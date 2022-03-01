Life Science News Investing News
Pathalys Pharma, Inc., a private, late-stage biopharma company committed to the development and commercialization of a range of best-in-class therapies for patients with chronic kidney disease today announced its formation made possible through initial seed financing from DaVita Venture Group, part of DaVita Inc. and Catalys Pacific. Pathalys launches with a novel clinical-stage asset, upacicalcet, that was acquired ...

Pathalys Pharma, Inc., a private, late-stage biopharma company committed to the development and commercialization of a range of best-in-class therapies for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced its formation made possible through initial seed financing from DaVita Venture Group, part of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), and Catalys Pacific. Pathalys launches with a novel clinical-stage asset, upacicalcet, that was acquired through a license granted by EAPharma for exclusive rights to the development and commercialization of the product, worldwide outside of Japan and Asia .

"We are excited about this opportunity to join forces with DaVita, a recognized leader in kidney care, in an effort to advance multiple best-in-class therapies for patients with CKD who are in need of better treatments – beginning with upacicalcet," said BT Slingsby, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., founder and Executive Chairman of Pathalys and Managing Partner, Catalys Pacific.

Upacicalcet is an intravenously administered investigational small molecule calcimimetic that may control intact parathyroid hormone (iPTH) levels in patients with secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) receiving hemodialysis (HD). Upacicalcet was granted Marketing Authorization in Japan in 2021, under the brand name UPASITA®, based on a phase 3, 24-week double-blind, placebo-controlled dose-titration study and a second phase 3, 52-week open-label, dose-titration study. In these studies, upacicalcet was shown to significantly reduce iPTH and maintain long-term iPTH suppression, as well as demonstrate the potential for fewer adverse events (AEs) than currently available therapies.

In anticipation of a submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pathalys intends to conduct two identical phase 3 clinical trials designed as randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies with 27-week individualized dose titration periods in patients with SHPT due to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) on maintenance HD.

"DaVita's support of Pathalys Pharma underscores our commitment to bringing to market innovations that may help improve the health and quality of life of kidney care patients," said Mahesh Krishnan , M.D., M.PH., M.B.A., F.A.S.N., Pathalys director, and Group Vice President of Research and Development at DaVita. "By combining the unique development strengths of Catalys Pacific with DaVita's kidney care expertise, we believe Pathalys can be a platform for delivering a range of novel products and solutions that help improve patient lives."

Chief Executive Officer and Board Appointments
Joining BT Slingsby and Mahesh Krishnan on the Pathalys Board of Directors are Jay Shepard , Pathalys co-founder and Venture Partner at Catalys Pacific; and Takeshi Takahashi , M.B.A., Pathalys co-founder and Managing Partner at Catalys Pacific.

Additionally, Neal Fowler , a seasoned industry veteran and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) has been appointed CEO at Pathalys and will serve on the company's board of directors.

BT Slingsby continued, "We are very pleased to welcome Neal to Pathalys as CEO and member of the Pathalys Board of Directors. Neal is a proven business leader with significant experience and success in the biopharmaceutical industry and at all stages of a company's life cycle. We are delighted to have a leader of his caliber and unwavering commitment to success lead this new venture."

While at Liquidia, Mr. Fowler also co-founded and served as CEO of Envisia Therapeutics (acquired), an ophthalmology therapeutics company. Prior to Liquidia, Neal worked for seven years with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), serving as President of Centocor, Inc., a global multi-billion-dollar subsidiary focused on biomedicines, and President of Ortho-McNeil Neurologics, a company focused on neurological disorders. Mr. Fowler started his career with Eli Lilly and Company, working for 13 years in a variety of sales, marketing, and business development roles in both the pharmaceutical and medical device divisions. Mr. Fowler is the current chair of both NCBIO and the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Foundation. He is a native of Raleigh, North Carolina and earned his B.S. degree in Pharmacy and M.B.A., both from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill .

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Pathalys, a company formed by industry leaders with a passion to improve the lives of patients living with CKD. I am very optimistic about the future of our organization and our lead asset, upacicalcet, as well as the other opportunities that exist to expand our portfolio," said Mr. Fowler. "I look forward to announcing additional members of our Executive Team soon and to working with them and members of the Pathalys Board of Directors to bring meaningful change to the lives of CKD patients and value to our stakeholders."

About Pathalys Pharma, Inc.
Pathalys Pharma, Inc. is a private, late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of advanced therapeutics that address unmet needs in the management of ESKD. Pathalys' initial asset is upacicalcet, a novel calcimimetic with the potential to improve the treatment of SHPT. Beyond upacicalcet, Pathalys continues to identify other high priority needs and potential solutions for patients with ESKD. Pathalys is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina . For more information about Pathalys, please visit www.pathalys.com .

About Catalys Pacific
Catalys Pacific is an independent venture capital firm focusing on early-stage investments in life sciences. The firm's mission is to focus on providing healthcare solutions for patients worldwide through the creation of and investment in biotech companies. Catalys Pacific is led by a global team versed in working closely with its partners in academia, biotech, venture capital and the pharmaceutical industry in Japan and worldwide. The firm maintains offices in Tokyo and Kanagawa (Shonan Health Innovation Park), Japan and in San Francisco, California . For more information about Catalys Pacific, please visit www.catalyspacific.com .

About DaVita
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a comprehensive kidney care provider focused on transforming care to improve the quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita is working to help increase equitable access to care for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing progression of kidney disease to streamlining the transplant process, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of December 31, 2021, DaVita served 203,000 patients at 2,815 outpatient dialysis centers in the U.S. The company operated an additional 339 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt an equitable, high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About .

About EA Pharma Co., Ltd.
EA Pharma Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., was established in April 2016 by integration of the gastrointestinal business unit with more than 60 year's history of the Eisai Group and the gastrointestinal business unit of the Ajinomoto Group having amino acid as its business core. EA Pharma Co., Ltd., is a gastrointestinal specialty pharmaceutical company with a full value chain covering R&D, production & logistics and sales & marketing.

For further information on EA Pharma Co., Ltd., please visit www.eapharma.co.jp/en .

DaVita Inc. Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the risks identified in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DaVita disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, except as may be otherwise required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pathalys-pharma-inc-launches-with-mission-to-address-high-priority-needs-in-chronic-kidney-disease-301492582.html

SOURCE Pathalys Pharma

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & Johnson JNJ Medical Device Investing
JNJ

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less

XBiotech Sells Human Antibody to Janssen for US$750 Million

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced the closing of the sale of its True Human antibody Bermekimab to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:BOSS

YIELD GROWTH Announces 130 Retail Locations Confirmed to Sell Urban Juve Products

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS, OTCQB:BOSQF, Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that 130 retail locations across Canada and the US have agreed to sell Urban Juve products with 90 retail locations now live with product. The locations are diverse geographically, and will bring luxury, hemp-powered skincare products to new markets across North America.

Keep reading... Show less

Aduro Biotech Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer under Janssen Strategic Partnership

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) announced the recent initiation of a Phase 1b study of ADU-214 (JNJ-64041757) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced lung cancer. ADU-214 is an immunotherapy based on Aduro’s live, attenuated double-deleted Listeria (LADD) technology platform in development for the treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), Aduro’s license partner for ADU-214, is conducting the global trial.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less

Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 3, 2016


April 26, 2016 08:30 ET
 | Source:Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2016 on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.  The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 74086869.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com.  The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.
About Minerva Neurosciences:
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to treat CNS diseases.  Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in Phase IIb development for schizophrenia; MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922), which recently completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for insomnia and major depressive disorder (MDD), respectively; MIN-117, in Phase IIa development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease.  Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.”  For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376

 

Keep reading... Show less

Salix and Colon Cancer Coalition Join Forces for 'Faces of Blue' Story Series to Raise Awareness of Colorectal Cancer Screenings

The Colon Cancer Coalition, a national nonprofit organization focusing on grass roots efforts to increase screening and awareness for colorectal cancer, and Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), the gastroenterology (GI) business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, are joining for the second consecutive year to raise awareness of the importance of colorectal cancer screenings. The Faces of Blue campaign will highlight the personal stories of patients and survivors touched by colorectal cancer to encourage preventive colorectal cancer screening.

Keep reading... Show less
Bloom Health Partners

Bloom Health Partners


Keep reading... Show less

Medtronic Executive Vice President and CFO to speak at Cowen healthcare conference

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate virtually in the 42nd annual Cowen healthcare conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 .

Karen Parkhill , Medtronic executive vice president and chief financial officer, will answer questions on the company beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST ( 12:30 p.m. CST ).

Keep reading... Show less
ALR Technologies Announces Successful Preliminary Results for the GluCurve Pet CGM Non-Inferiority Study

ALR Technologies Announces Successful Preliminary Results for the GluCurve Pet CGM Non-Inferiority Study

ALR Technologies Inc. ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announced preliminary results from the Non-Inferiority Study currently being conducted on the GluCurve Pet CGM (GluCurve).

Utilizing a chemistry analyzer for the baseline, the GluCurve has thus far performed on par with the leading veterinary Blood Glucose Meter (BGM) and has met all the accuracy requirements set for human blood glucose meters in ISO: 15197:2013.

Keep reading... Show less

Medtronic announces launch of NuVent Eustachian tube dilation balloon

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the launch of the NuVent™ Eustachian tube dilation balloon, which has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of chronic, obstructive Eustachian Tube Dysfunction. The NuVent™ balloon enables surgeons to deliver treatment in an outpatient or office setting. It features a flexible balloon section that allows customized placement based on patient anatomy.

Keep reading... Show less
Applied UV Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Date

Applied UV Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Date

Applied UV, Inc.(NASDAQCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that it will hold its Annual Stockholders Meeting at 100pm EDT on May 17th, 2022. The Annual Stockholders meeting will be a virtual meeting. All stockholders who wish to attend may do so by following the instructions that will be included in the Annual Meeting Proxy Statement Notice which will be mailed to stockholders and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Because the Company did not hold an annual stockholder meeting in fiscal year 2021, it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Rule 5620(a) (Nasdaq's rule that states when the Company is required to hold an annual meeting of stockholders). However, the Company has been granted an extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with Rule 5620(a), and after its 2022 Annual Stockholders Meeting has been held, the Company will be in full compliance with such rule.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×