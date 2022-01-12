Pfizer Inc. today announced positive top-line results from a Phase 3 study describing the safety and immunogenicity of PREVNAR 20™ in 570 adults in the United States 65 years of age or older when administered at the same time as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or when each vaccine was given with placebo. Responses elicited by PREVNAR 20 for all 20 serotypes were similar whether given with a dose of the ...

PFE