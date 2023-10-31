DRONE FPO [DRO]

Droneshield Ltd develops and sells hardware and software for the detection of drones. The principal activity of the Company is the development, commercialisation and sales of hardware and software technology for drone detection and security. Its products include DroneGun Tactical, DroneCannon, DroneNode, and DroneShield Complete. The company provides its solutions to government and military, airports, commercial venues, prisons, and critical infrastructure. Its geographical segments are the United States and Australia.