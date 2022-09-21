Midnight Sun Mining Makes Potential "Game-changer" Copper Discovery at Zambia Property
Midnight Sun Mining President and CEO Al Fabbro said recent drilling at the company’s Solwezi project in Zambia shows high-grade-looking copper in the Mitu area.
Midnight Sun Mining makes potential ‘game-changer’ copper discovery at Zambia property youtu.be
It’s been “good hunting” for Midnight Sun Mining (TSXV:MMA,OTCQB:MDNGF) as it continues to gain momentum with its copper exploration in the Zambian-Congo Copperbelt in Africa.
Midnight Sun Mining, a mid-stage copper and cobalt exploration company, owns 80.65 percent of the Solwezi licenses in Zambia, which cover 506 square kilometers adjacent to the Kansanshi mine, the largest copper-mining complex in Africa, owned by First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF).
“The jurisdiction is excellent and the geology is spectacular,” remarked Al Fabbro, president and CEO of Midnight Sun Mining.
After years of exploration, the company’s recent drilling program found high-grade-looking copper in the Mitu area of the Solwezi project, according to Fabbro. The ore has since been sent for assays and is awaiting results.
“This could be a game changer. It's early days, yet again; we always fight this problem of continuity. We think we figured it out, but it's going to take a lot more drilling to do that,” Fabbro said.
The Copperbelt hosts some of the world’s richest mines, with operators that include Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLNCF), Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) and First Quantum.
The Kansanshi mine alone contains more than 2 billion pounds at 1 percent copper, while 150 kilometers north of Solwezi in the Congo Ivanhoe Mines has more than 100 billion pounds of copper deposits, Fabbro said. To the west of the Solwezi are another 30 billion pounds of copper, he added. “We are in a good neighborhood, and it has great infrastructure,” he noted.
Watch the full interview of Midnight Sun Mining CEO Al Fabbro above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Midnight Sun Mining (TSXV:MMA,OTCQB:MDNGF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Midnight Sun Mining in order to help investors learn more about the company. Midnight Sun Mining is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Midnight Sun Mining and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
