Auric Buys Specific Mineral Rights and Related Assets from WIN Metals for $1.2M
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric) together with WIN Metals Ltd (ASX: WIN) (WIN Metals or WIN) are pleased to announce that the two parties have successfully executed a Binding Term Sheet on 22 July 2024 for the partial purchase of WIN’s nickel and lithium rights within the Munda Gold Project area, water access rights and other related assets, to Auric.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Binding Term Sheet executed on 22 July 2024.
- Milestone agreement improves pathway to mining a trial pit at Munda Gold Project, potentially in Q1 2025.
- Auric now owns all mineral rights, down to 235m RL, (approximately 150m below surface) over planned mining area.
- Purchase price totals $1.2 Million, including $1.00 Million, for the nickel rights.
- Binding Term Sheet includes sole access to stored water in the 132 North pit by Auric for 3 years from settlement date and shared access for a further 5 years.
- Acquisition includes 7 tenements or applications.
- $100,000 deposit paid to WIN. Additional $600,000 payable at settlement. Further payments totalling $500,000 to be paid over next 12 months.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
Auric Mining. Managing Director, Mark English, said: “We now have greater control over our destiny for open pit gold mining at the Munda Gold Project.
“Buying the nickel and lithium rights from WIN Metals down to the 235m RL (which is approximately 150m below surface) and having sole rights to an agreed area means we have now taken another major step forward to commencing a trial pit at Munda.
“There’s not much water around Widgiemooltha, so as part of this transaction we are acquiring access to stored water in the 132 North pit from WIN, removing a significant obstacle for us.
“WIN Metals has been pragmatic about the negotiation. We have reached a highly satisfactory agreement for Auric shareholders.
“We’ve moved Munda along rapidly this year and this hurdle has been removed. We are planning to mine a trial pit in Q1 2025,” said Mr English.
WIN Metals. Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Steve Norregaard, said:
“We wish Auric well in its ambition to mine at Munda Gold Project.
“We have no intention of standing in their way and have reached an equitable agreement to sell our nickel and lithium rights, within a specified area, at the Munda Gold Project and minor non-core assets.
“It’s a great result for both companies,” said Mr Norregaard.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is a gold exploration and mining company based in Western Australia. In three-and-a-half years since its ASX listing, Auric has become a gold producer in this premier jurisdiction.
Since incorporation, it has moved from zero to 250,000 ounces of gold resources and zero to 282 square kilometers of tenements. Auric Mining is in the company of some of the biggest gold projects in the Goldfields, including the St Ives Gold Mine, Karora Resources’ Higginsville Operations & Beta Hunt Mine, all multi-million-ounce mines.
Besides gold, there are numerous precious metals being mined in the area with world-class deposits of nickel, lithium and rare earths. Auric is gold-focused and has the potential to become a significant producer in the region.
First blasting at Jeffreys Find took place in May 2023. Over the ensuing six months, 9,741 ounces of gold were produced.
Partnering with Auric in its Jeffreys Find Project is BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie (BML), a well-known and adept Kalgoorlie contractor. BML is a specialist mining contractor. It has particular expertise in shallow, open-pit mining with short duration projects in The Goldfields.
The Jeffreys Find Project commenced in May 2023 and is due for completion in the first quarter of 2025. The joint venture is partially exploiting 47,000 ounces of gold resources.
Gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find, Norseman. Ore was hauled to Coolgardie for milling in 2023.
Stage One is now complete with Stage Two mining to start in March 2024.
Success for Auric at Jeffreys Find means the company is self-funding for 2024 and able to sustain its exploration and development activity without need for additional capital raising. Auric now has a road map for five years of continuous mining and profits.
Grade control drilling at Munda was completed in January 2024
Auric’s primary focus continues to be on the company’s flagship asset - The Munda Gold Project.
To date almost 200,000 ounces of gold resources have been identified at Munda, the asset being part of the wider Widgiemooltha Gold Project, encompassing 22 tenements.
Munda is one of the largest deposits in the Widgiemooltha area having the potential to become a significant gold project.
In mid-year 2023 the Company released to the ASX a third-party scoping study on the economics and potential of open-pit mining at Munda.
The scoping study estimates the mining of up to 120,000 ounces of gold over a three-year mine life. It is envisaged gold ore would be toll-processed at a nearby Coolgardie Mill. The study projects free cash profits of between $50 million and $100 million, based on various gold prices.
Production from Munda could commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Auric is also planning to progress its Spargoville Project, where it has tenements ideally positioned along strike from the Wattle Dam gold mine, a prolific mine which produced 268,000 ounces of gold at 10 g/t, between 2006 and 2013.
An experienced and savvy management team leads Auric Mining towards its vision of becoming a significant gold producer in Western Australia. With the three directors owning approximately 17 percent of the company, they are focused and motivated for success.
Auric Mining’s board of directors: Mark English, Managing Director; Steve Morris, Chair; and John Utley, Technical Director
Steve Morris, non-executive chairman, has more than 25 years of experience in financial and natural resources markets.
Mark English, managing director, has a 40-year career as a chartered accountant and is at ease with all facets of running a public company on the ASX including major equity and debt raisings.
John Utley, technical director, has 35 years of experience in gold exploration and development.
This range of expertise offers a high level of confidence that the company will achieve its goals.
Company Highlights
- Auric Mining is a publicly listed company with a market cap of around $13m.
- Its flagship asset is the 200,000-ounce Munda Gold Project at Widgiemooltha, just 100 kms from Kalgoorlie. It has an aim to begin production in 2024 before more intensive mining from 2025 onwards.
- During 2023 the focus was on mining at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, near Norseman. Stage One mining between May and November 2023 produced 9,741 ounces of gold, creating almost $30 million in gross revenue.
- A final reconciliation saw surplus cash of $9.5 million generated. Auric banked $4.78 million, being 50% of the surplus cash as agreed with its JV partner, BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie.
- Mining at Jeffreys Find will recommence in March 2024 with expectations of expanded mining activity and significantly greater tonnage to be processed compared to 2023.
- As an explorer, Auric has accumulated 282 square kilometers of tenure as it looks to find and mine a million ounces of gold between Kalgoorlie and Norseman.
- The area hosts some of the richest mineral deposits and mines in the world. In addition to gold, Auric also has opportunities for discovery of lithium, rare earths and nickel.
- Auric has three main projects: The Munda Gold Project which is part of the Widgiemooltha Gold Project; Jeffreys Find Gold Mine; The Spargoville Project.
- The company has a board and leadership team with a track record of delivering success for shareholders, particularly in discovering and bringing to production gold projects.
Auric’s tenements are between Norseman and Kambalda in Western Australia.
Key Projects
Widgiemooltha Gold Project & Munda Gold Project
Progression to open-pit mining is gathering momentum with a plan to commence gold production via a starter pit in the last quarter of 2024 at the Munda Gold Project.
The Widgiemooltha Gold Project combines 22 tenements of highly prospective gold country near Widgiemooltha and includes the Munda Gold Project. Since acquiring the Munda tenements, drilling results confirm indicated and inferred gold resources of almost 200,000 ounces (4.48 mt @ 1.38 g/t with 0.5 g cut off).
The Widgiemooltha tenements have substantial coverage at the north end of the Widgiemooltha Dome.
Even with the extensive mining history in the area, considerable exploration prospectivity remains. Several significant gold projects discovered or developed in the past ten years, including:
Auric Mining is now fast-tracking development at Munda. With a number of gold processing mills in the vicinity, the move to production is now gathering momentum.
In mid-2023 a Scoping Study on Munda produced a positive result. The study proposed a shallow open gold mine. At gold prices from $2,400/oz to $2,800/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 1.67Mt at 2.2g/t producing 112.0koz gold, to
- 2.18Mt at 1.9g/t producing 129.1koz gold.
The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of between approximately $54.7m to $101.4m.
Mining is contemplated over an approximately 3-year period (13 calendar quarters).
Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.8m to $1.7m.
Working capital requirements of approximately $3.9m to $8.1m were estimated based on a Stage 1 starter pit design.
Grade Control Program results at Munda.
To further advance the Project Auric completed a grade control drilling program at Munda in January 2024. In total 351 holes were sunk on a 10m x 10m grid over a potential starter pit.
Assay results include numerous significant intercepts at a 0.5g/t cut-off with high grade or broad intercepts such as:
Analysis of samples will be complete by the end of the first quarter 2024.
Further grade control drilling is envisaged as the company hones in on this high grade deposit.
A starter pit lasting about three months is envisaged in the last quarter of 2024. More intensive mining would follow in the period 2025-2027.
In all, Munda is projected to be a short-life project, able to produce exceptional cash profits with a gold price continuing at above $3000 an ounce.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
Fresh from mining almost 10,000 ounces of gold in 2023, Jeffreys Find’s Stage Two is certain to be significantly greater in scope.
The Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is located approximately 45 kilometers northeast of the town of Norseman and 12 kilometers off the main Eyre Highway via a haul road.
Jeffreys Find is a short-life mine with a total gold-resources estimate of nearly 50,000 ounces.
Magnetic image of the gold resource at Jeffreys Find
The company has performed remarkably well with this mine, having acquired the tenements just 3.5 years ago.
Stage One mining took place over six months, from May to November 2023 with about 175,000 tonnes of gold ore hauled to the Greenfelds Mill at Coolgardie where it was processed. Final refining and sale of gold bullion produced took place at the Perth Mint.
Stage One – Production & Revenue Statistics
The project is a joint venture undertaking between Auric and well-known Kalgoorlie contractor BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML).
Auric’s risk is mitigated by BML who assume all operating costs including mining and haulage. Gold processing costs are recovered from the sale of gold bullion. After all costs have been deducted surplus cash is split equally between the partners.
For final mining in 2024 Auric has contributed $1 million in cash towards working capital which will be repaid towards the end of the final phase of mining.
The final pit shell at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine will be premised on a gold price of $2,900 an ounce, compared to the Stage One pit which was designed on the basis of gold at $2,600 an ounce. As a result the tonnage of ore being hauled to the mill will be substantially higher in 2024.
Equipment is being mobilised to the mine site in February and mining will recommence in March 2024. A continuing higher gold price has placed the joint venture in a solid position to throw off surplus cash well in excess of what was achieved in 2023.
Auric’s MD Mark English, Chairman Steve Morris and Technical Director John Utley at the Perth Mint with Auric gold bars from its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
Spargoville Project
Highly prospective tenements as company looks for gold on strike to Wattle Dam
Located approximately 35 kilometers southwest of the mining town Kambalda, the Spargoville Project is an underexplored asset with partially tested or entirely untested gold, nickel and lithium anomalies.
The asset sits north of the Wattle Dam gold mine. The Wattle Dam gold mine produced 268,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 10 g/t between 2006 and 2013.
While only partially drilled, initial exploration results from the Fugitive Prospect include an intercept at 14 meters with a grade of 2.51 g/t gold, indicating the asset’s promising potential.
Auric’s tenements at The Spargoville Project.
Management Team
Auric Mining’s Management and Board of Directors have a wealth of experience in gold discovery, in mine operations and across the full spectrum of finance and administration. That experience stretches to all parts of the globe.
Board of Directors
Steven Morris – Non-executive Chairman
Steve Morris is a well-known financial markets executive with more than two decades experience at a senior level. He garnered industry respect as head of private clients for Patersons Securities, now Canaccord Genuity, and has also been managing director of Intersuisse. Mr. Morris has served as a senior executive of the Little Group. From 2014 to 2019, Morris was a non-executive director of De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG), a gold company now with a $2.4 billion market capitalization. Mr. Morris is well connected in finance circles and was a board member of The Melbourne Football Club for nine years including three years as the vice chairman.
Mark English – Managing Director
Mark English is a Chartered Accountant with more than 40 years’ experience in business. English was the founding director of Bullion Minerals Ltd, now DevEX Resources (ASX:DEV) a company he managed for seven years before taking it to an IPO. Mr. English has considerable experience with major equity and debt raisings. He currently sits on the Board of WA integrated agricultural company Moora Citrus Group, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers and processors.
John Utley – Technical Director
John Utley has a 35-year career in mining and exploration with a dominant focus on gold assets. He holds a master’s degree in Earth sciences from the University of Waikato in New Zealand. Mr Utley has worked in Australia, South America, Papua New Guinea and most recently in Canada where he was the Chief Geologist for Atlantic Gold Corporation, a company now owned by St Barbara (ASX:SBM). He spearheaded exploration and development of the Touquoy Gold Mine in Nova Scotia, Canada, prior to being acquired by St Barbara. Mr Utley previously worked with Plutonic Resources (ASX:PLU) and was head of the exploration team at the Darlot Gold Mine during the discovery and development of the 2.3-million-ounce Centenary gold deposit.
Juggernaut Commences Drilling on 600 Meters by 350 Meters Bingo Main Zone - Contains up to 31.20 gpt Gold, 8.98 % Copper and 0.58 % Cobalt - Remains Wide Open - Bingo Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to report that drilling has recently commenced on its 100% controlled Bingo property. Following the discovery of multiple new sulphide-rich outcrops on surface, the drill program has been expanded to ~3,000 meters of drilling planned in 14 holes from 7 pad locations on 600 meters by 350 meters Bingo Main Zone on the Bingo property in world class geologic terrane.
Drilling includes expansion along strike and to depth of known mineralization at the high-grade gold-silver-copper shear hosted vein at Bingo as well as testing a series of new cobalt-rich and native copper outcrops recently identified by the mapping crew currently working on the property.
Dan Stuart, President and CEO of Juggernaut Exploration, states,“We are excited to resume drilling on our 100% controlled Bingo property after the successful inaugural drill programs carried out in 2023. We designed a comprehensive drill plan that will allow us to expand the high-grade gold-silver copper and cobalt mineralization at Bingo along strike and depth. The discovery of highly economic cobalt values at surface prompted the Company to revise the calculated AuEq values of the 2023 drill core assay results where cobalt was originally omitted, increasing its value by >20%.”
Bingo Property Highlights:
- Early season mapping and prospecting resulted in the discovery of multiple new outcrops along strike with the Bingo Main Zone containing semi-massive chalcopyrite, pyrite and cobalt-rich sulphide mineralization as well as native copper extending the Bingo Main Zone by 100 m to the south from 350 meters to 450 meters and remains open along strike and at depth. Outcrop 1 imageOutcrop 2 imageOutcrop 3 image, Outcrop 4 image
- The discovery of highly economic cobalt values on surface prompted the Company to revise the calculated AuEq values of the 2023 drill core assay results where cobalt was originally omitted, increasing it’s value by 20%:
- Drill hole BI-23-01 intersected 12.09 gpt AuEq (7.57 gpt Au, 20.23 gpt Ag, 2.72 % Cu and 1624 ppm Co) over 5.11 meters (increased from 11.42 gpt AuEq (7.57 gpt Au, 20.23 gpt Ag and 2.72 % Cu) over 5.11 meters);
- Drill hole BI-23-04 intersected 5.25 gpt AuEq (2.52 gpt Au, 11.05 gpt Ag, 1.16 % Cu and 2468 ppm Co) over 10.12 meters, including 8.05 gpt AuEq (4.01 gpt Au, 17.37 gpt Ag, 1.85 % Cu and 3179 ppm Co) over 5.89 meters (increased from 4.23 gpt AuEq (2.52 gpt Au, 11.05 gpt Ag and 1.16 % Cu) over 10.12 meters, including 6.74 gpt AuEq (4.01 gpt Au, 17.37 gpt Ag and 1.85 % Cu) over 5.89 meters);
- Drill hole BI-23-02 intersected 5.36 gpt AuEq (2.86 gpt Au, 8.72 gpt Ag, 1.39 % Cu and 1325 ppm Co) over 7.05 meters (increased from 4.81 gpt AuEq (2.86 gpt Au, 8.72 gpt Ag and 1.39 % Cu) over 7.05 meters); and
- Drill hole BI-23-03 intersected 2.62 gpt AuEq (1.39 gpt Au, 4.06 gpt Ag, 0.58 % Cu and 982 ppm Co) over 5.78 meters, including 2.97 gpt AuEq (1.66 gpt Au, 4.58 gpt Ag, 0.62 % Cu and 987 ppm Co) over 4.73 meters (increased from 2.22 gpt AuEq (1.39 gpt Au, 4.06 gpt Ag and 0.58 % Cu) over 5.78 meters, including 2.56 gpt AuEq (1.66 gpt Au, 4.58 gpt Ag and 0.62 % Cu) over 4.73 meters).
- The program on the Bingo property will consist of ~3000 meters of drilling (from 7 pads and 14 holes) designed to expand the known high-grade gold-silver-copper-cobalt mineralization along strike and to depth on the Bingo Main Zone that remains open, as well as testing additional shear zones at depth and new showings discovered in 2024. Bingo Property Map
- Mapping and prospecting on the property, including the Double Down Hinge Zone highlighted by an airborne magnetic survey will continue throughout the season in preparation for future drilling. 2023 Bingo Doubledown
- High-grade gold-silver-copper-cobalt mineralization has been intersected in multiple inaugural test drill holes in 2023 collared from within the Bingo Main Zone along a north trending, west-dipping, shear hosted vein within a 600 meters by 350 meters precious metal rich mineralized corridor that remains open. 3d Model
- The broad sulphide-rich mineralized vein consists of semi-massive aggregates and stockwork of chalcopyrite (up to 10 %), pyrrhotite (up to 10 %), and cobalt-rich sulphides, with minor pyrite and galena, part of a shear hosted vein within a strongly altered diorite unit that remains open to the north, south and to depth.
- The maiden drill program in 2023 on this discovery confirmed strong gold-silver-copper-cobalt mineralization on the Bingo Main outcrop to a depth of 40 meters that remains open, leaving over 90% of the known mineralized corridor untested.
Early season mapping and prospecting on the Bingo property resulted in the discovery of multiple new outcrops along strike with the Bingo Main Zone containing semi-massive chalcopyrite, pyrite and cobalt-rich sulphide mineralization as well as native copper extending the Bingo Main Zone by 100 m to the south from 350 meters to 450 meters and remains open. The discovery of highly economic cobalt values on surface prompted the Company to revise the calculated AuEq values of the 2023 drill core assay results where cobalt was originally omitted, increasing it’s value by >20%. Outcrop 1 image,Outcrop 2 image,Outcrop 3 image, Outcrop 4 image
Results from the 2023 drill season include 4 holes collared from Pad 1 located in the northern part of the Bingo Main Zone, which intersected broad sulphide-rich mineralized horizon consisting of semi-massive aggregates, and stockwork of chalcopyrite (up to 10 %), pyrrhotite (up to 10 %) and cobalt-rich sulphides, with minor pyrite and galena, that are part of a shear hosted vein within a strongly altered diorite unit that remains open to the north, south and to depth. Drill hole BI-23-01 intersected 12.09 gpt AuEq (7.57 gpt Au, 20.23 gpt Ag, 2.72 % Cu and 1624 ppm Co) over 5.11 meters. Drill hole BI-23-04 intersected 5.25 gpt AuEq (2.52 gpt Au, 11.05 gpt Ag, 1.16 % Cu and 2468 ppm Co) over 10.12 meters, including 8.05 gpt AuEq (4.01 gpt Au, 17.37 gpt Ag, 1.85 % Cu and 3179 ppm Co) over 5.89 meters. Drill hole BI-23-02 intersected 5.36 gpt AuEq (2.86 gpt Au, 8.72 gpt Ag, 1.39 % Cu and 1325 ppm Co) over 7.05 meters. Drill hole BI-23-03 intersected 2.62 gpt AuEq (1.39 gpt Au, 4.06 gpt Ag, 0.58 % Cu and 982 ppm Co) over 5.78 meters, including 2.97 gpt AuEq (1.66 gpt Au, 4.58 gpt Ag, 0.62 % Cu and 987 ppm Co) over 4.73 meters. 3d Model
Table 1: Selected 2023 Bingo drill hole assay results recalculated with Co included in AuEq.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Cu (%)
Pb (%)
Zn (%)
Co (ppm)
AuEq (g/t)
BI-23-01
Interval
24.39
29.50
5.11
7.57
20.23
2.72
0.01
0.10
1624.44
12.09
Including
25.58
28.48
2.90
13.0
34.93
4.70
0.02
0.17
2604.85
20.77
BI-23-04
Interval
41.1
51.22
10.12
2.52
11.05
1.16
0.01
0.15
2468.69
5.25
Including
42.18
48.07
5.89
4.01
17.37
1.85
0.01
0.24
3179.83
8.05
BI-23-02
Interval
25.95
33.00
7.05
2.86
8.72
1.39
0.01
0.07
1325.60
5.36
Including
27.85
31.15
3.30
5.69
17.36
2.70
0.01
0.14
2087.29
10.35
Including
27.85
30.30
2.45
7.31
23.11
3.58
0.02
0.18
2522.45
13.39
BI-23-03
Interval
23.22
29.00
5.78
1.39
4.06
0.58
0.01
0.07
982.05
2.62
Including
24.27
29.00
4.73
1.66
4.58
0.62
0.01
0.07
987.39
2.97
Including
24.27
25.19
0.92
6.77
21.30
2.69
0.02
0.29
2440.00
11.67
Widths are reported in drill core lengths and AuEq metal values are calculated using Au 1997.07 USD/oz, Ag 22.96 USD/oz, Cu 3.83 USD/lbs, Pb 1997.50 USD/ton, Zn 2397.00 USD/ton on December 8, 2023 and Co 12.00 USD/lbs on July 2, 2024.
Table 2: Selected 2023 Bingo drill hole assay results originally reported without Co included in AuEq.
Pad ID
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Cu (%)
Pb (%)
Zn (%)
AuEq (g/t)
Pad 1
BI-23-01
Interval
24.39
29.50
5.11
7.57
20.23
2.72
0.01
0.10
11.42
Including
25.58
28.48
2.90
13.05
34.93
4.70
0.02
0.17
19.69
BI-23-04
Interval
41.1
51.22
10.12
2.52
11.05
1.16
0.01
0.15
4.23
Including
42.18
48.07
5.89
4.01
17.37
1.85
0.01
0.24
6.74
BI-23-02
Interval
25.95
33.00
7.05
2.86
8.72
1.39
0.01
0.07
4.81
Including
27.85
31.15
3.30
5.69
17.36
2.70
0.01
0.14
9.49
Including
27.85
30.30
2.45
7.31
23.11
3.58
0.02
0.18
12.35
BI-23-03
Interval
23.22
29.00
5.78
1.39
4.06
0.58
0.01
0.07
2.22
Including
24.27
29.00
4.73
1.66
4.58
0.62
0.01
0.07
2.56
Including
24.27
25.19
0.92
6.77
21.30
2.69
0.02
0.29
10.67
Widths are reported in drill core lengths and AuEq metal values are calculated using Au 1997.07 USD/oz, Ag 22.96 USD/oz, Cu 3.83 USD/lbs, Pb 1997.50 USD/ton and Zn 2397.00 USD/ton on December 8, 2023.
The program on the Bingo property will consist of ~3000 meters of drilling designed to expand the known high-grade gold-silver-copper-cobalt mineralization along strike and to depth on the Bingo Main Zone, as well as testing additional shear zones at depth and new showings discovered in 2024. Mapping and prospecting on the property, including the Double Down Hinge Zone highlighted by an airborne magnetic survey will continue throughout the season in preparation for future drilling.
The mineralized shear hosted vein was intersected in a narrow copper-rich interval from a drill hole in the southern part of the Bingo Main Zone 200 m south of Pad 1 from 2023, where a surface grab sample assayed 9.79 gpt Au. Drilling in this area in 2024 is designed to fully test the southern extent of the mineralized corridor. Mapping and drilling have shown that the mineralized vein pinches and swells and is parallel to the axial plane of a moderate size fold identified in the magnetic signature of the Bingo Main Zone. The 2023 drill program has helped better understand the geometry of the mineralized vein which is steeply dipping on surface and rotates to 45 degrees to the west at deeper levels. The 2024 drill program is designed to expand on the depth and strike extent of the high-grade gold-silver-copper mineralization in the northern part of the Bingo Main Zone, where a step-out pad will allow to test the vein at depth and extend its strike along the trend where numerous surface samples assayed multi-gram gold. Additional drill locations on trend with the mineralized vein both to the north and to the south will help determine the extent of the mineralization along strike.
A secondary vein was discovered in outcrop 400 m to the northeast of Pad 1, where two grab samples assayed 7.39 gpt Au and 5.93 gpt Au, respectively. The outcrop is partially covered by overburden, but structural investigations indicate a similar orientation to the main mineralized vein. Both samples collected from this outcrop consist of strongly altered, crackled intrusive with up to 5 % chalcopyrite and 10 % pyrite. This showing will be drill tested with multiple drill holes during the 2024 drill season. A third vein is outcropping 250 m southeast of Pad 1. A grab sample that assayed 1.11 gpt Au collected from this vein consists of a metamorphosed, strongly altered intrusive rock with 5 % pyrite and 1 % chalcopyrite. A number of drill holes have been designed to test this showing in 2024. Deeper drill holes designed to test the contact between a close-by intrusion and the surrounding rocks are also planned for the 2024 drill season.
Recently, a new fold located 1 kilometer to the north of the Bingo Main Zone named the Double Down Hinge Zone has been identified in an airborne magnetic survey. This fold shows the same orientation and characteristics as the fold observed at the Bingo Main Zone. A fault separates the two folds potentially indicating that the two structures are in fact the same fold that has been displaced, in which case gold-silver-copper mineralization is projected to be found in the Double Down Hinge Zone as well. Detailed mapping and prospecting on the property will focus on identifying the relationship between the Double Down Hinge Zone and the Bingo Main Zone, as well as understanding the controls on mineralization at the contact between metamorphosed sediments and the intrusion to the West, and the volcanic units to the East. 2023 Bingo Doubledown
Highlights from the high-grade gold Bingo property:
- The Bingo Main zone is part of a 600 meters by 350 meters mineralized corridor that remains open with high-grade gold drill samples (12.09 gpt AuEq over 5.11 meters) and surface samples (up to 13.4 gpt Au) locatedalong the axial plane of a fold hinge.
- Bingo is located in the Eskay Rift in an evolving gold district in a world-class geologic setting within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, host to several multi-million ounce gold deposits confirming the untapped discovery potential that remains while vast areas of newly exposed bedrock are exposed due to recent snowpack and glacial abatement.
- Bingo comprises the same world-class geological units as Goliath Resource's Surebet discovery located 15 km to the West, including Hazelton Volcanics and related sediments and intrusive rocks as well as the same style of mineralization of pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and galena, hosted in a similarly oriented west dipping shear zone.
- Gold mineralization in drill samples (4 out of 7 holes intersected significant high-grade gold mineralization) and surface outcrops (83 % of surface samples collected contained gold mineralization), stream sediment geochemistry, ground magnetic survey, soil sampling and other lines of evidence confirm strong gold-mineralization potential on the property.
- Mineralization is characterized by aggregates and stockwork of chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite, galena and pyrite from a shear hosted vein along which gold-silver-copper rich fluids intruded and altered the host rock.
- Recently, a new fold located 1 kilometer to the north of the Bingo Main Zone named the Double Down Hinge Zone has been mapped. This fold shows the same orientation and characteristics to the fold observed at the Bingo Main Zone. A fault separates the two folds potentially indicating that the two structures are in fact the same fold that has been displaced, in which case gold-silver-copper mineralization is projected to be found in the Double Down Hinge Zone as well.
- The Bingo property is located in a fertile area in the southern part of the Golden Triangle surrounded by a number of known deposits, including Anyox, Surebet, Dolly Varden, Porter Idaho, Premier, and more.
- Infrastructure includes direct access to tide water in close proximity to roads and high-tension power.
The Bingo property has an area of 989 hectares and is located 45 km SSW of Stewart, BC and 28 km W of Kitsault, and only 12 km to tidewater landing and roads in the historic mining town of Anyox providing for cost effective exploration. The Bingo Main Zone contains gold mineralized grab, chip and channel samples along the axial plane of a fold hinge over an area of 600 meters x 350 meters in a region of recent glacial retreat and permanent snowpack abatement located within the Eskay Rift region of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. High-grade gold from surface grab samples assayed up to 9.79 gpt Au. Channel samples assayed up to 1.77 gpt Au and 0.20 % Cu over 4.85 meters and 1.48 gpt Au and 0.37 % Cu over 3.2 meters, respectively. The Bingo property has strong similarities to Goliath Resources’ Surebet Project located further to the east, including same mineralogy, textures and structures.
Qualified Person
Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.
Other
Oriented NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill campaign is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area, and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX Deposit. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog Geo and QGIS software and data from the 2017-2022 exploration campaigns. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration are sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half, one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Standards, blanks and duplicates were added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%
Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples were then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, standards, and duplicate samples were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.
All samples, including core, rock grabs, channels, and talus samples, are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. A transport company takes them from the core shack to the ALS labs facilities in North Vancouver. ALS is either certified to ISO 9001:2008 or accredited to ISO 17025:2005 in all of its locations. At ALS samples were processed, dried, crushed, and pulverized before analysis using the ME-MS61 and Au-SCR21 methods. For the ME-MS61 method, a prepared sample is digested with perchloric, nitric, hydrofluoric and hydrochloric acids. The residue is topped up with dilute hydrochloric acid and analyzed by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry. Overlimits were re-analyzed using the ME-OG62 and Ag-GRA21 methods (gravimetric finish). For Au-SCR21 a large volume of sample is needed (typically 1-3kg). The sample is crushed and screened (usually to -106 micron) to separate coarse gold particles from fine material. After screening, two aliquots of the fine fraction are analysed using the traditional fire assay method. The fine fraction is expected to be reasonably homogenous and well represented by the duplicate analyses. The entire coarse fraction is assayed to determine the contribution of the coarse gold.
Some of the reported data is historical in nature and is a compilation of third-party data from previous operators. The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled. In addition, the reader is cautioned that proximity to known mineralization does not guarantee similar mineralization will exist on the properties.
For more information, please contact:
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Dan Stuart
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604)-559-8028
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
Certain disclosure in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut’s operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.
Australian Organisations Make Case for Natural Capital Accounting in Resource Sector
Two organisations have collaborated on the release of a new suite of resources geared at helping companies in the Australian mining industry implement natural capital accounting (NCA).
The Cooperative Research Centre for Transformations in Mining Economies (CRC TiME) and CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, announced the news in a press release on Monday (July 15).
NCA is a means of “accounting for impacts on nature over the life of projects.” Mining companies of all stages are increasingly being asked to show how they affect the environment and mitigate their impact accordingly.
Funding for the suite of resources came from the Commonwealth Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW), the initiator of the overarching CRC TiME NCA project.
Bryan Maybee, program leader at CRC TiME, said that risks to economic stability associated with changing climates and declining biodiversity “have generated calls for greater action from the private sector.”
“The prominence of NCA and natural capital assessment in responding to these calls for improved disclosure has accelerated considerably over the last decade,” continued Maybee, who is also associate professor of minerals and energy economics at Curtin University in Perth. “This has seen the emergence of numerous initiatives, frameworks, metrics and targets, all aimed at improving the consistency and comparability of reporting in relation to natural capital.”
Dr. Anthony O’Grady, a CRC TiME project manager and senior principal research scientist in CSIRO's natural capital group, described NCA as a key tool for understanding how the environment and economy interact.
He added that by improving disclosure and sustainability in mining companies, the industry can do a better job of showing environmental accountability — a characteristic many investors would like to see.
The suite of resources includes a business case that analyses the benefits of adopting NCA, along with an indicative roadmap. It also provides guidance on concepts, methods and reporting structures for NCA and risk assessment.
A comprehensive case study report can also be found in the suite. It presents synopses of pilot case studies testing the System of Environmental Economic Accounting-Ecosystem Accounting framework’s applicability in the Australian mining sector. These case studies assisted in the development of the business case and guidance materials.
“These reports have analyzed existing data to facilitate the development of the consistent approach that is needed across the mining sector,” Maybee said. Tests and demonstrations on the potential use of NCA information for strategic forecasting purposes in the mining sector are included in the report as well.
Other CRC TiME partners include Alcoa (NYSE:AA), BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP), Curtin University, Hanson Construction Materials, Murdoch University, Syrinx Environmental and the University of South Australia.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Investor Presentation - July 2024
Copper-Gold-Base Metals-Uranium Ti-Tree Shear Project Gascoyne Region, WA
Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
$1.66M Raised to Accelerate Exploration at Ti-Tree
Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received commitments from institutional, professional and sophisticated investors to raise $1,667,500 (Placement).
- Augustus Minerals has received commitments to raise over $1.66m via a Placement.
- Proceeds from the capital raising will fund:
- Deep diamond drilling at the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo porphyry (supported by EIS drilling grant)
- VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) Helicopter program testing major Cu-Ni-PGE and Uranium targets
- Expanded soil and rock chip sampling program to progress new high-grade Gold and Copper targets to drill ready status
- Commence a program of extensive field work over the large 4-kilometer-long Supergene Carbonate hosted Munaballya Well Uranium Target.
- Exploration works are continuing over various targets along the highly prospective Ti- Tree Shear with drilling to commence this quarter.
Under the placement, AUG will issue up to 23,821,430 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of $0.07 per Share. The Placement includes one (1) attaching unlisted option (Options) for every two (2) Placement Shares. The Options will be exercisable at $0.12 each expiring 2 years after the date of issue.
Funds raised through the Placement will be used for the following:
- Deep Diamond drilling at the very large Minnie Springs Cu-Mo Porphyry system to test the core of the system for high-grade Copper Sulphide mineralisation.
- The initial 2 x 700m deep holes planned for Q3, 2024 is with assistance from the co- funded Government EIS drilling grant of up to $110,000 as announced 2 May 2024.
- Success in the first two planned holes will justify additional diamond drilling to further expand the Minne Springs Porphyry system
- A VTEM airborne geophysics program testing the Cu-Ni-PGE potential at the Money Intrusion, the Coo Creek Broken Hill Style target and the Munaballya Well uranium U targets.
- An expanded soils/rock chip program to progress newly identified rock chip prospects to drill ready status and continue the exploration over as yet untested areas.
- Working capital and costs of the Placement.
GM Exploration Commented:
“The Augustus Board are very pleased with the overwhelming support for the placement and thank existing and new sophisticated investors for their support that positions the Company to advance exploration at the Ti-Tree project. The heavily oversubscribed placement demonstrates the strong interest in the EIS Supported drill program at the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo Porphyry system as well as continued exploration at the recently discovered Tiberius, Claudius, Justinian and South Snowy gold-copper-gold-silver prospects. The next six months will be an exciting period of exploration activity for the Company and the team are looking forward to the results”.
The Placement Shares will be issued utilising the Company’s existing Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A capacity. The Company will seek shareholder approval for the issue of Options.
Evolution Capital Pty Ltd (Evolution) and Morgans Corporate Limited (Morgans) acted as joint lead managers to the Placement.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
$8m Queensland State Government Funding
Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) (“QPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of an $8m grant from the Queensland State Government.
Highlights
- Queensland Government will make available up to $8m in the form of a grant to prepare the Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (“TECH Project”) for investment readiness.
- The Queensland Government grant is in addition to the recently announced $8m grant received from the Australian Federal Government under the International Partnerships in Critical Minerals program.
- Upon execution of the respective grant agreements, QPM will commence to ramp up activities for the TECH Project to advance it to stage where it is ready for a Final Investment Decision.
- The combination of the two grants represents significant and non-dilutive funding for the TECH Project. In light of this, the QPM Board has resolved to formally commence evaluation of a demerger of the TECH Project from the QPM Energy business (“Demerger”).
- The Board believes that QPM has two high quality projects that are currently undervalued in the existing corporate structure. A Demerger would allow both QPM Energy and the TECH Project to grow more efficiently and maximise value for shareholders.
Grant Funding
QPM refers to Media Statement published by the Honourable Scott Stewart, Minister for Resources and Critical Minerals on Friday 12th July1. QPM has worked with the Queensland Government, which has previously declared the TECH project a Prescribed Project and a Significant Investment Project. As a result of this collaboration with the Queensland Government, the Hon. Scott Stewart announced that the Queensland Government will make available up to $8m in the form of a grant to prepare the TECH Project for investment readiness. This is in addition to the $8m grant recently awarded to the TECH Project under the Australian Federal Government International Partnerships in Critical Minerals program (refer to ASX announcement 11 July). The Queensland Government grant also satisfies the matched funding condition required under the Federal Government grant.
QPM will now work with Queensland Treasury to finalise an agreement for the delivery of the grant and will provide more information to shareholders when it is available.
TECH Project Activities
Over the past few years, QPM has made great strides in advancing the project to a stage where it is ready for a Final Investment Decision. The two grants represent a total of $16m of non-dilutive funding which will facilitate QPM’s ability resume technical workstreams for the TECH Project without impacting the QPM Energy business and QPM’s group financial position.
Upon execution of the respective grant agreements, QPM will commence to ramp up activities on the TECH Project. This will put the TECH Project in a strong competitive position compared with other development stage nickel projects which have largely been halted. The grants will advance the TECH Project towards investment readiness, ready to capitalise on any positive sentiment change in the nickel market.
QPM Director Dr Stephen Grocott commented,
“Government support is essential for advanced manufacturing projects like TECH to be competitive on the global stage. We believe in the merits of the TECH Project with its gold standard sustainability credentials and world class partners. I would like to personally thank both the State and Federal Governments for their ongoing support, particularly at a time where it is most needed for critical minerals.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Queensland Pacific Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Rare Earths Specialist CEO joins the PVW Team
PVW Resources (“PVW” or “the Company”) (ASX:PVW) is pleased to report the appointment of Mr Alistair Stephens as Chief Executive Officer of PVW.
Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
- Mr. Alistair Stephens, an industry-renowned specialist in rare earths and rare metals, joins the PVW team as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately
- With 20 years’ experience specifically in rare earths and niobium/tantalum, he brings relevant and highly strategic operational experience to accelerate the PVW resource portfolio
- A standout resource industry achiever who has collectively defined over 7 million tonnes of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) resources (1,2)
- He has extensive project development skills and successfully managed multiple feasibility study programs in rare earths and rare metals
- Mr Stephens has a 35-year corporate and operations career in mining geology and mineral processing in gold, nickel and specialty metals and has a 20-year corporate career in commercial transactions, marketing and sales, and corporate governance.
- This appointment accelerates the focus on project development for PVW and complements the current Board talent in specialty and critical minerals
Board Changes
- Mr George Bauk will by rotation assume the role of Non-Executive Chair with Mr Colin McCavana and Mr David Wheeler remaining as Non-Executive Directors.
Non-Executive Chairman Mr George Bauk said: “The board of PVW Resources is extremely excited in the appointment of Mr Alistair Stephens to the role of CEO of PVW Resources.
Mr Stephens has an extensive career in leading organisations with particular reference to critical minerals including rare earths and rare metals. Over the past two decades, Mr Stephens has overseen the establishment of two significant rare earth deposits in Australia and Africa. This knowledge and leadership put PVW in a fantastic position to advance its position in the REE sector.”
Chief Executive Officer, Mr Alistair Stephens said “I am delighted to join the PVW Resources team and look forward to working with the Board in strategically relevant project developments that will deliver value for PVW shareholders.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from PVW Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
