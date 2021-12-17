THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES UEX Corporation is pleased to announce that it closed its previously announced $2.5 million non-brokered private placement . The Company issued 6,414,103 common shares of the Company that qualify as “flow-through shares” for the purposes of the Income Tax Ac t at a price of $0.39 per Flow-Through Common ...

UEX:CA,UEXCF