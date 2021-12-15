Emerging Technology Investing News
Maxar Technologies provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announces it has reserved a window of May 15, 2022 - June 13, 2022 with SpaceX to launch the first two WorldView Legion satellites. WorldView Legion represents both replacement and growth capacity for Maxar. The six WorldView Legion satellites will fly in both polar and mid-inclination orbits and provide ...

WorldView Legion represents both replacement and growth capacity for Maxar. The six WorldView Legion satellites will fly in both polar and mid-inclination orbits and provide 30 cm-class resolution. Higher resolution data has historically garnered better price levels given its value to customer missions. Adding satellites in mid-inclination orbits allows Maxar to collect more imagery in the areas with the most demand, as 95% of the world's population lives between plus or minus 50 degrees latitude. WorldView Legion and the existing Maxar constellation assets are broad area collectors that together will provide revisit rates of up to 15 times per day for monitoring missions.

This type of high resolution, highly accurate collection capacity will power wide-area, artificial intelligence and machine learning modeling, sensor-to-shooter applications and the metaverse reference globe. They are also key enablers for deriving highly accurate and lifelike 3D models, which will allow customers to transition from 2D to 3D capabilities that address critical missions such as GPS-denied navigation, simulation and training, autonomy and network planning.

"We continue to execute against our plan to complete the WorldView Legion program to the highest possible standard of quality," said Chris Johnson, Maxar SVP of Space. "Testing of the first satellites is underway and given the criticality of this mission and a potentially crowded SpaceX manifest this spring, it was important to secure this launch window. I am proud of the team's progress this year as we make WorldView Legion's game-changing capabilities a reality for our government and commercial customers in 2022."

