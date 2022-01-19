Including Hole ASDH592 65 meters at 5,493 ppm including 12.5 meters at 14,142 ppm Global Atomic Corporation provides this initial report on the Company's 15,000-meter drill program that commenced September 2021 at the Dasa Project. The program at Dasa was designed to follow up on previously discovered uranium mineralization proximal to Zone 3 of the current Feasibility Study Phase I Mine Plan and has succeeded ...

GLO:CA,GLATF