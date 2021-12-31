Best Moments from INN's 5 Most Popular Videos of 2021
Editorial Director Charlotte McLeod runs through INN's most popular video interviews of 2021.
Best of 2021: Counting Down INN's Most Popular Videos of the Year youtu.be
2021 is almost over, and what better way to wrap it up than with a countdown of the Investing News Network's (INN) most popular video interviews of the year?
Before we jump in, I want to thank all of you for following along this past year. It's been amazing to have so many people watching our videos and leaving comments, and our team is excited to bring you more content in 2022.
Without further ado, here are INN's most popular video interviews of the year. From Elon Musk to the #SilverSqueeze to the future of precious metals, these are the videos that our audience gravitated to in 2021.
5. David Morgan: Tesla Needs Silver, Where Will Elon Musk Get It?
Dated filmed: April 12, 2021; views: 46,000
Silver guru David Morgan of the Morgan Report brought together two hot topics — Elon Musk and silver — in this April 2021 interview, which takes the fifth spot on the list.
He explained why he thinks Musk needs to seriously consider securing Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) supply of silver.
4. Nick Barisheff: Silver Demand High, What's a Realistic Price?
Date filmed: May 10, 2021; views: 57,000
Silver excitement was definitely running high in the first half of the year, and this May 2021 interview with Nick Barisheff of BMG Group is in fourth place. Nick weighed in on the state of the market, and shared why he thinks US$50 per ounce is a realistic price for the white metal.
3. Ed Steer: Silver Market on a Knife's Edge
Date filmed: April 7, 2021; views: 66,000
The always-popular Ed Steer of Ed Steer's Gold and Silver Digest is in the third slot with an April 2021 interview. Ed follows the silver market closely, paying close attention to market manipulation, and among other topics he shared his thoughts on the #SilverSqueeze movement, which took off at the beginning of the year.
2. Gareth Soloway: "Beautiful" Gold Price Target, Prospects for Silver
Date filmed: May 13, 2021; views: 76,000 views
I've had the chance to speak frequently with Gareth Soloway of InTheMoneyStocks.com this year, but it's his May 2021 interview that takes the second place spot. Gareth outlined what he called a "beautiful" gold price target that he believes the yellow metal could hit in the next one to two years.
Editor's note — Gareth's December 13, 2021, interview was popular as well, receiving 47,000 views.
1. Andy Shectman: Gold’s “Great Awakening” Bringing in New Buyers
Date filmed: January 14, 2021; views: 109,000 views
Finally, the big reveal — taking the top spot is my January 2021 interview with Andy Schectman of Miles Franklin.
He spoke about 2020's high level of demand for physical gold, saying that an awakening of investors helped drive it to unprecedented heights. Andy also made the point that major global entities are taking positions in gold, emphasizing that this trend is something investors should not ignore.
