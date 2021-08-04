NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Sherritt International Corporation today announced the appointment of Greg Honig as Chief Commercial Officer, Yasmin Gabriel as Chief Financial Officer, and Chad Ross as Chief Human Resources Officer. The appointments underscore the Corporation’s two-pronged growth strategy focused on capitalizing on the accelerating …

Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt”) (TSX:S) today announced the appointment of Greg Honig as Chief Commercial Officer, Yasmin Gabriel as Chief Financial Officer, and Chad Ross as Chief Human Resources Officer. The appointments underscore the Corporation’s two-pronged growth strategy focused on capitalizing on the accelerating demand for high-purity nickel and cobalt from the electric vehicle industry and commercializing innovative solutions for resources companies looking to improve their environmental performance and economic value.

“I am pleased to expand the skills, capabilities, and external focus of our senior leadership team with the addition of Mr. Honig and the expertise he brings to the newly created Chief Commercial Officer role,” said Leon Binedell, President and CEO of Sherritt International Corporation. “I am also excited to promote Ms. Gabriel and Mr. Ross, two very talented, experienced individuals who will help drive Sherritt’s continuing transformation.”

Greg Honig is a senior mining executive with diverse international experience spanning private equity, corporate development, and investment banking. Mr. Honig has extensive experience in the development and execution of business/investment strategies in the sourcing, evaluation, and execution of investment opportunities. Most recently, Greg was the Principal, Director of Canada for Resource Capital Funds and his experience also includes business development and strategy, marketing and research at Xstrata Nickel.

Yasmin Gabriel has most recently been in the role of Interim Vice President, Finance at Sherritt. Ms. Gabriel is a transformational finance leader with 15 years of experience, including 11 years in mining in Financial Planning & Analysis, Financial Reporting, Financial Systems, Robotic Process Automation, Enterprise Risk Management, and Capital Allocation, with a proven track record of innovation, learning, continuous improvement and leading high-performance teams since she joined Sherritt in 2010.

Chad Ross is currently in the role of Director, HR Analytics & Operations at Sherritt. Mr. Ross is a strategic HR practitioner, with an extensive financial background and a passion for leveraging diverse thought to achieve successful outcomes. Since joining Sherritt in 2011, Chad has demonstrated the ability to lead high-performance teams and continuous improvement initiatives along with the ability to diagnose organizational opportunities, identify appropriate resources and engage stakeholders to deliver effective solutions. He succeeds Karen Trenton, who previously announced her retirement at the end of this year.

Mr. Binedell added, “Nathan Reeve, who has held the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer at Sherritt since the beginning of 2021, is leaving the organization, and I would like to thank him for his many contributions over the years. He has been a valuable resource to me and to the organization.”

Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt — metals essential for the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for oil and mining companies around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

