Endeavour Silver Corp. is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing exploration program at the 3,432-hectare Parral project situated in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. During the last 11 months, until the end of November, the Company has drilled over 14,000 metres in 59 holes targeting several areas along the La Colorada vein. Highlights from Recent Drill Results 2,846 gpt Ag, 0.65% Cu over a 0.89 m ...

