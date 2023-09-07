Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Uranium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

Principal Technologies

PTEC:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

Proton Green - A Strategic Investment of VVC - Announces First Helium Sales

Proton Green - A Strategic Investment of VVC - Announces First Helium Sales

Proton Green LLC, a strategic investment of VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) recently announced its first helium sales . The helium was produced at PG's Phase I Helium Extraction Plant located at St. Johns Field in Arizona. Proton Green is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cyber App Solution Corp. (OTC: CYRB). VVC owns approximately 11.9% of Cyber App Solution Corp.

The Phase I Helium Extraction Plant, situated on the expansive 170,500-acre St. Johns Field asset in Apache County, Arizona, initiated production operations in July 2023. This region is renowned for hosting one of the largest helium and carbon dioxide reservoirs in North America, boasting an estimated 33 billion cubic feet of helium and a staggering 517 million tons of CO 2 in accessible reservoirs (see PG Corporate Profile on their website). Those estimates were extracted from an Evaluation Report prepared by William M. Cobb & Associates, Inc., revised May 6, 2022.

" We are exceptionally proud of our team's hard work to reach Phase I production capacity over the last several weeks, as standard ramp and risk management procedures were executed," said Steve Looper, Chief Executive Officer of Proton Green. "Shortly after beginning helium production, we executed our first sale to one of our fixed-price offtake customers, marking the first commercialization milestone for Proton Green. As we scale production several-fold in the coming quarters, we have a clear line of sight to becoming among the largest Helium producers in North America.

We are now analyzing our production from Phase I to help optimize the completion of our Phase II infrastructure, for which we expect to begin construction in the coming months. We look forward to continued operational execution in the months ahead as we strive to deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders, " concluded Looper.

Jim Culver, CEO of VVC, expressed his excitement about this pivotal moment in Proton Green's journey. "Proton Green's achievement is a testament to the vision and dedication of their team, and it aligns perfectly with VVC's investment philosophy. This milestone reinforces Proton Green's future potential and their ability to deliver value to their shareholders, including VVC."

Read the full release from Proton Green here .

About VVC Resources
VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

About Proton Green, LLC
Proton Green LLC (OTC: CYRB) is a leading operator of one of the largest Helium and beverage grade CO 2 hubs in North America. The Company maintains exclusive production rights to St. Johns Field, a 170,500 acre property in Arizona with a 33 billion cubic feet helium reservoir, 517 million ton CO 2 reservoir and a basin with the potential to store 1 billion metric tons of CO 2 . The Company is currently one of the leading producers of Helium in North America – a high-demand gas in both consumer and critical technology applications – leveraging strategic offtake partners with fixed-price agreements to drive a predictable revenue stream. Notably, both Helium and CO 2 produced at St. John's Field contain no hydrocarbon component. To learn more, please visit our website at https://www.protongreen.com/ .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727

E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com

or

Mike Culver - (202) 531-6559

E-mail: mike@1row.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our limited operating history; our dependence on third parties for many aspects of our business; general market and economic conditions; technical factors; the availability of outside capital; our receipt of revenues; legislative developments; changes in our expenditures and other uses of cash; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Registration Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


VVC ResourcesVVC:CATSXV:VVCOil and Gas Investing
Keep reading...Show less
VVC's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VVC's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") announces our Annual General Meeting will be held on November 16, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held virtually on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 2:00 pm (ET), with a Record Date of October 2, 2023. Following the mailing of Proxy Material to shareholders around October 11, shareholders will be able to download the Proxy Material, including the Information Circular Booklet, from www.sedarplus.ca and/or from the Company's website.

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Strategic Investment - Proton Green - Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Develop Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub

VVC Strategic Investment - Proton Green - Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Develop Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub

Proton Green LLC, a strategic investment of VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) was chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy to lead the development of the Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hub . This initiative, backed by an esteemed consortium of industry leaders, universities, and organizations, has secured a substantial $11.6 million grant that underscores the promise of a cleaner, more sustainable future. Proton Green is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cyber App Solution Corp. (OTC: CYRB). VVC owns approximately 11.9% of Cyber App Solution Corp.

The Southwest Regional DAC Hub project is an integral part of the U.S. Department of Energy's groundbreaking Regional DAC Hubs program, aimed at expediting the establishment of a wide-reaching network of large-scale DAC carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) removal sites across the nation. This initiative aligns with VVC's commitment to invest in projects fostering innovation and sustainable solutions within the energy sector.

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) received US$5,000,000 from the sale of a small portion of its ownership in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"). VVC sold approximately one-seventh of its ownership in Proton Green and remains a significant investor in Proton Green, holding over 12%.

The proceeds from the private transaction enhance VVC's overall financial position. Management intends to accelerate its U.S. helium and natural gas programs, as well as to continue development of its copper property in Mexico.

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - VVC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - VVC

Trading resumes in:

Company: VVC Exploration Corporation

Keep reading...Show less
byron king, open-pit mine

Byron King: BRICS Now an Energy Play, Plus Oil/Gas and Mining Stocks to Watch

The recent BRICS meeting didn't result in a new gold-backed currency, but geologist and longtime newsletter writer Byron King of Paradigm Press told the Investing News Network it has long-term implications that have yet to play out.

He pointed out that the bloc has agreed to welcome six new countries: Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Three of those are key members of OPEC, which will heighten the BRICS' focus on energy.

"When you look at a map, BRICS/OPEC is now an energy play as well — it's an energy powerhouse with a lot of strategic real estate that controls sea lines of communication. So that is what's going on," said King.

Keep reading...Show less
oil barrels

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Oil and Gas Stocks Make Moves as Prices Rise Higher

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose 3.24 percent last week, ending at 20,547.66

Oil prices were on the rise during the period, buoyed by comments from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. He said on Thursday (August 31) that Russia has agreed with OPEC+ countries on parameters for continued export cuts. The details will reportedly be announced this coming week, and could see voluntary reductions remain in place until October.

Against that backdrop, some resource juniors listed on the TSX saw their share prices go up last week. Here’s a look at the five biggest gainers and the factors that moved their share prices during the period.

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Update From North American Helium's Fifth Farmout Well

Helium Evolution Provides Update From North American Helium's Fifth Farmout Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the fifth farmout well at 6-13-5-7W3 (" Test Well Area #2 "), on farmout lands within the McCord block in Saskatchewan.

Test Well Area #2 was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (the " Farmout ") (see news releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth, NAH notified HEVI that Test Well Area #2 will be abandoned.

Keep reading...Show less
hydrogen pipes

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Hydrogen stocks are benefiting from cleantech sector momentum as the world moves closer to a green energy future.

The most abundant element on Earth, hydrogen is a colorless gas. It can be produced in liquid form and burned to generate electricity, or combined with oxygen atoms in fuel cells. In this way, hydrogen — which produces no carbon emissions — can replace fossil fuels in household heating, transportation and industrial processes such as steel manufacturing.

Rising demand for carbon-free energy sources alongside significant new government policies are driving growth in the hydrogen market. Grand View Research projects that the global hydrogen-generation market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3 percent from 2023 to 2030, reaching US$317.39 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Keep reading...Show less
restaurant utility meters

10 Natural Gas Facts for Investors (Updated 2023)

After trading at historical lows for a number of years, natural gas prices experienced exponential growth in 2021 and 2022. While those high prices have abated, the supply and demand fundamentals for the natural gas industry are expected to fare well in the coming years.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that the Henry Hub natural gas spot price will rise moderately through 2023 and 2024, although nowhere near the highs seen in 2022. The EIA notes that US natural gas production rose steadily alongside oil production in the first half of 2023, and it sees output remaining flat throughout the remainder of 2023 and through 2024.

Natural gas is used primarily as a heating fuel and to generate electricity. In fact, natural gas is currently the most widely used fuel for space heating in the US, and it has also started to beat out coal as the top fuel for electricity generation. Before jumping into the space, here are 10 more basic natural gas facts to know.

Keep reading...Show less
Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation? (Updated 2023)

Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation? (Updated 2023)

Rising oil prices are often tied to dire headlines warning investors about the looming threat of inflation. But is there a causal relationship between the oil price and inflation?

Inflation devalues currencies and results in higher prices for consumer goods and services. In turn, the larger cost of living for consumers can negatively impact discretionary spending and economic growth.

Historically, higher oil prices have statistically correlated with inflation. As prices for oil go up, so do prices for goods that are dependent upon oil. For example, costs may increase for goods made from petroleum-based products such as plastics, or for goods such as fruits and vegetables that have traditionally been transported to market via gasoline- or diesel-powered trucks and trains.

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Extension of Warrants

Quimbaya Gold Inc. adds Additional Claim of 694 Ha in Segovia

Portofino Provides Further Update on the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Extension of Warrants

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Inc. adds Additional Claim of 694 Ha in Segovia

Battery Metals Investing

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Penn State Lithium Extraction Technology and IR Provider Contracts

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the 2023 Beaver Creek Precious Metal Summit - Energy Transition Session, September 12-15, 2023

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM OBTAINS PROVISIONAL PATENT

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Launches 5,000 Metre Drill Program At Mirage Project, Quebec

