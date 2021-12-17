Energy Investing News
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES UEX Corporation is pleased to announce that it closed its previously announced $2.5 million non-brokered private placement . The Company issued 6,414,103 common shares of the Company that qualify as “flow-through shares” for the purposes of the Income Tax Ac t at a price of $0.39 per Flow-Through Common ...

(TheNewswire)

UEX Corporation

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF) (" UEX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it closed its previously announced $2.5 million non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). The Company issued 6,414,103 common shares of the Company (" Flow‑Through Common Shares ") that qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Ac t (Canada)(the " Tax Act ") at a price of $0.39 per Flow-Through Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,501,500.17

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Common Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act which qualify as "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act (" Qualifying Expenditures ") . The Company will renounce these expenses to the purchasers with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021.

The Flow‑Through Common Shares issued by UEX in connection with the Offering are subject to a four month plus one day "hold period" as prescribed by the Toronto Stock Exchange and applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About UEX

UEX is a Canadian uranium and cobalt exploration and development company involved in an exceptional portfolio of uranium projects.

UEX's directly-owned portfolio of projects is located in the eastern, western and northern perimeters of the Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium belt which in 2020 accounted for approximately 8.1% of the global primary uranium production. In addition to advancing its uranium development projects through its ownership interest in JCU, UEX is currently advancing several other uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin which include the Paul Bay, Ken Pen and Ōrora deposits at the Christie Lake Project , the Kianna, Anne, Colette and 58B deposits at its currently 49.1%-owned Shea Creek Project, the Horseshoe and Raven deposits located on its 100%-owned Horseshoe-Raven Development Project and the West Bear Uranium Deposit located at its 100%-owned West Bear Project.

UEX is also 50:50 co-owner of JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited with Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") JCU's portfolio of projects includes interests in some of Canada's key future uranium development projects, notably a 30.099% interest in Cameco's Millennium Uranium Development Project, a 10% interest in Denison's Wheeler River Project, and a 33.8123% interest in Orano Canada's Kiggavik Project, located in the Thelon Basin in Nunavut, as well as minority interests in nine other grassroots uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin.

UEX is also leading the discovery of cobalt in Canada, with three cobalt-nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, including the only primary cobalt deposit in Canada. The 100% owned West Bear Project hosts the West Bear Cobalt-Nickel Deposit, the newly discovered Michael Lake Co-Ni Zone, and the West Bear Uranium Deposit. UEX also owns 100% of two early-stage cobalt exploration projects, the Axis Lake and Key West Projects.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Roger Lemaitre

President & CEO

(306) 979-3849

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" for the purposes of Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information concerns the intended use of proceeds from the Offering and the renunciation of Qualifying Expenditures. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: availability of financing, conditions in general economic and financial markets; timing and amount of capital expenditures; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information as a result of the risk factors including: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities of mineral properties; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; general market and industry conditions; and failure to incur Qualifying Expenditures. Many of these factors are beyond the control of UEX. Consequently, all forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results or developments anticipated by UEX will be realized. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, UEX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

UEX UEX:CA UEXCF Uranium Investing
UEX:CA,UEXCF
Purepoint Uranium CEO Chris Frostad

Purepoint Uranium CEO Chris Frostad: Advancing Projects in the Athabasca Basin

Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) is turning the spotlight towards its other 100 percent owned, high-value assets in the Athabasca Basin due to the rebalancing of uranium prices.

According to Purepoint Uranium CEO Chris Frostad, the company has 11 projects that were on hold, waiting for a time when uranium prices were more favorable for the company to apply appropriate financing.

“We're still obviously very keenly interested in continuing our work at Oak Lake, but now we're going to really be opening up the warehouse on a lot of new projects,” Frostad said. "These are projects that we made discoveries on over the last five to 10 years, significant ones. We're now in a position to turn the spotlight towards some of those, and we'll be doing a significant amount of drilling in the coming year on a number of those projects."

Purepoint Uranium’s portfolio of projects in the Athabasca Basin covers 182,261 hectares, most of which have already demonstrated mineralized uranium in drill core.

“Our projects are large and well established. They're exactly at the right zone, and there's a lot of room there for big discovery. Our expectation is that over the next year or two, as we now apply more significant efforts towards these projects, we are in a very good place to come up with at least one and maybe more discoveries,” Frostad added.

“We have projects of merit, we are not just a real estate company hanging on to projects in the right neighborhood. These are projects that we can demonstrate have real value. We're following up on drill results with measurable percentages of uranium mineralization. We are exploring in a very methodical and proper manner across a complete pipeline of projects. We can continuously reprioritize where we put our efforts based on the results on an ongoing basis to make sure that we are always looking in the most prospective areas.”

Watch the full interview of Purepoint Uranium CEO Chris Frostad above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Purepoint Uranium Group in order to help investors learn more about the company. Purepoint Uranium Group is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Purepoint Uranium Group and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

CanAlaska Announces West McArthur JV Extends Uranium Targets in Latest Drill Program

CanAlaska Announces West McArthur JV Extends Uranium Targets in Latest Drill Program

High-Grade Mineralization Intersected Including 1.62% eU3O8 over 2.6 Metres

Strong Alteration and Large Fault Structures Intersected 1.8 km Southwest Along "42 Zone" Corridor

Keep reading... Show less
Bathurst Metals Announces High Grade Copper Assay Results From Summer Sampling Program on 100% owned Gela Lake Project Area, Nunavut

Bathurst Metals Announces High Grade Copper Assay Results From Summer Sampling Program on 100% owned Gela Lake Project Area, Nunavut

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from 10 rock, grab samples collected where a Monzogabbro, Proterozoic Age, body intruded the regional Bathurst Fault, Nunavut, Canada, Figure # 1. The Gela Lake Project area covers 3,116.39 Hectares and overlies known copper, cobalt and gold mineralization. Fieldwork during August 2021 focused on only the south-central portion of the project area along both the eastern and western flanks of the monzogabbro intrusive in contact with Archean Metasediments and Volcanics

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Appoints Cameron MacKay to Vice-President, Exploration & Development

Baselode Appoints Cameron MacKay to Vice-President, Exploration & Development

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. Cameron MacKay has been appointed Vice-President, Exploration & Development.

Cameron has been instrumental for the Company's success and discovery of the high-grade Uranium ACKIO zone on the Company's Hook project, as well as managing the technical and logistical requirements for Baselode's project portfolio.  Prior to joining Baselode, Cameron had spent five years with Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV: PTU) as Senior Exploration Geologist helping delineate the high-grade Uranium Spitfire prospect.  His technical background also includes working as a Senior Bedrock Mapper with the Canada-Nunavut Geoscience Office.  He is currently a member in good standing with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan , and holds an M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan .

Keep reading... Show less
Purepoint Uranium Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 9,393,943 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.14 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,315,012.02. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. The closing is subject to final acceptance by TSX Venture Exchange of the Private Placement.

In connection with the closing of the private placement, the Company paid certain finders' fees consisting of, in aggregate, $75,000.72 in cash and 535,719 non-transferable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months after the date of issue.

Keep reading... Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Nanoscale's patented rare earth metal-making technology has potential to revolutionize rare earth metal making by reducing costs, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing energy use

 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ( "MOU" ) with Nanoscale Powders LLC ( "NSP" ) for the development of a novel technology (the " Technology ") for the production of rare earth element ( "REE" ) metals (the " Project "). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ( "GHG" ) emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ( "REE Metals" ) is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ( "REE Oxides" ) and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ( "NdFeB" ) magnets used in electric vehicles (" EVs "), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News