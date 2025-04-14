Munda Gold Mine Starter Pit Underway

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) advises it has begun mobilising plant and equipment including a dry hire fleet to the Munda Gold Mine site, 5km from Widgiemooltha, Western Australia. Site preparation is underway for the imminent mining of a Starter Pit.
Highlights
- Munda Mining Proposal and Mine Closure Plan approved.
- Starter Pit site preparation commenced.
- Munda will be mined by Auric, in its own right, with Auric employees.
- Grade control drilling on a 5m x 5m pattern completed.
- Contracts executed for mining fleet hire, drill and blast and key suppliers.
- Mine camp for 12 people established near Munda.
Management Comment
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “This is a milestone moment for Auric. Our whole team is full of optimism and excited to commence the Munda Gold Mine Starter Pit.
“Munda is our major asset; containing a sizeable gold resource. We will start out conservatively with a target to mine 125,000 tonnes of ore, producing around 6,100 ounces of gold at a projected AISC of A$2,635 per ounce.
“We are right on schedule and have mobilised all the necessary machinery and infrastructure. Earth works have commenced, we will begin mining in a few days.
“The Starter Pit will take us approximately six months to complete.
“The project is another significant step, both in our ambition to become a substantial gold producer in the district, and to develop Munda to its full potential.” said Mr English.
Photo 1: MHM Contracting 40-tonne Moxy dump trucks on site at Munda Gold Mine.
The Munda Starter Pit Mining Proposal and Mine Closure Plan have been approved by the WA Government’s Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS).
Survey mark-out of the pit crest, haul road, waste dump, ROM pads and site office has been completed.
Auric has executed a contract to dry hire the mining fleet from MHM Contracting Pty Ltd. The fleet will be operated by Auric employees.
A grade control program over the Starter Pit extents for those holes accessible from surface on a 5m x 5m pattern has also been completed. A total of 428 holes for 14,670m were drilled by Kalgoorlie-based Total Drilling Services. Results have been received allowing the mine geologists to define near surface ore blocks in advance of mining. Further grade control drilling on a 5m x 5m pattern will be undertaken as mining exposes new benches.
The Company will commence mining the Starter Pit this week, where it is estimated 125,000 tonnes of ore will be extracted at an estimated grade of 1.8g/t Au at an AISC of A$2,635 per ounce (Tables 2 and 3). The Starter Pit will take approximately six months to complete.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
AWJ:AU
The Conversation (0)
09 August 2024
Auric Mining
Auric Mining
Given its quick transition from ASX listing to gold production in just three years, and a significant exploration upside at its world-class assets in Western Australia's prolific goldfields, Auric Mining is well-worth a good deal of consideration for sophisticated investors.
Overview
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is a gold exploration and mining company based in Western Australia. In three-and-a-half years since its ASX listing, Auric has become a gold producer in this premier jurisdiction.
Since incorporation, it has moved from zero to 250,000 ounces of gold resources and zero to 282 square kilometers of tenements. Auric Mining is in the company of some of the biggest gold projects in the Goldfields, including the St Ives Gold Mine, Karora Resources’ Higginsville Operations & Beta Hunt Mine, all multi-million-ounce mines.
Besides gold, there are numerous precious metals being mined in the area with world-class deposits of nickel, lithium and rare earths. Auric is gold-focused and has the potential to become a significant producer in the region.
The Jeffreys Find Pit as of 16 July 2024
Partnering with Auric in its Jeffreys Find Project is BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie (BML), a well-known and adept Kalgoorlie contractor. BML is a specialist mining contractor. It has particular expertise in shallow, open-pit mining with short duration projects in The Goldfields.
The Jeffreys Find Project commenced in May 2023 and is due for completion in the first quarter of 2025. The joint venture is partially exploiting 47,000 ounces of gold resources.
Gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find, Norseman. Ore was hauled to Coolgardie for milling in 2023.
Stage One is now complete and Auric has commenced its second gold milling campaign for 2024 of 150,000 dry metric tonnes from the Jeffreys Find gold mine on 24 July 2024.
Success for Auric at Jeffreys Find means the company is self-funding for 2024 and able to sustain its exploration and development activity without need for additional capital raising. Auric now has a road map for five years of continuous mining and profits.
Grade control drilling at Munda was completed in January 2024
Auric’s primary focus continues to be on the company’s flagship asset - The Munda Gold Project.
To date almost 200,000 ounces of gold resources have been identified at Munda, the asset being part of the wider Widgiemooltha Gold Project, encompassing 22 tenements.
Munda is one of the largest deposits in the Widgiemooltha area having the potential to become a significant gold project.
In mid-year 2023 the company released to the ASX a third-party scoping study on the economics and potential of open-pit mining at Munda.
The scoping study estimates the mining of up to 120,000 ounces of gold over a three-year mine life. It is envisaged gold ore would be toll-processed at a nearby Coolgardie Mill. The study projects free cash profits of between $50 million and $100 million, based on various gold prices.
Production from Munda could commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Auric also announced the execution of a binding term sheet for the partial purchase of Win Metals' nickel and lithium rights within the Munda gold project area including seven tenements or applications. Auric further plans to mine a trial pit at Munda Gold potentially in Q1 2025.
Auric is also planning to progress its Spargoville Project, where it has tenements ideally positioned along strike from the Wattle Dam gold mine, a prolific mine which produced 268,000 ounces of gold at 10 g/t, between 2006 and 2013.
An experienced and savvy management team leads Auric Mining towards its vision of becoming a significant gold producer in Western Australia. With the three directors owning approximately 17 percent of the company, they are focused and motivated for success.
Auric Mining’s board of directors: Mark English, Managing Director; Steve Morris, Chair; and John Utley, Technical Director
Steve Morris, non-executive chairman, has more than 25 years of experience in financial and natural resources markets.
Mark English, managing director, has a 40-year career as a chartered accountant and is at ease with all facets of running a public company on the ASX including major equity and debt raisings.
John Utley, technical director, has 35 years of experience in gold exploration and development.
This range of expertise offers a high level of confidence that the company will achieve its goals.
Company Highlights
- Auric Mining is a publicly listed company with a market cap of around $13m.
- Its flagship asset is the 200,000-ounce Munda Gold Project at Widgiemooltha, just 100 kms from Kalgoorlie. It has an aim to begin production in 2024 before more intensive mining from 2025 onwards.
- During 2023 the focus was on mining at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, near Norseman. Stage One mining between May and November 2023 produced 9,741 ounces of gold, creating almost $30 million in gross revenue.
- A final reconciliation saw surplus cash of $9.5 million generated. Auric banked $4.78 million, being 50% of the surplus cash as agreed with its JV partner, BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie.
- Auric has commenced the second gold milling campaign for 2024 of 150,000 dry metric tonnes from the Jeffreys Find gold mine.
- The company executed a binding term for the partial purchase of Win Metals' nickel and lithium rights within the Munda Gold Project area further improving the pathway to mining a trial pit at Munda gold project, potentially in Q1 2025.
- As an explorer, Auric has accumulated 282 square kilometers of tenure as it looks to find and mine a million ounces of gold between Kalgoorlie and Norseman.
- The area hosts some of the richest mineral deposits and mines in the world. In addition to gold, Auric also has opportunities for discovery of lithium, rare earths and nickel.
- Auric has three main projects: The Munda Gold Project which is part of the Widgiemooltha Gold Project; Jeffreys Find Gold Mine; The Spargoville Project.
- The company has a board and leadership team with a track record of delivering success for shareholders, particularly in discovering and bringing to production gold projects.
Western Australian gold producer, explorer and developer with world-class deposits
11 April
Trade War Redux: US and China Dig In as Tariff Tensions Spiral to New Heights
In a rapidly escalating economic conflict that now threatens to fracture global trade, the US and China are locking horns once again in a full-blown, protracted tariff war.
On Wednesday (April 9), US President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs targeting Chinese goods, raising levies to a staggering 125 percent. Hours later, Beijing responded in kind, unveiling retaliatory tariffs of 84 percent on all American imports, as well as tightening restrictions on US companies operating in China.
The Asian country doubled down on Thursday (April 10), hiking tariffs to 125 percent.
Wednesday's action from the US came as the Trump provided a 90 day pause on reciprocal tariffs for countries that had refrained from retaliating to its targeted tariffs last week. China was excluded from the reprieve because it did retaliate.
“I did a 90-day pause for the people that didn’t retaliate, because I told them, 'If you retaliate, we’re going to double it,'” Trump told reporters on Wednesday, asserting that China has failed to approach negotiations in good faith.
“China wants to make a deal, they just don’t know how quite to go about it. They’re proud people. President Xi (Jinping) is a proud man. I know him very well. They don’t know quite how to go about it but they’ll figure it out,” he added.
But in Beijing, the narrative is starkly different. Chinese leader Xi has refused to yield to what the Chinese government calls America’s “unilateral bullying,” instead rallying domestic support through a campaign of economic nationalism.
China’s State Council Tariff Commission has sharply rebuked the US, stating that the American escalation severely infringes upon China’s legitimate rights and interests and seriously damages the global trading system.
It has added six US firms to its "unreliable entity list," barred 12 American companies from receiving dual-use technology with military and civilian applications, and filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO).
“The Chinese government have been preparing for this day for six years — they knew this was a possibility,” CNN quotes Victor Shih, director of the 21st Century China Center at the University of California, San Diego, as saying.
The spiraling tariffs are already having tangible effects. Shipping and logistics costs have surged, global stock markets have dipped sharply and economists are warning of looming inflation as supply chains face disruption.
According to JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), American consumers may face the equivalent of a US$660 billion tax burden — the highest tax hike in recent decades — before supply chains adapt.
The latest tit-for-tat measures also come at a time of economic vulnerability for both countries. China is attempting to stabilize its economy after a severe downturn in real estate and local government debt.
The US, meanwhile, is grappling with volatile debt markets and rising consumer prices. Just this week, US Treasury yields spiked to 4.5 percent, their highest level since early 2023, prompting a brief but dramatic selloff in global equities.
Markets rebounded slightly after Trump announced the tariff pause for non-retaliating countries, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) closing up 9.5 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) surging nearly 8 percent.
Still, uncertainty remains around the world as Trump's 90 day reprieve begins.
Europe, which had also faced stiff levies on steel and aluminum, announced its own retaliatory measures on Wednesday.
While it was later included in Trump’s pause list due to the delay in its response, the European Commission made clear that its tariffs “can be suspended at any time, should the US agree to a fair and balanced negotiated outcome.”
How did we get here? A timeline of the trade war escalation
What began with campaign promises to revamp America’s trade relationships rapidly evolved into a tit-for-tat trade war with key US allies and competitors alike. Here's a look at what happened.
- January 20 to 26: Trump’s second presidential term begins with a bold promise to impose tariffs and establish a new “External Revenue Service.” Within days, he threatens 25 percent tariffs on Canadian, Mexican and Colombian imports — punitive measures tied to immigration and border disputes. Colombia briefly retaliates before ultimately backing down.
- February 1 to 4: A key turning point arrives as Trump signs an executive order imposing a 10 percent tariff on all Chinese imports and a 25 percent tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods. China immediately retaliates, while Trump agrees to a temporary 30 day reprieve for Mexico and Canada, citing ongoing negotiations on security and drugs.
- February 10 to 13: The US broadens its tariff scope. Steel and aluminum duties are increased, and Trump unveils a “reciprocal tariff” policy, signaling that countries with higher import taxes on American goods will face equivalent treatment.
- February 25 to March 1: Trump continues the escalation, ordering probes into tariffs on critical materials like copper and lumber under national security justifications.
- March 4 to 6: Tariffs on Mexico and Canada officially go into effect, but carveouts are granted for US automakers. Canada imposes over US$100 billion in retaliatory duties, and China moves to tax key US agricultural exports. Mexico hints at retaliation, but pauses escalation as diplomacy resumes. Trump softens his stance temporarily, postponing additional tariffs.
- March 10 to 13: China’s 15 percent agricultural tariffs take effect. Trump presses forward with new steel and aluminum taxes, prompting retaliation from the EU, Canada and China. Tensions with Europe flare as Trump threatens a 200 percent tariff on European wine and spirits.
- March 24 to 26: Trump targets Venezuela-linked imports and imposes a sweeping 25 percent tariff on foreign autos. The EU, China and Canada respond with a series of planned tariffs of their own.
- April 2 to 5: Trump makes his most dramatic move yet — a “reciprocal” tariff regime applying a baseline 10 percent tax on all global imports, with higher rates on countries running trade surpluses with the US, including China, the EU, Japan and South Korea. On April 5, the 10 percent tariff takes effect.
- April 9 to 10: Hours after the higher reciprocal tariffs are triggered, the Trump administration announces a 90 day suspension for most of them — except for China. Trump ratchets China’s tariff burden up to 125 percent (or 145 percent with fentanyl-linked levies). China retaliates with an 84 percent tariff on US goods. Canada and the EU follow suit with their own targeted tariffs, though the EU pauses immediate retaliation, signaling openness to negotiation.
Bracing for impact
Despite the mutual saber-rattling, both the US and China have left the door open to dialogue — albeit on vastly different terms. China’s Foreign Ministry urged the US to demonstrate “an attitude of equality, respect, and mutual benefit.” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent struck a defiant tone, dismissing China's retaliatory measures as ineffective.
“They have the most imbalanced economy in the history of the modern world,” he told Fox Business. “They’re the surplus country. Their exports to the US are five times our exports to China. So, they can raise their tariffs. But so what?”
Yet economists and international trade experts warn the stakes are high — not just for the two economic giants, but for the world. According to WTO forecasts, the fallout could slash global trade volumes by hundreds of billions of dollars.
“Our assessments, informed by the latest developments, highlight the substantial risks associated with further escalation,” said WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in an April 9 statement.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
11 April
CNN Fear and Greed Index Plunges to Lowest in Five Years — What it Means for Global Markets
Investor anxiety is reaching new heights. CNN’s Fear and Greed Index plunged to just three on April 8, marking its lowest level since March 2020, when COVID-19 lockdowns sent shockwaves through financial markets.
The index has since made a modest improvement and is sitting at eight.
These levels reflect sentiment not seen in over five years. Historically, fear of this magnitude correlates with significant market selloffs. For instance, in 2020, the index remained in single-digit territory from March 5 to 23 — a period when the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) lost more than 30 percent of its value during the early stages of COVID-19.
Economists and traders alike warn that fluctuations in this range can be short-lived, but tend to bring extreme volatility, often resulting in steep market declines. Although the first signs of recovery usually emerge once the Fear and Greed Index climbs above 10, a more reliable signal is a return above 25, which tends to precede sustainable rallies.
US President Donald Trump's tariffs are behind the latest nosedive. Although a 90 day reprieve has been announced for most countries, uncertainty about the future remains. In addition, tensions between China and the US are heating up — US tariffs on China have ballooned to 145 percent, and China has raised its tariffs on US goods to 84 percent.
The immediate market reaction was negative. US stock markets experienced a sharp decline, and although there's been some recovery, investors are increasingly concerned about the potential for these trade disputes to escalate into a global recession, contributing to the heightened levels of market fear reflected in the index.
While market sentiment indicators like the Fear and Greed Index don’t dictate future price movements, they do provide insight into the emotional state of the market — often a contrarian signal for savvy investors. When fear reaches extreme levels, it has historically marked moments of potential opportunity or further market turbulence.
So what does this latest drop in the Fear and Greed Index really mean? This article explores the significance of the CNN Fear and Greed Index, its historical context and what investors should watch for next.
What is CNN's Fear and Greed Index?
CNN’s Fear and Greed Index is a tool designed to measure the prevailing emotions influencing the stock market by weighing seven key indicators. The Fear and Greed Index operates on a scale of zero to 100, with a score under 45 indicating fear, a score of 55 and above signifying greed and one in between marked as neutral.
Scores of under 25 and above 75 are labeled "extreme fear" and "extreme greed," respectively.
How is CNN's Fear and Greed Index calculated?
The index aggregates seven key indicators, each reflecting different aspects of market sentiment:
- Stock price momentum — Compares the S&P 500's current value to its 125 day moving average.
- Stock price strength — Tracks the number of stocks hitting 52 week highs vs. those reaching 52 week lows.
- Stock price breadth — Examines trading volume in advancing vs. declining stocks.
- Put and call options — Analyzes the ratio of bearish (put) options to bullish (call) options.
- Junk bond demand — Measures the yield spread between high-yield (junk) bonds and safer investment-grade bonds.
- Market volatility (VIX) — Follows the CBOE Volatility Index, often called the "fear gauge."
- Safe-haven demand — Assesses the relative performance of stocks vs. government bonds.
When these indicators collectively signal heightened caution, the Fear and Greed Index falls into the fear zone, with extreme fear indicating widespread pessimism in the markets.
Recent instances of extreme fear
Understanding past instances of extreme fear can provide insights into current market conditions. The last two notable times the index hit extreme fear were August 5, 2024, and December 19, 2024.
1. August 5, 2024: Global selloff and economic uncertainty
On August 5, 2024, markets saw a sharp decline following weak tech earnings and US employment data, accelerated by an unexpected interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan that resulted in investors trying to unwind yen carry trades.
This caused a ripple effect across global markets:
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 (INDEXNIKKEI:NI225) plummeted 12 percent in a single session.
- The S&P 500 fell over 4 percent amid investor concerns about an economic slowdown.
- The International Monetary Fund warned that the volatility could be a precursor to prolonged instability.
2. December 19, 2024: Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance
Investor fears resurfaced in mid-December 2024, when the US Federal Reserve signaled that interest rates would likely remain elevated longer than expected. The announcement sent shockwaves through the markets:
- The US dollar surged to a two year high, weighing heavily on emerging markets.
- Cryptocurrencies took a hit, with Bitcoin dropping over 15 percent in a week.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) fell over 1,200 points as investors reassessed their outlook for rate cuts in 2025.
How do other fear-based indexes compare?
While CNN’s Fear and Greed Index is a popular barometer of market sentiment, it isn’t the only fear-based indicator worth watching. Here’s how other major sentiment gauges compare:
Crypto Fear & Greed Index
The Crypto Fear & Greed Index tracks investor sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. Crypto markets are particularly sensitive to risk-off sentiment, making this index an important measure for digital asset investors.
The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has also dropped into extreme fear, with a score of 15 on March 4. This decline coincided with continued geopolitical tensions, including Trump’s announcement of 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico.
Doomsday Clock
Though not a financial index, the Doomsday Clock, updated annually by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, reflects global existential risks, including nuclear tensions, climate change and geopolitical instability.
As of January 28, 2025, the clock was at 89 seconds to midnight, signaling heightened global uncertainty, which can influence investor sentiment in risk assets like equities and cryptocurrencies.
What extreme fear means for investors
The plunge of CNN’s Fear and Greed Index into Extreme Fear territory signals widespread investor anxiety. But is this a warning of further declines, or a contrarian buy signal?
Historically, moments of extreme fear have often preceded strong market rebounds, as panicked selling creates opportunities for value investors. However, not all instances lead to immediate recoveries; some mark the beginning of prolonged downturns, and it can be difficult to tell which scenario is ahead.
Key considerations for investors:
- Economic data: Keep an eye on employment reports, inflation data and GDP growth figures.
- Fed policy: Interest rate decisions will continue to be a key driver of market sentiment.
- Corporate earnings: Weak earnings reports could exacerbate investor fears, while strong results may signal resilience.
- Geopolitical developments: Trade tensions, global conflicts and macroeconomic policies can shift market sentiment quickly.
While fear-based indicators provide valuable insights, investors should use them alongside fundamental and technical analysis to make informed decisions. Whether this moment marks a temporary panic or the start of a broader downturn remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: investors should be prepared for volatility in the weeks or months ahead.
This is an updated version of an article published by the Investing News Network in March 2025.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
10 April
Independent Estimate Confirms Multibillion Barrel Prospective Resources
Condor Energy Limited (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of an independent prospective resource assessment conducted by international resource consultancy Netherland Sewell & Associates Inc. (NSAI) across five selected prospects in the Company’s Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Area LXXXVI (TEA or Block) offshore northern Peru.
Highlights
- New independent estimate confirms multibillion barrel prospective resource across five prospects in Tumbes TEA
- Total Best Estimate (2U) of 3 billion barrels of oil prospective resources1 (100% gross unrisked) across Bonito, Raya, Salmon, Caballa and Tiburon prospects
- The largest prospect, Bonito, has a Best Estimate (2U) of 1 billion barrels of oil prospective resource1 (100% gross unrisked)
- Majority of the resources are contained within Lower Miocene Zorritos Formation, a proven reservoir within the basin
- Resource potential determined by leading international petroleum consultancy Netherland Sewell and Associates (NSAI)
- World class multibillion barrel exploration potential builds on Condor’s substantial discovered gas field at Piedra Redonda (1 Tcf 2C)2
- Farmout process commenced with multiple parties in data room
- Shareholder briefing to be held Thursday 10 April, to detail resource estimate update
The NSAI evaluation confirms multibillion barrel potential, with a combined best estimate gross unrisked 2U prospective resource of 3 billion barrels of oil (2.4 billion barrels net to Condor) across the Bonito, Raya, Salmon, Caballa and Tiburon prospect areas (Table 1).
Figure 1 – Independent estimate of prospective resources across five prospects shown in purple, Raya, Salmon, Bonito, Caballa and Tiburon.
Table 1 – Statistically Aggregated Prospective Resource Estimates (Unrisked) at each of the 5 prospect areas Low (P90), Mid (P50), High (P10).
Prospective resources shown are aggregated by prospect area (Table 1). The geological chance of success (GCoS) has been assessed for the primary target reservoir within each prospect. Each prospect contains multiple stacked reservoir intervals, which may increase the effective chance of success due to multiple opportunities within a single structure.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Condor Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
09 April
Optimised Root Lithium Project PEA Highlights Robust Economics
Following the release of the December 2023 PEA1 , and in response to lithium market dynamics, the Root Lithium Project has now been optimised within a new PEA which has strengthened the project economics.
Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company), a Canadian-focused multi-asset lithium business, is pleased to announce the completion of its optimised Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the standalone Root Lithium Project. The updated PEA outlines a robust development pathway for the Root Project, featuring a combination of open pit mine and underground mining methods. The processing flowsheet features a hybrid Dense Media Separation (DMS) and Flotation concentrator designed to produce 5.5% Spodumene Concentrate.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The Root Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada has been evaluated on a standalone basis and considering the recently updated Root Project MRE, revised pit optimisations and mine development options and changed lithium market conditions (previous 2023 PEA results were combined with the Company’s Seymour Lithium Project also in Ontario)
- The study confirms favourable economics across alternative mine development scenarios, including both open pit and underground mining, reinforcing Root as a viable and resilient standalone project
- The selected development option for the Root Lithium Project delivers:
- An increase in NPV to US$668 million
- A reduction in pre-production CAPEX, largely due to lower pre-stripping costs
- Reduction in Total Material Movement (TMM)
- Lower NPV and longer payback period due to more conservative SC5.5 pricing assumptions in early processing years
- Significantly improved LOM strip ratio of 8.1:1, driven by underground development—resulting in lower mining costs that help offset reduced revenues
PROJECT DASHBOARD
- The Root Lithium Project underpins GT1’s vertically integrated development strategy and is expected to provide long-term feed to the Company’s planned Lithium Conversion facility in Thunder Bay
- The immediate focus for the Root project will be advancing permitting and consultation activities in parallel with the Pre-Feasibility Study( PFS)
"The completion of the optimised PEA marks a major milestone for the Root Lithium Project, confirming it as a technically and economically robust standalone operation. With a longer mine life, reduced upfront capital requirements, and strong economics, Root is well-positioned to support GT1’s broader strategy of establishing a vertically integrated lithium supply chain in Ontario. This study reinforces our confidence in Root as a long-term feed source for the Thunder Bay conversion facility and highlights the project’s strategic importance in the North American battery materials landscape.
The economic advantages of executing a project in Ontario are obvious and compelling, driven by outstanding infrastructure, government incentives and proximity to the North American EV supply chain. We remain committed to advancing our Root Lithium Project to realise our overall strategy in Ontario.”
-GT1 Managing Director, Cameron Henry
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Green Technology Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
09 April
Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology
Bayan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to exclusively licence IP from Macquarie University for its Solar Cell Recycling Technology. A summary of the material terms of the agreement are set out in Schedule 1. This agreement is a key milestone in Bayan’s strategic growth, enabling the Company to take advantage of a major economic opportunity in the critical mineral recycling/recovery market.
Highlights
- Bayan has secured an exclusive license from Macquarie University for “Microwave Joule Heating Technology” a microwave-based solar panel recycling technology, positioning the company at the forefront of sustainable energy technology solutions.
- The Company intends to commence further research and development to assess the ability to potentially recover valuable metals such as Silver, Silicon, Gallium and Indium.
- The basis of the technology platform utilises microwave technology to soften the EVA encapsulant in solar panels, enabling easy delamination and potential recovery of valuable materials at room temperature. This approach avoids the need for extreme heat (1400°C) typically required for separating materials like glass and silicon as well as the use of costly hazardous chemicals in traditional processes.
- Delamination enables selective separation of materials without the need for mechanical crushing, whereas traditional crushing methods often result in crosscontaminated material and lower recovery rates.
- The breakthrough technology presents a potential novel pathway for improved recovery of materials such as silver and silicon from solar panels, critical materials underpinning solar and semiconductor technologies.
- By 2035, Australia is expected to accumulate 1 million tonnes of solar panel waste worth over A$1 billion1, while the global CIGS (Copper, Indium, Gallium, Selenide) solar cell market is projected to grow to US$12.23 billion by 20322.
The Technology from Macquarie University
The team from the School of Engineering at Macquarie University, led by Dr Binesh Puthen Veettil, have developed a new microwave technology that will solve the challenge of electronic waste from end-of-life solar panels. Currently, the recycling process is technically challenging with only an estimated 15% of solar panels making it to a recycling facility3, and the remainder going straight to landfill once they have reached their 20–25-year end of life span. In the rare instance they are recycled, the solar panels, in the traditional method, are crushed and heated at approximately 1400°C before being washed in harsh chemicals to remove the plastics.
Dr Binesh Puthen Veettil’s research in collaboration with the School of Photovoltaics at UNSW, the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics and further supported by the Australian Government through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency highlights the immense need and impact this technology will bring.
In this new method, the microwave energy is used to selectively heat the materials within a solar panel. In this process, the silicon cells and other microwave-absorbing components rapidly heat up, while surrounding materials remain relatively cool. This targeted heating causes the plastic encapsulant, ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), which holds the panel layers together to soften and degrade.
Figure 1 – A visual representation illustrating how microwave radiation selectively targets the plastic encapsulant (EVA) in solar panels, softening it to enable the delamination of solar cells while leaving other materials largely unaffected
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Bayan Mining and Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
07 April
Tariff Shock: Trillions Wiped Out as Trade War Fears Spark Selloff
Global markets continued to register heavy losses on Monday (April 7) as tariff-triggered trade tensions increased and investors reacted to hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve.
The mass market selloff has erased trillions in market value worldwide, with no major region spared.
The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) fell 2.3 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) dropped 2.8 percent as tech stocks bore the brunt of the selloff, shedding an estimated US$9.5 trillion in value. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) was down 900 points by midday, wiping out roughly US$900 billion in market capitalization.
Retaliatory tariffs and resource export limitations out of China have rattled investors, as have comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that there may be fewer interest rate cuts in 2025.
Before American markets opened on Monday, Asian markets offered a precursor for the day’s activity, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 (INDEXNIKKEI:NI225) plunging 3.1 percent, its worst day in months. Other Asian markets also registered declines as geopolitical tensions and lingering concerns over China’s property sector crisis continued.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) ended the day 4.2 percent lower amid the market rout, erasing approximately AU$1.2 billion. The day’s performance was the worst showing for the ASX 200 since May 2020. Mining stocks faced the added pressure of a weakening iron ore prices. The Australian dollar also fell to a five year low, trading below US$0.60.
Last week, Australia decided not to levy retaliatory tariffs against the US. However, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has denounced the 10 percent tariff on Australian exports saying it was not the “act of a friend.”
Canada’s two main indexes also experienced notable declines, reflecting the broader global market meltdown.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) fell 234.06 points (1.01 percent) at the open, reaching 22,959.41. Similarly, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) sank by 460 points, mirroring losses in other major indexes.
Markets brace for further impact
The combined losses across major markets pushed the Nasdaq Composite into bear market territory on Friday (April 4) after the index registered a 20 percent decline.
Concerns that S&P 500 would follow suit mounted on Monday.
CNBC’s Jim Cramer likened the market selloff to “Black Monday,” noting the similarities to the 1987 market crash.
Analysts warn that further volatility is likely if inflation data due later this week exceeds expectations.
Even safe-haven asset gold felt the pressure as it fell below US$3,000 an ounce for the first time since mid-March.
The high-pitched market uncertainty highlights the far-reaching consequences of the sweeping new tariffs and China's swift retaliation, which together have reignited fears of a global trade war.
With a 10 percent baseline duty on all imports as well as double-digit targeted tariffs, investors are recalibrating their strategies in real time, pulling back from risk and pivoting toward safe-haven assets.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
