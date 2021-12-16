High-Grade Mineralization Intersected Including 1.62% eU3O8 over 2.6 Metres Strong Alteration and Large Fault Structures Intersected 1.8 km Southwest Along "42 Zone" Corridor Joint Venture Doubles 2022 Exploration Program Budget to $5 Million CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. is pleased to announce the successful completion of the 2021 drilling program at the West McArthur uranium project in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, a ...

CVV:CA