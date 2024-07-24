Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes Commenced, Second 2024 Campaign

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce the second gold milling campaign for 2024 of 150,000 dry metric tonnes from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, commenced on 24 July 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Processing of 150,000 tonnes commenced at Greenfields Mill.
  • 75,600 tonnes on ROM Pad at Greenfields as of 23 July 2024.
  • Second campaign expected to finish early September 2024.
  • On target to process 300,000 tonnes at Greenfields Mill in 2024/2025.
  • BML expects to mine well in excess of 300,000 tonnes in 2024/2025.
  • First cash distributions to Auric this quarter.


MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Managing Director, Mark English, said: “We have the good fortune of pouring gold just as the price firms. It happened last year when the price went to $3,000 an ounce, this year it’s around $3,600 an ounce.

“The ever increasing gold price will result in Auric and our joint venture partner generating cash surpluses well in excess of what we had budgeted and anticipated.

“150,000 tonnes is a sizeable parcel of ore for this campaign. While it will take six weeks or so to mill, we expect it to generate well in excess of $25 million through gold sales for the joint venture.

“The mill contract is to process 300,000 tonnes in 2024. This 150,000 tonnes parcel will be the largest for Stage 2 of mining of Jeffreys Find. That leaves an additional 120,000 tonnes for milling at Greenfields towards the end of 2024.

“Jeffreys Find will be a substantial cash producer for Auric in 2024. We are on target to receive our first distribution within about a month.” said Mr English.

The Jeffreys Find Pit as of 16 July 2024.The Jeffreys Find Pit as of 16 July 2024


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:awjgold stocksgold investingresource investingresource stocksResource Investing
AWJ:AU
Auric Mining
Auric Mining
