Copper Investing News
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. announces that it will be hosting a virtual Capital Markets Day on January 18, 2022. This virtual event will feature presentations by Chief Operating Officer, Tristan Pascall, and members of senior management outlining the company’s strategy, three-year guidance, organic growth profile, ESG initiatives and capital allocation approach. The three-hour virtual capital markets event will ...

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("FQM" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) announces that it will be hosting a virtual Capital Markets Day on January 18, 2022.

This virtual event will feature presentations by Chief Operating Officer, Tristan Pascall, and members of senior management outlining the company's strategy, three-year guidance, organic growth profile, ESG initiatives and capital allocation approach.

The three-hour virtual capital markets event will commence at 9:00 EST (14:00 BST). The listen-only webcast will be available on First Quantum's website at www.first-quantum.com . For participants who wish to participate in the question-and-answer sessions, please dial in to the event using the details below.

Capital Markets Day Dial-in Details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-898-3989
Toronto Local and International: 416-406-0743
Toll-free UK: 00-80042228835
Passcode: 5501767#

The presentation slides will be available for download on January 18, 2022 at 8:30 EST (13:30 BST) from the First Quantum website.

A replay will be available within 24 hours of the presentation ending at the same link as the live webcast. The presentation will also be archived on First Quantum's website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements and information provided at the event, including all statements that are not historical facts, will contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements may include estimates, forecasts and statements as to the Company's expectations of production and sales volumes, and expected timing of completion of project development at Enterprise and post-completion construction activity at Cobre Panama and are subject to the impact of ore grades on future production, the potential of production disruptions, potential production, operational, labour or marketing disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, capital expenditure and mine production costs, the outcome of mine permitting, other required permitting, the outcome of legal proceedings which involve the Company, information with respect to the future price of copper, gold, nickel, silver, iron, cobalt, pyrite, zinc and sulphuric acid, estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, First Quantum's exploration and development program, estimated future expenses, exploration and development capital requirements, the Company's hedging policy, and goals and strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information provided at the event, the Company makes numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about continuing production at all operating facilities, the price of copper, gold, nickel, silver, iron, cobalt, pyrite, zinc and sulphuric acid, anticipated costs and expenditures and the ability to achieve the Company's goals. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to, future production volumes and costs, the temporary or permanent closure of uneconomic operations, costs for inputs such as oil, power and sulphur, political stability in Zambia, Peru, Mauritania, Finland, Spain, Turkey, Panama, Argentina and Australia, adverse weather conditions in Zambia, Finland, Spain, Turkey, Mauritania, Australia and Panama, labour disruptions, potential social and environmental challenges (including the impact of climate change), power supply, mechanical failures, water supply, procurement and delivery of parts and supplies to the operations, the production of off-spec material and events generally impacting global economic, political and social stability.

See the Company's Annual Information Form for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company attempts to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performances, achievements or events not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of these factors are beyond First Quantum's control. Accordingly, readers and attendees should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements and information provided at the event are qualified by this cautionary statement.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

First Quantum Minerals FM:CA FQVLF Copper Investing
FM:CA,FQVLF
White Metal Closes $1.75 Million Private Placement, Announces Change of Auditor

White Metal Closes $1.75 Million Private Placement, Announces Change of Auditor

White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ('White Metal' or 'the Company') further to their news releases of November 23, 2021 and December 9, 2021 the Company announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares and non-flow through units for total gross proceeds of $1,749,990 (the "Financing"). The Company notes that due to a high level of investor interest, the private placement was significantly oversubscribed from its initial offering of $600,000 announced on November 23, 2021.

The Company has issued 16,500,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.10 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of $1,650,000. The flow-through shares entitle holders to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Keep reading... Show less
Benton Recaps 2021 and Outlines 2022 Objectives

Benton Recaps 2021 and Outlines 2022 Objectives

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of activities throughout 2021 along with an update on 2022 strategic objectives aimed at unlocking value for shareholders in the coming year. 2021 has been productive not only from an exploration perspective, but also through several key developments by companies in which Benton holds strategic investments. The Company feels that the value from these initiatives has yet to be fully realized. These achievements are more fully described below.

Clean Air Metals Inc.

Keep reading... Show less

Hudbay Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Copper World

  • Indicated mineral resources of 272 million tonnes at 0.36% copper and inferred mineral resources of 142 million tonnes at 0.36% copper
  • Includes near surface, higher grade indicated mineral resources of 96 million tonnes at 0.57% copper and inferred mineral resources of 31 million tonnes at 0.71% copper, with the potential to be mined earlier in the mine life
  • Resource estimate includes recent additional drilling at Copper World which has continued to define shallow high-grade mineralization and continuity between Peach-Elgin and North-South Limb, as well as between Bolsa and Rosemont
  • Resources comprise both oxide and sulphide mineralogy and are potentially amenable to heap leach and flotation processing methods, respectively
  • Preliminary economic assessment is progressing well and is on track for the first half of 2022

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") initial mineral resource estimate for the recently discovered Copper World deposits located near the company's Rosemont copper project in Arizona. The 100% owned Copper World project is located in close proximity to the 100% owned Rosemont deposit, with mineralization closer to surface than Rosemont. The Copper World project consists of seven deposits extending over seven kilometres, including Bolsa, Broad Top Butte, Copper World, Peach, Elgin, South Limb and North Limb.

"The initial resource for our Copper World project is larger and at a higher level of geological confidence than we expected at this stage due to the exploration team's success in discovering several quality deposits through an extensive drill program this year," said Peter Kukielski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The indicated and inferred resources at Copper World include a significant higher-grade component located near surface, which has the potential to form part of an attractive, low-cost copper operation located predominantly on private land. The metallurgical testing and mineralogical studies on Copper World are well-advanced and we look forward to releasing a preliminary economic assessment in the first half of 2022."

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Outlook 2022: Prices Likely to Remain High, Modest Surplus Expected

Copper Outlook 2022: Prices Likely to Remain High, Modest Surplus Expected

Click here to read the previous copper outlook.

Copper’s performance was a positive surprise for many investors in 2021, with the red metal hitting its highest level ever following a 2020 that saw prices plummet.

In 2022, many market watchers expect copper to take a pause in its price rally, and some are forecasting that supply of the metal will get tighter in the coming decades.

With the year at an end, the Investing News Network (INN) asked analysts in the field for their thoughts on what’s ahead for the vital base metal. Read on for their predictions.

Keep reading... Show less
1844 Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

1844 Resources Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the " Company " or " 1844 ") announces that it expects to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of 5,000,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $325,000.

Keep reading... Show less
District-Scale Manto-Style Copper Oxides with Primary Sulphide Mineralization Potential at the Los Chapitos Project in Peru

District-Scale Manto-Style Copper Oxides with Primary Sulphide Mineralization Potential at the Los Chapitos Project in Peru

Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF) (WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that discovery drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project (Los Chapitos), consisting of 5 exploration drillholes, intercepted anomalous copper mineralization over a strike extent of approximately 6.5 kilometres (Figure 1 and Table 1) with grades up to 1.05% Cu. The drillholes also contained consistent cobalt mineralization, and trace amounts of silver and gold. Drilling to date has only tested a portion of the copper mineralization along the more than 8 km Diva Trend. Parallel fault structures along Atajo and Lagunillas are also prospective for copper discoveries within the Los Chapitos claims. The drilling at Los Chapitos is targeting new copper mineralization in addition to the previously drilled Adriana Zone, as newly permitted areas become available for drilling. At the Adriana Zone, drilling results reported in January 2021 showed significant intercepts of copper mineralization, including 55.5 m of 0.72% copper (Cu), with 22.5 m @ 1.15% Cu (see news release dated January 19, 2021). The next priority drill target is the Lourdes copper oxidized outcrop with geological similarities to Adriana

Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News