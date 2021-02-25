Jamieson Wellness Inc. today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS measures. See “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” below. Highlights of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results versus Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Revenue increased 16.6% to $120.4 million; …

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (“Jamieson Wellness” or the “Company”) (TSX: JWEL) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS measures. See “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” below.

Highlights of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results versus Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue increased 16.6% to $120.4 million;

Jamieson Brands revenue increased by 13.9%;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.6% to $29.4 million;

Net income was $15.4 million and adjusted net income increased 23.6% to $17.6 million; and

Earnings per diluted share were $0.37 and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.42.

Highlights of Full Year 2020 Results versus Full Year 2019 Results

Revenue increased 17.0% to $403.7 million;

Jamieson Brands revenue increased by 19.0%;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.9% to $88.0 million;

Net income was $41.6 million and adjusted net income increased 25.8% to $47.9 million; and

Earnings per diluted share were $1.01, and adjusted earnings per diluted share increased 21.1% to $1.16.

“We are pleased that consumers across Canada and around the world are choosing Jamieson in their quest for health and wellness,” said Mark Hornick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jamieson Wellness. “The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated health and wellness to become the top priority for consumers globally, and we are grateful for the role our brands play in supporting our consumers’ foundational health. Throughout 2020, our existing consumers increased their daily compliance while broadening the selection of vitamins and supplements in their routines. Many new consumers have engaged with our brands for the first time, as shoppers look for quality products they can trust. We have seen these trends become more established through 2020 and look forward to building upon this baseline of growth in the coming year.

The COVID-19 pandemic also tested our Jamieson team’s ability to navigate unprecedented challenges in a constantly changing environment. I am incredibly proud of how our team pulled together to ensure uninterrupted supply of our products when they were needed the most, while doing everything possible to maintain a healthy and safe working environment.

Entering 2021, we have solid momentum in all of our businesses and our scalable capacity ensures the Company remains well positioned to continue driving exceptional growth, delivering on our long-term vision to improve the world’s health and wellness.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue increased 16.6% to $120.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $103.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 driven by 13.9% growth in Jamieson Brands and 25.3% growth in Strategic Partners.

Revenue in the Jamieson Brands segment increased by 13.9% or $10.9 million to $89.7 million. Demand remained high throughout the fourth quarter across the Company’s domestic and international markets as consumers continue to emphasize immunity and general health. The Company’s domestic Jamieson Brands sales increased by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, gaining share over competitors as the Company experienced steady point-of-sale growth across an expanding base. The Company’s domestic results showed strong growth in e-commerce, food, drug and mass retail channels. The Company’s international business increased 14.8% in the fourth quarter, which includes the expected timing of a shipment to China realized in the preceding quarter. Consumer demand for immunity products continues to be high across all of the Company’s primary international markets with elevated shipments to Eastern Europe and the Middle East in the quarter.

Revenue in the Strategic Partners segment increased 25.3%, or $6.2 million to $30.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 reflecting timing factors related to new programs with the Company’s largest soft-gel customer. This was partially offset by lower powder volumes from a strategic partner retail customer who emerged from Chapter 11 reorganization in the quarter.

Gross profit margin decreased by 300 basis points to 35.3% including a 130-basis point impact primarily from start-up costs associated with the Company’s transition to a third-party logistics provider. Normalized gross profit margin of 36.6% was down 170 basis points including 60 basis points attributable to segment mix and 110 basis points mainly due to higher supply continuity costs related to COVID-19. Normalized gross profit margin in the Jamieson Brands segment decreased by 80 basis points to 44.8% as supply continuity costs including increased health and safety measures offset promotional and volume related efficiencies. Gross profit margin in Strategic Partners decreased by 170 basis points to 12.9%, primarily driven by customer mix and a reduction in volume and efficiency at the Company’s powder facility and higher supply continuity costs related to COVID-19.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased by $1.0 million to $18.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. On a normalized basis, SG&A expenses increased $1.4 million to $18.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 driven by increased headcount to support the Company’s worldwide and e-commerce expansion plans, higher variable compensation, and increased marketing investments. The Company incurred $0.6 million of costs related to COVID-19 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the year-earlier period included $1.0 million of costs related to China initial set-up, supply chain optimization and cyber-security enhancements.

Earnings from operations increased by $2.4 million, or 11.8%, to $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and operating margin decreased by 80 basis points to 18.9% as improvements in fixed costs as a percent of revenue partially offset factors that pressured gross profit margin during the quarter. On a normalized basis, earnings from operations increased by $3.6 million, or 16.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and operating margin was consistent at 20.7% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.6% to $29.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.4% compared with 24.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Interest expense and other financing costs decreased $0.6 million to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower average borrowings and lower interest rates.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $15.4 million compared with $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income, which excludes all non-operating expenses and foreign exchange, increased $3.4 million, or 23.6%, to $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted net income excludes costs associated with share-based compensation, foreign exchange loss, business integration, COVID-19 related costs, other non-recurring expenses and related tax effects. A detailed reconciliation of reported net income to non-IFRS adjusted net income is included in the tables accompanying this release under the heading “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

The Company generated $18.7 million in cash from operations during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $13.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations of $22.2 million was $4.0 million higher reflecting increased earnings. Cash invested in working capital decreased by $1.7 million due to the timing of payments and draw down of inventory stemming from strong shipments during the quarter. The Company’s cash at December 31, 2020 was $1.2 million compared to $0.2 million on December 31, 2019. The Company ended the quarter with approximately $127.1 million in cash and available operating lines and total debt of $149.1 million.

On November 19, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per common share to holders of record as of December 1, 2020 and paid such dividend on December 15, 2020. The dividend payment was approximately $5.0 million in the aggregate.

Three months ended December 31 ($ in 000’s, except as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Cash, beginning of period 3,144 4,153 (1,009 ) (24.3 %) Cash flows from (used in): Operating activities 18,744 12,996 5,748 44.2 % Investing activities (4,220 ) (3,488 ) (732 ) (21.0 %) Financing activities (16,502 ) (13,463 ) (3,039 ) (22.6 %) Cash, end of period 1,166 198 968 488.9 %

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The Company is introducing its revenue outlook for fiscal 2021 and anticipates revenue in a range of $421.0 to $438.0 million, which represents annual growth of 4.3% to 8.6%. The Company estimates adjusted EBITDA in a range of $95.0 to $100.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.24 to $1.32.

This outlook reflects the following assumptions:

Jamieson Brands segment growth of between 4.0% and 8.0%, driven by the following: Domestic branded revenues to grow between 2.0% and 5.0% including the impact of both pricing and volume expectations while lapping surge COVID-19 demand realized earlier in the pandemic. International branded growth between 15.0% and 25.0% including headwinds resulting from foreign exchange. The increase reflects strong growth in China while sustaining a higher base in remaining international markets.

Revenue in the Strategic Partners segment is expected to increase between 5.0% to 10.0%

Normalized SG&A increases of 9% to 13% to expand e-commerce capabilities and support growth in international markets, including a $3.0 to $4.0 million investment in marketing primarily to support international markets and long-term growth opportunities in China

Interest expense of between $5.5 million to $6.0 million

Income tax rate of approximately 27.0%

A fully diluted share count of between 41.5 and 42.0 million shares

For additional details on the Company’s fiscal 2021 outlook, including guidance for the first quarter of 2021, refer to the “Outlook” section in the management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations (“MD&A”) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Declaration of Fourth Quarter Dividend

The Company announces today a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.125 per common share or approximately $5.0 million in the aggregate. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2021 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021. The Company has designated this dividend as an “eligible dividend” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Leadership Transition

Also announced today, Mark Hornick has decided to retire and Mike Pilato, President of Jamieson Canada, will advance to the role of President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness, effective June 1, 2021. The Board of Directors wish Mr. Hornick the very best in his retirement, and look forward to continuing to grow the Company under the leadership of Mr. Pilato. Details on this planned succession and ongoing transition can be found in a separate media release issued this afternoon.

Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis

The Company’s audited consolidated annual financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and related MD&A are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com .

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2020 results at 5:00 p.m. ET today, February 25, 2021. The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-866-248-8441 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-323-289-6576 from international locations. Due to increased volumes of conference calls this quarter, please dial the conference call number 15 minutes prior to the start time. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 8052896 and it will be available until Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com or directly at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143519 . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world’s health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company’s heritage brand and Canada’s #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness manufactures and markets sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands. The Company also markets Smart Solutions by Lorna Vanderhaeghe, the #1 women’s natural health focused brand in Canada. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.

Jamieson Wellness’ head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company’s anticipated results and its outlook for its 2021 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Words such as “expect,”, “anticipate”, “intend,”, “may,”, “will”, “estimate” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2020 and under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s MD&A filed today, February 25, 2021. This information is based on the Company’s reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company’s results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See “Forward-looking Information” and “Risk Factors” within the Company’s MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts Three months ended For the year ended December 31 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 120,369 103,253 403,661 344,980 Cost of sales 77,855 63,711 258,905 215,246 Gross profit 42,514 39,542 144,756 129,734 Gross profit margin 35.3 % 38.3 % 35.9 % 37.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,624 17,637 76,259 69,942 Share-based compensation 1,156 1,573 4,925 4,343 Earnings from operations 22,734 20,332 63,572 55,449 Operating margin 18.9 % 19.7 % 15.7 % 16.1 % Foreign exchange loss 632 227 460 404 Other expenses 19 (35 ) 22 3,369 Interest expense and other financing costs 1,409 1,966 6,042 9,372 Income before income taxes 20,674 18,174 57,048 42,304 Provision for income taxes 5,269 5,011 15,450 10,647 Net income 15,405 13,163 41,598 31,657 Adjusted net income 17,614 14,253 47,948 38,111 EBITDA 25,417 22,902 75,299 62,592 Adjusted EBITDA 29,383 25,641 87,985 75,909 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.4 % 24.8 % 21.8 % 22.0 % Weighted average number of shares Basic 39,866,189 38,967,875 39,539,955 38,535,274 Diluted 41,487,349 40,130,698 41,160,341 39,614,909 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic, earnings per share 0.39 0.34 1.05 0.82 Diluted, earnings per share 0.37 0.33 1.01 0.80 Adjusted Diluted, earnings per share 0.42 0.36 1.16 0.96

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position In thousands of Canadian dollars December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash 1,166 198 Accounts receivable 97,951 89,394 Inventories 102,645 81,948 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,389 1,893 204,151 173,433 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 83,796 64,906 Goodwill 122,975 122,975 Intangible assets 196,158 198,189 Deferred income tax 2,261 2,272 Total assets 609,341 561,775 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 73,084 67,795 Income taxes payable 6,580 2,365 Derivatives 8,231 1,292 Current portion of other long-term liabilities 3,115 1,890 91,010 73,342 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 149,058 164,769 Post-retirement benefits 3,538 3,923 Deferred income tax 51,479 51,107 Other long-term liabilities 21,854 9,466 Total liabilities 316,939 302,607 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 255,795 243,224 Contributed surplus 12,986 10,727 Deficit 29,023 6,061 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,402 ) (844 ) Total shareholders’ equity 292,402 259,168 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 609,341 561,775

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Segment Information In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted Jamieson Brands Three months ended

December 31 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Revenue 89,733 78,803 10,930 13.9 % Gross profit 38,566 35,962 2,604 7.2 % Gross profit margin 43.0 % 45.6 % – (2.6 %) Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,906 16,035 871 5.4 % Share-based compensation 1,156 1,573 (417 ) (26.5 %) Earnings from operations 20,504 18,354 2,150 11.7 % Operating margin 22.9 % 23.3 % – (0.4 %) Adjusted EBITDA 26,642 23,154 3,488 15.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.7 % 29.4 % – 0.3 % Strategic Partners Three months ended

December 31 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Revenue 30,636 24,450 6,186 25.3 % Gross profit 3,948 3,580 368 10.3 % Gross profit margin 12.9 % 14.6 % – (1.7 %) Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,718 1,602 116 7.2 % Earnings from operations 2,230 1,978 252 12.7 % Operating margin 7.3 % 8.1 % – (0.8 %) Adjusted EBITDA 2,741 2,487 254 10.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.9 % 10.2 % – (1.3 %) Jamieson Brands Twelve months ended

December 31 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Revenue 316,423 265,843 50,580 19.0 % Gross profit 133,861 116,827 17,034 14.6 % Gross profit margin 42.3 % 43.9 % – (1.6 %) Selling, general and administrative expenses 67,169 62,403 4,766 7.6 % Share-based compensation 4,925 4,343 582 13.4 % Earnings from operations 61,767 50,081 11,686 23.3 % Operating margin 19.5 % 18.8 % – 0.7 % Adjusted EBITDA 81,519 67,436 14,083 20.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.8 % 25.4 % – 0.4 % Strategic Partners Twelve months ended

December 31 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Revenue 87,238 79,137 8,101 10.2 % Gross profit 10,895 12,907 (2,012 ) (15.6 %) Gross profit margin 12.5 % 16.3 % – (3.8 %) Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,090 7,539 1,551 20.6 % Earnings from operations 1,805 5,368 (3,563 ) (66.4 %) Operating margin 2.1 % 6.8 % – (4.7 %) Adjusted EBITDA 6,466 8,473 (2,007 ) (23.7 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.4 % 10.7 % – (3.3 %)

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non‑IFRS measures. Management uses these non‑IFRS financial measures for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of ongoing operations and in analyzing the Company’s business performance and trends. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS. We use non‑IFRS measures, including “gross profit”, “gross profit margin”, “operating margin” “EBITDA”, “Adjusted EBITDA”, “Adjusted EBITDA margin”, “Adjusted Net Income” and “Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share” to provide supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company’s core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non‑IFRS measures in order to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. Definitions of non-IFRS measures can be found in the Company’s MD&A.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income In thousands of Canadian dollars Three months ended For the year ended December 31 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income 15,405 13,163 41,598 31,657 Adjustments to net income: Share-based compensation 144 190 576 761 Foreign exchange loss 632 227 460 404 Termination benefits and related costs – – – 480 International market expansion – 278 13 1,712 Business integration 1,759 523 2,299 1,415 COVID-19 related costs 402 – 5,064 – Other 17 196 22 5,138 Revaluation of deferred tax liability – – – (1,032 ) Related tax effects (745 ) (324 ) (2,084 ) (2,424 ) Adjusted net income 17,614 14,253 47,948 38,111

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA In thousands of Canadian dollars Three months ended For the year ended December 31 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income 15,405 13,163 41,598 31,657 Add: Provision for income taxes 5,269 5,011 15,450 10,647 Interest expense and other financing costs 1,409 1,966 6,042 9,372 Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 2,336 1,845 8,260 7,263 Amortization of intangible assets 998 917 3,949 3,653 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) 25,417 22,902 75,299 62,592 Add EBITDA adjustments: Share-based compensation 1,156 1,573 4,925 4,343 Foreign exchange loss 632 227 460 404 Termination benefits and related costs – – – 480 International market expansion – 278 13 1,712 Business integration 1,759 465 2,202 1,240 COVID-19 related costs 402 – 5,064 – Other 17 196 22 5,138 Adjusted EBITDA 29,383 25,641 87,985 75,909

