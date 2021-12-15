Maxar Technologies provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announces it has reserved a window of May 15, 2022 - June 13, 2022 with SpaceX to launch the first two WorldView Legion satellites. WorldView Legion represents both replacement and growth capacity for Maxar. The six WorldView Legion satellites will fly in both polar and mid-inclination orbits and provide ...

MAXR:CA,MAXR