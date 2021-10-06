Longtime Marketing, Development, and Sales Executive to Head Day-to-Day Operations for Emerging Sexual Health, Wellness, and Psychedelics BrandLove Pharma Co. the international sexual health, wellness, and psychedelics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Maurice as its Chief Operating OfficerAccording to Love Pharma CEO and Director, Zachary Stadnyk, “Joshua’s expertise is exactly what we need …

Longtime Marketing, Development, and Sales Executive to Head Day-to-Day Operations for Emerging Sexual Health, Wellness, and Psychedelics Brand

Love Pharma Co. (CSE:LUV), the international sexual health, wellness, and psychedelics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Maurice as its Chief Operating Officer

According to Love Pharma CEO and Director, Zachary Stadnyk, “Joshua’s expertise is exactly what we need to properly execute the rollout of new products as well as to oversee the distribution and marketing of our strong portfolio of therapeutic and pharmaceutical products. We welcome Joshua-a talented senior executive with years of experience-to the Love Pharma team, where his guidance and history will make him an invaluable asset; and we look forward to the future growth and expansion that he will lead.”

Following four years at Callitas Therapeutics-during which time he quickly rose through the ranks from Director of Sales & Marketing to VP of Sales & Business Development and then to President-Mr. Maurice comes to Love Pharma with 20 years of experience in consumer goods with a focus on the development of over-the-counter drug and nutraceuticals, including efficacy, clinical research, branding, marketing, advertising, and global retail distribution.

In his new role at Love Pharma, Mr. Maurice will be responsible for the following:

Overseeing day-to-day operations, including logistics and supply chain systems

Directing the acquisition of new technologies as well as product development

Steering the launch of new products-including key branded products such as BLOOM™ and AURALIEF™- and their respective marketing and advertising campaigns

Leading contract negotiations and vendor acquisitions

“While I am truly impressed by the breadth of the Love Pharma portfolio-ranging from CBD and psychedelics to sexual wellness and conception-it’s being ideally positioned to bring novel health and wellness products to market that really excites me about joining the Love Pharma team; and I look forward to focusing on how our innovative technologies can legitimately improve the lives of our customers.” –Love Pharma COO, Joshua Maurice

Having successfully launched a number retail brands from concept to distribution-both direct-to-consumer and with brick-and-mortar retailers including Walmart, CVS, Target, and Walgreens-Mr. Maurice’s demonstrated skill in streamlining manufacturing and supply chain while maximizing profitability and product performance should prove invaluable to Love Pharma; while his wide breadth of knowledge and experience in integrating operations with marketing and sales will put him in very good stead with customers and shareholders, alike.

About Love Pharma Inc.

With a focus on the Global Sexual Health, Wellness, and Psychedelics markets Love Pharma (CSE:LUV) was founded in 2020, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life. Love Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. Love anticipates increasing value for shareholders through further mergers and acquisitions that complement its strong portfolio of intellectual property.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 (604) 343-2977

E-mail: investors@love-pharma.com

www.love-pharma.com

