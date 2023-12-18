Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Completion of Waroona Energy Inc Acquisition Creates WA’s Largest Renewable Energy Development Company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

North Arrow Minerals

NAR:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU, OTCQB:PTUUF)

Purepoint Uranium Issues Stock Options

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) (the "Company" or "Purepoint") today approved the issuance of a total of 10,500,000 options to its Board of Directors, management and certain staff members pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.055 per common share and expire on a date that is five years from the date of grant.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates a uranium exploration pipeline of nine advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds seven 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

For further information please contact:
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.
Chris Frostad, President and CEO
(416) 603-8368
www.purepoint.ca

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Source

Click here to connect with Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) to receive an Investor Presentation

otcqb stockstsxv stockstsxv:ptuuranium explorationuranium stocksuranium investingUranium Investing
PTU:CA
Purepoint Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Purepoint Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU, OTCQB:PTUUF)

Purepoint Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes $4,000,000 Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes $4,000,000 Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 76,190,477 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.0525 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Upsizes Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Upsizes Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced that due to strong investor demand, it has increased the offering size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 27, 2023 from $2,500,000 to $4,000,000 (the "Offering"). Up to 76,190,477 flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.0525 per Unit are issuable pursuant to the Offering. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The closing of the Offering is expected to be on December 13, 2023, subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including the approval of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of common share units (each, a "Unit") to Foran Mining Corporation (TSX: FOM) ("Foran"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 7,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $350,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Purepoint and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share for a term of two years from the date of issue. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by Purepoint for general working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the closing of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws with an expiry date of April 5, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0014
GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Announces Winter Program at Smart Lake JV Project

Purepoint Uranium Announces Winter Program at Smart Lake JV Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the approval of the 2024 exploration program for the Smart Lake JV Project that is jointly owned by Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%). The Smart Lake Project is located approximately 18 km west-northwest of the Hook Lake Project and 60 km south-southwest of Orano's former Cluff Lake mine within the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The 2024 exploration program is scheduled for Q1-2024 and will include transient electromagnetic (EM) surveys targeting the Groomes Lake conductor.

"In recent years, advancement of our western projects has focused primarily on our Hook Lake joint venture. With the recent exploration successes in the region and a heightened market sentiment around uranium, we are very excited to return to Smart Lake with our partner Cameco," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO at Purepoint.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Raises C$15 Million via Strategic Investment

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated December 5, 2023 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 21, 2023

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
mining equipment in field

ISR: A Win for Sustainable and Economic Uranium Extraction

Compared to conventional extraction processes, in-situ recovery (ISR) offers benefits and advantages from both an economic and environmental perspective.

ISR is especially significant in the uranium market due to the resource's increasingly important role in global decarbonization.

From an investment perspective, ISR can also provide a competitive and ESG advantage. Understanding how and why can help investors make more informed decisions when considering uranium projects.

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Reports Appointment of Elizabeth Sidle as CFO and Addition of Geoff Smith to Executive Team

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Elizabeth Sidle to the position of Chief Financial Officer, in addition to her current position as Vice President Finance, and the addition of Mr. Geoff Smith to the position of Vice President Corporate Development & Commercial. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

4 Uranium Stocks Set to Soar in 2024

(NewsDirect)

The demand for uranium is on the rise due to increasing interest in nuclear energy. Projections indicate a 28% increase in demand for uranium reactors by 2030, potentially doubling in the following decade as countries strive for zero-carbon goals, according to Reuters. Governments globally are acknowledging the pivotal role of nuclear power in achieving cleaner energy objectives.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Cauldron Energy

Bennet Well Scoping Study Confirms Potential for a Low Cost ISR Uranium Operation

Cauldron Energy Limited (ASX: CXU) (“the Company” or “Cauldron”) is pleased to announce the results of its Scoping Study for a proposed stand-alone Bennet Well Uranium operation, located ~ 100 kms south of the town of Onslow in Western Australia, and ~1,050 kms north of Perth.

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Purepoint Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Beyond Lithium's Exploration Results at Ear Falls Confirm Spodumene Project Potential

Brunswick Exploration Extends Strike Length of MR-4 High-Grade Mineralization to 600 Meters at Mirage

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Exploration Update; Drilling Planned In Q1 2024

MTM to Acquire West Arunta Niobium-REE Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium's Exploration Results at Ear Falls Confirm Spodumene Project Potential

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Extends Strike Length of MR-4 High-Grade Mineralization to 600 Meters at Mirage

Energy Investing

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Exploration Update; Drilling Planned In Q1 2024

Resource Investing

MTM to Acquire West Arunta Niobium-REE Project

Resource Investing

Maximus Reaches 335,000 Oz Au Following Hilditch and Larkinville Mineral Resource Upgrades

Copper Investing

Broad Zones of Shallow, Visible Copper Intersected at El Quillay North Prospect

manganese investing

E25 Approved For US$57M of Louisiana Tax Incentives

×