Maxar Technologies a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. Key points from the quarter include: Consolidated revenues of $405 million Net loss of $7 million Diluted net loss per share of $0.10 Adjusted ...

