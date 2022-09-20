Base MetalsInvesting News

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to report a second diamond drill rig from ATL Drilling Services Ltd. has been secured and mobilized to join the Company's current drill program on the Solwezi Licences in Zambia (see the Company's news release dated August 15, 2022).

Al Fabbro, President and CEO of Midnight Sun, stated, "I am excited for this drill program and it is important to me that we get as much exploration done as possible this field season. The addition of a second rig will expedite our work to ensure we maximize Dr. Dorling's technical plan."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Al Fabbro
President & CEO

For Further Information Contact:
Al Fabbro
President & CEO
Tel: +1 604 351 8850

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEW RELEASE.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, changes in market conditions, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in commodity prices, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic conditions. Mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137740

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Midnight Sun MiningTSXV: MMABase Metals Investing
MMA:CA
"investingnews"

Midnight Sun Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Commences Drilling at Solwezi

Midnight Sun Commences Drilling at Solwezi

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to report all preparations have been completed and drilling has commenced on the Company's Solwezi Licences in Zambia.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Announces Plans for Solwezi

Midnight Sun Announces Plans for Solwezi

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to report that Zambian-Congo Copperbelt expert, Dr. Simon Dorling, has agreed to accept and maintain an engagement with the Company. Simon has reviewed the data and results obtained by Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration ("Rio Tinto") on Midnight Sun's Solwezi Licences in Zambia and integrated this information with the data created by Midnight Sun and previous operators as well as incorporating recent research in the region to build a comprehensive database and inclusive interpretation of the structural-geological settings for mineralisation for future targeting.

Dr. Dorling's work has generated several new targets and justification to revisit existing prospects on the licences, including the proposal of structural corridors controlling mineralization around both the Mitu discovery area as well as hole MDD-17-15 on the Mitu Trend which measured 4.23% CuEq over 11.6 metres (see the Company's news release dated July 4, 2017). These corridors suggest a fault-control on mineralisation through re-mobilisation into late northeast-trending faults which leave these mineralized areas open along strike.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Announces Termination of Earn-In Agreement

Midnight Sun Announces Termination of Earn-In Agreement

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") has received notification of Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration Limited's ("Rio Tinto") intention to terminate the previously announced Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement (the "Earn-In Agreement") (see the Company's news release dated April 27, 2020). Termination will be effective June 28, 2022.

Under the terms of the Earn-In Agreement, Rio Tinto has not earned any ownership of the Solwezi Licences, and control will be returned to Midnight Sun, along with all samples and data collected while Rio Tinto acted as the project operator.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Announces DTC Eligibility

Midnight Sun Announces DTC Eligibility

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to announce that common shares of the Company are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States. With DTC eligibility, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds, as well as giving new investors an opportunity to efficiently participate in the trading of Midnight Sun's common shares where their previous investing platform did not allow for non-DTC investing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

Midnight Sun Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") has had the Company's common shares qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol MDNGF. It is anticipated that Midnight Sun's uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin February 9, 2022.

Midnight Sun's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MMA.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORDEN CROWN COMPLETES SUMMER DRILLING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

NORDEN CROWN COMPLETES SUMMER DRILLING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

Norden Crown Metals Corp. (" Norden Crown " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF) ( Frankfurt : 03E) is pleased to announce completion of a 3,499.40 m metre diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Burfjord Copper Project (" Burfjord " or the " Project ") in partnership with Boliden Mineral AB ("Boliden) in northern Norway . The primary objective of the drill program was to evaluate the copper-gold grade and continuity of newly established targets within areas of extensive historical mining and trenching.

Norden Crown intersected previously untested IOCG style copper mineralization, which subsequently became the focus of the drilling program.  Norden Crown is excited to share the assay results in the coming months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Exploration: Exploration Update - Drilling Commences on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

Noble Mineral Exploration: Exploration Update - Drilling Commences on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - September 20, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel to Prepare Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Baptiste Nickel Project with Inclusion of Total Nickel, Cobalt and Iron Grades

FPX Nickel to Prepare Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Baptiste Nickel Project with Inclusion of Total Nickel, Cobalt and Iron Grades

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it is has engaged Next Mine Consulting Ltd. to prepare an updated mineral resource estimate for the Baptiste Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") at the Decar Nickel District (" Decar ") in central British Columbia incorporating results from 2021's successful in-fill drilling program. The mineral resource estimate, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, will be based on an improved modelling approach including both geological domaining and grade shell modelling, and will be expanded to report the mineral content of total nickel and potential by-product elements including iron and cobalt.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN Intersects a New Mineralized Zone Near Surface at the Wine Project in Manitoba, Including 9.8 Metres at 1.92% Nickel Equivalent

NiCAN Intersects a New Mineralized Zone Near Surface at the Wine Project in Manitoba, Including 9.8 Metres at 1.92% Nickel Equivalent

NICAN Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) is pleased to report additional diamond drill assay results from the Wine project in Manitoba intersecting a new mineralized zone near surface. These drill holes, Wine-22-06 and Wine-22-07, were part of NiCAN's initial drilling campaign at the Wine project.

Highlights (complete assays set out in Tables 2 and 3) :

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Announces an Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Southern Spain

Denarius Announces an Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Southern Spain

  • The initial Inferred Mineral Resource comprises 10.66 Mt at 0.45% Cu, 1.02% Zn, 0.41% Pb, 21 g/t Ag and 2.0 g/t Au (1.59% CuEq) containing an estimated 48 kt Cu, 109 kt Zn, 44 kt Pb, 7.4 Moz Ag, 0.7 Moz Au.
  • Based on the results from approximately 26,000 m completed in 83 diamond drill holes in the Phase 1 surface drilling program completed in July 2022, the initial Mineral Resource estimate provides a solid foundation for further mineral resource expansion in Denarius' forthcoming Phase 2 program.
  • The initial Mineral Resource estimate assumes both open pit and underground mining and extends from surface to a depth of 350 meters.
  • Completing a directional drilling program to validate a high-grade dataset relative to this MRE associated with a historical drilling campaign of horizontal underground holes that is not yet included in the above initial Mineral Resource estimate.
  • Drilling to date has identified mineralization over a strike of over 1 km and with a vertical extension of 400 meters.
  • This initial MRE confirms the significant high gold grade potential of this project within the Iberian Pyrite Belt, as it remains open for further expansion down-dip and to the east.
  • Continued potential for further resource expansion, with compelling targets already identified via recent detailed helicopter-borne time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM" or "TEM") and ground-based gravimetric surveys.

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today an initial Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE"), prepared in accordance with CIM guidelines and disclosure requirements of NI 43-101, on its 100% owned Lomero-Poyatos Project ("Lomero") in southern Spain. Lomero is a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite Belt ("IPB"), one of the largest districts of pyrite-rich massive sulfide deposits in the world.

The initial MRE has been prepared at the conclusion of the Phase 1 surface drilling program carried out by the Company between October 2021 and July 2022. The initial MRE reflects the early-stage results from this validation and infill drilling program coupled with resource expansion drilling below the historical drilling. This program has enabled the Company to confirm the presence of the expected polymetallic mineralization at Lomero and to increase its geological knowledge to a sufficient level to declare this initial Mineral Resource for Lomero. The Company plans further exploration drilling at Lomero as it continues to validate certain historical drilling, which has been excluded from the current estimates, together with further infill and step out drilling around the Mineral Resources presented herein.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Amendment of Warrants

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Amendment of Warrants

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that the Company has sought and was granted exemptive relief by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for an amendment to the terms of 1,398,750 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company that closed on September 28, 2020.

The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants from September 28, 2022 to September 28, 2023, and amend the exercise price from $0.60 to $0.50. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. None of these Warrants have been exercised to date. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×