Resource News Investing News
Baselode Energy Corp. is pleased to announce that Mr. Cameron MacKay has been appointed Vice-President, Exploration & Development. Cameron has been instrumental for the Company's success and discovery of the high-grade Uranium ACKIO zone on the Company's Hook project, as well as managing the technical and logistical requirements for Baselode's project portfolio.  Prior to joining Baselode, Cameron had spent five ...

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. Cameron MacKay has been appointed Vice-President, Exploration & Development.

Cameron has been instrumental for the Company's success and discovery of the high-grade Uranium ACKIO zone on the Company's Hook project, as well as managing the technical and logistical requirements for Baselode's project portfolio.  Prior to joining Baselode, Cameron had spent five years with Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV: PTU) as Senior Exploration Geologist helping delineate the high-grade Uranium Spitfire prospect.  His technical background also includes working as a Senior Bedrock Mapper with the Canada-Nunavut Geoscience Office.  He is currently a member in good standing with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan , and holds an M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan .

"It's been my sincerest pleasure to work closely with Cameron since he joined Baselode in November, 2020.  I've learned a lot from his technical expertise and we have complimented each others strengths.  I'm very happy to have Cameron progress in the Company in a more executive role as his strengths are truly befitting the position," said James Sykes , Baselode's CEO, President & Director.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE Baselode Energy Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/15/c5658.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Baselode Energy TSXV:FIND Uranium Investing
FIND:CA
Baselode Energy

Baselode Energy

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Receives Drilling Permits for its Shadow Uranium Project

Baselode Receives Drilling Permits for its Shadow Uranium Project

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received Exploration Work Authorization diamond drilling permits from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment (the " Ministry ") for its 100% owned Shadow Uranium project (" Shadow ") in the Athabasca Basin area.

Baselode is encouraged by the Ministry's decision to approve the diamond drilling exploration permits as a result of the Company openly accommodating additional exploration conditions during the extended duty to consult process. Shadow was the first project staked by the Company as it believes the project area meets all of the criteria for hosting near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium deposits. Baselode continues dialogue with the impacted Indigenous communities to ensure that mutually agreeable solutions and benefits with minimal disturbances to Indigenous Lands and Rights are addressed for the planned exploration activities within the Shadow project area..

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Baseload Energy and NexTech AR

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Baseload Energy and NexTech AR

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Baseload Energy and NexTech AR discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode's Webinar Provides Comparisons of Assay Results from Drill Hole AK21-01

Baselode's Webinar Provides Comparisons of Assay Results from Drill Hole AK21-01

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to present its latest webinar ' What can we take away from the results of AK21-01?'. This webinar provides encouraging comparisons of the recently released Uranium assay results from drill hole AK21-01 with other notable Athabasca high-grade Uranium deposits.  Drill hole AK21-01 was the first drill hole in the Company's ACKIO uranium discovery on the 100% owned Hook uranium project (" Hook ").

VIEW BASELODE'S WEBINAR:
VIDEO 6 – WHAT CAN WE TAKE AWAY FROM THE RESULTS OF AK21-01?

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Baseload Energy, Queensland Gold Hills and Silver Bullet Mines

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Baseload Energy, Queensland Gold Hills and Silver Bullet Mines

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Baseload Energy, Queensland Gold Hills and Silver Bullet Mines discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Reports High-Grade Uranium Within 15.5 Metre Mineralized Zone at ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Reports High-Grade Uranium Within 15.5 Metre Mineralized Zone at ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to report Uranium assay results from the first diamond drill hole, AK21-01, of the recent ACKIO Uranium discovery (" ACKIO ") on the Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

Highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Purepoint Uranium Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 9,393,943 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.14 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,315,012.02. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. The closing is subject to final acceptance by TSX Venture Exchange of the Private Placement.

In connection with the closing of the private placement, the Company paid certain finders' fees consisting of, in aggregate, $75,000.72 in cash and 535,719 non-transferable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months after the date of issue.

Keep reading... Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Nanoscale's patented rare earth metal-making technology has potential to revolutionize rare earth metal making by reducing costs, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing energy use

 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ( "MOU" ) with Nanoscale Powders LLC ( "NSP" ) for the development of a novel technology (the " Technology ") for the production of rare earth element ( "REE" ) metals (the " Project "). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ( "GHG" ) emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ( "REE Metals" ) is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ( "REE Oxides" ) and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ( "NdFeB" ) magnets used in electric vehicles (" EVs "), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies.

Keep reading... Show less
Release - Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Release - Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Nanoscale Powders LLC ("NSP") for the development of a novel technology (the "Technology") for the production of rare earth element ("REE") metals (the "Project"). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ("REE Metals") is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ("REE Oxides") and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ("NdFeB") magnets used in electric vehicles ("EVs"), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
GTI Resources

Positive Drilling Results Continue At Wyoming ISR Uranium Project

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that 2 mud rotary drill rigs have now completed 24 holes of its 50,000‐foot (~15,000 metre) ~100‐hole maiden drill program within exploration area 1 (Exp area1) at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Great Divide basin (Figure1).

Keep reading... Show less
ValOre Metals CEO Jim Paterson

ValOre Metals CEO Jim Paterson: Fully Funded and Ready to Rumble in 2022

ValOre Metals (TSXV:VO,OTCQB:KVLQF,FWB:KEQ0) has upsized its original gross proceeds of C$7 million to C$11 million, ensuring full financing for an exploration program at the company’s Angilak property.

ValOre Metals CEO Jim Paterson expounded on his excitement to get going in 2022 and deliver value.

Keep reading... Show less

UEX Announces $2.5 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares

(TheNewswire)

UEX Corporation

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News