GoviEx Uranium: Invitation to Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
GoviEx Uranium (TSXV:GXU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.
The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.
Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer will be presenting on March 3rd at 9:40 am Eastern Standard time.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.
We look forward to seeing you there.
