Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 13, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. announces that it has reached an agreement with a creditor to settle a total of $61,076.70 of debt through the issuance of common shares, at a valuation of $0.14 per share.  The transaction remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and to the Board of Directors of Noble.  If approved and completed, a total of 436,262 ...

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 13, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Noble") (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announces that it has reached an agreement with a creditor to settle a total of $61,076.70 of debt through the issuance of common shares, at a valuation of $0.14 per share.  The transaction remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and to the Board of Directors of Noble.  If approved and completed, a total of 436,262 common shares would be issued in this transaction.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold approximately 40,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and 44,000 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration.  It will also hold its recently acquired Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst, Ontario, as well as the Buckingham Graphite Property, the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGNM property and the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec.  More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators.  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Noble Grants Options and RSUs and Provides Update on Upcoming In-Kind Distribution

Noble Grants Options and RSUs and Provides Update on Upcoming In-Kind Distribution

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announces that on April 6, 2022 (the " Date of Grant "), the Company's Board approved the grant of a total of 2,125,00 stock options (the " Options ") and 1,750,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to officers, directors, and certain consultants of the Company.  The Options were granted for services rendered in previous financial years and to date in the current financial year.  75,000 of the Options were granted to a party who provides investor relations services to the Company, and therefore vest 25% every 3 months.  The balance of the Options vest immediately.  The RSUs, which vest one year after grant, were granted for services to be rendered over the next year.  The Options and RSUs were granted pursuant to the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan approved at the Company's shareholder meeting on March 14, 2022

Noble Completes Acquisition of Nagagami Claims near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Completes Acquisition of Nagagami Claims near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 6, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has entered into an agreement with six parties (the " Vendors ") to acquire approximately 695 mining claims (the "Claims" ) near Hearst, Ontario, covering an area of approximately 144 square km (the "Transaction" ).

Noble Announces Results of 2022 Shareholder Meeting

Noble Announces Results of 2022 Shareholder Meeting

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - March 15, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on March 14, 2022. At the Meeting, the shareholders:

Noble Announces Dividend of Shares in Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Noble Announces Dividend of Shares in Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - March 9, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that its Board of Directors approved a special dividend-in-kind (the " Dividend ") of common shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (trading symbol TSX-V: CNC) (" CNC") to Noble's shareholders.  The Dividend ratio will be 0.01725 of a CNC share per whole common share of Noble held (or approximately 1 CNC share per 58 Noble shares held).  No fractional shares will be distributed as part of the Dividend.  The shares of CNC being distributed were primarily acquired by Noble through the transaction that was most recently discussed in Noble's news release of December 20, 2021, as well as in other transactions.  After the Dividend has been distributed, Noble anticipates that it will continue to hold nearly 2 million common shares of CNC, not including the additional shares of CNC that Noble would receive if it completes the proposed transactions with CNC that are subject to approval by shareholders of Noble at its shareholder meeting on March 14, 2022.

Noble Completes Previously Announced Transactions with Canada Nickel to Option its Properties in Mann, Hanna, Duff and Reaume Twps and to Sell its Properties in Kingsmill and Mabee Twps

Noble Completes Previously Announced Transactions with Canada Nickel to Option its Properties in Mann, Hanna, Duff and Reaume Twps and to Sell its Properties in Kingsmill and Mabee Twps

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 24, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has completed agreements with Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" CNC ") to option approximately 625 single cell mining claims (the " Claims ") in Mann, Hanna, Duff and Reaume Townships (the " Option Agreement "), and to sell approximately 198 of its mineral rights only patented properties (the " MRO Patents ") in Kingsmill and Mabee Townships (the " Purchase Agreement "). These agreements were entered into further to the letter of intent previously signed between Noble and CNC, as announced in the Company's news release of November 22, 2021.

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 47 Meters of 1.34% Copper from Dalmacia Target at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 47 Meters of 1.34% Copper from Dalmacia Target at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce encouraging drill core assay results from the recently completed Phase 1 exploration and in-fill drill program at the Dalmacia target of the Punitaqui mine complex ('Punitaqui") in Chile. Drilling continues at the Cinabrio Norte target where two diamond drills are in operation. The Punitaqui mine is slated for resumption of copper concentrate production in mid to late-2022.

The Dalmacia target is located in the southern portion of the Punitaqui area about six kilometers ("km") south of the Punitaqui copper processing plant. The Dalmacia target has underground mining access, partially delineated mineralized zones and is targeted as a potential new source of ore feed to the Punitaqui plant (see Figure 1).

person signing a paper

General Motors Signs Cobalt Supply Deal with Top Producer Glencore

Carmaker General Motors (NYSE:GM) has inked a multi-year cobalt supply deal with Glencore (LSE:GLEN).

The Anglo-Swiss company will provide GM with cobalt from its Murrin Murrin mine in Australia, according to a joint statement released on Tuesday (April 12). The raw material is key for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

GM and top cobalt producer Glencore did not provide details on volume or pricing for the supply deal.

Fortune Minerals Welcomes Canada's C$3.8 Billion Critical Minerals Strategy to Support Domestic EV Supply Chains

Fortune Minerals Welcomes Canada's C$3.8 Billion Critical Minerals Strategy to Support Domestic EV Supply Chains

The NICO Project is one of the few advanced cobalt developments in the world to meet the growing demand in lithium-ion batteries powering electric vehicles and portable electronics

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to report on the C$3.8 billion of financial support for Critical Minerals announced in last week's Government of Canada budget for 2022 (" 2022 Budget "). The funds are being allocated to accelerate domestic production and processing of Critical Minerals, particularly cobalt, nickel and lithium used in the manufacture of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (" EV's "), portable electronics, and stationary storage cells to make electricity use more eficient. Fortune's 100%-owned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ") is a vertically integrated Critical Minerals development comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine and mill in Canada's Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and a planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta. The NICO Project is one of the few advanced cobalt development assets in the world that can be developed in the timelines required to meet current cathode chemistries and will benefit from implementation of these programs. The Mineral Reserves for the NICO deposit also include 1.1 million ounces of gold, 12% of global bismuth reserves, and copper as a minor by-product.

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Anne Currie, Former Senior Partner with Environmental Resources Management

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Anne Currie, Former Senior Partner with Environmental Resources Management

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne Currie to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.  Ms. Currie is a recognized leader in the permitting of major Canadian mining projects, with over 30 years of experience in the private and public sector, including as a former senior partner with the leading global consultancy Environmental Resources Management (" ERM "), and in her prior role as British Columbia's Chief Gold Commissioner, the chief regulatory authority for the Mineral Tenure Act.

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are very happy to welcome Anne to the FPX Board," commented the Company's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw .  "Anne has an exceptional track record in steering the environmental assessment and permitting processes for major mining projects in British Columbia , including for the KSM, Brucejack, Kemess Underground, and Blackwater projects.  As a recognized leader in the Canadian mining industry, she will help us to advance our flagship Baptiste Deposit at the Decar Nickel District, and support management in fostering the development of relationships with government officials at the regional, provincial and federal levels, and with our Indigenous partners."

In her present role, Ms. Currie is advising Canadian mining companies on permitting applications, stakeholder and Indigenous engagement, and sustainability and ESG reporting and disclosure.  She holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Guelph and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Victoria .

The appointment of Ms. Currie is subject to receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and the Securities Regulatory Authorities.  Ms. Currie has been granted options on 250,000 shares of the Company's common stock, exercisable at a price of $0.80 per share for a five-year period commencing on April 11, 2022 .

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km 2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia . The district is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four targets.  Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed.  The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit.  The Van target was not drill-tested at that time as bedrock exposures in the area were very poor prior to more recent logging activity.  In 2021, the Company executed a maiden drilling program at Van, which has returned promising results comparable with the strongest results at Baptiste.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c3882.html

Electra Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Electra Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) (" Electra " or the " Company ") announces that effective at the close of business on April 12, 2022 the Company will consolidate (the " Consolidation ") its outstanding common share capital on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation share for every eighteen (18) pre-Consolidation shares. At the opening of markets on April 13, 2022 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "ELBM" and the new CUSIP: 28474P201.

Visit www.ElectraBMC.com (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

The Consolidation is being undertaken in preparation for a potential listing of the common shares of the Company on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" Nasdaq "). The Consolidation was previously approved by shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting held on December 2 , 2021.

As of the date of this news release, the Company has 562,414,189 common shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 31,245,233 common shares issued and outstanding. The exercise price and number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding options, warrants and convertible notes will also be proportionally adjusted upon completion of the Consolidation.

A letter of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders once the Consolidation has taken effect. The letter of transmittal contains instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates evidencing their pre-Consolidation shares for new share certificates representing the number of post-Consolidation shares to which they are entitled.

Beneficial shareholders holding their shares through a brokerage may be subject to different procedures for obtaining their post-Consolidation shares. If shareholders have any questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their respective brokerage or intermediary.

Readers are cautioned that while the Company has applied for listing on Nasdaq, completion of a listing is subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. There can be no assurance that a listing will be completed, and in the event a listing is completed it is contemplated that the common shares of the Company would continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is expected to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

For more information visit www.ElectraBMC.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electra-confirms-effective-date-for-share-consolidation-301523228.html

SOURCE Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/11/c6157.html

Electra Strengthens ESG Leadership

Electra Strengthens ESG Leadership

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today announced the appointment of Renata Cardoso as Vice-President, Sustainability and Low Carbon. In this capacity, Renata will have overall responsibility for the Company's mission to exceed global ESG norms in the industry, in line with Electra's business objective to be the partner of choice in the EV market. Ms. Cardoso is joining the Company after 15 years with global miner Vale. Ms. Cardoso has extensive experience leading corporate sustainability and climate change strategy in the international mining and metals industry.

Visit www.ElectraBMC.com (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Electra is committed to being the most sustainable and lowest GHG producer of battery materials in the world
  • As a key member of the senior leadership team, Ms. Cardoso will guide the development of ESG strategy
  • In her previous roles, Ms. Cardoso led cross functional teams to develop and implement a low carbon roadmap for operations across Canada , Indonesia , UK and Brazil

"We are very pleased to have attracted a global leader in sustainability to our organization," said Trent Mell , CEO. "Renata's track record in climate change management, sustainability strategy and transparency will serve Electra well as we commission our cobalt sulfate refinery in December and advance our battery recycling plant in 2023. We intend to have the lowest carbon footprint of all cobalt sulfate producers in the world, and Renata will oversee our journey to carbon neutrality and ensure that the same standards are applied to all phases of future growth."

"It is an honour to join Electra as the company executes its strategic plan to become the most sustainable battery materials company in the world," said Renata Cardoso . "The North American battery materials supply chain is quickly evolving and our leading ESG credentials will be what establishes Electra as an industry leader."

Ms. Cardoso is a seasoned professional from one of the largest mining companies in the world. An economist by training who also holds an MBA, Renata began her career in Vale's corporate strategy group. In 2008, she transitioned to help create Vale's approach for Sustainability with responsibilities for climate change management, sustainability strategy and transparency, and social and environmental indicators performance management. In 2019, she joined Vale Canada, last serving in low carbon initiatives, leading cross functional teams to develop and implement a low carbon roadmap for operations in Canada , Indonesia , UK and Brazil .

Corporate Matters

In accordance with the Company's long term incentive plan, Electra has granted incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 350,000 pre-consolidation common shares of Electra exercisable at the previous day's closing price of C$0.32 for a period of five years. The stock options will vest in three equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date. Long-term incentive grants are a key retention and incentive tool for key employees and new hires and remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is expected to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electra-strengthens-esg-leadership-301522425.html

SOURCE Electra Battery Materials Corporation

