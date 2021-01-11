MoSys, Inc. is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both semiconductor and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security and communications systems. Today, MoSys announced an agreement that enables Arrow Electronics, Inc., the world’s leading electronics component distributor, to sell MoSys’ QPR Memory and Bandwidth Engine memory products and solutions that …

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both semiconductor and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security and communications systems. Today, MoSys announced an agreement that enables Arrow Electronics, Inc., the world’s leading electronics component distributor, to sell MoSys’ QPR Memory and Bandwidth Engine memory products and solutions that work with Intel and Xilinx FPGAs

The MoSys offerings eliminate device bottlenecks while delivering speed and intelligence for a diverse number of applications ranging from line cards, Smart NICs, security, data acquisition, video and high-speed test systems. MoSys solutions work with any high-speed FPGA to improve performance and free up valuable FPGA resources while reducing system-level power, board real estate, pin count and time to market.

“We are thrilled to be working with Arrow, the largest electronics component distributor in the world,” stated MoSys President and CEO, Dan Lewis. “Arrow has a formidable global presence with offices and technical selling and applications support in virtually every major market around the world. This will enable us to reach a huge number of new potential customers with our growing portfolio of advanced memory solutions.”

On February 3, 2021, Arrow and MoSys will be conducting a webinar addressing how customers can decrease design time, free up more board space and reduce product costs by utilizing MoSys’ leading-edge intelligent memory solutions. To sign up: REGISTER

MoSys memory products that are now available through Arrow include:

QPR Memory ICs (576Mb and 1Gb capacity):

576Mb: MSQ220AJC288-10, MSQ220AJC288-12

1Gb: MSQ230AGE-1512, MSQ230AGE-2512

BANDWIDTH ENGINE Memory ICs (576Mb and 1Gb capacity with In-Memory BURST/RMW Functions):

576Mb: MSR622AJC288-12, MSR820AJC288-12

1Gb: MSR630AGE-1512, MSR830AGE-1512

MoSys’ memory devices can provide the same speed and memory capacity as 4-8 high speed QDR or Sync SRAMs in a single package at significantly lower cost. A very common use case for the MoSys MSQ220 and MSQ230 is for both replacement of existing QDR devices and/or providing a viable future roadmap option, since QDR seems to have halted at either 144Mb or 288Mb. Multiple customers have used the MoSys devices as oversubscription buffers at the ingress and egress of network interfaces. The benefit that MoSys provides is that in a single package you have 4x to 8x the storage(density) of QDR memory with a 2x to 4x bandwidth improvement, while using only 32 I/O pins and at a significant cost savings over comparable QDR configurations.

“MoSys promises to be a great addition to the Arrow family,” said Aiden Mitchell, Vice President of Engineering Services, Arrow. “In particular, our Arrow subsidiary eInfochips can provide extensive engineering design services enabling MoSys to proliferate their advanced memory solutions to a growing collective of customers who need their expertise in accelerating FPGA applications.”

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

About MoSys, Inc.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both silicon chips and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and decision making for a wide range of markets including cloud networking, security, 5G networks, SmartNIC, test and measurement, and video systems. MoSys’s QUAZAR family of high-speed memories and the BLAZAR family of Accelerator Engines are memory integrated circuits with unmatched intelligence, performance and capacity that eliminate data access bottlenecks to deliver speed and intelligence in systems, including those scaling from 100G to multi-terabits per second. MoSys’s STELLAR family of Virtual Accelerator Engines includes software, FPGA RTL and RISC-based firmware that accelerate applications and are portable across a wide range of hardware configurations with or without MoSys silicon chips. More information is available at: www.mosys.com.

