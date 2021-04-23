Forum Announces Incentive Stock Option Grant

Forum Energy Metals Corp. announces that, in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan, it has granted to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,800,000 common shares exercisable on or before April 23, 2026 at a price of $0.35 per share.About Forum Energy MetalsForum Energy Metals Corp. has three 100% owned energy metal projects …

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) announces that, in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan, it has granted to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,800,000 common shares exercisable on or before April 23, 2026 at a price of $0.35 per share.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) has three 100% owned energy metal projects being drilled in 2021 by the Company and its major mining company partners Rio Tinto and Orano for copper/silver, uranium and nickel/platinum/palladium in Saskatchewan, Canada’s Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development. In addition, Forum has a portfolio of seven drill ready uranium projects and a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

