Precious MetalsInvesting News

Pan American Silver Corp. today released its 202 1 Sustainability Report describing Pan American's efforts and performance in the areas of environment, social and governance. A Spanish version of the report will be released soon. Highlights of Pan American's 2021 sustainability performance include: Environment Reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 11% and energy use by 7% compared to the 2021 base case 1 . Reduced ...

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") today released its 202 1 Sustainability Report describing Pan American's efforts and performance in the areas of environment, social and governance. A Spanish version of the report will be released soon.

Highlights of Pan American's 2021 sustainability performance include:

  • Environment
  • Reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 11% and energy use by 7% compared to the 2021 base case 1 .
  • Reduced water use by 10% compared to the 2021 base case 1 .
  • Achieved a net positive 85 hectares of rehabilitated or restored land.

Social

  • Invested $11.2 million in local communities. In addition, Pan American spent $1.3 billion on wages, supplies, services and taxes, benefiting the national, regional and local economies where our operations are located.
  • Trained 100% of employees and contractors on the first module of our 'Building Respect Together' program, aimed at fostering inclusive and respectful workplaces.
  • Developed a standard for Social Mine Closure.

Governance

  • 37.5% of our Board members are women, including our Board Chair.
  • Our Board members, officers, executives and senior management provide annual certifications with respect to our Global Anti-Corruption Policy and Global Code of Ethical Conduct.
  • Trained 480 key employees on corruption risks.

Pan American's 2021 Sustainability Report also includes our 2022 goals for environment, social and governance performance. Notably, the report acknowledges the importance of reducing our GHG emissions with the inclusion of a Climate Change Policy Statement that sets an objective to reduce our GHG emissions by at least 30% by 2030 from our 2019 baseline emissions, and an aspirational objective of net zero carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 2050.

The 2021 Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards Core option, the GRI Mining & Metals Sector Disclosures and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") reporting framework. The report also takes into consideration the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") framework.

Pan American's 2021 report serves as our annual Communication on Progress ("COP") for the United Nations Global Compact ("UNGC") and documents our implementation of the 10 UNGC Principles.

S&P Global ranks Pan American in the top quartile

Pan American's ratings by all the external ESG rating agencies monitoring our performance improved relative to 2020. Notably, Pan American ranks in the top quartile in the Metal & Mining industry, according to S&P Global. The improvement in ratings by S&P Global and MSCI resulted in a favorable pricing adjustment to Pan American's Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility. In 2021, Pan American renewed and amended its $500 million credit facility to include a pricing component linked to our ESG performance, as assessed by MSCI and S&P Global. In addition to aligning our ESG performance to our cost of capital, this financial mechanism serves as another driver for continuous improvement of our ESG practices.

Responsible Investor Conference Call: save the date

Pan American is planning to host its annual ESG call on September 22, 2022 at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ). Further details will be provided closer to the date.

(1) The 2021 base case was our projected 2021 water use, energy use, GHG emissions, and waste generation, calculated using our life of mine plans adjusted for annual production guidance.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico , Peru , Canada , Argentina and Bolivia . We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 28-year history of operating in Latin America , earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-releases-2021-sustainability-report-301541346.html

SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pan American SilverPAAS:CAPAASSilver Investing
PAAS:CA,PAAS
OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Keep reading...Show less
Company News

Brixton Metals: Developers of Four Wholly-Owned High-Potential Exploration Projects

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Brixton Metals Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company that now wholly-owns four goldsilvercopper assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is working to advance the Atlin and Thorn projects in British Columbia, the Langis-Hudson Bay projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven project in Montana.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration: Developing One of the World's Largest High-Grade Undeveloped Silver Projects

Southern Silver Exploration (TSXV:SSV,OTCQX:SSVFF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network's Precious Metals and Silver channels.

Southern Silver Exploration (TSXV:SSV,OTCQX:SSVFF) is an exploration mining company focused on creating value for shareholders from its unique silver assets.

The company’s projects are located throughout North America, strategically positioned in politically safe mining locations. Its flagship project, Cerro Las Minitas, is located in Durango, Mexico and is poised to become one of the top high-grade silver projects in the world. Southern Silver has two additional, 100-percent-owned assets, the Oro Copper-Gold Project and the Hermanas Silver Gold-Silver Project. These assets expose shareholders to additional markets beyond silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Returns Bonanza-Grade Silver from the North Felsite Zone Including: 1.0 metre Averaging 1785g/t Ag, 0.5g/t Au, 1.4% Cu, 3.1% Pb and 5.9% Zn at Cerro Las Minitas

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reported today that drilling continues to develop continuity within and extend silver-polymetallic mineralization on the North Felsite and El Sol Targets on the Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango, Mexico.

The North Felsite target is located on the eastern side of the Cerro, approximately 400 metres to the northwest of the La Bocona and Mina Pina shafts, in an area that was not included in the most recent NI43-101 Mineral Resource update on the property. New drilling tested the continuity of mineralization in both the main Ag-Pb-Zn Skarn as well as strongly Au-enriched hanging wall zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Denarius Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021. These documents can be found on its website at www.Denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

As at December 31, 2021, Denarius has a cash position of $14.8 million and no debt and is fully funded to carry out its current exploration programs at its Lomero Project in Spain and its Guia Antigua Project in Colombia. The Company currently has approximately 207.6 million common shares issued and outstanding, of which approximately 28.6% are held by GCM Mining Corp. and approximately 19% are held by King Street Capital. In addition, the Company currently has 75.8 million warrants issued and outstanding that trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol DSLV.WT and a total of 18.2 million stock options issued and outstanding.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna announces the release of its fourth annual sustainability report

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it has published its fourth annual sustainability report which summarizes the Company's sustainability and ESG performance in 2021, and which has been prepared in accordance with GRI 1 and SASB 2 standards. The sustainability report includes an ESG for Investors section and shares the Company's sustainability commitments for 2022 through 2025 on key environmental, social and governance indicators. Fortuna has also aligned its climate-related disclosure in the report with the recommendations of the TCFD 3 . The sustainability report is available on the Company's website .

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO of Fortuna, commented, "At Fortuna, we remain focused on the production of silver and gold while generating shared value over the long term for our stakeholders through efficient production, mitigation of impacts to the environment and social responsibility." Mr. Ganoza added, "Sustainable development, good governance, risk management and strong relationships are a top priority. We are firmly committed to continue integrating sustainability into our business strategy, organizational culture and day-to-day operations."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×