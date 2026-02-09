Dr. Adam Trexler: Physical Gold Market Broken, Crisis Unfolding Now

Dr. Adam Trexler, founder and president of Valaurum, shares his thoughts on gold, identifying a key issue he sees developing in the physical market.

"There's a crisis in the physical gold market," he said, explaining that sector participants need to figure out how to serve investors who want to own gold, but can't afford current bar and coin prices.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.