policy or a change in government, and so it is important to put the project back on a development pathway for when the window of opportunity opens.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Cauldron Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
