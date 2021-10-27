Love Pharma Co. the Company is pleased to announce the debut of its first two products, BLOOM™ and AURALIEF™. Zachary Stadnyk, CEO and Director, stated: “It is with great excitement that we are able to announce the launch of our first two fully-branded products, Bloom and Auralief. We believe these two products within our strong portfolio of intellectual property can quickly command significant market share in …

Love Pharma Co. (CSE: LUV) (FSE: G1Q0), the Company is pleased to announce the debut of its first two products, BLOOM™ and AURALIEF™.

Zachary Stadnyk, CEO and Director, stated: “It is with great excitement that we are able to announce the launch of our first two fully-branded products, Bloom and Auralief. We believe these two products within our strong portfolio of intellectual property can quickly command significant market share in the shortest period. We look forward to updating our investors as we progress through the rollout of these first two products and subsequently, the company’s therapeutic and wellness products in a strategic, staggered approach.”

● BLOOM™—a topical female arousal gel

● The increased lubrication and sensitivity caused by BLOOM™ arouses the user, addressing issues of female sexual disfunction (FSD)

● BLOOM™ can also be sold as an over-the-counter product without CBD or THC

“Bringing any product to market is exciting, and with BLOOM™—our exclusive formula proven to enhance women’s arousal and we’re excited for our new branded launch.” –Love Pharma COO, Joshua Maurice

● AURALIEF™—an oral muco-adhesive sublingual strip—is infused with THC and/or CBD

● AURALIEF™ enhances the bioavailability of THC and CBD, thereby increasing the impact of its health elements

● AURALIEF™ delivers THC and CBD into the system more quickly than do conventional methods

● AURALIEF™ prolongs the beneficial effects of THC and CBD on the body

“When it comes to product development in the wellness and psychedelics markets, discretion and convenience are the names of the game; and AURALIEF™ provides both. With its ease-of-use and enhanced THC/CBD delivery system, we believe this multi-patented sublingual strip will be one of our most prominent consumer products.” –Love Pharma COO, Joshua Maurice

The Company also announces that it has entered into contractual agreements for marketing, communication, shareholder engagement and social media communications. The marketing and communication program will include certain investor relations activities and is designed to provide improved visibility in the Company’s current and planned operations. The Company has entered into a contract with Atkien Check to list the company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and provide investor awareness as needed for $57,500 EUR. The company has also engaged Independent Financial for an aggerate to date of $115,466 USD.

Zachary Stadnyk, CEO and Director

About Love Pharma Inc.

With a focus on the global sexual Health and Wellness markets, Love Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV) (FSE: G1Q0) was founded in 2020, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life. Love Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 (604) 343-2977

E-mail: investors@love-pharma.com

www.love-pharma.com

