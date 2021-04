Ero Copper Corp. will publish its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on May 5, 2021 at 11:30am Eastern time . CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP Ero Copper Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the MCSA Mining …

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) will publish its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on May 5, 2021 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 Time: 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time) Dial in: North America: 1-800-319-4610, International: +1-604-638-5340

please dial in 5-10 minutes prior and ask to join the call Replay: North America: 1-800-319-6413, International: +1-604-638-9010 Replay Passcode: 6549

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the MCSA Mining Complex located in Bahia State, Brazil, with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the MCSA Mining Complex, which is comprised of operations located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil, wherein the Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines, and the Boa Esperança development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the MCSA Mining Complex, Boa Esperança and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

ERO COPPER CORP. Signed: “David Strang” For further information contact: David Strang, CEO Courtney Lynn, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations (604) 429-9244 info@erocopper.com