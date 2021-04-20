Lomiko Metals Inc. announces CEO A. Paul Gill will speak at the Edward Snowden – On the Record Virtual Conference hosted by the Private Investment Club April 24 th at 10:30 am 6 pm EDT, 7:30 am 3 pm PDT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: A. Paul Gill Joins Edward Snowden, Robert Allen and Sunil Tulsiani for ON THE RECORD – a virtual conference for business leaders The new series, On …

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) (Lomiko or the “Company”) announces CEO A. Paul Gill will speak at the Edward Snowden – On the Record Virtual Conference hosted by the Private Investment Club (PIC) April 24 th at 10:30 am 6 pm EDT, 7:30 am 3 pm PDT.

A. Paul Gill Joins Edward Snowden, Robert Allen and Sunil Tulsiani for ON THE RECORD – a virtual conference for business leaders (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new series, On The Record, was created for entrepreneurs, rule breakers, industry disruptors, business professionals, investors and real estate enthusiasts. PIC aims to allow their event attendees to grow both personally and professionally by not just being a viewer, but by actively participating.

The first special guest will be Edward J. Snowden. Snowden has been called a traitor, a hero, a whistleblower, a dissident, and a patriot. U.S. officials condemned his actions as having done “grave damage” to the U.S. intelligence capabilities. Snowden has defended his leaks as an effort “to inform the public as to that which is done in their name, and that which is done against them.” His disclosures have fueled debates over mass surveillance, government secrecy, and the balance between national security and information privacy.

Lomiko CEO A. Paul Gill will also be speaking at the event to outline Lomiko’s role in the New Green Economy, the role Canada plays in reducing greenhouse gases and the opportunity presented by the Electric Vehicle Revolution.

Quebec’s Role in The New Green Economy

In 2020, The Quebec Government released the Quebec Plan for Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals (“The Quebec Plan”) which indicates graphite demand would likely increase 300-500% in the coming decades as more is used in the production of spherical graphite for anode portion of Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion batteries. Quebec has an opportunity to play a vital role in reducing carbon emissions and become a key provider of critical battery materials to the North American economy.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com

On Behalf of the Board,

“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer

Lomiko Metals

A. Paul Gill, 604-729-5312

info@lomiko.com